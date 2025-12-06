NHL: Affiliated prospects who have made rapid progress this season – Europe Part One

Early on in the season talent evaluators are often hyper focused on draft eligible players as they try to determine early rankings and watch lists. But what about the prospects already affiliated with NHL teams? Previously drafted (or signed) players often show off remarkable progression early in the year that is worth discussing as it elevates their projection as NHL players. This piece aims to highlight some of those players; players who have impressed our scouting staff with their improved play this season.

Here are the European-based prospects:

Brock Otten - Director of Scouting

Alexander Zharovsky - Wing, Salavat Yulaev Ufa, KHL (Montreal Canadiens)

Heading into the 2025 Draft, Zharovsky was seen as one of the classes’ ultimate boom/bust candidates. His individual skill and creativity made him one of the draft’s top playmakers and a player who possessed significant offensive upside. However, there were some concerns that his lack of dynamic skating in combination with a slight frame, could make him a bit of a longer term project who could struggle to adapt to the KHL level, let alone the NHL level.

A few months into the KHL season and those concerns have quickly evaporated. Zharovsky has emerged as one of the top young forwards in Russia. As a KHL rookie, he currently leads Salavat Yulaev Ufa in scoring and among U20 players, only Yegor Surin has more points, with Zharovsky possessing the higher point per game average. Historically, if he can keep this pace, he would set the new point per game record for a U19 player in the KHL, besting the likes of Evgeny Kuznetsov, Matvei Michkov, Vladimir Tarasenko, and Kirill Kaprizov. Talk about a quick adaptation to the pro ranks.

So, what’s driving his success so far at the KHL level? Truthfully, it’s that his hands are so good that he’s able to overcome some shortcomings to be an offensive contributor. He doesn’t lack confidence, even as a KHL rookie. Offensive zone turnovers are somewhat commonplace at the moment as he tries to take on multiple defenders in an effort to play through them…and he’s just not quick enough or strong enough to win those battles consistently at the moment. However, not all of his deke attempts fail and he’s been able to get by defenders or extend possession with his creative approach. This is partly why a large part of his offensive success this year has come with the man advantage. He’s operating the left point for Salavat’s top unit and rotating down into the left flank. From here, he’s doing a good job finding seams and getting pucks to the middle of the ice. He’s also showcasing an improved shot, which is giving him a better outlook as a goal scorer moving forward.

Zharovsky’s agility and ability to play off his edges also looks improved, helping to make him elusive even at the KHL level against men. There’s unquestionably still room for him to upgrade both his first step quickness and top linear speed, but he’s creating some opportunities with speed and gaining the zone, blending his hands and agility.

It would probably be in Montreal’s best interest to leave Zharovsky in the KHL for another season or two, allowing him to further upgrade his physical tools, all the while building even greater confidence and awareness with the puck. However, this season has certainly been a successful one, helping to establish Zharovsky as one of the highest upside prospects playing in Europe right now.

Zharovsky shows off his elusiveness and edgework by escaping pressure to gain the offensive zone.

Zharovsky has shown a willingness to get to the net in the KHL and this is another example of his hands and smarts affording him transitional opportunities, even without elite level speed.

This is what Zharovsky can do playing against his peers right now. Slips a defender, sells shot, and then finds the open man for the one timer on the left flank.

Vashek Blanár - Defense, HV71/HV71 U20, SHL (Boston Bruins)

When the Bruins drafted Blanar in the fourth-round last year, it made a lot of people say…”who?” This included us, with Blanar, admittedly, not even on our radar. He was playing at a lower U18 level, a league that just doesn’t normally get draft attention. But kudos to the Bruins’ Swedish and European scouts, they may just have found something here.

This season Blanar transferred to the much more well known HV71 program and has played the majority of the season for the team’s U20 program, where he leads the team in defensive scoring. He’s also seen spot duty with the club team in the SHL, a pretty remarkable step up from his competition last year.

The recent commit to UMass, and recent nominee to the Czech World Junior roster is a highly intriguing prospect because of his frame (6’5) in combination with his mobility and creativity/puck skill. He made waves at Bruins’ development camp this past summer and he’s carried that over to a promising year in Sweden thus far; suffice to say that Blanar may not fly under the radar much longer. There’s definitely a need for him to continue to improve his reads at both ends and to improve his overall defensive effectiveness, however, a lot of that has to do with his wiry frame and lack of experience at higher levels. Once he fills out, he could eventually become a standout at both ends and is flashing some considerable offensive upside in the U20 league.

Blanar showing off his silky mitts as he works in from the point and eventually scores on the backhand.

Blanar showing off his ability to have a positive impact on the transition game because of his skating ability and puck control.

From the recent Nations tournament, Blanar gives a glimpse of how disruptive his reach and mobility can be from a defensive perspective. When he’s aggressive, he can really make an impact.

Plays like this have certainly been the one black spot on his season thus far. Too many neutral zone and offensive zone turnovers from head down drives into traffic. It’s clear that he has the skill to be a difference maker from an offensive perspective, but Blanar will need to learn to pick his spots better and exhibit better overall vision with the puck to advance at higher levels and make the most of his skill level. Even with his progress this year, he remains a work in progress. But, that is also why it was very encouraging to see him commit to UMass recently, a program with a recent history of developing NHL defenders.

Felix Robbins - Swedish Scout

Tinus Luc Koblar – C, Leksands IF (SHL) (Toronto Maple Leafs)

The Toronto Maple Leafs going way off the board (well, not our board) and drafting Tinus Luc Koblar at 64th overall as aged like wine - so far, at least. He looked like he’d be a long-term project when he was picked, but he’s already made the jump to the SHL full time and is playing meaningful minutes. He’s making his presence felt physically and plays with an edge. He’s getting involved in all three zones. He’s reading the game and managing the puck with the type of poise you don’t normally see from an SHL rookie. Sure, the production is limited at the moment, but, like last year, I’m expecting a jump in the 2nd half.

Koblar’s greatest strengths are his physical skills, his compete level, and his hockey sense. His ability to insulate the puck from defenders using his frame is very advanced and he can make that next play from the boards as well. I wish he’d direct some of those passes from the boards towards the slot more like he did in juniors. Koblar has also improved his skating enough to keep up at the SHL level, but still gets caught on his edges every so often and could use more quickness. Right now, Koblar projects to be a bottom 6 two-way center (more a 3rd liner than 4th) who can play in any situation. If he keeps improving like he already has been, I’d say it’s more than likely that he makes the jump to the AHL next year if not the year after. - Robbins

Here we see Koblar (#4 White) winning board battles down low and expertly using his frame to shield the puck from defenders. He’s able to make the next play and make himself a passing option again. Runs out of room near the blueline, but is still able to get the puck to a teammate who keeps possession alive.

Koblar (#4 white) pushing the pace with the puck on his stick despite the lack of straight-line speed to burn. He uses his smarts and hands to attack the heels of the 1st defender to take the middle, looking pass to keep the defender guessing, then fires a shot on the doorstep for a goal.

This next clip is a two-parter, showing off Koblar’s (#4 white) ability to carry and manage the puck. Koblar (#4 white) picks the puck up in the defensive zone and skates it up ice. He gets through two layers of defence, takes the puck behind the Linköping net and is able to direct the puck to a teammate so Leksands can get set up on offence.

Eventually, Koblar (#4 white) gets the puck back and gets to work. He maneuvers around the net while shielding the puck, drawing two defenders towards him before slipping a backhanded pass to a teammate who’s now got tons of time and space to fire a quality shot.

Jeremy Rivet - Finland Regional Scout

Benjamin Rautiainen - Wing, Tappara, Liiga (Tampa Bay Lightning)

The case of Benjamin Rautiainen is a really interesting one. He went undrafted in his first two years of eligibility, got invited to the Maple Leafs’ development camp last year and finally got drafted in the 2025 Draft by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 4th round. It is a bit unusual to see a player get drafted quite early in his third year of eligibility. It has to be said that his performance at the last World Junior in Ottawa really helped his case. The fact that he was also able to showcase his offensive upside in the Liiga at 19 years and finish the season with 33 points in 50 games is probably what encouraged the Lightning to take a chance on him.

His skating and his tendency to stay on the outside was something that hurt his draft stock in the past seasons. However, this year, his game has taken another level. So far (at the time of writing), he has one point less than his total from last year only in 25 games. He is on pace for 77 points which would put him in the top 10 of the best season in terms of production for a player in the history of the Liiga. The last 20 year old player that had a 70 point season in the Liiga was Saku Koivu in the 1994-1995 season.

Rautiainen looks more confident with the puck and he is controlling it more. He spends most of his ice time in the offensive zone and his playmaking ability is really his biggest strength. He is still not the most explosive skater but he arrives on time and he likes to slow the game down, especially during zone entries. His agility and his edge work are also an area of his game that he has improved. He is not physical but he has learned to use his body more efficiently to protect the puck. His play away from the puck has also improved. He wins more battles and he is more engaged defensively.

The Tampa Bay Lightning are known to be good at developing players that passed under the radar and it is probably the best case scenario for him. They will take their time with him and eventually bring him over to North America. With the lack of young talent in their prospect pool, Benjamin Rautiainen should have the opportunity to show what he can do in an offensive role with the Lightning.

Rautiainen is primarily known as a playmaker but he can also be a threat with his shot. There is also deception in his offensive game like we can see in this clip where he receives the pass, fakes a shot to freeze the defender and attacks the middle of the ice to get a better shot angle.

His skating has improved from last year. Here, he is able to take his speed through the neutral zone, finds the open space to receive the stretch pass and he is able to keep the separation on the breakaway. Then, finish the play with a nice backhand forehand deke for the goal.

This video is a great example of him entering the zone and slowing the game to attract defenders toward him to open up teammates. It also shows his vision and playmaking abilities as he does a nice backend pass for the assist.

Another clip where he slows the pace down while entering the zone and suddenly speeds up to find an opening and attack the middle of the ice. Good puck protection as well before directing the puck at the front of the net for the assist.

Viktor Ahlund - Swedish Regional Scout

Milton Gastrin - Center, MoDO Hockey, Allsvenskan (Washington Capitals)

Milton Gästrin has taken a clear and impressive step forward during the 2025–26 season. After a strong year at the junior level, where he produced consistently and showed he was a standout talent, he has now begun to establish himself more firmly within MoDo Hockey’s pro roster, putting up 14 points in 18 games in the Allsvenskan series.

The qualities that defined him in J20, his quick decision-making, confidence with the puck, and ability to create offense are now becoming visible against senior competition as well. His growing ability to contribute on the scoreboard at this higher level is an important sign of his progression.

What truly sets this season apart, however, is not just his offensive output. Gästrin has developed into a more complete, reliable two-way player in my opinion.

He works hard on both sides of the puck, stays involved defensively, and shows a maturity in his positioning that wasn’t as pronounced a year ago. He handles the physicality of the Allsvenskan series very well. He’s also been given more responsibility in a wider range of situations, from forechecking pressure to responsible play in his own zone.

Signing his first NHL contract before the season clearly marked where his trajectory is headed. Now, through his increased responsibility and steady performance in MoDo, Gästrin is showing that he’s not only a promising prospect, he’s a player with the potential to succeed at the highest level in the years ahead.

Gästrin is confident in his puck-carrying at the pro level, protects the puck well, makes a play, and quickly reclaims possession to get a shot on net.

I can’t highlight his offensive impact without acknowledging the scoring itself.

His lethal wrist shot, already a standout asset in last season’s U20 play, has elevated to a level fully comparable with Allsvenskan standards, and in my opinion, even those of the SHL.

Gästrin displays a strong two-way work ethic, driving the play offensively, then quickly shifting gears to track back and support his defenceman when the opposition breaks the other way.

Gästrin has adjusted quickly to pro level physicality, showing he can handle bigger and stronger opponents than those he faced in U20 last season.