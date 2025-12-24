2026 IIHF WORLD JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP GUIDE – DENMARK – Team Preview, Key Players and Draft Eligible Profiles

The last time we saw the Danish “rød og hvit” at the WJC was 2019, when they were unceremoniously dismissed 2-0 by Kazakhstan in the Best-of-Three relegation round after playing an entirely goalless preliminary round and having been shutout a total of five times. Ouch! At the moment, we know we’ll be writing about recently promoted Norway as part of this very rubric next year, but will it be at the expense of the Danes? That, of course, is far from being decided but Denmark certainly had to earn its way back into the world’s top division last December, doing so with a nail-biting 5-4 regulation victory in the final game of the 2026 D1A World Junior Championships in Slovenia. In fact, after dropping an overtime affair to France, the Danes needed to defeat archrival (and heavily favored) Norway 3-0 at that tournament to set up their all-decisive victory over Austria, which would itself have otherwise gained promotion.

Looking forward, this Danish side will be without yesteryear goaltender Kristers Steinbergs and star forward Oscar Moelgaard (SEA), each of which was crucial to last winter’s success. Both have aged out, as has Hjalte Thomsen, whose eight points led the way last winter. As such, the team is not only coming in with a number of newbies in the line-up, but most importantly a group of goalies who are all playing lower level pro in Denmark. Their international experience is, well, minimal. What we will see are some very recognizable names in Damgaard, Green, and Jakobsen (2x), several of which are the sons of former national team players. The one current draftee is Mads Klyvo (FLA), and he may be the symbolic leader of the team but has been out injured all season. The roster features 11 skaters currently active in either North America or Sweden, so you can expect those players to be leaned on heavily in a strong Group B where only an established Latvia feels somewhat beatable - on a good day.

The relegation round beckons… right?

Key Players to watch

Markus Jakobsen – Defense (2026 Draft, second year of eligiblity)

After making a strong debut for the Okotoks Oilers of the BCHL (12 points in 16 games), the 6’2” 19-year-old jumped to Sioux Falls of the USHL where he’s continued that pace to the tune of five points in his first seven games. A top 4 defenseman at last winter’s D1A tourney, Jakobsen will be a go-to rearguard here and the likely pointman on the first powerplay unit. He may not be Denmark’s most skilled blueliner, but definitely its most important.

Mads Kongsbak Klyvo – Wing (Florida Panthers)

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound lefty shot had a pretty huge 24-25 season including strong U20 play in Sweden, a solid role at the D1A U20 Worlds, and a starring role in Denmark’s U18 D1A Worlds promotion as well. Snagged by the Florida Panthers in the 4th round this past summer, his 25-26 season in Frölunda was highly anticipated. Then came a summer injury and he’s been out since. His first action will be in Minnesota and there’s no telling if he’ll be up to speed enough to be the ne plus ultra Denmark needs him to be. But nothing could stop him from being there!

Oliver Dejbjerg Larsen – Wing/Center (2026 Draft, second year of eligibility)

A slightly undersized player for whom lightning quick crossovers are a preferred way of life, Dejbjerg Larsen is currently in the midst of his 3rd season with the Rögle program in Sweden and is not only the U20 team’s leading scorer with 26 points in 21 games, but 11th overall in the league. He’ll be counted on for some pizzazz this year as Denmark will be hoping that a few of his displays of speed will keep opposition defensemen on their heels to the benefit of the team.

Anton Linde – Wing/Center (2026 Draft, third year of eligibility)

After three years in Sweden, the mid-sized lefty shot who changes speeds well has taken his act to Chicoutimi where he’s slid in as a reliable middle six winger. He’ll now be participating in his 4th(!) U20 tourney for Denmark and with that, will bring an above average level of experience, even if not at the top level. His newfound experience on North American ice will also be crucial. Likely the first line LW here, Linde will be looked at to be a key leader.

Tristan Petersen – Wing (2026 Draft, third year of eligibility)

The lone Dane in the WHL, he’ll be yet another member of the Penticton Vees to don a national team jersey at this tournament. Truth is, despite minimal production internationally, this will be his 3rd tournament for Denmark’s U20 squad, and he’s been very impressive as a middle six forward in the WHL after a little stint with the BCHL club last winter. All but guaranteed to be a top six forward at this tournament.

Other Draft eligible players to watch

Emil Saaby Jakobsen – Defense (2026 Draft)

One of the absolute youngest players available for next summer’s draft (September 13th birthday), Jakobsen jumped out at us with some commanding play during Denmark’s promotion to this year’s U18 Worlds last spring (3 points and +6 in 5 games). Now he’s been downright fascinating for Swedish club Karlskrona, for whom he scored 15 goals and 23 points in 15 U18 league games. Numbers like that got him to the U20 club real quick, where he now has 17 points in 19 games and conducted a two-game audition with the pro team. Impressive! Will all that add up to a nice debut on the big stage for the 6-foot-2 17-year-old? May be the most fascinating player to watch for Denmark this year!

Albert Grossmann – Wing (2026 Draft, second year of eligibility)

The Dane with a German surname is indeed an overager (turns 19 in May) but can’t be missed at 6-foot-6 and (just) 175 pounds. More interestingly though, he’s playing in Denmark’s second pro division and, well, killing it to the tune of 14 goals and 29 points in 18 games. He was very noticeable at the D1A U18 Worlds last spring with six points in five games, so it’ll be very interesting to see if all that means he’ll pop in Minnesota. We’d definitely like to see him playing at a higher level.

William Bundgaard – Wing/Center (2026 Draft, second year of eligibility)

An inside favorite among our staff last summer, overager Bundgaard (18 until February) is following up on a 5-point pro season in Denmark and a 10-point D1A U18 Worlds with a solid middle six role for HV71 in Sweden’s top U20 circuit. Still getting comfortable with his 6’4”, 200-pound body, we’re seeing Bundgaard as a player a bit a ways away from being the sum of his parts. Alas, Denmark will need him to step up to the plate as a middle 6 pivot in this tournament and we’re here for it.