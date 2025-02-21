2025 NHL DRAFT: Jan Chovan, C/W, Tappara U20 (U20 SM-sarja) – Detailed Scouting Report (Video + Grades)

Jan Chovan

2025 NHL Draft Eligible

Position: C/W, Shoots: L

H/W: 6-foot-3, 187 pounds

Date of Birth: 2007-01-09

In a year in which there is not a lot of quality in the prospect pool from Finland compared to past years, Jan Chovan has been one of my favorites since the beginning of the year even though the margin is very close with other prospects behind him. In fact, some players that are in their second or even third year of eligibility, like goaltender Petteri Rimpinen and winger Benjamin Rautiainen could be the most attractive prospects coming out of Finland this year.

Before the start of the season, Jan Chovan was ranked #8 in our pre-season ranking for the Finland region. As of right now, he has moved up to the number one position out of Finland on my personal ranking. The Slovak started his draft year really strong at the Hlinka/Gretzky tournament with six points in four games. He was the best player for Slovakia and he was used in all situations. He was able to show how it can be hard to take the puck away from him and how good of a playmaker he can be. The thing with Chovan, and most of the young players, is that he needs to find consistency in his game. After the Hlinka/Gretzky tournament, he had a tough first month of the season where he only put one point on the board in the first six games with Tappara’s U20 program. Then, he went on a good stretch with 12 points in 12 games leading to the first international break where he did great against international U20 opponents with 4 points in 4 games. This performance pretty much confirmed his spot on the Slovakian roster for the World Juniors in Ottawa. He played only an average of eight minutes per game during the tournament as the 13th forward most of the time, but he was able to be a versatile depth piece. He was trusted and saw some ice time in defensive missions as he was used to protect the lead at the end of the game and sometimes on the penalty kill. Chovan was also able to make an impact for Slovakia when he scored the game winning goal against Switzerland. Since returning to the Finnish U20 league following the World Juniors, he has had a hard time producing again; the aforementioned consistency issues are real.

The main focus for Jan Chovan, until the end of the season, will be to find that consistency in his game, not only on a point production level but with specific traits of his game. His physical engagement level and pace are critical components of his game, but they aren’t consistent. The aspect of Chovan’s game that is attractive is that he has a good all-around two-way game and he is responsible in the defensive zone. It shows that he can be versatile and be trusted in different situations even if his offensive game is not on point. Chovan is mainly playing on the wing in his club in Finland but he sometimes plays center with the Slovakian team. A move to center on a permanent basis would really benefit his production, as it would appear that is where he is most comfortable. Jan Chovan was drafted by the Sudbury Wolves in the CHL Import Draft and it will be interesting to see if he decides to make the move to North America in the next year or so. It could be a good idea for his development to experience a faster and more physical game which would be a great fit for him.

Skating

Chovan’s skating is probably the main aspect of his game that will need improvement if he wants to be able to follow the pace at the pro level. The thing with his skating is that he is not slow when he gets going but from a stop and go state, we can see that his first few steps are lacking explosiveness. Because of that, he has difficulty creating separation. It is probably something that will improve as he will add strength to his lower body which is an area that has room to grow. However, when his feet are moving, it is hard to take the puck away from him and he can be dangerous off the rush as he likes to use his big body to cut to the inside and drive the net. Also, Chovan is the type of player that can look slow at times because he is more cerebral and he chooses his times to accelerate. We can see him scanning the ice to find open spots and he anticipates well which helps him to balance the explosivity he lacks.

Right now, his skating ability is probably more toward the ‘Average’ category at best. However, keeping in mind that skating and explosiveness are areas of the game that can be improved by a player with training and by adding strength to the lower-body, I would say that Chovan could end up having a slightly above average rating for his skating.

This is a long sequence that I could have put in the “Smarts” section, but there are a couple of aspects of his game that are highlighted in this video. First, during the regroup, one of the defenseman goes to the bench and Chovan recognizes the situation and he takes his place to be an option for his teammate to give enough time for the change to be made. Second, instead of giving the puck away too quickly, he manages the puck and attracts the pressure. And finally, we can see that even if Chovan is able to beat the pressure with his change of direction, his agility and his motion on skate needs to be better to become more explosive with the first few steps. However, in this sequence, he shows that he possesses decent top speed to jump on the rush and to create a good scoring chance. He was also the first forward back on the backcheck and still had the legs to go back on the attack.

Here is a good example of his speed when he has his feet moving. Yes there is a lot more open space in a 3 on 3 situation, but he was able to beat the three defenders that were caught standing still and they were too late to react.

On this play, we can see the lack of explosiveness in Chovan’s feet when he is in a more stopping state. He was not able to create separation and it was easy for the Swiss player to back check on him.

Again, in this clip, Chovan receives the puck in a wide open space but it takes him time to get going and it allows the back trackers to close the middle of the ice.

Grade: 52.5

Shot

I would qualify Chovan’s shooting skill as more precise than quick and hard. Most of his goals this season are scored close to the blue paint when he drives the net or off a rebound. However, he scored some beautiful goals with precise shots from a longer range and from spots where the angle was not evident. On the power play, he is used on the half-wall on his one-timer side. If he has the time and space, he can be a threat with a shot or with a pass. For most of his longer range goals, he had time and space to release his shot which is not something that he will often have at the pro level, especially in the NHL.

I would say that if he wants to become a bigger threat offensively as he progresses, he will need to work on the quickness of his release, even if it is already decent, as the pace of the game increases. However, I see Chovan as a versatile player with a decent upside that has a good enough shot and offensive mind to get his fair share of points on a bottom six. With his physicality, his work on the forecheck, and the way he likes to drive the net, he can be the type of player that can score big goals in the playoffs where the games become tighter.

Excellent shot here after coming out of the bench and getting open for the pass. A precise shot on the far side coming on the left as a lefty. We can note here that he received the puck and did not dribble once before releasing the shot.

Another precise shot on the powerplay from the half-wall. He had the time and space to place the puck where there were nearly no holes on the short-side.

This is the clip of his game-winning goal at the World Juniors against Switzerland. Good positioning and good read to intercept the very bad pass in the slot from the Swiss defenseman. The shot was just perfect!

Here, it is a weird goal where the puck was fumbled and everybody was looking for it. Chovan follows the play, sees the puck in the slot and ripped it in the back of the net.

A great backhand shot here by Chovan from the middle of the slot. He is a player that is not afraid to go in front of the net and that is the place where players usually get rewarded.

Grade: 55

Skills

Chovan’s best skill is probably protecting the puck in the offensive zone and down low along the boards. He likes to change directions to beat pressure and it often opens a path toward the net.

Regarding his puck handling skills, this is an area of his game that requires refinement. He can struggle to handle pucks cleanly even without pressure, and as that pressure increases, he can have a difficult time keeping possession. He can make plays at a high pace and in tight spaces but he is not the type of player that will try to dangle an opponent one on one.

That being said, Chovan is primarily a North-South type of player that is not known for his stickhandling creativity. However, his hard on pucks type of skills are what makes him probably the best prospect from Finland this year. This is also the type of skill that is overlooked, but that can make the difference in a game.

Chovan’s passing skills cannot be underestimated as well. I would not say this ability is elite, but definitely above average in the U20 in Finland. He sees passing lanes well and it is pretty rare that he will force a pass through multiple sticks with a low percentage of success. Instead, he usually prefers to be patient and move his feet to open passing lanes. In zone entries, for example, he likes to enter along the board and execute a delay to beat the pressure, to give him time and space and to let his teammates become options. On the powerplay, he plays on the half-wall on his one-timer side. He can be a threat with a shot or with cross ice passes through seams.

Chovan’s playmaking skill cannot be underestimated. He is a guy that sees the ice pretty well and he is patient with the puck which can open passing lanes. But, on this play, he executes a great crossover pass to his teammates on the powerplay. This is also an example of Chovan’s vision and his ability to execute quickly.

Another beautiful play in this sequence. Chovan is well positioned to receive the crossover pass and quickly make a shot-pass for the assist.

This clip shows how Chovan can be hard to play against when he keeps his feet moving with the puck on his stick. First, he accepts a short pass and tries a sharp angle shot. After that, he keeps his feet moving and wins the battle behind the net to retrieve the loose puck. Then, he controls the puck, protects it, changes direction and attacks the net to finally score on his own rebound.

Chovan really likes to protect the puck down low in the offensive zone and change directions to beat the pressure. In this clip, he is able to beat the pressure but it ultimately leads to him forcing a penalty.

Grade: 50

Smarts

This is the part of Chovan’s game that I appreciate the most. He is the kind of player that is not elite at anything but good at everything, and that is because he is a smart player, both with and without the puck. Chovan has the ability to read and anticipate plays to be at the right spot at both ends of the ice. He can read the play in the defensive zone to deny a scoring chance and he can find open spots in the offensive zone to be a target or to support his teammates. He is also versatile and can be used either on the powerplay or on the penalty kill, as well as in defensive missions like protecting a lead at the end of the game.

When he has the puck on his stick, Chovan always seems to make the right play. If he has the puck in the offensive zone and he sees no options, he will be patient and he will try to find time and space instead of forcing a pass through multiple sticks. If he is carrying the puck in the neutral zone and there is no space for him to enter in control, he will put the puck behind the defensemen and forecheck instead of trying to dangle at the blue line.

Without the puck, Chovan is good at finding spaces to be an option for his teammates or to be in good position for a rebound. Defensively, he is engaged and well positioned most of the time to break up plays either with his stick or by putting his body in front of the shot. His intelligence on the ice and ability to anticipate also helps him to be effective on the forecheck and to retrieve pucks even if he is not the fastest skater.

To me, how smart Chovan is, is an important factor that makes me think he could develop as an excellent bottom six, versatile player that can be used and trusted in multiple situations.

When I say that Chovan is smart with the puck, this is a great example. He enters the offensive zone and instead of going in the corner with the puck or forcing either a pass or a shot, he breaks and that allows his teammates to enter the zone and become better options for him. In the end, he decides to beat the opponent one on one to attack the net, which could have been a good scoring chance.

He is executing a similar play here by delaying when entering the zone which gives him more time and space as well as opening a passing lane to the defenseman that was supporting the attack. It leads to a good shot on net instead of a forced play that results in a turnover.

This is a good example of how good Chovan is at finding the open space and always trying to be an option for his teammates. Here he sees that the defenseman is trying to attack and goes to take his place at the blue line to become an option. He keeps his feet moving and later on that play, he finds the open space close to the net and nearly scores on the rebound.

Another zone entry here where he sees the open space and cuts to the middle to give him a better shot angle. It also gives time for his teammates to drive the net and to expect a rebound.

Chovan’s defensive engagement is another element that makes his game more well-rounded. In this clip, he reads the play really well by quickly identifying the opponent that is all alone in the slot. He jumps just in time to take the opponent’s stick and deny him of a goal.

Grade: 55

Physicality/Compete

Jan Chovan is very effective on the forecheck. That part of the game is probably one of his biggest strengths. A lot of his goals came from an aggressive forecheck which led to a turnover by the opponent. He is also tenacious on the puck and he is not afraid to complete his checks. For his compete level, it is generally high and pretty consistent but it is more noticeable when he is in a game where he keeps his feet moving. When it is the case, he can make the difference in the offensive zone and he likes to have the puck on his stick. However, there are some games where he is more cerebral or more cautious, which makes him look like he is less competitive. But, it doesn't make him less reliable in other aspects of his game. As Chovan’s conditioning improves, he projects as a consistently competitive pro.

This whole sequence is a great example of Chovan’s work ethic and compete level on the forecheck. He anticipates the rim along the board and by the time the puck reaches the defender, he is already in his face to force a turnover to keep the attack alive. He also takes his information and makes a quick pass to his teammates. Later, he arrives first on the puck and battles to keep in the offensive zone.

In the defensive zone, either at 5 on 5 or on the penalty kill, Chovan never backs down from blocking a shot or at least putting his body in the shooting lane. This clip is an example of that. Also, there is a good stick from Chovan to redirect the puck in the corner.

how hard and tenacious he can be on pucks. Here, he is all over the offensive zone and fights for every puck which leads to two good scoring chances.

This is a clip from the World Juniors and we can see that Chovan is not afraid to be physical. A good forecheck again to force a turnover and a good solid hit with a stick to stick to allow Slovakia to retrieve the puck.

Grade: 55

OFP : 53.25

A note on the 20-80 scale used above. We look at five attributes (skating, shooting, puck skills, hockey IQ and physicality) for skaters and six for goalies (athleticism/quickness, compete/temperament, vision/play reading, technique/style, rebound control and puck handling). Each individual attribute is graded along the 20-80 scales, which includes half-grades. The idea is that a projection of 50 in a given attribute meant that our observer believed that the player could get to roughly NHL average at that attribute at maturity.