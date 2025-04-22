2025 IIHF U18 World Championships – Division A – Players to Watch

The 2025 IIHF U18’s commence on April 23rd, with Canada looking to repeat as Champions for the first time ever at this event. The odds don’t look terrible for Canada either, as they find themselves in the easier Division A. As is the case in any year, Canada is only as strong as the players they have available to them; those not still involved in the CHL playoffs. So, someone like Caleb Desnoyers will not be playing as he continues to push towards a QMJHL title with Moncton. Finland only has a single bronze at this event in the last five years and this year doesn’t look much more hopeful, considering that this group finished almost dead last at the Hlinka/Gretzky Cup. Simply put, the 2007 birth year is not a strong one for Finland. Slovakia has finished fourth in back-to-back years and will be pushing to finally reach the podium. They serve as Canada’s most likely top opponent in the group. Latvia and Norway are improving hockey nations, but they are more likely to be battling to avoid relegation than for a medal. Although, Norway did beat the United States in pre-tournament action. This article serves as a preview of Division A, with team expectations and players to watch.

Canada

It’s always difficult to craft a preview for Canada at this event because they often receive reinforcements after the tournament begins (and this report is published). This year is no different. As of writing this, the following is up in the air: A) The participation of the currently banged up Michael Misa, who has been with the team but not playing or practicing. B) The participation of the rehabbing Matthew Schaefer, who is likely shut down for the season. C) The participation of other recently or not yet eliminated CHL standouts: Jake O Brien, Cole Reschny, Ben Kindel, Cam Reid, Jack Nesbitt, Luca Romano, Landon DuPont, Keaton Verhoeff, and others. Some of those players may not be available, but a few will be.

One of the strengths of this team will be between the pipes. A case could be made that any of Jack Ivankovic, Lucas Beckman, or Burke Hood would be the starting netminders on any team in the tournament and are the three best players at their position in Texas. It’s a great problem to have even though all three can’t play. The fact that the goaltending should be great is important because the defense is going to be the weak spot. Currently, half of Canada’s defense could be made up of underagers. And other than the aforementioned Cam Reid, the other two possible big additions (DuPont and Verhoeff) are also underagers. As the 8-3 pre-tournament drubbing from Sweden could indicate, the defense might be a bit shaky.

Players to Watch:

As mentioned, there are likely to be other key members added, but this list is based off of official additions thus far.

Jackson Smith - Defense

Team Canada is going to need a lot from this smooth skating, two-way blueliner. With a strong performance at this event, he has a chance to solidify his position as the second best blueliner available this year. Scouts will be closely monitoring his decision making, but his upside is sky high.

Jack Ivankovic - Goaltender

While any of Beckman, Hood, or Ivankovic could be Canada’s starter, the Brampton Steelheads netminder seems like the odds-on favourite to log the most minutes based off of his Hlinka/Gretzky performance. He’s not huge, but he’s lightning quick. He’s had some trouble with consistency and allowing some weaker goals this season, so that will be something to monitor.

Braeden Cootes - Center

Slated to be Canada’s top line center at the event, Cootes plays such an admirable high energy game. Yes, he's a skilled playmaker and finisher, but he also loves to push the pace and attack through the middle of the ice. The likely first round selection in 2025 is a candidate to lead Canada in scoring.

A natural center, it looks as though Canada will employ Martin on the wing for the U18’s. Much like Cootes, Martin is a player with limitless energy who plays that rugged three zone game. He’s going to bring physicality to every shift, but he’s also going to be counted on to create offensively and be a go-to scorer.

Ryan Roobroeck - Wing

A name that Canadians may not be completely familiar with yet because of his late birthday and the fact that he’s not eligible for the NHL draft until next year. However, Roobroeck is the real deal as a goal scorer. He can score from anywhere and he can play a power game that will be needed for this tournament.

Cameron Schmidt - Wing

At this point, Schmidt seems like one of the 2025 Draft’s biggest wildcards. He can score with the best of them. He’s also a terrific skater and a tenacious player. However, he’s also undersized and consistency from shift to shift has been an issue. He has a lot to prove in this tournament.

Alex Huang - Defense

A late addition to this team, Huang is someone who can hopefully help to stabilize the back end. He paired with Matthew Schaefer on the top pairing at the Hlinka/Gretzky and was solid. Now he’ll need to provide more offensively and play a bit of a different role.

Finland

As stated, this group of 2007 born players has yet to truly inspire confidence in their ability to perform well internationally based on their previous performances. This group finished seventh out of eighth at the past summer’s Hlinka/Gretzky Cup. Previously, they finished dead last at the 2023 World Under 17 Hockey Challenge. Consistency was an issue at both Nations tournaments. Simply put, expectations are low at this year’s Under 18’s. Are they at risk of losing to the upstart nations of Norway and Latvia? This same group lost to Germany at the Hlinka/Gretzky Cup and Norway might just have a better team than Germany did at that event.

Players to Watch:

Lasse Boelius - Defense

Finland’s top blueliner at this event, Boelius is going to receive all the ice time that he can handle, in pretty much every situation. He’s a mobile two-way defender who has shown a great ability to use his quick feet to create chances inside the offensive blueline. Scouts will be keeping an eye on his physical engagement level and decision making at the event, but he’s a candidate to be the first Finnish player off the board in Los Angeles.

Jesper Kotajarvi - Defense

Kotajarvi came into the season as the top rated Finnish player in this class, but a disappointing draft season in the Tappara program has seen him tumble into the mid round range. Kotajarvi has offensive upside as a puck mover, and to his credit, he finished the season on a high note. Can a strong performance at the U18’s help him regain some of his previous clout?

Atte Joki - Center

Two-way power center who will be one of Finland’s most critical players at the event. He was one of the team’s best and most productive forwards at the Hlinka/Gretzky, and even though he hasn’t had a terrific year in the Finnish U20 league, he remains a candidate for the top 100 in 2025 thanks to his upside as a middle six pro.

Max Westergard - Wing

Few forwards in this entire tournament enter with more draft momentum and confidence than Westergard, who was sensational for Frolunda in the SHL playoffs in a depth role. The late season call-up really showcased improvement in Westergard’s off puck play. However, he’s also going to need to be excellent on the puck if Finland has a chance of making the semi finals at the U18’s.

Patrik Kerkola - Goaltender

There’s no guarantee that Kerkola starts. It’s likely that he and Jooa Sammalniemi split starts in the round robin games. However, we’d argue that Kerkola is the more talented goaltender and has a better chance of stealing games for Finland. He hasn’t had the kind of draft year expected of him, but he’s still a potential selected in 2025.

Vertti Svensk - Defense

Svensk was a standout for Finland at the most recent Nations event, emerging as one of the team’s most effective defenders. His four way mobility is excellent and he really walks the blueline well. He also plays with some jam in the defensive end and shows upside as a two-way defender. A late born 2007, Svensk isn’t eligible until the 2026 NHL Draft.

Slovakia

Slovakia has finished fourth in back-to-back tournaments, and while you’d love to have seen them medal, making back-to-back semifinal appearances is still an impressive feat in this tournament. Can they make it three straight semifinal appearances this year? The division is wide open and it’s not inconceivable to suggest that the Slovaks are the favourites to finish in the top two of their group. This is a very experienced Slovak team, with eight members of the team returning from last year’s tournament, including five of their top seven scorers. That is valuable in a high-pressure event like the U18’s.

Players to Watch:

Luka Radivojevic - Defense

The skilled, but undersized defender surprisingly led Slovakia in scoring at last year’s tournament as an underager. He returns this year after a season in the USHL with Muskegon, where he was a strong offensive contributor. His ranking for the draft is a hotly debated topic, with a very wide range of outcomes and is true among the members of our staff as well. His performance at the U18’s is going to be closely scrutinized.

Jan Chovan - Center

At this point, Chovan’s performance for Slovakia internationally is keeping him afloat as a potential top three round candidate because his season in the Finnish U20 league has been underwhelming. Something about playing for his country brings out the best in him and we’d expect nothing less here. The power pivot loves to get to the net and he’s a consistent two-way presence. The Slovaks will need him to be an offensive leader.

Alex Misiak - Wing

The brother of Chicago Blackhawks prospect Martin Misiak, Alex finished this past season in the USHL with Waterloo after starting the year in the Slovak pro league. Misiak is a strong skating winger with a nose for the net and the ability to be a solid support player. He’s slated to be a mid-round selection currently but could do wonders for his stock with a strong performance here.

Michal Svrcek - Wing

Svrcek is a high energy, complementary winger who is dangerous because of his elite speed. He is aggressive in his pursuit of the puck, and he may just be the best goal scoring option on this Slovak team. After a strong year in Sweden, he hopes to use this tournament to improve his stock further.

Michal Pradel - Goaltender

According to NHL Central Scouting, no goaltender did more for their draft stock in the second half of the season after he moved to the USHL with Tri-City. The massive netminder is a near lock to be the team’s starter and he’ll look to carry that momentum and strong play into this tournament.

Adam Nemec - Wing

One of a few strong 2026 NHL Draft eligible players on this Slovak roster, Nemec may just be the best of the bunch. The younger brother of New Jersey Devils defender Simon Nemec, Adam was terrific for a U18 player in the Slovak pro leagues this year. He’s aggressive, physical, and a skilled finisher.

Norway

The Norwegians make their third straight appearance in the main group of the U18’s, only this year they hope to avoid playing in the relegation round. They’ve managed to avoid relegation the last two years and they may not be so lucky the third time around if they find themselves there again. But this is a strong Norwegian team on paper. Their pre-tournament victory over the U.S. was no fluke. Norway could have as many as three or four 2025 NHL selections on this roster and a few solid candidates for 2026 too. They’ll likely have a solid powerplay and top line. It will come down to the kind of goaltending they get.

Players to Watch:

Mikkel Eriksen - Center

Likely the straw that stirs the drink for Norway at this tournament, Eriksen is an intelligent, playmaking pivot who had a great season in the Swedish J20 league this year. The nephew of Norwegian legend Espen Knutsen, Eriksen is a likely selection in the 2025 NHL Draft. He had four goals at last year’s tournament as an underager, so look for him to have a solid tournament this time around too.

Tinus Luc Koblar - Center

A favourite of our Swedish scouts, especially Felix Robbins, Luc Koblar is a strong skating, high energy forward who has been a huge draft riser through the second half of this season thanks to strong play down the stretch for Leksands J20. The big forward oozes upside thanks to great physical tools. The rest of our scouting team is very intrigued by him heading into this tournament and he’ll be watched closely.

A top prospect for the 2026 NHL Draft and one of the top 2008 born players slated to play in this tournament, Aaram-Olsen is a winger who combines size and skill to be an effective scorer. Only potential top three pick Viggo Bjorck had more points as a U17 player in the Swedish J20 league this past season. Already named as a top three player for the Norwegians at last year’s tournament, it’ll be interesting to see how much better he is this year.

Latvia

The Latvians are working on a three year streak of making the quarterfinals at this event and they have a great chance of making it four years straight, even if they’ll be relying on underagers to be their best players. If we’ve learned anything about Latvia from recent international tournaments, it’s that they can’t be counted out. They are scrappy and they find ways to win.

Players to Watch:

Olivers Murnieks - Center

Unquestionably Latvia’s top player, even as an underager. You could make the argument that Murnieks was Latvia’s top skater at the World Juniors this year. The well-proportioned pivot was one of the highest scoring 2008 born players in the USHL this past year. While Murnieks isn’t a dynamic skater, he is equally skilled as a playmaker and finisher and has the upside to be a first round NHL selection in 2026.

Rudolfs Berzkalns - Wing

A Boston College commit, Berzkalns has played in the U.S. the last few seasons, first with the BK Selects program and in the USHL with Muskegon this past season. He played for Latvia at the WJC’s but saw very little ice time. A strong skater with good offensive instincts and advanced puck protection habits, look for him to play alongside Murnieks. This is a name to watch for the 2026 NHL Draft, as like Murnieks, Berzkalns is an underager at this event.

Karlis Flugins - Wing

Flugins came to Flint of the OHL this year with a fair amount of hype, but he really struggled with the Firebirds. It’s clear that he is a smart player, but his skating and strength need improvement if he wants to be a high-end OHL player. A late born 2007, Flugins isn’t eligible for the NHL draft until 2026. It will be interesting to see how he performs at this event, where he’ll receive way more ice time than he received in the OHL this season.