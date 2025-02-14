2025 NHL DRAFT: Malcolm Spence, LW, Erie Otters (OHL) – Detailed Scouting Report (Video + Grades)

Malcolm Spence

2025 NHL Draft Eligible

Position: LW Shoots: L

H/W: 6-foot-2, 200 Pounds

Date of Birth: 2006-09-22

Malcolm Spence is a prospect familiar with playing alongside star players. In his U16 OHL Draft year, he was an integral piece to the success of the Mississauga Senators of the Greater Toronto Hockey League (GTHL) that season as they went on to win the OHL Cup. On that Mississauga Senators team included NHL Draft Eligible Will Moore (USNTDP) and a projected top pick in this year's NHL Draft Michael Misa (Saginaw). Now, let’s fast forward to his OHL career, Spence had a solid rookie campaign with a rebuilding Otters squad finishing the year with 42 points in 62 games. The Otters had the first selection in the OHL Draft the following year and selected defenceman Matthew Schaefer first overall. Matthew Schaefer is listed as the top defenceman available and top ranked player in the 2025 NHL Draft by McKeen’s Hockey. Spence is a player that is comfortable playing with star players, as mentioned, he has experienced it all his life with Misa and Schaefer receiving more attention. He has proven his game does not suffer and he does not rely on star players in order to be productive. Entering his second season in the OHL, Spence was given a letter on his jersey as assistant captain.

Spence has been building an impressive track record while representing team Canada on the international stage, participating in the U17s and winning gold at the U18s and Hlinka-Gretzky respectively. Spence finished both tournaments with a point-a-game and scored the winning goal in overtime in the gold medal game at the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky against Czechia. This year, Spence was invited to play in the CHL vs USA Prospect Challenge and participated in the OHL Top Prospects Game. Spence is a 2006 birth year but due to his late September birthday after the NHL cutoff, he is eligible for the 2025 NHL Draft, and that means that Spence currently is in his third season in the OHL, where he is averaging over a point per game so far. The Otters have been having an up and down year this season with a record just above .500, a reason for that can be the unfortunate luck of being without Matthew Schaefer long-term. Spence is doing his part carrying the workload in Schaefer’s absence, with 15 pts in 18 games since the Christmas break; he plays on the top forward line alongside two Otters overagers Sam Alfano and Pano Fimis. The 2025 OHL playoffs will be a big moment for Spence if he could help the Otters go on a run especially if they are without Schaefer for the rest of the season.

Spence is projected to be a top nine power winger at the next level with his combination of speed and size. He has an explosive first step, possesses breakaway speed, can beat defenders out wide and provide that physical presence in all three zones but he has not found a way to limit the inconsistencies in his game. We have mentioned it previously regarding Spence in the 2025 NHL Draft Early Season Favourites piece but watching him on the international stage Spence looks like a lottery pick, then at times this season with the Otters, he looks like a late first-round pick. Let’s take a deeper dive into the type of player that is Malcolm Spence.

Skating

Malcolm Spence possesses the skating tools of a power playmaking forward. Spence is a versatile playmaker that uses direct routes to attack north-south on the ice. He is a player that carries great foot speed, acceleration and power. The skating ability of Spence, through his breakaway speed, puck protection and great stops and starts remind me of Chris Kreider of the New York Rangers. Understandably, Kreider is more of a goal scorer whereas Spence is more of a distributor, comparing their skating patterns with and without the puck. Watch the clip below and notice the similarities in the skating patterns between Kreider and Spence.

An example of Spence’s break away speed with excellent puck protection against Ottawa 67’s defenceman Frankie Marrelli. As Spence is breaking free from Marrelli, he widens his skating gait allowing him to push the puck across his body for better puck protection. Spence is then able to slide the puck across his body for a shot on goal on his forehand in a high danger area. The speed and size of Spence allows him to create that separation, avoiding having his stick lifted at the last moment by the 67’s defender.

In this example, Spence is leading the defensive zone regroup and notices the oncoming forward applying pressure. Through use of head fakes and pivots, he is able to create space for himself and take off with speed out of the zone. Spence is able to carry the puck down the full length of the ice and get a shot on goal in a high danger area.

His stops and starts are very impressive and a huge factor that helps Spence escape pressure in the defensive zone. Spence is being forechecked hard by three on coming Ice Dogs, one of the forwards is Winnipeg Jets prospect Kevin He. Kevin He is one of the fastest and strongest players in the OHL and appeared to have leverage over Spence in this situation, but Spence is able to find the most efficient route on the ice to escape pressure without causing a turnover or icing.

The area of concern scouts have about Spence is his lateral skating. His ability to move east-west is not as smooth compared to his north-south skating. The speed of today’s players in the NHL has never been faster, players have less time to make decisions with the puck on their stick, opponents are able to close down space quicker. The ability to find open space up ice has become more difficult as teams are strategizing to shut down speed through the middle of the ice. A strategy to counteract this is through east-west lateral skating. The three clips shown in his Lateral Skating example are from January 2025. In the last clip, for context this play occurs at the end of his shift. Spence is able to break up a pass and avoid a turnover in the neutral zone through quick turns using his edges. The room for improvement is there by adjusting his foot movements.

Grade: 57.5

Shot

Spence has surpassed his career high in goals this season, besting his previous record of 19 goals. He is currently on pace for a 30-goal season. His shots on goal (SOG) per game are slightly lower than a season ago, from 3.4 down to 3.2 this season, however, I fully expect those numbers will rise as his production continues to increase. Spence is a player that creates offence in the high danger slot below the faceoff dots. He has found success this season scoring goals in a variety of different ways such as using his speed to elevate the puck on his backhand or a quick release one-timer on an odd-man rush. A key distinction between Spence’s one-timer release and that of elite shooters like Ovechkin or Stamkos lies in his approach to positioning and movement. Unlike those who thrive by setting up in a designated spot on the ice to unleash their shot, Spence relies on speed and awareness, particularly in transition during an odd-man rush. Spence does not wait for the puck to find him—instead, he actively moves into the optimal shooting position, anticipating where the puck will be. This dynamic style allows him to capitalize on scoring chances by maximizing his shot release in stride before the goalie can adjust their positioning. He plays with the instincts of a future NHL forward by getting the puck to the middle of the ice and crashing the net when space is available.

I really like his instincts of carrying the puck to the middle of the ice. That will translate well at the next level. He has shown on numerous occasions that he is capable of lowering his shoulder, driving to the net or attacking the slot to create a scoring chance. He just needs to better assess his shot selection in medium to low danger scoring areas. He cannot always try to force shots through heavy traffic from distance, it is too easy for defenders to stop and diminishes the scoring threat, instead, move the puck to a teammate or regroup to maintain possession.

Known more as a playmaker, Spence has shown this season that he can rip a puck past the goalie if given space. Credit to his skating agility, Spence is able to open his body up to receive a pass and is able to get a quick release off without breaking stride.

Although the play does not result in a goal, the mechanics that go into Spence’s shot can be seen here. Notice Spence drops his lower hand below the hip line in the release to create a better snap in the shot. Spence uses a mid-kick Bauer stick giving him extra power through the release in the middle of the stick, which is where his hands are placed. The leg kick allows him to shift weight in his lower body, rotating his hips and generating power and velocity during the shot release.

Grade: 52.5

Skills

As a 6-foot-2 winger with impressive speed and power, his puck skills remain an area for growth. He can effectively beat defenders out wide with the puck, but I would like to see him attack opponents more 1-on-1 on the rush. He is effective at protecting the puck and creating good looks for his teammates, but there is room for him to add more creativity to his game. A key area to watch for as he continues to develop is his ability to keep his hands and feet in sync while skating with the puck at full speed. The skill potential is evident but needs a more consistent display of it moving forward.

His creativity with the puck is a facet of his game still needing some work. Adding the skill of attacking the defensive triangle would add another skill to his offensive arsenal. When Spence is shut down trying to beat opponents out wide with speed, it eliminates him from the play and stops the scoring threat.

I debated about including this part in the shot category but decided to include it in the skills category because the ability to move the puck from forehand to backhand under pressure is a skill. The transition from forehand to backhand is smooth for Spence, he is able to create good looks for himself and get the goalie moving in the crease. When space is limited, Spence finds ways to get the puck to the net on his backhand and create second chance opportunities for his teammates. We will need to see if he can build more on the backhand to generate harder shots in close.

Spence is a prolific passer with the ability to execute difficult plays, whether it's threading passes through traffic or delivering crisp, accurate feeds on his backhand. The ability to generate hard, precise backhand passes is a valuable skill Spence excels at. Whether Spence is making a subtle yet effective play—like chipping the puck on his backhand to a teammate in stride—or winning a battle behind the net and quickly finding an open teammate, his passing ability allows him to take advantage of defensive lapses. His vision, touch, and ability to create plays under pressure make him a constant playmaking threat.

A valuable skill in Spence’s toolbox is his ability to create shots in the middle of the ice. Shown here it does not matter how Spence collects the puck, whether through a zone entry or dump in or back door pass, Spence can find a way to create a shot for himself.

Grade: 52.5

Smarts

Spence’s ability to execute high-level plays with the puck stems from his high hockey IQ. His quick decision-making allows him to react quickly to in-game situations, while his adaptability enables him to maximize the space available, whether navigating through traffic or creating opportunities in open ice. His ability to anticipate plays before they fully develop gives him an edge over opponents, allowing him to position himself effectively and make proactive rather than reactive plays. Ultimately, his success can be attributed to the way he processes the game—reading and reacting with precision and intelligence. Further showcasing his high hockey IQ, Spence has demonstrated his ability to adapt and excel in various roles as needed. On the international stage, representing Canada at both the Hlinka-Gretzky Cup and the U18 World Championship, he embraced a defensive shutdown forward role—playing a critical part in neutralizing top opponents. His commitment to defensive responsibility, strong positioning, and ability to disrupt passing plays were instrumental in helping Canada secure gold in both tournaments. Spence’s versatility allows him to thrive in any situation, proving that he can impact the game beyond just offensive contributions.

Embracing the defensive role, Spence demonstrates a strong understanding of positional play, emphasizing the importance of staying within the dots to protect the middle of the ice. In the first clip, we see Spence stepping up to perfectly time his challenge onto his opponent, poking the puck free, creating a turnover and resulting in a goal for Canada. His defensive awareness extends beyond just positioning—he recognizes who is on the ice, and in these clips, he’s up against Team USA’s most dangerous players, James Hagens and Cole Eiserman. Spence clogs passing lanes effectively, preventing easy setups and limiting high-danger scoring chances, proving his ability to shut down elite competition. In the final moments of the gold-medal game against the US, Canada found itself being hemmed in their own zone by the Americans who are desperately trying to score two goals to tie the game, a 50/50 puck battle emerged in the defensive zone and Spence was aware of the situation in the game with a chance to clear the puck. Had he failed to clear the puck or ice the puck, the US would have maintained pressure in the offensive zone and potentially force Spence out of position but Spence won the 50/50 puck battle, kept his feet moving and executed a clean zone exit to relieve pressure, to reward his play, he drew a penalty effectively sealing the game for Canada.

There are a few things to credit here in this play. First, we notice the timely shoulder check before the puck retrieval. Spence is able to recognize how much time he has to make a decision based on where his opponents are on the ice and how many are closing down on him. To credit his stops and starts, Spence uses the net as a pick to create separation and begin to move the puck up ice. Spence had teammates regrouping along the boards in which he could have rifled the puck along the boards behind the net for a quick, escape pressure type play; however that could lead to a potential turnover in the defensive zone. Spence made the smart play using his skating ability and IQ to make the effective zone exit under pressure.

While observing this play you must take into consideration that the Otters are up a man on the power play however, I liked this play by Spence here because of his stick positioning and capitalizing on his second chance. When the puck touches Spence’s stick, he has three Rangers defenders within a stick length away. You can see as the pass is coming, Spence stops up in front of the crease to make sure the pass can come in and he can get a shot off. If Spence takes another stride forward, the puck either is poked away by a Ranger defender in front or lands on Spence’s backhand diminishing the scoring chance. Once the puck is on his stick, Spence is able to get two shots while fighting off the defenders and ties the game with his second goal of the hockey game. Although it is a power play goal, Spence’s spatial awareness and refusal to be outworked is credited to his smarts and compete level.

This is a great sequence here by Spence. Team is short-handed and down a goal against London’s top power play unit. Sam Dickinson, San Jose Sharks prospect, wins inside leverage to the puck and tries to win the battle by overpowering Spence with an effective boxout. Spence did a great job avoiding a penalty by not getting his stick up into the hands of Dickinson, he was able to eliminate any potential stick lift. Spence uses his body to effectively box out Dickinson, spin around and get a backhand shot on net for a short-handed scoring chance. The read on this play by Spence was played perfectly and provided time for his teammates to change.

This sequence is a perfect example of Spence’s situational awareness and hockey sense. With his team defending a lead in the third period while shorthanded, he recognizes the opportunity to transition from defence to offence. Spotting a gap in coverage, he jumps into the attack, creating an odd-man rush. His observation of the trailing defender—who happens to be a Kitchener forward—gives him an advantage. Understanding the mismatch, Spence takes a direct route to the net, positioning himself strategically while opening up his body to receive a one-timer. This calculated decision not only capitalizes on the moment but also showcases his ability to think the game at a high level under pressure. Had Spence been unable to capitalize on the gap in coverage, his decision to join the rush could have carried significant risk. Jumping up offensively while shorthanded is a calculated gamble—if the play had broken down, it might have resulted in an odd-man rush in the opposite direction, putting additional pressure on Erie’s penalty killers. A failed attempt would have left Spence and his teammates having extended time in their own zone defending. However, Spence’s ability to read the situation in real time and assess the risk-reward balance demonstrates his confidence, hockey IQ, and trust in his instincts to make high-impact plays.

Grade: 57.5

Physicality/Compete

Physicality is an integral part of Spence’s game—it's embedded in his hockey DNA. Whether he’s finishing a check with authority, battling for loose pucks in the corners or around the crease, or giving an opponent an extra shove to establish his presence, Spence consistently brings an edge to his play. His willingness to engage physically not only disrupts opponents but also sets the tone for his team, making him a relentless competitor. He embodies the gritty, hard-nosed style that teammates appreciate and opponents hate—someone who can wear down the opposition while energizing his own bench.

His strength and compete level is evident here, notice how he manages to close out space by keeping his feet moving, if he starts to glide in these situations his opponent can either escape or force Spence to take a penalty.

Spence is a master at drawing retaliation penalties. Spence sticks up for his teammates and is not afraid to draw the line with a few extra shoves but he manages to bait opponents to retaliate. Spence was not given any penalties in the plays shown.

There are many ways Spence can beat you for the puck: by boxing you out, taking away your hands with inside leverage or he can go through you.

Spence is a relentless competitor every time he steps on the ice. His strength on the puck, active stick, and determination to win battles make him a constant threat in all situations. He has a natural instinct for hunting pucks, applying pressure on opponents, and forcing turnovers. Even when he loses possession, his resilience shines through as he fights to regain control. Here are a few standout examples where Spence’s competitiveness is on full display—winning crucial puck battles and showing his relentless drive to take back possession.

Grade: 55

OFP : 55.125

A note on the 20-80 scale used above. We look at five attributes (skating, shooting, puck skills, hockey IQ and physicality) for skaters and six for goalies (athleticism/quickness, compete/temperament, vision/play reading, technique/style, rebound control and puck handling). Each individual attribute is graded along the 20-80 scales, which includes half-grades. The idea is that a projection of 50 in a given attribute meant that our observer believed that the player could get to roughly NHL average at that attribute at maturity.