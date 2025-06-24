2025 NHL SCOUTING REPORT (VIDEO + GRADES): Jack Nesbitt, C, Windsor Spitfires (OHL)

2025 NHL Draft Eligible

Position: C, Shoots: L

H/W: 6-foot-4, 185 pounds

Date of Birth: 2007-01-12

In today’s NHL, every team is looking for that big pivot to play in their top nine; someone who can play in any role, bring physicality, win key faceoffs, and drive time of possession for their team. That’s precisely what Jack Nesbitt projects to be, if he reaches his potential and it is why we expect him to have his name called on day one of the 2025 NHL draft.

Coming into this year with Windsor, scouts didn’t really know what to expect from Nesbitt. He struggled mightily as an OHL rookie. The increased pace gave him trouble. He struggled to execute skilled plays under pressure and plays died on his stick. He played too passive of a game for his size, seemingly unwilling to dominate the higher traffic areas with his frame. And these concerns were nothing new; there were scouts who questioned Nesbitt’s game as a U16 player and OHL draft eligible. Yet…because of his frame and athletic tools, there was hope that he would eventually figure things out.

This year? It’s like the light bulb went on for him. Not only did every component of his skill set improve, but his mindset flipped too. Yes, he got quicker and yes, his puck skill and finishing ability improved, but the real difference maker for him has been unlocking the upside his size affords him. He started going to the net more consistently. His defensive and physical engagement improved. He was harder on pucks and active in puck pursuit. Suddenly, Nesbitt became a different player for the Spitfires coaching staff; someone they could use as a net front presence on the powerplay, or as a key defensive player to help them close out games.

The scary thing? Nesbitt isn’t even close to being physically mature. This isn’t a player who is that much larger and stronger than most OHL players, finding success solely because of his size. Nesbitt, for lack of better term, is a bit of a beanstalk. He showed at the combine that he still has room to improve physically. When he is 6’4, 220lbs, just where will his game be at in a few years? It’s a scary proposition. You also love the fact that this is a player who has already shown the work ethic to improve, based on the leap taken in the last calendar year. There is a reason that he was voted as the OHL’s Western Conference’s most improved player in this year’s coaches' poll.

So, that begs the question, what is Nesbitt’s true upside? We don’t truly know the answer to that question. Even with some marked improvements, his game still has limitations. He needs to improve his ability to play with pace and make skilled plays through the middle of the ice as a carrier, especially as a pivot. His first step explosiveness and agility need to improve. There’s still room for him to improve his physical consistency. However, as mentioned, many of those things could improve as he fills out his frame and gains further confidence in his ability to use his size effectively. In terms of a best-case scenario projection, Nesbitt develops into a top six center who can play in all situations. More realistically? He could end up being the kind of player Adam Lowry is for the Winnipeg Jets.

Skating

Earlier this year, at the OHL Top Prospect’s Game in Brantford, the league introduced some new player tracking technology. One of the things that they tracked was skating speed. Much to the surprise of a lot of people, Jack Nesbitt recorded some of the quickest times during game play. His skating gets a bad rap because his pace can lag, but as a skater? Nesbitt has some strengths. His straight-line speed is actually quite good for a bigger forward. He can have longer strides that allow him to build speed, which he uses to carry the puck out of the defensive end or to help him close off lanes or hunt loose pucks. There’s room for improvement in his quickness, but that should come with improved strength/conditioning. His stride length isn’t consistent either, he can lose speed at times when his stride gets shorter and choppy at the end of rushes; sustaining speed can be an issue.The main issue is that Nesbitt looks a little bit slower when he’s carrying, because he can struggle to maintain possession at full speed; he’s much quicker without the puck than with it.

Nesbitt is also sturdy and balanced as an attacker. He is hard to separate from the puck deep in the offensive zone because he is tough to knock off his base. However, again, the dynamic qualities of his overall movement profile do need work. He’s not as balanced on his edges and he’s not quick moving laterally or out of pivots. This means he relies almost primarily on strength and size to protect the puck and evade pressure, because his feet can’t get him out of trouble. Is this surprising for a 6’4 player still growing into his body? Not in the least. You’d be hard pressed to find a huge pivot whose agility is deemed to be well above average.

When we talk about Nesbitt’s pace lacking, this is what we’re talking about. He has to slow down to make plays and doesn’t have the kind of explosiveness moving laterally/directionally to create separation. He’s easily neutralized here by Cam Allen.

Yet, here’s a great example of how Nesbitt can build up to a solid top speed, earning a quality look.

Big strides carry Nesbitt down the wing as he looks to get to the net for a shot attempt.

Nesbitt lacks grace and power in his pivots and he loses possession here.

Strong rush by Nesbitt here as he shows off his straight-line speed.

Grade: 52.5

Shot

Nesbitt has turned into a quality goal scorer, but 90% of his goals this year were scored within a few feet of the net. On the one hand, that’s exactly what you want to see from a player like Nesbitt. You’d be concerned about his upside if that wasn’t the case. However, his “scoring portfolio” is pretty limited. It’s putting home second chance opportunities, it’s redirecting point shots, or it’s finishing off passing plays in tight, all with defenders on his back. The hands are great. He’s an excellent finisher under pressure. But the pure shooting ability? Average at best.

Nesbitt’s biggest weapon is a hybrid slap/snapshot. No wind-up, and not the typical wrist action you’d see from a traditional snapshot, but he places it well and can generate velocity and elevation with it. This is a go-to for him when he earns looks in transition on the wing, or when shooting from a standstill in the upper slot. It’s very rare to see Nesbitt utilize a wrist shot, it’s all about trying to get pucks on net quickly with minimal loading time. It’s also rare to see him set up from the flank or the slot for one timers.

The best question that we should be asking as a scouting community is, does Nesbitt really need a high end shot to be able to score in the NHL? His ability to score in tight to the crease is highly translatable and it will be his bread and butter as a professional one day. With his size and physicality, NHL teams are going to want him to win battles along the wall and then get himself to the net. So long as he can remain a high-level finisher at higher levels, he’s going to score.

Classic Nesbitt goal at the net front.

Another classic Nesbitt net front goal.

An example of Nesbitt’s snapshot and his ability to pick spots with it.

Another example. Awkward looking shot/release, but he does get himself squared up. Nesbitt uses this type of shot to get pucks on net quickly and he can pick his spots with it.

Grade: 50

Skills

This is the make-or-break component of Nesbitt’s evaluation for many scouts. You either believe that the skill-based components of his game will improve, making him a potential middle six option, or you believe that his offensive upside is limited and that he’s destined to be nothing more than another Michael McCarron.

Nesbitt is most comfortable playing the net front, where he does show off terrific hands. He consistently gets tips on pucks when he’s operating as a screen and he’s lightning quick at finishing off second chances, quickly corralling loose pucks on either his backhand or forehand and slipping them past the netminder. These two skills are highly transferable to the NHL level. This is especially true when you consider his size gives him an advantage playing near the crease. It’s also incredibly refreshing to see how much pride Nesbitt takes in this ability. From a recent combine article by Josh Wegman (found here), Nesbitt said, “'I’m always working on deflections after practice. Always the last guy on the ice doing that kind of stuff. In Windsor, I'm net-front on the power play, so I've got to work on that a lot. Just a lot of hand-eye, stuff like that. Hopefully, I can play net-front at the next level.” Nesbitt is also a skilled passer. He doesn’t necessarily have a deft touch like say…Jake O’Brien, who can feather passes through traffic. However, he consistently finds the blade, whether it be executing a stretch pass after a good defensive play, or a cross-ice feed on an odd man rush.

However, it can likely be frustrating for some scouts to see how plays die on Nesbitt’s stick in both the neutral and offensive zones. As already shown, he often has to slow down to keep possession of the puck or attempt an evasive move to create space. He attacks defenders head on, rather than pivot to protect the puck or dump and chase, and that leads to turnovers because he doesn’t have the creativity or quickness to routinely beat defenders one on one. When he wins battles along the wall or forces turnovers through his excellent anticipation in the offensive end, he has better habits and is more likely to use his size to shield defenders, helping him scan the ice and find a passing option. However, when he’s trying to play downhill, his tunnel vision limits his effectiveness. Even then, when he’s keeping plays alive along the wall, he can get boxed in when a second defender cuts him off, due to the fact that he doesn’t have the high-end agility or the hands to escape that kind of pressure.

The key for Nesbitt in the future will be his ability to keep things simple. Leverage his size and length. Make quicker decisions with the puck. Get to the net.

Nice play on the counterattack here as Nesbitt works the give and go.

Nesbitt’s hands are really good in the middle of the ice. He gets a tip on the point shot and stays with the play to finish it off.

Another solid tip-in by Nesbitt. He scored a few similar goals this year.

Fantastic passing precision here.

Canada opens the scoring against Norway at the U18’s thanks to this strong individual effort from Nesbitt.

Not the cleanest entry here by Nesbitt, but it shows his strength on the puck and ability to put defenders on his back. Keep in mind that he’s still physically immature too.

An example of Nesbitt’s limitations currently as a one on one creator. Great defensive play here, but it shows how he can struggle to beat defenders one on one.

Although, there are plays like this that shows flashes of Nesbitt owning more skill than we give him credit for.

When Nesbitt tries to play up tempo, he can struggle to cleanly handle or execute passes.

Another example of this. While he corrals the puck quickly after the bobble, it causes the pass to sail on him.

Yet another example.

Grade: 52.5

Smarts

This is a tough category to evaluate currently, only because Nesbitt’s game is so inconsistent still. There are elements of his on puck play that need to improve, which could point to some limitations in processing. However, there are some elements of his off puck play that need to be considered strengths and point to his processing ability being a strength. Let’s dissect.

On puck, Nesbitt can lack finesse and that means that when he’s not able to overwhelm defenders physically, he has a tendency to get boxed in. Current limitations in his skating and carrying ability also lead to turnovers, as he tries to drive the net with his head down. Yet, when he’s working the wall, getting to loose pucks, or operating below the goal line, Nesbitt actually shows excellent vision and passing ability. He makes quick decisions and shows great poise, putting his size to use to extend possession long enough to wait for passing lanes to develop. The question is, will Nesbitt end up developing as an above average playmaking pivot as his pace and carrying skill improve? Or is he destined to be limited by this the way that a guy like Michael Rasmussen was/is.

Off the puck, Nesbitt shows great instincts. He times cuts well to get inside leverage on defenders near the crease and in the slot. He shows great anticipation and awareness to be first to second chance opportunities. He’s aggressive and active in puck pursuit, taking great routes to retrievals or to apply pressure on the forecheck. Nesbitt’s defensive awareness has improved by leaps and bounds, and it’s made him a valuable defensive asset; his reach is very disruptive in terms of preventing passes to the middle of the ice and he can clog the neutral zone to prevent clean entries. He seals the wall really well in the offensive zone to cut off attempts by the other team to clear, intercepting passes or dump outs to keep pressure on. He consistently supports his defenders down low by taking away the slot or by supporting the breakout. The only thing missing here is just the consistency of his physical engagement.

Nesbitt opens himself up for the redirect in tight when playing the net front, rather than operating purely as a screen.

As mentioned, Nesbitt is someone Windsor relies on to close out games because he can be quite disruptive defensively. Great read here to intercept a pass in the neutral zone and he’s off to the races for the empty netter.

An example of the tunnel vision that was alluded to. This was from the U18’s. Nesbitt has to get that puck in deep.

Two great plays by Nesbitt here. First, he supports the forecheck well to help secure possession, then he makes a great pass into the slot to set up the scoring chance.

Another offensive zone turnover here as Nesbitt skates into the double team.

Quick read and great pass by Nesbitt here. Notice the patience by Nesbitt as he draws in the Soo defender to open up the slot for the pass.

Great read by Nesbitt as he cuts off the exit attempt and keeps pressure on for Canada.

Grade: 55

Physicality/Compete

The issue here is that Nesbitt still can lack consistency as a true power pivot. Some shifts; some games, Nesbitt takes over physically. He’s active in puck pursuit and can find a ton of success as a forechecker/backchecker who finishes his checks in all three zones. He’s not a hard open ice hitter, but he’s going to use size along the wall to take you out of the play. He jousts for positioning near the crease and stands his ground to operate as a screen. He dominates time of possession down low by keeping his feet moving and leveraging his size to initiate contact and protect the puck. He even has no qualms about dropping the gloves (although didn’t have a ton of success winning those fights this year). All of these things have improved considerably from his rookie season, but all of these things need to become consistent habits for him to truly take his game to the next level.

Again, this is not an uncommon issue for big, lanky pivots. Nesbitt has already shown that he can dominate this level physically while simultaneously being underdeveloped physically. Imagine where he’ll be in two years when he graduates out of the league and is over 200lbs? You have to be incredibly well conditioned to be a pesky, power forward; it takes a ton of energy to balance competitiveness, consistent physicality, and offensive production. As we see him improve his conditioning and fill out his frame, expect his physicality and compete level to become a legitimate strength.

Nesbitt didn’t win many of his fights this year despite owning a size advantage in most cases, but you love that he’s a willing combatant who will stick up for teammates or himself.

What the majority of Nesbitt’s hits looked like this year. Chase down plays where Nesbitt is trying to initiate contact to force a turnover.

Sorry, you wanted to hit Jack Nesbitt? That didn’t end well for Nic Sima.

Not able to force the turnover here, but you love the effort on the forecheck from Nesbitt.

When we talk about bigger forwards being able to clear space for their linemates, this is exactly what we’re talking about. Nesbitt passes off then drives the net, taking two defenders with him, one of which he ties up, allowing the backdoor goal.

Nesbitt forces the turnover on the forecheck then gets to the net for the tip in.

Great work from Nesbitt in the offensive zone here to keep pressure on.

Another turnover forced by Nesbitt in the offensive zone, this one leading to a goal.

Grade: 57.5

OFP: 53.5

A note on the 20-80 scale used above. We look at five attributes (skating, shooting, puck skills, hockey IQ and physicality) for skaters and six for goalies (athleticism/quickness, compete/temperament, vision/play reading, technique/style, rebound control and puck handling). Each individual attribute is graded along the 20-80 scales, which includes half-grades. The idea is that a projection of 50 in a given attribute meant that our observer believed that the player could get to roughly NHL average at that attribute at maturity.