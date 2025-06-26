2025 NHL SCOUTING REPORT (VIDEO + GRADES): Jere Somervuori, HIFK U20 (U20 SM-sarja)

2025 NHL Draft Eligible

Position: W, Shoots: L

H/W: 6-foot-0, 187 pounds

Date of Birth: 2007-10-08

Entering the 2024–25 season, Finland’s 2007-born class didn’t feature many forwards projected as early-round picks, and there were questions about who, if anyone, might emerge as a legitimate NHL prospect. One player who steadily carved out a reputation with his consistent energy, smarts, and versatility was Jere Somervuori.

A 6-foot left-shot forward playing wing, Somervuori has quietly become one of the most reliable and complete two-way players in the Finnish junior ranks. Splitting his time between key U20 games and international competitions, Somervuori impressed with his pace, motor, and ability to impact the game in all three zones. He doesn’t rely on flash or highlight-reel plays to stand out. Instead, he earns attention through a relentless work ethic, strong hockey IQ, and a team-first approach that makes him effective in any role.

Offensively, Somervuori plays a straightforward, high-tempo game. He is constantly moving, creating pressure on the forecheck, finding soft spots in the offensive zone, and supporting the puck with intelligent reads. His skating base is solid, with good top-end speed and a motor that rarely shuts off, although there is still room to refine his posture and agility, especially on his edgework and directional changes. As a shooter, he’s most effective in tight spaces, using quick releases and smart positioning around the net to generate chances. His playmaking is based on simplicity and efficiency, as well as short, quick passes executed in motion. He ended the season in the U20 with 35 points in 41 games and he made a strong impression at the U18 World Junior Championship with 6 points in 5 games.

Defensively, Somervuori is very engaged. His anticipation, positioning, and ability to support his defense make him a trusted option in high-leverage moments, and he has earned time on both special teams throughout the season. He excels on the penalty kill and brings constant pressure, reads lanes well, and uses his stick actively to disrupt plays. Physically, he’s not the biggest forward, but he plays with fearlessness and determination, often winning battles through tenacity and body positioning rather than brute strength.

There may not be a high-end ceiling or elite offensive upside with Somervuori, but the floor is high and the role projection is clear. He’s a player you can envision becoming a dependable bottom-six NHL forward, capable of contributing on the PK, supporting skilled linemates, and driving energy with consistent effort. His compete level and hockey sense give him a real chance to climb draft boards, especially for teams valuing reliable, smart, and hard-working role players. Based on his full body of work, it would not be surprising to see Somervuori selected in the mid-to-late rounds of the 2025 NHL Draft.

Skating

Jere Somervuori is an energetic and constantly moving skater who thrives on pace and work ethic. His feet are always active, allowing him to pressure opponents and remain engaged in the play at all times. He skates smoothly and with good fluidity, and his straight-line speed is above average. His acceleration is solid, with a noticeable initial burst that helps him close gaps quickly on the forecheck or gain a step in transition. Somervuori often uses crossovers to build speed through the neutral zone and when cutting across the ice. However, his skating posture is slightly too crouched forward at times, which may affect his balance and ability to change direction cleanly. His edgework could also benefit from refinement, as he struggles at times to make sharp, quick turns, especially in confined spaces. Improving his ability to pivot or execute tight turns would help him become more elusive in possession and harder to contain on retrievals or cuts to the middle. That said, his motor and skating consistency stand out—he’s always in motion, and his willingness to keep his feet moving helps him recover quickly and stay involved in plays even when beaten initially. Somervuori’s speed, particularly when used with purpose and intensity, makes him a disruptive force on both sides of the puck. With some mechanical improvements to his stance and agility, his already effective skating base could evolve into a real strength at the next level.

Great read here by Somervuori to intercept the pass and breakaway with the puck.

In this clip, he chips the puck behind the opponent and accelerates to start the rush. Another good thing about him is that he can handle the puck and make plays without losing speed.

This is a good example that shows how Somervuori is engaged on the backcheck and that he has the speed to close the gap to deny a scoring chance,

Again great straight line speed by Somervuori in this sequence where he races for a loose puck. However, at the end, we can see how his change of direction is not the smoothest. The defender is able to beat him relatively easily even if he loses his balance in a fraction of a second that allows Somervuori to stay on him and keep the pressure. That also shows Somervuori’s tenacity and that he doesn’t give up on plays.

In this video, we can see how he likes to use crossovers to generate speed in open ice.

Grade: 55

Shot

Somervuori’s shooting game is built around smart positioning and a quick release in close-range areas. He frequently generates chances from the slot or near the crease, showing good instincts for finding open ice and timing his routes to arrive in scoring areas. His wrist shot is his primary weapon, and he can release it quickly, especially in tight near the net. He’s also capable of one-timing pucks on occasion, adding some versatility to his shooting game. While his shot mechanics are sound and most of his attempts hit the target, his finishing ability is still developing. There are opportunities where a cleaner or more accurate release could lead to goals, suggesting that refining his touch around the net should be a priority moving forward. Somervuori does a good job of funneling pucks to the net, including by redirecting shots and creating rebound opportunities for teammates. His shot selection is usually appropriate. He doesn’t force pucks into traffic too often or shoot needlessly when passing is the better option. However, when pressured by defenders, he can occasionally struggle to generate quality shots, lacking the strength or quick adjustment to release under tight conditions. Despite this, his ability to consistently get into dangerous areas and put pucks on net makes him a legitimate scoring threat. With continued work on his finishing and ability to shoot under pressure, Somervuori has the potential to improve his goal production and become more efficient inside the offensive zone.

This is an example of Somervuori’s ability to find open space in the offensive zone. But we can also see that he needs to work on his shot because of his lack of velocity.

Here, he reads the play well and attacks the net at the right time to be an option for his teammate behind the net. A quick release close to the crease that ends up in the back of the net.

Again, in this clip, he finds the open space and gives support to his teammate that is fighting along the board, he receives the puck, turns toward the net and shots quickly.

Another quick release from the slot.

Even if his shot selection is good most of the time, it can happen sometimes where he forces a shot through traffic like we can see here.

Grade: 47.5

Skills

Somervuori is a fundamentally sound player who values efficiency and effectiveness over flash. He isn’t the most creative with the puck but consistently opts for high-percentage plays that move the game forward. His ability to play at pace and make plays in motion stands out, particularly in transition. He maintains poise under pressure and doesn’t panic when forced to make quick decisions. Though his puck skills are more functional than dynamic, he has enough control and hand speed to beat defenders occasionally or maneuver in tight areas. On the forecheck, his stick is an asset. He applies pressure intelligently, angles well, and uses his stick to disrupt breakouts or force turnovers. He excels at executing plays at high speed, particularly short passes or quick give-and-go sequences that keep the puck moving. His offensive toolkit may not include elite puck handling or creativity, but his straightforward, north-south approach supports possession and complements more dynamic linemates. His execution in tight spaces, combined with his ability to maintain control while under pressure, makes him a reliable presence in both the offensive and neutral zones. Overall, Somervuori’s skill set is tailored for a fast, competitive game. One that prioritizes decision-making, execution, and tempo over flair. As he continues to develop, sharpening his puck handling and expanding his creativity could elevate his offensive upside, but even in his current form, he’s an effective and responsible player with translatable tools.

Even if you will not see a lot of flashy plays from Somervuori, he is capable of doing nice dekes like this one in this clip where he slips through two defenders off the rush and he ends up getting a pretty good scoring chance.

Somervuori rarely gets rid of the puck for nothing. Either he will place it in an intelligent place or he will keep and try to attract opponents to him to open up options. Here, instead of chipping the puck out when there is a better play to do, he shows poise by keeping the puck and takes his info to make a nice pass that allow a nice breakout.

His playmaking ability is also pretty decent. Here, off the rush, he makes a nice pass that ultimately leads to a goal.

Another eXample of him being poised with the puck and attracting two opponents on him followed by a nice pass to start a 2 on 1.

Somervuori’s ability to disrupt plays on the forecheck and keep the attack alive is probably his biggest strength. In this sequence, he makes a good read and uses his stick to cut a pass from the defender. It leads to more offensive zone time for his team.

A very nice crossover pass from him off the rush that should have ended in the net.

Grade: 52.5

Smarts

Somervuori plays a disciplined, cerebral game that reflects strong hockey sense in all three zones. Defensively, he shows excellent awareness. He quickly identifies threats, recognizes his assignments, and consistently stays on the right side of the puck. His reads in the defensive zone are advanced; he anticipates passes, jumps into lanes to intercept pucks, and adjusts his positioning based on the flow of play. He plays an active support role offensively as well, always moving to be an outlet or maintain puck possession. His processing speed is high. He can make decisions quickly and effectively, even under pressure. Whether in transition or on special teams, Somervuori displays great awareness of space and timing. He understands when to pressure aggressively and when to contain, maintaining structure and contributing without taking unnecessary risks. On the power play, he’s used in the bumper position, where his timing, reads, and quick decision-making make him a useful connector between the flanks and the point. He’s equally valuable on the penalty kill due to his anticipation and responsible play. Rarely does he make poor decisions with the puck; even when pressed, he manages to find smart outlets or keep plays alive. His aggressive style is tempered by discipline, allowing him to play a high-energy game without being reckless. Overall, Somervuori’s hockey IQ is one of his biggest strengths and makes him a reliable, versatile forward who coaches can trust in any situation.

Somervuori’s ability to find open space in the offensive zone is really one of his strengths. Here, after applying a good forecheck, he reads the play well and finds a spot in front of the net for a grade A chance.

Here he shows some presence around the net and at the right moment, he back out to get open for a good shot.

In this clip, there is a counter attack and he recognizes that his teammates are driving the net and he makes a nice and intelligent shot off the outside pad to force a rebound.

A nice play here off the rush where he sees that it is a 2-on-2 and his options are limited so he decides to slow the pace down to allow more teammates to jump in the rush and make a pass to the player coming from behind.

This is a great example of Somervuori always being in movement and giving support to his teammates in the offensive zone. Here he sees that his teammates is under pressure and he gives a close support that allows him to retrieve the puck and create a scoring chance.

Again, he is keeping his feet moving and he makes a couple of great reads to disrupt breakouts.

Another great read to slow the breakout and later in the sequence, he is well positioned in the defensive zone to retrieve the puck in the slot and start the breakout.

Grade: 52.5

Physicality/Compete

Jere Somervuori brings a high compete level to every shift and every situation. He is fully engaged in all three zones, showing relentless energy and a willingness to battle for possession. His forechecking is particularly effective. He creates turnovers and chaos with his speed, stick pressure, and physical engagement. Somervuori doesn't shy away from traffic and consistently drives to the net with purpose. He shows courage and commitment in retrieving loose pucks along the boards and in corners, often coming out of battles through sheer effort and tenacity. He’s not the most physically imposing player, but he plays with a fearlessness that makes him difficult to play against. He’ll take a hit to make a play and deliver contact when necessary to disrupt an opponent’s rhythm. His second efforts are notable; when he loses the puck, he battles to get it back without hesitation. Regardless of the score or game situation, his intensity remains steady. He plays just as hard when his team is trailing by multiple goals as when protecting a lead. His backchecking effort is strong, and he contributes defensively with consistent hustle and positioning. Somervuori’s high motor and willingness to do the dirty work—whether it’s net-front presence, physical retrievals, or taking hits—reflect a player who embraces the grind and wants to make a difference. His competitive traits project well to higher levels, where his work ethic and consistency can set him apart from peers with more raw talent but less drive.

His tenacity makes him an effective forechecker and it can create a lot of problems for the opposite team. This is a good example of his compete level and that he will never stop applying pressure. He denies twice a clean breakout by Canada and we also see him not being afraid of completing his checks.

Another excellent forecheck by him.

Even on the penalty kill, his intensity level doesn’t go down and he is still applying pressure. He gets a 2 on 1 chance, protects the puck, applies pressure behind the net and he later intercepts the puck mid air to get another chance.

Getting hit is not something that bothers him. For example, in this clip he gets run over but he makes sure to complete his play which ultimately ends up in the back of the net.

Somervuori likes to attack the net or to have a presence around the net. He will always try to find a way to go there. This video shows exactly that. He works hard to find a way to go to the net.

Another good example of him finding a way to go to the net and tip the puck in the net.

He always put in the effort and never quit on the backcheck. Here he falls but he still tries to find a way to disturb the opponent. He gets up and stays on the player which denies a better scoring chance.

Grade: 57.5

OFP : 52.875

A note on the 20-80 scale used above. We look at five attributes (skating, shooting, puck skills, hockey IQ and physicality) for skaters and six for goalies (athleticism/quickness, compete/temperament, vision/play reading, technique/style, rebound control and puck handling). Each individual attribute is graded along the 20-80 scales, which includes half-grades. The idea is that a projection of 50 in a given attribute meant that our observer believed that the player could get to roughly NHL average at that attribute at maturity.