2025 IIHF U18 World Championships – Division B – Team Preview – Players to Watch

It’s been a few years since we saw the U18 Worlds hosted by USA hockey in Frisco and Allen, Texas, back in the spring of 2021. At the time, the pandemic still played a considerable role in shaping schedules throughout the hockey world, but the tournament proved very special in that the names Bedard and Michkov were already all the rage. Double underagers, they each made heavy offensive contributions (usually of a highlight variety) and then faced off in the tournament final, one decided by a Team Canada that would eventually see 22 players drafted in the following years.

Sure, the tournament was filled with many other talented and highly sought players, but it wasn’t one to remember for Team USA, which bowed out in the quarterfinals. This year’s edition feels somewhat similar to the host back in 2021 in that it lacks the all-out star power of recent years and will include a handful of outside additions from Canadian junior ranks and the NCAA. We nonetheless are terribly excited about seeing this year’s US squad duke it out in Group B action against annual contender Sweden, a loaded Czech program, the most impressive German ensemble in quite some time, and eternal quarterfinal participants Switzerland. Viewing things from the outset, this group could potentially present three of the four teams that will end up playing for a medal. Each of the Czech Republic, Sweden, and the USA feature numerous players of NHL interest for the next two drafts. At the same time, it’s anybody's call as to which of Germany or Switzerland is most likely to be heading to the relegation round and either could be good for a surprise along the way.

Here’s what to expect from each of the Group B contestants from April 23rd through May 3rd.

Czechia

We keep getting excited about the progress the Czech program has made over the past 5-8 years but there’s no denying that they’ve simply reached a point where contention for a medal should be expected at both the U18 and U20 levels year after year. The nation keeps generating talents that are desired in junior leagues across North America and northern Europe while others manage to play pro at home already at this young age. Once all of this year’s nominees have arrived in Texas, Coach David Cermak will be able to dish out a ton of ice time to a handful of specific players who have everything required to make this team a gold medalist.

Alas, therein lies the problem as a number of the top nominees are still busy in primarily North American league playoffs. In some cases, they might not make it whatsoever. This could lead to the scouting world getting to see some special aspects like 15-year old defensive phenom Lukas Kachlir and Liberec product David Roszival, who had a sneaky good year at the perhaps underscouted Czech U20 level, not to mention hulking underage forward Simon Katolicky. But we’re going to assume that most of the big guns will be there at some point and then this Czech outfit will be one we expect to see battling for a medal on May 3rd.

Players to watch

Adam Benak - F

It feels like we've been gushing about Benak forever thanks to many dazzling performances at no less than the Hlinka Gretzky Cup. However, he finally brought his show to the USHL this season and it was magical. As he continues to get quicker on his feet and with the puck, we watched him create magic all season long for the Youngstown Phantoms, where his silky hands led to what seemed like unending offensive creation. Worries about size are still legitimate, but his 59 points in 56 games indicate he has no plans on letting it hold him back. He’s still involved in the USHL playoffs, so the Czechs will have to wait for his services, but when he arrives, he’ll likely become the tournament’s top powerplay producer.

Vojtech Cihar - F

A well-built winger with good speed and the knack of regularly making his way to the goal, Cihar already took a regular shift at the WJC and is coming off an entire season at the pro level (4 goals, 9 points) in the Czech Republic’s top league. He should be a key player in the top six for this team while adding a physical dimension to the attack.

Simon Katolicky - F

Only 16, Katolicky is already 6-foot-4 and inching towards 190 pounds. He’s been playing his junior hockey in Finland and has suited up for Czechia internationally 46 times over the past two seasons, for whom he regularly occupies the Ovechkin spot on the powerplay, albeit from the right side faceoff circle. Long story short, he brings size, skating, and a heck of a shot. He’ll be a hot topic for the 2026 draft and truth be told, if his playing style is any indication, Jaromir Jagr is definitely his idol.

Radim Mrtka - D

If a 6-foot-6, 200-pound righty shot defenseman who skates well, checks like a bull, and can lead your attack with a solid first pass is your idea of a unicorn, then Mrtka is your unicorn du jour for this year’s tournament. He possesses everything necessary to take over a game. He’ll without a doubt be the go-to man for coach Cermak on the blueline and is one of the key reasons the Czechs are expected to be a medal contender.

Matej Pekar - F

One of the youngest players in this summer’s draft, Pekar’s rookie season in the WHL was decent but nothing to get all too excited about. Having gone the Swiss juniors route in recent years, Pekar is your classic puck-rusher who’ll shake ‘n bake his way into scoring positions if you give him the time and space. This should allow him to eat some teams apart if they’re busy giving other forwards on this Czech side most of their attention. Both passer and shooter, he won’t hesitate to rip off wristers when he sees the net.

Tomas Poletin - F

A returnee from last year’s squad, the 6-foot-1, 196 pound power forward has spent several years in Finland’s U20 junior circuit and even got into 20 Liiga games this season, including playoffs. As for friendly matches and various test games with the nation’s U17 and U18 teams in recent years, he’s always been at the top of the scoring lists. He’s hard on the forecheck and makes his way to the net regularly.

Max Psenicka - D

Vladimir Dravecky may have to step up to the plate a bit until Psenicka arrives, but once (or if) the steady 6-foot-4, 190-pound defenseman arrives from the WHL playoffs, he’ll be a go-to player on the blueline and will give the Czechs the kind of size and righty-shot combo that few teams possess. A player not too different from Mrtka, Psenicka joined the Portland Winterhawks later in the season but immediately became a defensive mainstay with a solid eye for his teammates. Could be literally and figuratively a huge boost to this team’s blueline.

Ondrej Stebetak - G

As we write this, Stebetak is still battling it out for his Portland Winterhawks in a grueling seven-game series against the Seattle Thunderbirds of the WHL. Should his side lose the next game, he’ll be on his way to Texas. And truth is, the Czechs have a vested interest here because Stebetak is talented enough to be the end all, say all, difference at the U18 Worlds. Still, he’s played 13 playoff games over the past 22 days, so we don’t know what’ll be in the tank if he makes it down!

Germany

Coach Patrick Reimer is entering this tournament knowing that he’s going to be coaching at the pro level next season. Thus, this is his last hoorah at the U18 level for now and what he’s got is essentially the most anticipated German side in recent years. Having only just regained a spot at the top level again with a flawless D1A U18 Worlds in Denmark last spring, Reimer will be making use of a handful of players who were keys to that promotion, several of whom were already key contributors to Germany’s WJC efforts this past winter.

Particularly the forward group is chock full of players who have taken excellent strides (many at the pro level) in recent years and bring a much higher rate of offensive acumen than just about any German outfit in recent memory. Nonetheless, it’s uncertain how solid this goaltending group can be and if we’re honest, the blueline is currently looking like it’s only one very solid pairing deep. There’s potential within the remaining six defenders, but it’s definitely going to require at least three of them to step up to the plate and show there’s more in them than they’ve indicated internationally to date, even if we were very excited about Max Bleicher this time last year.

With all that in mind, the team is here to stave off relegation. This realistic goal will be plenty hard to achieve and even if the squad believes it can duke it out with anyone it faces, the fact is that the preliminary bout against archrival Switzerland on April 27th will likely be all-decisive in determining if the team heads to the quarterfinals or once again has to decide its fate in a relegation round. On paper, their chances against Switzerland are clearly better than they otherwise have been in recent years.

Players to watch

David Lewandowski - F

As we enter this tournament, Lewandowski is far and away Germany’s top prospect for the 2025 NHL draft. Already talked about heavily throughout Germany’s hockey scene in recent years, it took him all of seven DEL games this season to decide that he’s best suited strutting his stuff in North America. A jump to the Saskatoon Blades, and the ensuing 41 points in 56 total games, gave the hockey world a clear sample of his possibilities and even if his scoring abilities were anything but dominant, his quick and successful adaption to the rough-n-tumble ways of the WHL answered some of the key questions we’ve had in recent years. More importantly, he’s gotten a taste of the North American scene, and you can be certain that he knows all too well what this tournament can mean for his draft chances this summer. Key first line and powerplay roles await him.

Carlos Händel - D

It’s been a long time since a German defenseman was able to head to a Canadian junior league and make an impact, much less at age 17, but righty shot Händel did just that this season for the Halifax Mooseheads. Having just turned 18, Händel is an extremely confident player who wants the puck on his stick and won’t let a few bad bounces get him off his game. Expect him to be on the ice for every important situation Team Germany faces seeing as how he already averaged over 22 minutes of TOI at last winter’s WJC.

Maxim Penkin - F

The 15-year-old gained “exceptional status” to play in Germany’s top U20 league (DNL) this past winter and proceeded to score at more than a PPG pace while then becoming the league’s playoff MVP for the champion Adler Mannheim. Not a shabby start! Likely possessing the strongest offensive skillset since Tim Stützle, Penkin will already be a top nine player at the upcoming tournament and scored in the test game against Canada. He may not make a lot of music in Texas, but just getting to see him at this early stage should be a real treat for the whole hockey world.

Maxim Schäfer - W

A behemoth of a 17-year-old, Schäfer is already 6-foot-4 and moves around the ice with the coordination and purpose of an older player. He’s also coming off what was almost an entire season of top league DEL play, but his 44 points in 18 U20 league games showed that he can dominate teenagers his age and older. three points in five WJC games - played in Canada no less - indicate that he’s ready to make an impact in Texas. However, he’s currently still playing for Berlin in the DEL finals with his team two wins away from the title. Would be a boon if he’s in Texas by April 27th!

Dustin Willhöft - W

A spit in the bucket weightwise, the 5-foot-8 mini might is coming off a dominant year in Germany’s top junior circuit (104 points in 43 games) and was already Germany’s top performer at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, where hardly any offensive opportunities were created without him being right in the middle of them. He has a motor and a heck of a shot, but it’s his vision and set-up abilities that will have you (and his teammates) smiling.

Sweden

Coach Tommy Paananen has nominated a team that has every scout’s mouth watering. Especially when it comes to the forward group, the team is more than “locked and loaded” for a medal in Texas, if not gold itself. An 8-3 romping of Team Canada in a pre-tournament test game verified that. About the only player missing from this dream team attack is Victor Eklund, but that’s because he’s aged out. The group is three scoring lines deep and that’s even considering that the main man up front, Anton Frondell, is still busy vying for promotion for his Djurgarden club, so he’s bound to miss two, if not three of the preliminary round games.

The team will nonetheless have to see one of the goaltenders stand tall at times, with Love Härenstam being the expected frontrunner despite being statistically behind his two netminding colleagues, and the defensive group will need to prove itself capable in the transition and puck-moving game because the bulk of them are of the defense-oriented variety. How Paananen makes it all work will be interesting to see but it’s clear that he has many pieces to work with once everyone is on board. Anything less than a medal would be a terrible disappointment, with all eyes clearly focused on gold.

Players to watch

Viggo Björck - F

An absolutely dynamic offensive dynamo who excels in puck possession (and protection), Björck is entering this tournament as one of the top three prospects for the 2026 draft. A wonderkid in many respects, his strong strides and tricky righty shot release have led to a gawd awful number of points in Sweden’s junior ranks in recent years. He got into one game of pro play this winter and sure enough, he scored his first pro goal. Having led Sweden’s U20 circuit in regular season scoring (then finishing second in the playoffs), we’ve got every reason to believe that Björck could already be Sweden’s go-to offensive force over the next two weeks. He’s that good.

Sascha Boumedienne - D

If there’s one player on this team that the scouting community hasn’t seen too little of, it’s Boumedienne. The son of a former part-time NHL defenseman, Boumedienne headed to the Youngstown Phantoms of the USHL last season and excelled as a two-way defenseman with a strong understanding of the defensive side of the game. He’s now completed his first season of college hockey with the BU Terriers and just missed out on a national championship, having logged no less than 22 minutes of TOI over the final six games. He understands tournament play very well, knows what it’s like to live under a microscope, and in Texas, he’ll have one last shot at rounding out his profile as that of a late first rounder. Expect this staff to give him plenty of ice time along the way.

Anton Frondell - F

The ride continues for one of the most exciting offensive juggernauts in the 2025 draft. Frondell brings a variety of weapons to the table but impresses most through his incredible maturity and solid decision making for a player his age. And, well, he just loves to generate offense. Having spent the bulk of the season putting up 25 points in 29 HockeyAllsvenskan games, he’s shown he’s able to play with some of the best players Sweden has to offer. Alas, he and his team have been so good that they’re now in the midst of the championship series and he’s sure to miss the tournament’s beginning, as he continues to hold a top nine role for his team. He’ll be a key once he arrives, and we just hope he won’t be too worn out when the time comes.

Milton Gästrin - F

A bit of a power forward with solid size and both playmaking and finishing abilities, Gästrin got into eight SHL games this season and has been absolutely incredible for Sweden in international friendlies the past two years. The captain of the U17 national team last winter and the assistant captain of his MoDo U20 squad, we’re not doubting that his word weighs heavy in this locker room. The tournament will also be an opportunity for him to entrench himself as a first-round option for a team this summer.

Eddie Genborg - F

Like Gästrin, Genborg is another big, solidly built power forward winger with a strong drive to the net. His production for his club’s U20 team as a 17-year-old was fantastic and his development was at a point where he got into 28 SHL games this season, albeit with little tangible results (2 goals, -1 rating). Nonetheless, some view him as worthy of a 1st round pick this summer, so this tournament will be his final opportunity to convince the scouting community that that’s where he belongs.

Theodor Hallquisth - D

Tall and gangly, Hallquisth is a righty shot defenseman who has a knack for blocking shots while he defends with a long stick that he aptly uses to master the pokecheck. A player who forwards smashed their teeth against trying to get by this winter, Hallquisth has also gotten into 12 SHL games and loves to push up the middle to the slot, adept at carrying the puck himself. We can expect him in a top four role in Texas, but we are curious to see how he’ll match up with some of the smaller skill forwards that teams like the USA and Czech Republic will be throwing out on the ice.

Jakob Ihs-Wozniak - F

A tournament returnee, Ihs-Wozniak is one of this year’s draft prospects who has seen his stock drop a bit, having not been selected to the WJC squad, yet who brings many key attributes to the table, not the least of which being a 6-foot-3, 185-pound frame that doesn’t prevent him from getting around the ice somewhat smoothly. A righty shot, Ihs-Wozniak dressed for 13 games for Lulea, which is currently battling for the SHL championship. Internationally, all he’s done is regularly produce for Sweden’s junior teams, so he’s got an offensive role in the bag at this tournament.

Ivar Stenberg - F

What a winter it’s been for Otto Stenberg’s little brother Ivar, who - as a 17-year-old - got into 25 regular season (3 points) and 12 postseason (6 points) contests for Frölunda. His trajectory has been up and up all season, as his combination of speed, hockey sense, and quick hands already allowed him to dominate the U20 circuit offensively (53 points in 27 games). He’s not eligible to be drafted until 2026, but we fully expect him to use this tournament to continue building on his profile and are hearing that he’s planning on spending the next two springs gunning for his older brother’s statistical U18 Worlds records.

Switzerland

We’re going to be generous by stating that coach Schumacher and his staff will have their work cut out for them in Texas. Despite being able to almost always stave off an appearance in the relegation round, Switzerland hasn’t had a lot of success in recent years and this tournament may not be any different. With the first game against Sweden not even 48 hours away, the world is still waiting for the Swiss to announce the final roster.

Still, there really won’t be any surprises as the team will consist almost entirely of players who spent this past season playing in the nation’s top U20 league, some of whom not getting beyond a middle six role. Sure, the team will be interesting in some respects, like with Lian Bichsel’s little brother Finn expected to make the cut while underagers Clemens Troxler and Jonah Neuenschwander will probably slot into top nine roles.

One way or another, there’s simply no star power for this year’s class and international events have given us little reason to believe this rather nameless group is going to be able to do much more than keep the results close. Critical will be the game against archrival Germany on April 27th. That’ll be the most important game of the tournament for both teams and the Swiss are well aware that Germany is bringing one of the most anticipated waves of players it’s been able to throw onto the ice in recent years. Expect that game to decide if this team will once again have the honor of facing the uphill battle posed by quarterfinals or instead have to duke it out for class retention.

Players to watch

Guus Van der Kaaij - D

The likely captain for this year’s outfit, Van der Kaaij is dual Swiss Dutch citizen and is a solidly built athlete who has seen his star rise this past season more than any other Swiss prospect. Although his U20 stats were just average (better in the playoffs), it’s his all-round game and defensive wherewithal that has raised eyebrows while he’s been lauded for his leadership capabilities. Moreover, his 11 SL games in which he collected two assists, and a +6 rating showed a high level of maturity and a knack for picking up the pace with the higher level. He then got into seven NL games, six of which were in the playoffs. Rest assured that he’ll be made heavy use of in Texas.

Jeremiah Mundy - F

Entering the season, the 6-foot-3, 196-pound forward who is half Canadian was seen as perhaps Switzerland’s top prospect for the upcoming draft. Having flipped over to the Davos program before the season, he proceeded to see that status go lost while always being a top six forward to the tune of 16 goals and 30 total points in 54 games. In addition, he was never called up or loaned out to a pro team, so his good but average stats are only applicable for a league that isn’t an international measuring stick. Is he as good as he was advertised before this season? His performance as a top six forward in Texas will be his last chance to show he is in time for this summer’s draft.

Jonah Neuenschwander - F

First eligible for the 2027 NHL Draft, Neuenschwander just turned 16 not even a month ago and already measures in at 6-foot-3, 185 pounds. In addition, Swiss Hockey even brought him along to the WJC this past winter as a 15-year-old and gave him three games of experience, so he should be a top nine forward during this event. All that pales in comparison to the fact that the burly forward got into 15 games of top league NL action this past season while putting up 45 points in 48 total games for his U20 squad, something that saw him finish fourth overall in playoff scoring. He’s a star on the rise in a time where the Swiss program is in desperate need of one.

USA

If you’ve been following us all winter long, you’ll know that this hasn’t been the best season for the famed USNTD program, one that experienced a whole lot of losing against USHL clubs and less than inspiring results in some of the international bouts throughout. That the team recently dropped a 4-3 OT decision against Norway in a test game surely had some in the hockey community rolling their eyes but we’re viewing this team with the belief that it can get things together in time for the quarterfinals and then push for a medal when all is said and done.

The reason for this is that by adding WHL defenseman Blake Fiddler, OHL defenseman (and underager) Chase Reid, NCAAers Cullen Potter and William Horcoff, and USHLers Casey Mutryn and Benjamin Kevan, the team will be getting some considerable reinforcements from the outside, all of whom have past ties to USA Hockey in some capacity. From a scouting perspective, we won’t be disappointed if we get to see any of underagers Mikey Berchild, Sammy Nelson, or Teddy Mutryn either, but that’ll likely mean that someone else isn’t carrying his weight.

There are enough tournament-built requisites throughout the line-up for coach Moore to play any type of game that comes but it’d be a big advantage if this US team doesn’t find itself having to chase the scoreboard much. Goaltending and the blueline have proven to be shaky to date, but both Germany and Switzerland should be gimmes in the preliminary round and as long as the outside additions can gel with the core by the time the games start to really count, this team should be in medal contention. Of course, we all thought that back in 20-21, when the team couldn’t get over the oh so deadly hill that is the quarterfinals, where four teams always see their tournaments end.

If that should be the USA’s fate, the program may want to find a different venue the next time it’ll be hosting this vaunted event. The dominant U18 program the past decade plus, the story this team will write over the next 10 days is one of the most anticipated of the tournament.

Players to watch

Blake Fiddler - D

A huge 6-foot-4, 210-pound righty shot defenseman with NHL pedigree, the Nashville-born Blake Fiddler was a do-it-all mechanic for the Edmonton Oil Kings of the WHL this season and already starred for Team USA at last summer’s Hlinka Gretzky Cup. Widely considered a first-round talent, Fiddler may be the best US defenseman in this class and the team will need him to bring his A-game all tournament long. If he solidifies things, this should have an impact on the other talented, but inconsistent blueliners dotting the line-up.

Cole McKinney - F

Probably the biggest riser within the program this past winter, McKinney has a prime opportunity to use this tournament to make a major jump up draft lists. The University of Michigan commit has been one of the program’s more productive players in recent months and is a weapon of all trades. He’s got moves, he’s got deadly wristers and snapshots, he possesses a playmaker’s vision, and he’s proving himself opportunistic on the ice, showing a strong read of where the puck is going to be. He’s a given as an offensive catalyst for a team who’ll need him to step up to the plate in order to play for a medal.

Incredibly small, Mooney moves around on the ice like few on this team can. Flashing electric edgework and slick directional changes, Mooney’s hands keep up with his feet and also deliver the best playmaking on the team. Naturally limited in the physical department, he’s an energetic waterbug who’ll look to create space by beating one opponent before finding the next open teammate. Enthusiastic and hungry to create opportunities, his 5-foot-7 height won’t play much of a role at this tournament, so we expect him to be making a serious impact off the rush.

Will Moore - F

A tall forward with a back-n-forth game, Moore has spent the past two seasons clipping at just under a PPG average but could at any time take the bull by the horns and be this team’s offensive catalyst. Is that time now? The Boston College commit has added a bit of playmaking side to his previous profile as an adept sniper and as things stand, he could very well line up with center Potter and left wing Horcoff for a new trio entering tournament play. We’d like to see him use this platform to suggest himself as a surefire 1st round draft pick this summer. His prospect standing is still in flux.

Jack Murtagh - F

Solidly built and consistently a producer, Murtagh looked like a bonafide 1st rounder heading into this season, having shone at the World Hockey Challenge last year. There were ups and downs this winter and as much as the Boston University commit looks like a solid pro in the making, there’s no telling whether we'll see him be all he can be in Texas. If he is, then this team will be getting a player who looks for his teammates but adores picking corners as much as anything else. Look for him to make his presence known.

Cullen Potter - F

Originally a member of the USNTDP, Potter decided to head to college early and pretty much thrived while being one of the youngest players in the NCAA. Having just turned 18 in January, his quick and deceptive game built off of great acceleration and the readiness to shoot with aplomb had Potter’s inclusion on this team being a no-brainer. And it may perhaps prove to be just the jumpstart the US needs, seeing as his natural talent combined with his experience against much older and stronger competition should have him ahead of the game in Texas. To be noted is that Potter is just 5-foot-9 and not even 170 pounds, thus fast but can be pushed around.

Chase Reid - D

Having started the season with the Bismarck Bobcats, Reid jumped to the OHL as soon as it was determined that he could play there without endangering his plans to attend Michigan State University. He then proceeded to put up an outstanding 40 points in 39 games for the Soo Greyhounds and brings a whole dynamic to this team’s blueline from an offensive standpoint. First eligible for the 2026 draft, he’ll come as one of the tournament’s true mystery men and a potential difference-maker for a Team USA in big need of, well, a difference-maker.

Charlie Trethewey - D

Off to Boston University next fall, Trethewey feels like one of the players on this team who most needs to clarify his identity in this event. In general, he has most of the prerequisites of a defensive defenseman with just enough offensive acumen to get rushes started or contain pucks in the offensive zone in a positive manner, but for all the big hits we’ve seen him throw, there have been misses and positioning problems. For the long term, there’s much to build on here, but for the U18 Worlds, he needs to bring an A-game, if he’s got it in him at this juncture.