2025 NHL SCOUTING REPORT (VIDEO + GRADES): Roger McQueen, Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL)

Roger McQueen had perhaps the best possible start to his season with a four-goal game, which extended into a six-game point streak. Unfortunately, what happened next was perhaps the worst possible news for a top ten hopeful: a serious back injury caused him to miss around five months. As a result, Roger McQueen has been one of the most discussed prospects throughout the 2024-25 season. While that’s mainly due to speculations about his health, it’s not to say the towering Wheat Kings forward had an uneventful season when he was on the ice, as McQueen racked up twenty points in seventeen games.

Roger McQueen’s game is extremely well-rounded. He has a very active motor and patrols the ice with confidence, daring opponents to enter the range of his long reach, which he uses to swipe at pucks, forcing play to the outside. His skating is extremely impressive for a player of his stature, standing at 6’5, and 200 pounds. McQueen has a good top speed and can change direction decently for his size, regularly slipping past flat-footed defenders with dekes. Roger’s playmaking game is driven by his hands, blending in his dekes to drive to the center and execute no-look feeds back to the perimeter.

McQueen’s hands are his standout trait. His hands are equally as impressive in confined spaces and open ice, as he has a deep toolkit and isn’t afraid to try creative moves. McQueen is still finding a balance in terms of safe puck protection and more risky manoeuvres, but he has a cerebral sense of where his teammates are on the ice and can draw opponents in to create space for them to get into dangerous shooting positions.

Right now, McQueen’s role is different from what it will be in the NHL, and it’s important to consider two major changes that are more than likely to occur when progressing to the pros.

McQueen often lines up in a shooting/one-timer spot along the wall as a triggerman. His shot isn’t quite strong enough or consistently accurate from this spot to stick at the next level. Instead, McQueen will likely play in the center of the ice using his cerebral sense, hands in-tight, and size to cause havoc in the slot/netfront.

McQueen will be a much less risky player at the next level. His passing game is already very safe and based on a high completion percentage, but he currently turns the puck over quite often when dangling opponents. We see it time and time again: a skilled prospect with overall above-average smarts is prone to trying to do too much on a team where he’s the main guy (when healthy). I have no doubts in my mind that McQueen will be able to continue refining his stickhandling, as he has already begun to do over the past couple of years, and become a reliable puck carrier who uses his size more frequently. We’ll still see flashes of McQueen’s amazing hands, but as a likely two-way 2C, he’ll be able to work with higher-level teammates, which he doesn’t have in abundance on the Wheat Kings.

Over his draft year, Roger McQueen has drawn comparisons to Los Angeles Kings forward Quinton Byfield, who has also had his fair share of injury struggles and missed large chunks of time in key development years. Both centers are 6-foot-5, play complete two-way games, have a well-rounded offensive style, and move well for their size, making the comparisons all the more valid. Byfield and McQueen seem to be a new prototype of modern tall centers.

The key limiters on McQueen’s upside are his overly safe passing style, which more often than not is used to maintain possession for his team rather than strike and score. Roger’s shot is also not very effective from a distance and lacks power and consistency. He is neither a dangerous sniper nor a super creative playmaker.

Roger’s likelihood of cracking an NHL roster is more dependent on how the situation with his back unfolds rather than on how his game progresses from here. What was once thought to be a bulging disc on first diagnosis was discovered to be a stress fracture. The latest news at the time of writing this is that the disc should recover completely; however, there is some risk of future back injuries due to the nature of the game and McQueen’s height.

Skating

Roger McQueen’s skating is good for his size, but at the end of the day, there are disadvantages to having a larger frame. Like almost all players his size, McQueen’s edgework and acceleration are weaker than those of forwards under 6-foot-3. That being said, he has shown that his feet can keep up with his hands when weaving into the zone, and he does show good top speed when afforded time to wind up.

McQueen primarily builds his speed via crossover, taking a swing to the outside in order to build up pace before maintaining that speed to the outside, slipping by defenders. He rarely decides to start the rush with a straight-line burst of speed, always incorporating mixes of directional changes.

In small spaces, being 6-foot-5 does have its drawbacks in terms of quick direction changes and overall mobility, but McQueen’s overall poise and confidence in his feet make him look very smooth. Being a taller player in the defensive zone, he may not have the same athleticism as a 6-foot-2 forward to dart around the zone pressuring players, but his long reach helps bridge the gap and threatens the puck carrier.

McQueen may have some turnover troubles when using his hands to beat opponents, but he certainly doesn’t get knocked off the puck easily. He fends off crosschecks well, keeping a strong base and falling very infrequently. This makes his projection as a center much more attractive, as he will be able to claim the center of the ice and hold his ground.

In this clip, McQueen shows off his quick feet on some strong crossovers as he rips through the neutral zone. His foot speed here allows him to gain the extra step on the trailing defender and get past the last man back to make a feed to the middle for his teammate.

This is perhaps the best look of McQueen’s skating. He winds up speed from his zone and breaks up ice at high speed, incorporating lateral movement to keep defenders guessing. He does a very good job of keeping his feet moving, which often serves him well when attempting give-and-go plays.

McQueen looks for give-and-gos to get up to speed and receives the return feed with a full head of steam.

Here’s another instance of McQueen using his quick crossover to build speed. After gaining the zone, he does a good job of cutting laterally across the zone to open opportunities for his teammates.

Here’s a simple sequence where McQueen contributes to the cycle and shields the puck very well by turning his hips. His stability on the puck will allow this play to be super effective at the next level; his puck protection is enhanced by his skating and could be used a lot more.

Grade: 55

Shooting

Roger McQueen’s shot is slightly above average, and he excels in tight situations. Roger can get good elevation on the puck quickly, which suits his ability to use his hands and size to cut to the netfront. McQueen’s style is more geared towards being an efficient playmaker, yet he still possesses a high shooting IQ. He understands how to get pucks through traffic by moving defenders and creating lanes, and he never really falls into a habit of spam-shooting or passing up wide-open looks. The power on McQueen’s wrist shot is pretty average, which makes him a bit less of a threat from a distance.

One small common issue with McQueen’s shot is his tendency to put hard shots high and wide over the net, often resulting in the puck rimming around and exiting the zone. While he’s getting good power on these shots from in tight, he could benefit from keeping the shot a bit lower on average. His shot is also inconsistent after a long possession, often coming off weak and right at the goaltender.

On the power play, McQueen likes to set up for a big one-timer off the left wall. The power is usually mediocre, but he does well getting it on net. This likely won’t be a look coaches want him to be taking in the NHL.

He isn’t afraid to mix it up with a hesitation move and work more inside to get off his wrist shot, as seen in this goal.

Here, McQueen makes a great move to cut to the middle and get separation with time, but fires an easily saveable weak shot right into the goaltender. The consistency isn’t there with his shot yet, and often after making an excellent move such as this one, he finishes it with a mediocre result.

McQueen’s finishing game is already very high level when he’s carrying the puck, but he also excels at finishing quickly after receiving a pass. Here, he wastes no time with a perfectly placed shot, giving the goaltender no chance at making a save.

Another amazing finish in front of the net by McQueen; his hands in-tight, his ability to effectively redirect pucks, his size to screen the goalie, and his shot in tight, such as this one, make him a high-end net-front threat.

Grade: 55

Skills

McQueen has some nifty skills. He manages to consistently beat defenders by dekeing through them and getting into scoring positions. Few prospects with McQueen’s natural gifts of size and strength almost always opt to try to beat opponents with a head-on skill move instead of shielding the puck and using physical power to drive through. He does so at an impressive rate by coming down the wing with speed and using various creative dekes, which can be seen in the clips below.

McQueen’s skills also extend to his ability to beat the goaltender in one-on-one scenarios. He uses a flash of stickhandling in tight before using his long reach to cut across the net and beat goalies to the post. In the NHL, I would like to see McQueen in a net-front role where he can use his hands in tight to capitalize on rebounds and shift down into a bumper spot to cause havoc down low in the zone.

McQueen’s passing is accurate, and he executes his passes well after making a skill move. He puts a good touch on his give-and-go feeds, timing everything very well to tie together his offensive game.

Where McQueen runs into trouble is with turnover issues. Too often, McQueen makes himself too vulnerable to poke checks, allowing opponents to easily poke the puck off his stick when attempting a flashy move. He could benefit from engaging more physically, as when he has tried powering through defenders, his balance, strength, and body positioning all looked above average, if not elite.

This clip is a pretty good example of a McQueen possession on the attack. He starts it off with a blocked in-between-the-legs drop pass and regains control without missing a beat, something he does very well regularly. He then pulls the puck to the outside, cleanly beating the first defender before making a cut to the middle, evading the second defender. While he does lose the puck from back pressure, this clip exemplifies just how dangerous McQueen is. With seemingly no space, he draws in the whole team, and the Brandon defenseman gets a good shooting opportunity with space to walk into.

Roger’s tendency to look for between-the-legs plays extends to his finishing abilities. Here, he finishes a breakaway flawlessly, freezing the goalie.

In this clip, McQueen shows off another one of his preferred moves. He likes to fake a change in direction, shifting to the left side and closing the distance between himself and the defender, and then play the puck under their stick, blowing by them using his strength to leave them off balance and unable to make a play. He then makes a good read, but the pass is blocked. Once again, he doesn’t give up on the play because his initial read didn’t work and is rewarded with a goal.

Here, McQueen puts his hands in tight on display again.

McQueen tends to be very ambitious with the moves he tries, which leads to quite a few turnovers. This is not a huge cause for concern. As he develops, he will iron out the wrinkles and find what works for him consistently.

In this clip from early 2024, McQueen makes a solid first move but loses control and is stopped by the next defender. This was a frequent issue for him in his DY-1, and while it still happens, he’s managed to control the puck a bit better and maintain control after skill moves in his draft year campaign.

Skills: 57.5

Smarts

McQueen’s smarts are unquestionably valuable in his off-puck game. He regularly supports his teammates and is very good at positioning himself to receive passes in dangerous areas, adding to his threat as a goal scorer.

McQueen’s creativity with his hands knows no bounds. He will try any move at any time, making defenders look silly on the regular. His confidence to try high-risk moves shouldn’t be a huge concern for NHL teams looking for their next 2C, as McQueen is still experimenting with different moves, and the WHL is the perfect place to do so before settling into a safer game in the AHL.

McQueen’s passing game contrasts with his riskier puck-carrying style. McQueen prefers to let his hands do the work and draw in defenders before making easy passes back to his teammates on the perimeter. He isn’t the most effective at creating chances from the perimeter, looking to maintain possession over trying risky cross-seam passes. This is yet another indicator of Roger’s future evolution into a net-front role rather than a perimeter-oriented player.

While Roger does show flashes of creativity, he limits the number of dangerous passes he attempts, curbing his value as a playmaker. Without any elite offensive aspects to complement his hands, I see McQueen’s ceiling as that of a two-way second-line center

On defense, McQueen utilizes his reach well, shutting down defenders’ passing options on the breakout. In the defensive zone, he acts as a vulture waiting for loose pucks to squeak loose and turn up ice on the rush. He does a good job of simulating pressure on the puck holder by pivoting his hips and reaching in instead of charging them.

In this clip, Roger shows off his great off-puck positioning by first supporting his teammate and then feeding the puck back to him, making himself a threat for a shot in front of the net. The fluidity in his game is indicative of quick, well-developed processing.

Here, McQueen is denied with a toe save but wastes no time using his reach effectively to close in on the Medicine Hat breakout attempt and create a turnover before flipping the puck safely to his teammate. McQueen may be more skill-oriented than the bigs of yesteryear, but he has shown he understands how to use his physical gifts effectively.

McQueen attacks the middle here to create space for his trailing teammate. He has consistently good intentions to manipulate time and space.

In this clip, McQueen catches a Swift Current defender sleeping with a perfectly timed pass for an easy goal. McQueen knows exactly where his teammate is going and delivers a flawless feed.

Grade:55

Compete/Physicality

Physical attributes are tough to evaluate given McQueen's injury situation, as we don't quite know to what extent his back injury impacted his ability to throw checks and grind for pucks in the corners. It is, however, safe to say that he has above-average strength in his core and lower body, allowing him to shrug off pressure when carrying the puck and hold his ground without falling in front of the net.

He was able to throw a good volume of hits that often looked like he prioritized using his strong frame to keep rooted and knock over opponents via pushing their upper body with force, causing them to topple over, as opposed to bringing momentum into hits and using his entire body to finish checks. Perhaps this was due to his back injury to minimize the risk of reinjury during the healing process.

McQueen, like most larger players, doesn't have the nimbleness and footspeed to keep that constant pressure on the opposing puck carriers like a Carter Bear, Gustav Hillstrom, or Michal Svrcek. He does have the intensity to hunt down pucks, often in a straight line, to start a breakout. McQueen is very effective in covering ground against the rush, hauling down puck carriers by wrapping them up or giving a strong stick check to knock the puck free. In his zone, McQueen is not the first guy to dart into the corners, hunt for puck battles, or spring around the zone blocking lanes, but he uses his reach to disrupt plays, and when he does decide to opportunistically engage in a board battle, he never gets beat cleanly.

Two good plays here by McQueen. First, he uses his body to get possession for his team, and second, he recovers the puck safely in tight quarters and gains a set-up.

McQueen ends the second period strong by knocking down the Oil Kings’ player and offering a few words in a tight game.

McQueen bulldozes an opponent here without flinching. He’s as sturdy as a brick wall.

McQueen engages in a board battle, smoothing the puck holder and pinning him to the wall.

If you aren’t convinced of McQueen’s stability, take one look at this clip. McQueen doesn’t seem the slightest bit wobbled by this collision that sends the Warriors’ player flying.

Here, McQueen gets chippy in front of the net in a playoff game. He received a penalty for this, but showed some edge to his game.

McQueen closes the distance quickly, using his constantly moving feet to pressure opponents to move the puck.

Grade: 55

OFP: 55.625

A note on the 20-80 scale used above. We look at five attributes (skating, shooting, puck skills, hockey IQ and physicality) for skaters and six for goalies (athleticism/quickness, compete/temperament, vision/play reading, technique/style, rebound control and puck handling). Each individual attribute is graded along the 20-80 scales, which includes half-grades. The idea is that a projection of 50 in a given attribute meant that our observer believed that the player could get to roughly NHL average at that attribute at maturity.