2025 NHL SCOUTING REPORT (VIDEO + GRADES): Sascha Boumedienne, D, Boston University (NCAA)

2025 NHL Draft Eligible

Position: D, Shoots: L

H/W: 6-foot-2, 183 pounds

Date of Birth: 2007-01-17

We’ve seen a trend in European players making the switch to college hockey instead of playing junior and Sascha Boumedienne has been one of them. Though unlike his teammate Alexander Zetterberg who played in Sweden in his D-1, Boumedienne was already present in North America during the 2023-2024 season, where he was playing for the Youngstown Phantoms at the USHL level. One of the youngest players in College Hockey this season, Boumedienne did a solid job in his freshman year, displaying his great skating and transition ability, while improving dramatically in the second half during Boston University’s run to the NCAA championship game. This has made him a strong candidate to be drafted in the first round.

Boumedienne is the son of former NHL’er and current general manager of team Sweden’s 4 Nation Face-Off team, Josef Boumedienne. While he was born in Finland, he was raised in Sweden and has retained that nationality as well when playing internationally.

Making the jump to the NCAA as a draft eligible is hard and it doesn’t come without growing pains, especially being the youngest defenseman playing college hockey. Earlier in the season with the Terriers, and at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup for that matter, he would look lost and out of place more often than you would like. His decision-making is what has been his biggest flaw, as he would often make plays that would end up as turnovers. But his strongest skillset has been his skating and puck-moving ability. The more the season prolonged, the more he gained confidence, which stabilized his play and helped him to cut down on his turnovers. While he isn’t known for his goal scoring ability, he exploded at the U18s late in the season, scoring 14 points and becoming the most productive defenseman in a single international tournament.

Despite Boumedienne’s Terriers losing in the finals of the Frozen Four, he can walk away and feel good about his performance this year; Boumedienne had made good strides throughout the season. If he had played at the junior level instead, we might’ve had different opinions about him as a defenseman. That’s why you have to look at the flashes and the games where he had looked his best. That’s where you can see his potential as a top four defenseman in the NHL, helping his team as a transitional kickstarter. His skating ability will only enhance every other aspect of his game and since he’s got the size, there’s also a potential future where he can play tough minutes and kill penalties.

There’s likely not a scenario where Boumedienne won’t end up as an NHL defenseman. He simply has too many tools that can translate to the NHL level. The question is what type of defenseman he’ll become; he’s still very raw. Whichever team that drafts Boumedienne as an opportunity to mold him into pretty much any type of defenseman they want. The journey to the NHL will be long but the team that has the patience is probably going to feel pretty good about themselves when Boumedienne finally makes his debut.

Skating

As mentioned before, Boumedienne’s skating ability is one of his best tools. The thing that stands out the most with his skating is how fast he accelerates. He generates great power; in just a few strides he’s at maximum speed. But it’s when he utilizes his skating in conjunction with his transitional puck skill that he really is a difference maker on the ice. He possesses great crossovers which helps him while transitioning through the neutral zone, evading forecheckers. His backwards skating is almost as fast as his forward, having powerful lower-body strength already at such a young age.

That’s not to say that his skating does not have flaws. His top speed does not match his quickness and ability to build speed. His edgework isn’t always the cleanest, affecting his four-way mobility and evasiveness at the point. There’s room for improvement but Boumedienne is still one of the top skaters in this year’s draft.

#5 in the clip

He gets on his horse quickly but his technique is a bit choppy and he doesn’t match his top end speed with his acceleration.

#5 in the clip

Boumedienne displaying some smooth skating ability with the puck.

#78 in the clip

Even when he’s backwards skating he’s able to establish great speed by powering through each stride.

#78 in the clip

In this clip I would say his technique is near perfect, powerful in each step he takes and generates great speed.

#5 in the clip

Makes a good defensive play and then is off in a hurry, managing to dump the puck himself.

Grade: 60

Shot

While his skating and transition are Boumedienne’s biggest strengths, the shot is one of his weaknesses. His slapshot is probably the best part of his shooting ability. He’s got a heavy bomb from the point and adding strength to his body is only going to make the shot heavier. However, he does not generate as much power with his wrist shot and he has issues when he needs to shoot on the move. His offensive awareness is questionable at times and it affects his shot as well. He makes poor shot selections, can whiff on one-timers, and puts himself at bad angles to shoot. These reasons combined is overall why he has only scored 6 total goals at the USHL and NCAA level the last couple of years.

The decision-making regarding when to shoot has improved over the season, but in a negative way as well. Early in the season he would at least throw quantity towards the net, even though it often resulted in turnovers. Towards the end of the year he would instead shoot a lot less, which led to a decrease in turnovers. But if Boumedienne can find a way to use his skating to open up more shooting lanes he could increase his goalscoring production.

There is a chance that he could become a decent goalscorer at the NHL level by the way he jumps up play and joins the rush. He has the skating ability to surprise the defense and can get himself into completely open scoring areas. But at McKeen’s we come to the conclusion that with his subpar offensive awareness and poor shooting ability, it’s hard to say if he ever gets to that point. That’s why we grade his shot as below average.

#5 in the clip

His slapshot is his best tool in his goal scoring arsenal. He has a heavy clap bomb and is able to score here.

#78 in the clip

Joins the rush and matches the speed of the puck carrier, opens up his hips, and fires home the puck on a one-timer. Great execution.

#78 in the clip

Here Boumedienne displays how great of a tool his skating ability is in his game. He pops into frame with impressive speed and is able to catch the defense off-guard.

#78 in the clip

The shot selection has been an issue all season long for Boumedienne. In the clip is just one example of many times where he clearly makes the wrong decision to shoot.

#5 in the clip

Great awareness to jump up play here but he doesn’t have the offensive instincts to shoot instantaneously. He holds on to the puck for too long and kills his angle.

Grade: 45

Skills

Now to his other biggest strength, the transition game. Boumedienne possesses good vision by finding teammates during the breakout or in the neutral zone. He constantly scans the ice and when he remains poised, he will be able to feather a pass to a forward that can make a zone entry. But his puck moving ability really transcends when he combines it with his skating. Even though he has areas in his skating that need work, the acceleration would already be among the better skaters at the NHL. After a face-off, he can instantaneously zoom out of his own end and make a solo entry or skate up the neutral zone while simultaneously scanning for the best passing play. As the pace has increased in the modern NHL, being able to escape trouble and exit your zone by using your feet has only become more valuable for a defenseman.

His overall playmaking and chance creation hasn’t been consistent enough this year. At the NCAA level, a huge majority of his points are secondary. From game to game, he makes one or two plays that sets up a teammate and that’s it. He’s much better in using his feet to drive play in the offensive zone and establish puck possession. This is an area where he could find success at the NHL level as well. He doesn’t have elite passing ability or offensive vision, but he could get his points by simply moving the puck around and getting the defense rotating. Boumedienne could project into quarterbacking a second powerplay unit thanks to his slapshot and if he can find a way to be more effective at moving the puck along the blueline.

Accumulating 14 points in seven games at the U18s this year and becoming the highest scoring defenseman in a single tournament would lead you to believe that Boumedienne is the next Cale Makar. However, those points were a bit of a mirage. One goal and one assist that he produced were primary points. The rest, all secondary. His production is more a factor of him being Sweden’s defensive horse and got to play huge minutes, while also having linemates with extremely high finishing rate (looking at you Filip Ekberg). So not to take away anything from his accomplishment, but his production needs to be taken with a grain of salt.

His puck handling ability has been a little bit up and down this season, but there’s a couple of good reasons why it can improve. His main issues have been stickhandling himself into trouble and his puck control being lackluster. When he gets forechecked in his own end, he can easily panic and almost freeze, not knowing what play he should make. This has led to turnovers as well as him not being able to fend off attackers and protecting the puck with his body. These areas could be potentially fixed by becoming more confident in the league he’s playing in as well as adding more strength to his already great frame.

#78 in the clip

Boumedienne uses his great skating ability to drive play up high and gets the defense moving.

#78 in the clip

In this clip he jumps up the ice to keep the play alive, using his body well to disrupt the defender and retrieves the puck.

#5 in the clip

This clip does not really highlight his playmaking ability but he still does a good job by entering the zone, fires off a shot and gets awarded with a rebound that eventually finds the net.

#78 in the clip

He drives the puck along the half-boards with good speed and shows tremendous vision to find a teammate in the slot.

#5 in the clip

Lacks puck control and gets himself into a bad situation that results in a turnover.

#78 in the clip

He has issues corralling the puck along the boards and doesn’t protect the puck well, turning it over.

#5 in the clip

Retrieves the puck in the neutral zone and keeps his feet moving while scanning for options, eventually finds a teammate with a pass.

#78 in the clip

Here he makes a great pass by using his vision and finding a teammate that can make a zone entry.

#78 in the clip

When Boumedienne combines his skating together with his transition game, it’s then that you really see what kind of a special player he is. With added confidence, Boumedienne could become a transition monster.

#5 in the clip

Makes a great transition play at the U18s as well. Uses his acceleration to gain separation from the forecheckers and makes a solo entry.

Grade: 55

Smarts

Boumedienne’s defensive game has also been a bit of a rollercoaster, which is to be expected to some extent when adjusting to a new league. Facing older, stronger opponents is obviously going to make playing defense harder. But overall Boumedienne has done a solid job in preventing goals entering his net. He has solid gap control, can close the gaps easier thanks to his skating, has an active stick during rush defense, and uses his body well to separate the man from the puck to regain control. That’s not to say that his defensive work is perfect. He’s a bit too passive, misses coverage, and is soft in his pressure along the boards. Since Boumedienne has shown a bit of an edge to his game and he has a frame that he could build on, it could just be related to confidence that he isn’t tough enough in his own end.

One of the things that has really impressed us at McKeen’s is how well Boumedienne has adapted to the NCAA. There were some growing pains early in the season but for being the youngest collegiate defenseman, he has done a good job by keeping up with play. He has displayed this by scanning the ice, making a good pass for an entry, pinching at the right moment for extended zone time or intercepting passes in his own end. But there has been a consistent issue regardless if he faces his peers or playing against tougher competition at college. And that’s his decision-making with the puck. There has been an abundance of turnovers, ranging from simply making a bad pass, dumping the puck instead of passing to a winger for an entry or flipping the puck along the glass instead of making a breakout pass. His offensive potential takes a hit because of his hockey IQ as well. He doesn’t have the offensive instincts to create scoring chances on a regular basis and doesn’t possess the dynamic skillset to get himself into the middle of the ice.

It’s hard to say if his hockey IQ is ever going to improve since this is something that you either have or you don’t. The encouraging thing is that Boumedienne has an abundance of tools, and he’ll find an NHL spot in some shape or form. You can compare him a bit to Erik Johnson. Extremely talented defensemen with great tools but their decision making held their potential back. I would expect Boumedienne’s career to look similar.

#5 in the clip

While this play doesn’t develop into something dangerous, Boumedienne allows the puck carrier way too big of a highway to skate into his defensive zone.

#5 in the clip

This clip shows the complete opposite. Boumedienne has great cap control the entire way and makes a pokecheck to kill USAs transition.

#5 in the clip

Bad defensive read from Boumedienne, doesn’t cover the passing lane and the opponent almost scores.

#5 in the clip

He has enough time to think but makes an errant pass instead.

#78 in the clip

Another decision-making error, he makes a good play by skating up the ice but instead of making a pass for an entry Boumedienne simply dumps the puck in.

#78 in the clip

Just a horrible turnover.

#5 in the clip

USA creates a rush chance and Boumedienne has to adjust. The problem is that Frondell #16 is already pressuring the puck carrier on the perimeter. Boumedienne needs to have the awareness of letting that go since there’s another forward crashing the net and he needs to cover that guy instead.

Grade: 50

Physicality/Compete

Boumedienne has got the size and skill to be an effective two-way defender. There’s definitely room for adding muscle to that frame, but size shouldn’t be a concern in the future. An underrated part of his game is that he has an edge to him. He’s good at using his body to disrupt the puck carrier, removing him from the puck, and getting a takeaway. Taking a run at guys is not something that he shies away from either, where he likes to line up guys and make a huge body check. However, throughout the season the physical side has been too inconsistent. He’s had issues getting knocked off the puck by forecheckers and being weak in his pressure along the boards. This has been more evident when facing college teams but looked a lot better when facing his peers. That’s why we do not think that the physical aspect of the NHL is going to be an issue for Boumedienne, if anything it could become a strength.

The compete in his game is decent, not a high motor guy but Boumedienne’s even keeled and has consistent engagement in every shift he’s on. You don’t ever see him float around but you would like to see more compete when he pressures the puck carrier along the boards, as mentioned before. It’s not going to be something that prevents him from making the NHL since he has other tools that are translatable, but since he has shown flashes of good compete along the boards and by being physical, there is potential for him to add that mean streak to his game in a more consistent manner.

#78 in the clip

Boumedienne is too soft in his pressure here and the puck carrier can carry the puck along the boards with ease.

#78 in the clip

Again, he’s too hesitant going into the boards and the opponent can continue their puck possession.

#78 in the clip

Here he has an opportunity to lock the guy along the boards or simply make a hit to disrupt the opponent but is too soft again.

#78 in the clip

But here’s the complete opposite in his physical game, he makes a great play by separating the man from the puck and regains the puck for his team. The physical ability is there, he just has to be consistent with it.

#5/78 in the clip

Here’s a small highlight package of Boumedienne taking a run at guys and showing that he has an edge to his game. Although not consistent, it exists and if he can gain confidence there’s potential that he can add this type of play into his game.

Grade: 52,5

OFP : 53.5

A note on the 20-80 scale used above. We look at five attributes (skating, shooting, puck skills, hockey IQ and physicality) for skaters and six for goalies (athleticism/quickness, compete/temperament, vision/play reading, technique/style, rebound control and puck handling). Each individual attribute is graded along the 20-80 scales, which includes half-grades. The idea is that a projection of 50 in a given attribute meant that our observer believed that the player could get to roughly NHL average at that attribute at maturity.