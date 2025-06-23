2025 NHL SCOUTING REPORT (VIDEO + GRADES): Justin Carbonneau, RW, Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (QMJHL)

2025 NHL Draft Eligible

Position: W, Shoots: R

H/W: 6’1”, 192lbs

Date of Birth: 2006-11-25

After a disappointing year in the QMJHL last season in terms of prospects, there were some doubts that this league could really produce high-end players for the NHL. With only a few names drafted in the first round from the QMJHL since 2021, the expectations were low. But quickly, we saw that this year’s group was on a completely different level. With three potential first rounders for the 2025 NHL draft, the QMJHL is back and exciting and Justin Carbonneau is a big reason why. Drafted 20th overall in the 2022 QMJHL draft by the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies, he was traded after only two games with the Huskies to the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada where he is still playing as of today. In his full first season with the Armada last year, Carbonneau accumulated 59 points in 68 games, where his skill and tools were starting to show off more and more. Things were starting to heat up at the end of the season where he had 24 points in his last 20 games, already giving us the impression that his draft season was going to be impressive.

And impressive it certainly was. Finishing second in scoring in the QMJHL with 89 points in 62 games, averaging 1.44 points per game, we can say that his season was a success. Carbonneau has been working hard all season long with video coaches and coaches on the ice to learn how to improve each aspect of his game. He likes to watch his own games to understand what he did wrong and gain a better understanding of the game. Everything he did was worth the effort as it is highly likely that Carbonneau will be drafted in the first round, even in the top 15 in this year’s draft. It was a consistent ascension on draft rankings for Carbonneau, where he started the year as an end of the first round / start of the second-round prospect and climbed every month to where he stands now.

Far from a perfect prospect, there are some components of his game that need refinement, but no one can deny that Carbonneau is a spectacular prospect. His level of skill and confidence helped him to gain many appearances in the plays of the week, and he found a way to constantly improve in every aspect of his game as the season progressed. I think it is important to note that, even if Carbonneau has many flaws in his game, it simply shows how high his potential really is with everything he does on the ice. He has the scoring instincts, the explosiveness, the creativity, most of the offensive skills that we hope for in a winger, but also a high level of competitiveness and a physical side in his game making him even more interesting in the eyes of NHL scouts. Carbonneau has among the highest upside of any winger in this draft and could end up as a first line winger in the NHL.

Skating

Justin Carbonneau is a flashy player when he has the puck, and one of the reasons why he succeeds in making such creative plays is his skating ability. He is an agile player, and the way he uses his feet to move around the ice helps him create plenty of space for himself. His mobility really is a difference maker when he uses it to evade pressure and open lanes to shoot or pass the puck. It creates a sort of deceptiveness as he doesn’t really have to move the puck to deke around a player, only his feet with quick changes of direction. Carbonneau loves to control the puck and pivot to move in the offensive zone around other players until he finds the play he wants to do.

This is simply high-end mobility and puck control here. With just a few strides, Carbonneau has enough speed to navigate close to the blue line and pass around almost everyone to get a scoring chance. We can see at the start that his East-West explosivity is a big strength for him. He exploits it often in a game, slowing down the play from the periphery just before suddenly jumping in the slot and collapsing the opposing defence.

He jumps so fast in the slot with the puck that it is hard for any defenceman to even get prepared to defend. It’s like Carbonneau knows that the puck is coming toward him before it happens, but the truth is that he simply reads the play well, placing his feet accordingly. You can see in the clip above that the defender in front of him didn’t have the chance to get in position properly before he was well positioned in the slot. Great use of the space that is given to him.

Although Carbonneau excels in those situations, his general explosiveness and speed in a straight line still need some refinement. His strides look a little weak, but an improvement of his lower body strength could correct it in the next few years as Carbonneau already has good stride form. He will need to work on his speed when he has a long distance to cover if he wants to carry the puck at the next level like he does in the QMJHL.

These are two pretty similar plays, the first at the start of the season and the second at the end of the season. Comparing the two of them can help to see what has improved in Carbonneau’s skating. His explosiveness is way better, where he creates a separation big enough to evade the pressure. As the season progressed, he understood how to use his cross-skating efficiently. No more big movements from the right to the left, but only small and efficient ones. Combining his skating skill and his hands, Carbonneau can be very deceptive with the puck and his potential is certainly interesting.

Grade: 55

Shot

If skating was always an interesting tool in Carbonneau’s game, the shooting ability was more of a gray area. He has this ease to find ways to score diverse goals with all the skills and creativity he has, but the shot itself needs some work as we can see with his struggle to score from far away with a powerful shot. Carbonneau has this type of scoring instinct where he knows where to be and when to be there. He sees lines of attack to get a scoring chance that only a few can see, always looking for a way to get in the slot by himself. Last year, in the last quarter of the season, it was amazing seeing him go and make plays, but it was easy to see that he was not totally confident with his own shot and that he was waiting for the perfect lane to shoot.

Those two clips are from the beginning of this season and he was doing pretty much the same at the end of the season last year. He is trying to look for an opening in the defensive to shoot, while slowing down and stopping to move his feet. The result? It often gets blocked or it forces him to try the perfect shot in the corner, but even the best goal scorer risks missing the net on occasion. His release was simply too slow and it was not getting through. Even in front of the goalie, he was waiting long enough that the goalie had the time to get in position again.

The power or the technique was never the problem. In fact, his technique is pretty good. The weight transfer is on point and his shots go hard to the net. He can even sometimes pull a clean drag shot, changing the direction of his shot at the last moment. After a few games this season, where he was visibly struggling to score goals with only 3 goals in his first 9 games, something clicked. Carbonneau is a smart player and he understood that his release needed to be quicker and that he had to shoot from smart places on the ice if he wanted the puck to go in the net. The power, the precision and the technique were there; it was simply a question of execution.

Once the timing was there, Carbonneau’s shooting ability took another big step forward. His shots per game on net jumped from 4.1 in his first 15 games and finished at 5.3 for the season. He was shooting on average (gets prepared…) 10 times per game! No wonder he finished 4 goals shy of having a 50-goal season. Carbonneau also improved the diversity of his shot, trusting more and more his one timer on the powerplay. He is now dangerous everywhere on the ice and the opposing team should know better than to give him space in the offensive zone.

Grade: 55

Skills

This is the part of Carbonneau’s game that makes him so spectacular on one side, but also a little scary on the other. He has often made the highlights of the week with some awesome plays. Nobody doubts his skills, only how much of his tool kit could translate to the NHL. If the other team plays a solid and tight defensive style, is Carbonneau still capable of doing something offensively? Well it’s not really the case, he seems to slow down and play a safer playstyle, which is not really him. Against the best teams of the QMJHL, Carbonneau was not taking the necessary steps and that could scare some scouts. However, in those situations, to his credit, he did play a more intense and physical game, bringing more to the game than skills. But in the next few years, Carbonneau will need to find a way to step up in those hard games if he wants his game to translate well at a higher level as it is well known that not every aspect of each player translates well to pro. In Carbonneau’s case, he has the creativity to execute skilled one-on-one plays in the QMJHL. With his quick hands and his shiftiness, he should be able to adjust; don’t think you have cornered Carbonneau because he can always find a way to evade the pressure.

He has his own way to see the open ice. You don’t see many players pulling the puck out of a corner that fast like in the first clip. This level of craftiness could bring him to high heights. He just dances around the defense with his speed and hands, passing around everyone so easily. For the second clip, this was something that I witnessed live, and for three minutes on the ice they controlled play. This clip shows a lot of what Carbonneau can do; puck control, quick pivot, using the board to pass to himself and get in a better position to create a play, his mobility, his skill at high speed… so much in one video! But one of the most subtle parts of Carbonneau’s skills appears in the easiest play. He does some crafty plays only to gain an inch of space to create a play, but it pays off.

Those small puck touches make all the difference in a play sometimes. Carbonneau is one of the best for this draft in a one-on-one situation. Quick pivot, evasiveness and deceptiveness, Carbonneau uses his skills to create the most offensive plays he can. And sometimes, the result is astonishing!

That goal was scored in the first round of the playoffs. Never think Carbonneau can’t score because he will always find a way to do it, however difficult the situation is. It’s hard for his opponent to steal the puck from him because of the speed of his hands and feet, but also because it is hard to move him when he protects the puck.

The way that he bends down to protect the puck while keeping his opponent’s stick away with his hand is perfect to create space to maneuver. If his opponent succeeds in pushing him, it will only give Carbonneau more speed to evade the pressure and make a play. However, he sometimes tries too much on his own and causes turnovers. Having a high level of skill is fun to create offensive plays, but he must remain vigilant so as not to put his team in trouble. The doubt in Carbonneau’s game is that those mistakes or attempts will limit his potential, but as he gains experience, he will gradually stop making those plays.

Grade: 57.5

Smarts

Like said in the Skills section, Carbonneau possesses a high level of creativity, and this is a great indicator of a high IQ. He is so well aware of his surroundings and always knows how to exploit each breach in the other team’s defense. He is like a prey that quietly watches for an opening before jumping on it whenever he thinks this is the right moment. He often does little scans of the ice around him to understand who is where in the objective to create the most possible scoring chances.

One way to evaluate the level of smarts of a player is to watch his decisions away from the puck. Since most of a hockey game is played away from it, it is best for a player to know how to be useful to his teammates on the ice without the puck. There is a lot of detail in a hockey game and it is impossible to be perfect in every aspect. Carbonneau excels with the puck, but also with finding space without it. He sees the open space and times himself effectively to receive passes.

When Carbonneau is moving in the offensive zone, he seems like he is everywhere. Even if he only touched the puck for a few seconds in this clip, Carbonneau was dangerous all along. His stick was placed perfectly to receive a pass more than once, his blade far enough from the defender to release a shot if he received a pass. Also, moving that much in the offensive zone often creates chaos. While moving, he tries two times to cut towards the middle in case a rebound happens. This is great off puck play by Carbonneau, but this type of play needs to be more consistent in his game. Too often, he is watching the play with his feet barely moving. Those “lazy” moments mostly happen in the central ice zone, where he waits for a turnover from the other team to get on the odd-man rush. However, when he has the puck, it is another story. Carbonneau is intense and creates chaos. This opens shooting and passing lanes which Carbonneau uses as much as he can.

He has often been criticized for his playmaking since the start of the season. The problematic part is that Carbonneau struggles to make simple plays sometimes, preferring to attempt a dangerous play rather than make a safe play. He needs to pass the puck more often to his teammates to make the game easier for everyone.

Yes, the level in the QMJHL is not always the highest, but he has to trust his teammate to make good plays too. Carbonneau always wants to do more and more on the ice; never really seems satisfied by his own game, but slowing down the game could help him better structure his game. His decisions with the puck are also questionable at times, especially when he tries to pass around the complete defense.

Trying a 5 on 1 is rarely the best plan unless your name is Connor McDavid. Those plays cause turnovers and complicates the job of his teammates. Carbonneau will learn quickly and change this. All season long, Carbonneau has made steady progress in his decision making, taking more time with the puck even if he can still play a higher risk game.

Grade: 55

Physicality/Compete

Carbonneau is well known for his high level of skill and for his offensive potential. A side of Carbonneau’s game that is less talked about is that he is quite a competitor on the ice. This guy wants to win every game and you can see on the ice that he is making the effort to make it happen. He is often the first player to forecheck and skate after the puck in the offensive zone, ready to play physically at any moment. He has caused many turnovers this season because of that. He will go in battles to try to win the puck and he is not afraid to shoulder check his opponent.

In most games, he was hitting each time he could. It sometimes did get him off position, but hitting his opponent is like his source of energy. He feeds off of it.

In the prospects challenge this winter, Carbonneau was playing a totally different role. Accustomed to playing on the first line with his team, he was playing there on the fourth line. Instead of being the offensive mainstay of his team, he adapted his game to play more physically and bring energy to his team. That is what Carbonneau’s game is. He can adapt to situations and make the better of it. He has skills, but also an interesting physicality in his game that he isn’t shy to show.

He is lucky to not get more penalties in some plays. Carbonneau is capable of being a mean player on the ice. He's not going to let anyone go easily if they push him. However, he needs to keep his cool sometimes and not cross the line. He can be easily provoked and if the other team knows how to trigger this, they could take advantage of this. But when it stays in the limit, this physicality that Carbonneau brings really steps up the intensity in a game.

Most of the time in a game, Carbonneau’s intensity is at the right level. Especially when he has the puck, Carbonneau is trying hard to make plays happen. But sometimes, away from the puck, he seems to disappear completely. Instead of trying to find open space on the ice in case his team exits a battle with the puck, he doesn’t really move his feet which harms his team. Same thing on the backcheck where he sometimes doesn’t try because his team has the same number of players as the opponent, so he doesn’t feel the need to help. However, if his team is on an odd-man rush, you will see him skate hard to help defend. Too aggressive in his own zone, he can get out of position and let his man walk in to make a play. Better positioning defensively could help him and his team. Towards the end of the season, Carbonneau was even getting better and better at reading his opponent's shot, blocking it sometimes.

Grade: 55

OFP : 55.5

A note on the 20-80 scale used above. We look at five attributes (skating, shooting, puck skills, hockey IQ and physicality) for skaters and six for goalies (athleticism/quickness, compete/temperament, vision/play reading, technique/style, rebound control and puck handling). Each individual attribute is graded along the 20-80 scales, which includes half-grades. The idea is that a projection of 50 in a given attribute meant that our observer believed that the player could get to roughly NHL average at that attribute at maturity.