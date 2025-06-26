2025 NHL SCOUTING REPORT (VIDEO + GRADES): Henry Brzustewicz, D, London Knights (OHL)

2025 NHL Draft Eligible

Position: D Shoots: R

H/W: 6-foot-1, 194 pounds

Date of Birth: 2007-02-09

Henry Brzustewicz is this year's top draft eligible prospect coming out of the London Knights organization. The Knights management staff desired to have Brzustewicz play on their blueline after being impressed with his mobility and raw talent. The Knights traded three future draft picks (along with a first-round compensation pick in the following year’s OHL Draft) for the rights to sign Brzustewicz from the Ottawa 67s, who originally drafted him in the first round of the 2023 OHL Draft. It was a move London Knights General Manager, Mark Hunter made similarly a year prior, to acquire the rights to defenceman Sam Dickinson from the Niagara Ice Dogs and we all know how much Sam Dickinson means to the Knights blueline. Brzustewicz plays an effective two-way game, he is very mobile - not afraid to join in the rush to support a scoring chance and really developed his defensive game to become harder to play against. The Washington, Michigan native is following in the footsteps of his older brother, Hunter Brzustewicz, former Kitchener Rangers defenceman and prospect of the Calgary Flames. Henry provides more physicality and explosiveness to his game compared to his brother Hunter.

There may not be a better coach in all of junior hockey at developing players for the next level than Dale Hunter. The trust he builds with his players gives them every opportunity to learn and grow in all facets of the game in a variety of situations. Cracking the Knights' lineup on a nightly basis is no easy task for young players. During his rookie season, Henry had to shift to the wing just to get into games. However, this season, he earned a regular spot in the Knights' top four on the blue line. Knights coach Dale Hunter played Brzustewicz in important minutes down the stretch pairing with Sam Dickinson, Oliver Bonk and Jared Woolley, who are all NHL prospects. What makes Henry exciting to watch is his explosive skating and ability to play on both sides of the ice with the puck. Henry’s junior hockey resume is as impressive as can be, two OHL Championships, two Memorial Cup appearances with one Memorial Cup Championship. As the Knights will see their core players all graduate to professional hockey next season. Brzustewicz is expected to take over as the Knights’ number one defenceman next season, and there is every reason to believe Henry will seize the opportunity and not look back.

Skating

Creating a checklist for players to become regulars in the London Knights system, skating is a necessity. Brzustewicz is a strong, mobile skater whose raw athletic frame provides the strength to widen his gait and execute powerful, balanced strides. His ability to pivot seamlessly in all directions gives him an edge in both defensive coverage and transition play. Brzustewicz also displays excellent pace control, knowing when to activate and join the rush or slow the game down to maintain possession and make a smart play. He effectively evades oncoming pressure with quick, shifty lateral movements.

It is never a good sign when a defenceman has their back to the play, Henry recovers well in this clip - using his edges and mobility to quickly pivot and seal off the middle of the ice.

Not often does Brzustewicz rush with the puck, as seen here he builds up speed through strong skating glides.

Implementing a part of his game drilled in through the Knights style of play is remaining active away from the puck. In these plays Henry keeps his feet moving in motion to escape his man and present himself as a viable passing option.

This clip highlights Brzustewicz’s signature skating pattern. Notice how his feet remain in constant motion, with a wide stance that generates power and balance. As he receives the puck, his head is up and his body is already aligned with his intended direction, allowing for a smooth transition. He then moves laterally across the top of the zone, scanning for a shooting lane. Ultimately, he finds one—thanks in large part to his strong edge work and fluid mobility.

Grade: 55

Shot

Brzustewicz’s style of play naturally leads to a high volume of shots on goal. Over the course of the OHL regular season and playoffs, he averaged two shots per game, increasing that rate to over three shots per game during the 2025 Memorial Cup. While those numbers are impressive for a two-way defenceman, shot volume alone does not tell the full story—context matters. A closer look at his shot locations reveals that the majority came from low-danger areas along the perimeter. Interestingly, however, most of his goals were scored from high-danger areas within the slot, highlighting his ability to capitalize on prime scoring opportunities when he jumps into the play. Brzustewicz consistently generates rebounds through the raw power of his shot. As he steps into his role as London’s number one defenceman next season, he will have every opportunity to refine his shot placement. A key area of development will be eliminating poor shooting habits—such as putting pucks directly into the goaltender’s chest—which often ends scoring chances prematurely. Improving his ability to identify and target open spots on the goaltender will be key to elevating his offensive impact. As Brzustewicz steps into a larger role next season, this development will be crucial in helping him fill the offensive void on the blue line left by Sam Dickinson and Oliver Bonk.

Henry displays a range of skills on this play to generate a shot on goal. He begins by timing his pinch perfectly off the faceoff, ensuring he does not overskate the puck. As he gains control, he squares his feet to the net and quickly reads the developing play—identifying an oncoming defender taking away the short side and a screen in front of the goaltender. Showing patience and awareness, Henry subtly shifts to his left, opens up his blade, and releases a shot through traffic. While the shot ultimately ends up in the goalie’s chest for an easy save, the mechanics and decision-making leading to the shot were highly impressive.

Henry generates shot power through raw strength. He manages to produce heavy rebounds from hard shots from distance.

Here are a few examples of goals Brzustewicz scored this past season—each a result of him recognizing and capitalizing on open ice to create a scoring opportunity.

A noticeable trend in Brzustewicz’s shooting habits is his tendency to release low-percentage shots that result in easy saves. In several instances, more effective options appeared available—such as cycling the puck down low or aiming for a low shot to generate a rebound. Instead, the decision to shoot prematurely often led to a stoppage in play or allowed the opposing team to regain possession and clear the zone. Moving forward, refining his shot selection will be key to sustaining offensive pressure and creating more meaningful scoring chances.

Grade: 52.5

Skills

The area of Brzustewicz’s game that elevated the most this past season was his puck skills. While this growth can be partially reflected by his statistical jump from his first two seasons in the OHL, the numbers do not tell the whole story. Transitioning to a new league - and a new country, in his case - as a 16 year old rookie on a Memorial Cup contending team is more difficult than it may seem and does not show up on the statline.

This season, Brzustewicz earned a top-four role and played alongside San Jose Sharks prospect and CHL Defenceman of the Year winner Sam Dickinson. With more ice time and confidence, we saw more flashes of what Brzustewicz is capable of. His combination of quick lateral movements and soft hands elevate his puck control. He is very smooth when using head fakes and lateral shifts to elude defenders to create passing or shooting lanes. He consistently slips through coverage and shows a willingness to activate off the blue line, effectively becoming a fourth forward in the rush.

The Knights are a team that punish opponents caught in transition, Brzustewicz thrives in transition, using his stick length to break up plays and launch passes to generate the counterattack. His older brother, Hunter, had a breakout season in his draft-plus-one year at age 19. While Henry will be just 18 next season, if he follows a similar development path, there is a strong chance he will be given the reins as the Knights’ top option on both the power play and penalty kill over the next two seasons.

The vision Brzustewicz plays with at the junior level is showcased through attempting high risk, high reward stretch passes. His ability to move the puck up the ice in transition adds a dangerous and valuable dimension to his game, often catching opponents off guard and creating scoring opportunities.

Another example of Brzustewicz’s high risk, high reward style is his slick puck-handling ability, driven by his quick hands and strong lateral mobility.

An underrated trait in Brzustewicz’s toolbox is his ability to slip coverage.

While there are areas in the defensive zone that Brzustewicz needs to improve—outlined further in the 'Hockey Smarts' section—one notable strength is his effective use of stick length and mobility to disrupt plays and get sticks on pucks. His time on the penalty kill has also led to an increase in blocked shots, reflecting growth in his defensive awareness.

Grade: 55

Smarts

Brzustewicz’s development this past season was highly impressive. After enduring the emotional toll of a heartbreaking Memorial Cup final loss to a fellow league rival, Saginaw Spirit, he entered his draft-eligible season facing heavier expectations with more eyes watching. It can be a heavy burden for a young prospect to carry having the expectations of anything short of a Memorial Cup victory be a bitter disappointment but Brzustewicz not only rose to the occasion but exceeded some expectations. As highlighted in the skills section, Brzustewicz was able to show off more of his skills with the puck and was able to contribute this season with secondary scoring and playmaking. His skill and decision making can be credited for key drivers of this progress. The next step will be to bring more consistency to his game. He possesses a ton of upside and holds the foundational tools of a middle pairing defenceman. Next season, Brzustewicz will have every opportunity to refine his decision-making with the puck, reduce turnovers in the defensive zone, and improve his ability to recognize and execute the right play under pressure. Key areas of focus will include avoiding forced passes, making more consistent tape-to-tape outlet passes, and limiting low-percentage clears along the boards. Progress in these areas will elevate his effectiveness in transition and contribute to cleaner breakouts and sustained counterattacks.

Diving deeper into how Brzustewicz utilizes his length on the ice. Watching his performance in the OHL Playoffs and Memorial Cup, he was timing his stick checks really well. In the clip, Brzustewicz manages to break up four separate passing attempts by timing his stick check correctly and effectively killing the momentum Medicine Hat was building on the power play. Against high-powered offences such as Medicine Hat, the ability for a defender to just get a touch on the puck, forcing the receiver to take that extra second to gather the puck can make a difference, although it is subtle, that extra second can allow the defence and goalie to reset and adjust into proper positioning.

The sequence of plays showcase the negative outcomes that can result from Brzustewicz high risk decision-making. Have highlighted areas where he needs to improve his situational awareness.

One area of growth for Brzustewicz will be refining his body and stick positioning while defending odd-man rushes. There were several instances where he became overly committed to the puck carrier, losing awareness of the trailing forward’s positioning. While he was often bailed out by strong goaltending, this habit can become costly at higher levels. Improving his spatial awareness and ability to scan off the puck will be key to tightening up his defensive game in transition.

As the title of the clip suggests, areas of inconsistency in Brzustewicz’s game are apparent—but fortunately, they appear to be correctable with continued development.

Grade: 50

Physicality and Compete

When watching Brzustewicz, it quickly becomes evident that he plays with more strength than his frame might suggest. Listed at 6-foot-1, 194 pounds, he possesses notable raw strength and does not shy away from physical engagement—particularly when retrieving pucks in contested areas. He consistently showed a willingness to absorb contact in the corners, a testament to his competitiveness and physical resilience.

Playing alongside Sam Dickinson, the CHL Defenceman of the Year, also offered Brzustewicz an ideal environment for development. Dickinson’s game took a major leap this season, particularly in an area scouts had highlighted: closing gaps and eliminating time and space quickly. Thanks in large part to the work of the London Knights coaching staff, Dickinson evolved into arguably the premier shutdown defenceman in the CHL.

Sharing the ice with a player of Dickinson’s caliber provided Brzustewicz with a valuable learning opportunity, especially when it comes to body positioning and defensive spacing. With continued development under the Knights' strong coaching system, there is good reason to believe Brzustewicz is well-positioned to take the next step in rounding out his defensive game.

It is often easy to critique a defenceman’s play when a goal is scored, and in this instance, the breakdown stemmed from Brzustewicz’s defensive positioning and reaction time. Despite having a size and reach advantage over the attacking forward, he was caught flat-footed as his opponent accelerated through the middle of the ice. Rather than closing the gap earlier or establishing inside body position, Brzustewicz was forced into a tough spot—either take a penalty or allow a high-danger scoring chance. In the end, the hesitation led to a goal against. This sequence underscores the need for improved footwork and quicker defensive reads, particularly when facing speed-driven rushes through the slot.

Brzustewicz shows impressive core strength and body control, frequently engaging with physical forwards and coming out of collisions looking untouched.

An important step in Brzustewicz’s continued development will be adding more strength to his frame. With a full offseason of training, it is reasonable to expect that he will return stronger next season. As he fills out physically, we should see fewer instances like this—where opponents are able to slip away or outmuscle him under pressure. Increased strength will allow him to better contain opposing forwards and hold his ground in one-on-one battles.

To conclude Brzustewicz’s report, the following clips highlight his defensive play and ability to eliminate his man from the play. He is at his best defensively when he keeps his feet moving, maintains close gaps, and uses his body positioning to gain inside leverage. In each example, Brzustewicz effectively ties up his opponent’s stick and denies them access to the play at hand. He uses his size well to box out attackers and stay engaged without taking penalties. In the final clip, he completely shuts down Malcolm Spence—denying him any space near the London net and showing poise by not chasing Spence behind the goal line, instead holding his position and sealing off the front of the net.

Grade: 55

OFP: 53.5

A note on the 20-80 scale used above. We look at five attributes (skating, shooting, puck skills, hockey IQ and physicality) for skaters and six for goalies (athleticism/quickness, compete/temperament, vision/play reading, technique/style, rebound control and puck handling). Each individual attribute is graded along the 20-80 scales, which includes half-grades. The idea is that a projection of 50 in a given attribute meant that our observer believed that the player could get to roughly NHL average at that attribute at maturity.