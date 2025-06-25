2025 NHL SCOUTING REPORT (VIDEO + GRADES): Lynden Lakovic, LW, Moose Jaw Warriors (WHL)

2025 NHL Draft Eligible

Position: LW, Shoots: L

H/W: 6’4”, 190 lbs

Date of Birth: 2006-12-12

One of the most difficult jobs that hockey scouts have when trying to evaluate a prospect is balancing a player's results and success thus far with the projectability of their tools and the overall upside of their game. And when it comes to the 2025 NHL Entry Draft in particular, few prospects present a more challenging balancing act than Lakovic does.

If you watch one of Lakovic's games where he's really playing at his best, it's simply impossible to not be blown away. There are times where he can individually take complete control of the ice by blending his size, reach, skating ability, puck handling, vision and creativity. His package of high-end traits is very enticing because it looks like it could fit incredibly well in the modern NHL, especially considering how the sport is played these days and where it looks like the league is going in the future.

The problem, though, is that Lakovic's effectiveness right now can really fluctuate from shift to shift and game to game. He can pull you out of your seat one moment but then go long stretches where he's chasing the play or struggling to advance the puck. His middling production this season is evidence of that in some ways. It does need to be said, however, that his rebuilding Moose Jaw club was pretty awful this season, and that he had very little support in the back half of the campaign. There are some question marks about his resume, too. His same Warriors team did win the WHL championship in 2024, but his role was in the middle of that lineup. He also hasn't played for Canada internationally since the U17 tournament in the winter of 2022, so scouts have less evidence about how well he performs in best-on-best competition than they do for most of the other top prospects in this year's draft.

The good news is that Lakovic is now set up in an excellent position for taking the next steps in his individual development. He's the newest captain of the Warriors, he'll almost certainly be trusted to play leading minutes in all situations and on both sides of special teams, and if his team isn't on track to go far in the 2026 WHL playoffs he'll likely be shipped off to a contending club and could go on another big postseason run.

Those next steps could be incremental, or they could realistically be massive leaps forward, given the tools at his disposal and the ideal opportunity in front of him. If some NHL scouting departments feel confident that it will be the latter of these two outcomes then he will get picked very early in this draft, maybe even earlier than most people are expecting.

Skating

Lakovic gets around the ice very quickly and easily. His mechanics are a bit awkward at times and could stand to be cleaned up more, but he's balanced, his movements are fluid enough, and his long strides give him a built-in advantage. He's one of those skaters who looks like he might have some trouble making a difference at a high pace, yet is always finding ways to win footraces or burst behind unsuspecting defenders.

Here’s a clear look at Lakovic and his wheels. His top gear is good enough to push defenders back and get them scrambling, and his quick, active footwork makes it easy for him to change direction in full flight at unpredictable times.

You see this kind of shift all the time when you watch Lakovic. He exits his defensive zone with speed, opens up more space for he and his linemates in the neutral zone, and takes advantage of all the momentum he built up to let it carry him deeper into the offensive zone. He’s also a real ace when it comes to working give-and-gos in motion, as seen by how this play gets finished off.

Watch how effortlessly Lakovic gets into position for this two-on-one. It only takes him a small number of pushes with those extended strides to get where he needs to go. When a player can cover so much ice without having to really exert himself it means he can stay fresh for longer and handle logging more ice time in games.

This is a cheeky shimmy by him to dance an oncoming defender. It’s notable how he can both maintain balance by keeping a wide base, as well as use his edges to shift laterally, and readily switch from one to the other as the moment calls for.

Defenders always have to be on their toes when Lakovic is on the offensive prowl, because he can attack pockets of space with his acceleration in the blink of an eye.

Grade: 55

Shot

As a shooter, Lakovic is all about location and placement. He does a great job of getting himself into dangerous shooting areas, he settles pucks down like a pro, and he's very precise when it comes to picking spots on goalies to fire through or around. There's not a lot of power behind his shots as of right now, but that might still come along later on, after he's had some more time to grow into his body and get stronger.

How many better goals than this one have you seen all season, at any level of hockey?

There are other prospects out there who can rip a puck harder than this, but that’s alright, because this is still a lethal shot that catches the goalie by surprise.

Excellent work by Lakovic here. The pass doesn’t come to him in a way that he can one-time it, so instead he quickly repositions it and fires it top corner, and he does so fast enough that the goalie and closest penalty killer can’t get properly set up to stop him.

This is probably a shot that an NHL netminder stops, but kudos to Lakovic anyway for seeing the opening near the goalie’s glove hand and getting the shot right into the spot where he wants it to go.

Lakovic loves to go to the net with speed, which leads to a lot of good looks like this one.

This kind of shot, one-timing a rush pass from that angle, is so much harder than it looks, and not just with the timing and precision. The follow-through goes all the way across his body, yet he somehow manages to stay balanced on his skates, which would have served him well if a rebound happened to bounce out in his direction.

Grade: 50

Skills

Lakovic can be a pretty electric player with the puck at times. He's supremely slick and confident as a handler, and he can do so whether he's carrying the puck in close to his body or keeping it out at a safe distance with his reach. There's also a lot to like about his playmaking abilities, as he routinely finds creative options with his anticipation and timing, and he connects passes at high rates in a variety of different ways, whether it's forehand, backhand, saucer, lead, chip, slip, and so on. He always seems to be trying to create something clever and valuable whenever the puck is on his stick, and he's often successful in his attempts.

Sure, this puck doesn’t land perfectly on the tape of its target, but how many other prospects would even think to curl back and send a backhand pass to someone cutting to the net like that? That’s some heady playmaking by Lakovic.

More awesome playmaking by Lakovic here. First, he uses his gravity to draw one defender in closer and gets him to bite on a futile pokecheck. Most amazingly, he probably doesn’t even see his passing target through all the traffic, but the moment beforehand he clocked that a teammate was going to be breaking down the wing and knew exactly where to send the pass. These types of quick-strike plays, where something dangerous is created seemingly out of nowhere, are a major hallmark of Lakovic’s game.

Speaking of Lakovic burning defenders who carelessly try to pokecheck him…

It’s common to see this through-the-legs, outside-in move in hockey nowadays. What’s not common, though, is seeing it done so smoothly by players who have this much reach that they can protect the puck with. If everything comes together for him by the time he reaches his prime years, Lakovic could be a real nightmare to defend against.

Lakovic is the one who finishes this play off, but the most impressive part is the tape-to-tape, cross-ice pass from him that helps create the rebound.

While Lakovic is definitely the type of player that you want to be carrying the puck a disproportionate amount of the time compared to his teammates, there are still improvements that can be made with how he manages it, like in this clip here. He’s moving in full flight, gets a little too close to the penalty kill pressure, and the puck rolls off his stick as he tries to adjust. Luckily for him, he succeeds with these kinds of entry attempts more than he fails them.

Grade: 57.5

Smarts

There's no denying that Lakovic is, overall, a pretty smart hockey player. The tricky part is that it doesn't always show itself in ways that you expect, or in ways that are common among top forward prospects. He plays loose in a way that's exciting and entertaining on one hand but can be a little frustrating on the other hand because it’s so unstructured and often very high-risk, high reward. The frequency of his turnovers will need to be tapered down. As fun as it is to watch him experiment and play a bit of Harlem Globetrotters-style hockey in junior, the game is simply not played that way at the NHL level, so he will need to make some adjustments to his approach moving forward.

Perfect delay and deception by Lakovic on this assist. He sells the shot and waits until the defender fully commits to the shot block, only to then feed a pass over to a wide-open teammate.

Excellent heads-up play by him in this clip, making multiple shoulder checks in both directions to assess his surroundings, and when the pass comes to him he knows exactly which teammate is open that he can move it to next.

Really clever transition work from him here. He starts things off with a perfectly timed pickpocket in his own zone, and as soon as he recognizes that he can get behind the next layer of defense he immediately slips a pass up the boards to a teammate and springs into action in support, turning the play into an odd-man rush.

There’s something really special about Lakovic’s instincts and how he quickly reacts to changes in the flow of play. In this clip he turns on a dime as soon as possession is turned over to Moose Jaw, skates into a spot that makes him an easy passing option, and then gets going up the ice. How he finishes the play is even better, as he intentionally slows himself down to let his support catch up, carefully draws the lone defender closer to him, then sends a perfect pass that springs the brief breakaway and glorious scoring chance.

Pause this clip when Lakovic receives the puck and think of all the different options that he has for what he could do next. He could hang onto the puck close to the blueline and buy some time for his two teammates that got stuck along the far boards to reset. He could pass it back to his defender who is geared up for a one-timer. He could drive it himself deep into the left corner and make the penalty killers chase themselves out of position a little more. Instead, without hesitation he picks the best option, which is sending a beautiful shot-pass right to the man at the net-front who just popped open and had his stick ready for the tip. This is a surgical strike that illustrates just how well he can process what’s happening around him.

Grade: 52.5

Physicality/Compete

The biggest area of curiosity with Lakovic, which borders on outright concern at times, is regarding his physical play, or lack thereof. For a western league prospect of this size you would generally expect him to be a strong and imposing player, so the fact that he isn’t has been a point of contention for scouts. By nature, he plays much more of a finesse game than a nasty one. In his defense, though, there isn’t anything wrong with his broad compete level and desire to win, and he deserves credit for how focused and driven his play remained during the final stretch of the season even after it became clear that Moose Jaw was going to miss the playoffs. He should be able to add more muscle mass in the coming years, and he said the right things to teams at the draft combine in Buffalo when probed about his weaknesses, so there’s still a good chance that he can be taught and molded to get better at playing physical and using more of the natural gifts that he possesses.

It’s rare to see Lakovic land a heavy hit, but this clip shows that he has it in him, somewhere. Coaxing this kind of check out of him on a consistent basis will be a top priority for whichever team drafts him.

Nothing at all wrong with what Lakovic does here. He’s engaged on the backcheck, makes contact, and uses his larger frame to get inside positioning and create the change in possession.

Another solid backcheck from Lakovic here. The effort and compete are obvious, even if the Raiders player skates away without feeling much pain.

Lakovic doesn’t go out of his way looking to blow anyone up, but he also doesn’t shy away from initiating contact when it’s the obvious thing for him to do.

This clip highlights some of the good and some of the bad for Lakovic in this category. He’s very stick-focused in the puck battle and doesn’t utilize the size advantage that he has over the opposing Tigers players, though at the same time, he still works hard to follow through on the play and forces the turnover that leads to the goal.

Right idea from him here. He goes in on the forecheck and finishes his check, there just isn’t much to it. It also would have been nice to see him battle a little harder at the net front right afterwards, because most NHL defenders won’t let him get into that space so easily.

Again, right kind of idea here. He technically finishes his check, but this soft hit wouldn’t have killed a fly. He can do much better than this, someone just needs to convince him of it or help teach it to him.

Grade: 50

OFP: 54.25

A note on the 20-80 scale used above. We look at five attributes (skating, shooting, puck skills, hockey IQ and physicality) for skaters and six for goalies (athleticism/quickness, compete/temperament, vision/play reading, technique/style, rebound control and puck handling). Each individual attribute is graded along the 20-80 scales, which includes half-grades. The idea is that a projection of 50 in a given attribute meant that our observer believed that the player could get to roughly NHL average at that attribute at maturity.