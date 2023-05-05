MCKEEN’S 2023 NHL PROSPECT REPORT – Magazine releasing next week!

McKeen's is very excited to release our 2023 NHL Prospect Report. We are planning to make this an annual that will follow the end of the NHL season. The McKeen's team produced the team rankings with input from their respective scouting areas. We ranked the top 15 prospects for each NHL team and provide profiles for the top 10. Director of Scouting Brock Otten and Associate Director of Scouting, Derek Neumeier, fine-tuned things. Derek and Josh Bell provided the written profiles.

We will begin releasing the content on the site on Monday for subscribers and continue throughout the week. We will be releasing the magazine as a PDF by next weekend, May 12th. A print edition will be released the following week. You will also have the option of buying as a direct download, rather than subscribing.

148-page magazine (PDF format) for download

Top 200 NHL Prospects ranked

Top 15 prospects per NHL team

320 detailed player profiles

Team system overview

NHL team rankings

Feature articles from Brock Otten, Josh Bell, Tony Ferrari, Catherine Silverman, and Peter Harling

You can subscribe here.