2025 NHL SCOUTING REPORT (VIDEO + GRADES): Radim Mrtka, D, Seattle Thunderbirds (WHL)

2025 NHL Draft Eligible

Position: D, Shoots: R

H/W: 6-foot-6, 218 pounds

Date of Birth: 2007-06-09

How many 17-year-old defensemen could move from Europe to North America for the very first time, immediately start playing 25 minutes per game (and sometimes even 30), and then help turn around a struggling team and guide them to a surprise playoff appearance?

The answer is: not very many. However, that's exactly how Mrtka's 2024-25 season went. And not only was he tremendously essential in getting the Seattle Thunderbirds into the playoffs in the first place, but the underdog group also even managed to win a pair of games in their first-round series against the Everett Silvertips, who had finished the regular season with the best record in the entire WHL.

The Czechia native fits the textbook description of a workhorse defenseman. It's genuinely remarkable how he's able to play heavy, involved hockey across so many minutes of ice time, game after game, while remaining an effective presence and positive difference-maker. His contributions lean moreso on the defensive side of things than the offensive side, but there’s still a lot to like across the board. Going beyond Seattle, this has been his reality in international tournaments as well, and it's easy to see why different coaches keep relying on him like that and putting so much trust in him. The way that he plays and the impact that he leaves isn’t overly entertaining to watch a lot of the time, and none of his individual traits would really be classified as being elite, but there’s nothing wrong with a defender being “boring” when they’re this good at zapping the energy of the other team as well.

There’s a ton of overall value that a player like Mrtka could bring to an NHL roster once he’s fully developed, so don’t be surprised if he’s one of the first 10 players to hear his name get called in this year’s draft.

Skating

While no one would ever claim that Mrtka is a particularly graceful or pretty skater, he still gets around the ice well enough, especially for a defender of his large stature. He can occasionally catch opponents off guard with a burst of acceleration into space or an elusive move to shake off a check, and sometimes when he really gets moving it can be difficult to slow him down. There's still work that will need to be done with his balance and the fluidity of his footwork, but his long strides will always give him an advantage when it comes to covering distance with minimal effort.

Fun overtime rush here from Mrtka. Sure, there’s a lot of open ice at 3-on-3, but there’s also a legitimate surge of speed here, and some pretty clean footwork to cut between the two Canadian defenders.

This is a smart exit by him right off the faceoff. The middle lane is wide open and ready for the taking, and he brings more than enough giddy-up to maintain his separation from the backcheckers. It’s also worth noting how he built up enough momentum that it helps carry him deep into the offensive zone as a forechecker.

Something a little different from him here. You might not expect a 6-foot-6 defenseman to be able to spin off of a check like this, but Mrtka has good enough edgework to make it happen from time to time.

This is a good powerplay rush from Mrtka, especially the opening lateral move to evade the first layer of pressure. However, you also see the limitations of his skating ability a little bit, where he gets held up on the entry. Most defenders would get caught in the same way, but this still illustrates how he’s more of a good skater than a truly great skater. It’s simply not easy to build up a special amount of speed when a player is that size and is lugging around so much weight.

This clip was included to take a look at his crossovers, because there’s a lot of work that can still be done here, both for moving forwards and backwards. His boots are a little heavy, and ideally you would like to see him be sharper on his edges and cross over his feet further so that he can build up more speed and explosiveness when he’s moving laterally.

Grade: 52.5

Shot

Mrtka is fairly middling as a shooter. He uses a long stick that's much better suited for defending than scoring, and his wind-up shooting mechanics are pretty uncoordinated. At the same time, though, he does possess a decently heavy and accurate wrist shot from the blueline, and he finds the back of the net occasionally because he's so willing to activate offensively and shoot from dangerous areas. His goal output at the NHL level will probably be average, with a small chance of being slightly above average.

Nothing fancy from Mrtka here, but that’s a perfectly placed shot from distance, right into the corner. Not a bad amount of snap coming off of that release, either.

Another goal from the offensive blueline, placed right under the crossbar. He gets a deceptive amount of power with the shot, not needing very much follow-through that could have been telegraphed more easily.

Mrtka is actually pretty active when he’s at the offensive blueline. He’s not shy about taking an opportunity to attack when he sees one, leading to a decent amount of his shots coming from middle-danger and high-danger areas. He’s still far from being a sniper, but if a player can create enough looks from the right spots he’ll get rewarded every now and again.

This shot results in an assist for Mrtka and not a goal, but just watch how he makes it happen. Head up and laser-focused the whole way, with some smooth stickhandling to position the puck right where he wants to fire it from.

Grade: 50

Skills

Overall, Mrtka is mostly safe and reliable with the puck. He keeps things simple and rarely tries to do too much with it, which means that it's uncommon to see highlight-reel plays, but you also won't see a lot of egregious turnovers that hurt his team. His first pass out of the defensive zone is solid, and he's perfectly fine when it comes to receiving pucks and getting them under his control. It also needs to be noted that he can sometimes do a very impressive job of protecting pucks with his reach, frame and strength, and that there is still runway there for him to make further gains in this area as he continues to develop.

This is a prime example of how Mrtka uses his size to his advantage when it comes to driving possession. Just simple, fluid movement to keep the puck at arm’s reach and away from danger, and then he connects on an outlet pass once he runs out of real estate.

This is an important clip for understanding Mrtka’s puck skills, both good and bad. That’s a beautiful deke coming up the ice, and even though his pass prior to the entry misses its target he’s still able to immediately adapt and turn the play into a chip-and-chase for himself. He also keeps the play moving by protecting the puck as he goes around the boards before using his one free hand to send a cheeky little pass out to a teammate.

He’s not Cale Makar or Quinn Hughes, but Mrtka can still make some things happen with the puck. He transports it well enough up the ice, though maybe a little looser than you’d like to see, and correctly identifies the trailer that he hits with a backhand pass.

For all the talk about the advantages of Mrtka’s size and reach, this is a great slip pass where he successfully brings the puck in closer to his body.

Yuck. You can see what Mrtka is going for here, and it’s not a bad decision, but it’s still an ugly turnover nevertheless. He knows that pressure is coming from behind him and to his left, yet he still bobbles the puck in his triangle.

This type of mistake is a bit too common in Mrtka’s game at this point in time and will need to be an area of focus for him moving forward. He has more than enough time and space away from the Kelowna forechecker, but he still skates himself into the corner and loses control of the puck. He gets lucky on this play because his teammates bail him out and clear the zone, but NHL forecheckers will eat any defenseman alive when they don’t protect the puck well enough under that kind of pressure.

Grade: 55

Smarts

Trying to evaluate Mrtka's smarts and hockey sense is a little tricky, because there are many different factors to evaluate and weigh. Detractors might point out that he can be prone to gaffes under pressure and isn’t supremely creative or manipulative with the puck, and those are valid critiques. However, there is also a legitimate kind of brilliance to how he plays defense and gets defensive stops. Additionally, he’s smart enough with the puck that he can consistently be a part of moving it up the ice instead of needing to defer, and when he plays on the powerplay he looks comfortable and is never a liability on a unit. Looking at the big picture, this is a guy who was playing 25 to 30 minutes of ice time every single game this season in the WHL and for Czechia internationally, and he almost always drove positive results in those minutes. That's simply not possible to do without a high-level understanding of the game.

There are so many different things to like from just this one clip, a lot of good problem-solving at pace as the play unfolds in different ways. He’s aggressive with his neutral zone gap to disrupt the breakout pass, he wins body positioning by getting himself between the forechecker and the puck, and then he exhibits excellent poise and awareness to sort through all of his different options in the moment before picking the right one, which gets the puck deep into enemy territory. It also needs to be pointed out how he spots the counterpunch coming back toward his own zone and works to keep himself close to his man.

Fans shouldn’t undervalue just how smart a defensive play like this is. For what it is, it’s picture perfect. He closes the gap, rides his check into the boards, and safely ties up the opposing player until help arrives, all without taking a penalty. This type of work is incredibly important for NHL defensemen because these sorts of situations are incredibly common.

A similar type of clip from the one directly above, except this time you see how he can readily switch between using his stick and his body to smother opposing threats that are within his vicinity.

Top-notch assertiveness by Mrtka here, activating himself to pressure a vulnerable opponent in a way that results in a change of possession and a good escape for the penalty killers.

Defensemen always need to keep a running record of where other players are on the ice and where threats can come from. Watch how frequently he shoulder checks to help process his situation. Even though his team is hemmed in Mrtka helps them manage the situation, before finally finding an opportunity where he can help Seattle win back possession. He really exemplifies the “bend, but don’t break” side of defending.

Here’s a good look at what Mrtka can do when he’s working with a man-advantage. While he’s not the clear focal point of the unit, and nor should he be, he’s still tracking the play attentively, he makes quick and accurate decisions with the puck, and he utilizes different options to stay unpredictable and keep the penalty killers guessing and moving.

There’s no excusing this mistake. He sees the penalty killer closing in on him yet wrongly assumes that he can still safely make the drop pass, even though it’s a common powerplay tactic by now that defenders anticipate and look to exploit. Mrtka needs to get a little more in tune with how aware and smart other players are, because mind games are waged so intensely and consistently at the NHL level.

Grade: 57.5

Physicality/Compete

Mrtka is a true master of physical play, albeit not in a way that immediately catches your eye or often gets fans cheering. Sure, he will throw a big hit here or there, and he's definitely not someone that you want to make truly angry, because he could outright ragdoll almost anyone else if push came to shove. Rather, he mostly uses his abundance of size and strength to control the space around him in different ways. He's almost like a bulldozer who can plow opponents away from the net front, pin them to the boards, or otherwise just tie them up into a physical battle with him in a way that's disruptive. This kind of stuff isn't very exciting, but it's the secret sauce of his game because it's effective and easily repeatable for him shift over shift.

It’s almost comical at times just how powerful Mrtka truly is. Watch how much the end boards and glass shake after he lands this big hit.

Mrtka’s open-ice hits aren’t usually done with a ton of velocity behind them, but that’s alright because he doesn’t really need them to be that way. He’s almost always stronger than anyone he’s playing against, and that’s enough for him to work with.

Similar clip to the one above. It doesn’t look like much at first, but Mrtka just hits with so much mass that even simple bumps can knock opponents off their skates.

Don’t ever let anyone tell you that the advantages provided by exceptional size and strength are overblown. Just watch how Mrtka utterly overpowers the Wenatchee player and completely takes him out of the play.

This clip is comparable to the one above but happens at higher speeds. Mrtka closes the gap, initiates body contact, and then forces the Everett forward right into the boards and then down to the ice, where some extracurricular wrestling occurs.

Grade: 57.5

OFP: 55

A note on the 20-80 scale used above. We look at five attributes (skating, shooting, puck skills, hockey IQ and physicality) for skaters and six for goalies (athleticism/quickness, compete/temperament, vision/play reading, technique/style, rebound control and puck handling). Each individual attribute is graded along the 20-80 scales, which includes half-grades. The idea is that a projection of 50 in a given attribute meant that our observer believed that the player could get to roughly NHL average at that attribute at maturity.