McKeen's is putting the finishing touches on their annual NHL Yearbook and are planning to release early September. We will update the site with an exact date soon. The predictions can now be downloaded from the website here: Projected Scorers | McKeen's Hockey

It is a 224-page PDF magazine that includes the exhaustive research and player profiles you have come to expect from McKeens. We provide detailed analysis, stats and predictions for 475 NHL Players, and we also provide outlooks for each NHL team with a standings prediction. There are an additional 448 in-depth reports on NHL players along with detailed reports on the top 15 prospects for each NHL organization for another 480 profiles. It is an extensive resource you will refer to all seasons.

Additional features include:

Feature Articles

Breakouts and Hidden Gems - once our predictions are done we highlight those players we have predicted a jump in production from

The very popular Under the Radar Fantasy All-Stars with strategies for winning and profiles of an entire team (20 players) of pool-winning picks by fantasy expert Scott Cullen

Fantasy Prospect Rankings from prospect expert Peter Harling

26 Calder Trophy Candidates for 2026 from our Director of Scouting, Brock Otten

For deeper pools, or some high upside long shots that can put your team over the top late in the draft. Prospect expert Peter Harling returns with the Late, Late Show

Top 300 NHL Affiliated Prospects - Organizational Rank.

475 Skater Player Predictions

Goalie Predictions

Subscribers can download the magazine from the website. Members also receive access to the enormous archive of players profiles, scouting reports, articles that are available.

We will be releasing a print edition, but it will follow the release of the download by seven to 10 days.

To learn more about a subscription link here