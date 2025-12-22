2026 IIHF WORLD JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP GUIDE – FINLAND – Team Preview, Key Players and Draft Eligible Profiles

Finland heads into the 2026 World Junior Championship in the United States as a fascinating dark horse; never the loudest roster, but always a problem when the stakes rise. Over the past decade, the Finns have won multiple medals and a handful of golds by leaning on structure, responsibility, and elite goaltending rather than headline talent. Even in years when their lineup has looked thin on paper, Finland has repeatedly knocked out bigger hockey countries by playing disciplined, tactical hockey and trusting team chemistry and the system.

This year, however, the team has absorbed a significant early blow: the Buffalo Sabres declined to release Konsta Helenius for the tournament. His absence is a major disappointment for Finland and one of the biggest losses in the tournament, as Helenius could have been among the best players in the entire event, and certainly Finland’s most important skater.

Expectations still fall somewhere between cautious and optimistic. Finland has earned enough recent success to make a semifinal push feel realistic, but the margin for error is small. They are known for producing smart defensemen and mature two-way forwards, yet there are always questions about whether they can generate enough offense to win high-scoring games against the United States, Canada, or Sweden.

The traditional Finnish strengths remain unchanged: a trustworthy defensive foundation, strong special teams, and a commitment to team defense from the top line down. Their neutral-zone structure can frustrate skilled opponents, and when they get a lead, they are one of the hardest teams in the world to break down.

The weakness, as usual, lies in finishing ability. Finland can rarely bring a lineup filled with future NHL stars, and they often rely on team scoring. For them, timely goals matter more than volume.

Still, the identity travels well. A confident goaltender, a blue line that moves the puck efficiently, and disciplined forward group give Finland an outside, but very real chance at another medal. Nobody circles Finland as a tournament favorite, yet they always seem to appear when the medals are handed out.

Key Players to Watch

Petteri Rimpinen enters the 2026 World Junior Championship as arguably Finland’s most critical player, and once again the starting goaltender. After a breakout 2024–25 season in the Finnish Liiga with Kiekko-Espoo, where he posted strong numbers as an 18-year-old rookie, Rimpinen announced himself internationally at last year’s World Juniors by backstopping Finland to a silver medal. He led all netminders in saves and finished with a stellar save percentage, earning Best Goaltender honors and a place on the tournament all-star team.

Rimpinen’s game is built around elite poise, quick reflexes, and strong positioning, traits that help compensate for his relatively modest 6-foot frame by modern goaltending standards. Scouts praise his calm under pressure and ability to make key saves in high-leverage moments, qualities that will be vital for Finland’s medal hopes in a deep and competitive tournament.

With Finland’s roster lacking overwhelming star power up front, Rimpinen’s performance between the pipes could very well determine how far the team advances. He’ll anchor Finland’s structure with heavy workload minutes, especially in tight, low-scoring games.

Emil Hemming is one of Finland’s most accomplished forwards heading into the 2026 World Junior Championship and brings a proven mix of scoring, playmaking, and two-way responsibility to the lineup. The 19-year-old right winger was selected 29th overall by the Dallas Stars in the 2024 NHL Draft, becoming a first-round pick on the strength of his size, shot quality, and hockey IQ.

This season, Hemming has been a key contributor for the Barrie Colts in the Ontario Hockey League, rejoining the club after a brief stint in the AHL with the Texas Stars and quickly establishing himself among Barrie’s top offensive players with 28 points in his first 17 games early in the 2025–26 season. His ability to produce consistently, even in bunches, and his growing shot volume underscore his offensive upside, whether finishing plays or setting up teammates.

Internationally, Hemming brings valuable experience, having already represented Finland at multiple junior events and contributing at past World Junior Championships. Scouts view him as a versatile forward who blends scoring instincts with a responsible defensive game and strong compete level. While he isn’t strictly a pure sniper, his shot release and vision make him a dangerous threat on the power play or in transition.

For Finland, Hemming is expected to play a top line role and in the first powerplay-unit, generate offense, and help drive possession. His leadership and ability to impact momentum could be key in tight games as the Finns chase another medal.

Aron Kiviharju arrives at the 2026 World Junior Championship as one of Finland’s most experienced and dynamic blueliners, bringing both leadership and playmaking instincts to the roster. The 19-year-old was selected 122nd overall by the Minnesota Wild in the 2024 NHL Draft and has since established himself as a key top four defenseman with HIFK in Finland’s Liiga, where he has logged regular minutes and contributed seven points in 24 games this season.

Kiviharju’s game centers on high hockey IQ, smart puck movement, and transition play. He excels at creating offense from the back end with crisp passes and good vision, traits that have made him a quarterback on the power play and a catalyst in Finland’s breakout game. While not the biggest defenseman on the ice, his skating and decision-making allow him to impact both ends of the rink consistently.

Internationally, Kiviharju brings valuable experience, having captained Finland at junior levels and played a major role during their run to the silver medal at the recent World Juniors 2025, averaging heavy minutes even in tight, high-pressure situations. His leadership and calm presence make him a vital part of Finland’s defensive core and a potential difference-maker in transition and special teams. You can expect him to drive play from the back, manage difficult zone exits in a rush, and help set the tone for Finland’s structured style throughout the tournament.

Julius Miettinen enters the 2026 World Junior Championship as one of Finland’s key returning forwards and a player poised to take on a much larger role than he held a year ago. After serving primarily on the bottom-six at the previous tournament alongside Emil Hemming, the 6-foot-4 forward is now expected to be one of Finland’s main offensive drivers, bringing size, structure, and a mature two-way game to the lineup. Drafted 40th overall by the Seattle Kraken in the 2024 NHL Draft, Miettinen projects as a pro-style power forward whose impact extends well beyond the scoresheet.

Now in his third WHL season with the Everett Silvertips, Miettinen has taken a clear step forward offensively. He is on pace for his best season in the WHL (projected to close to 100 points) and has been one of Everett’s most productive and reliable players, leading the team in scoring while forming a highly effective Finnish tandem with Matias Vanhanen. His current production reflects steady growth from last season, when he posted 67 points in 66 games, and underscores his increased confidence and responsibility in all situations for a strong Silvertips club.

Miettinen’s game is built on power, positioning, and consistency. He plays a heavy North-American style, wins battles along the boards, and excels at creating traffic and chaos around the net. Offensively, he thrives by skating direct routes, timing his releases into soft areas, and making efficient, intelligent plays rather than attempting high-risk creativity. Defensively, he is positionally sound, supports low in the zone, clears the net front, and reliably regains possession through physical engagement and anticipation.

For Finland, Miettinen is expected to be used in a top six role with power-play responsibility, where his net-front presence, puck protection, and detail-oriented approach can complement more dynamic skill players. His combination of size, competitiveness, and disciplined two-way play gives the coaching staff a dependable option in key moments, particularly in tight, physical games. While he may not be a primary rush driver, Miettinen’s ability to impose structure, wear down opponents, and contribute offense through effort and execution makes him an important piece in Finland’s pursuit of a medal in Minnesota.

Jasper Kuhta – Wing (2026 Draft, second year of eligibility)

After being passed on at the last NHL Draft, Jasper Kuhta transitioned to North America, and he now heads into the 2026 World Junior Championship after having a strong first half of the season with a surprising Ottawa 67s team. He is leaving for the tournament as the second best point producer for the 67s with 30 points in 32 games. Khuta’s game can be defined as a versatile two-way forward who continues to earn trust through detail, positioning, and special-teams reliability. While not always the most noticeable player shift-to-shift, Kuhta has shown an ability to impact games in key moments. His usage on both the power play and penalty kill underlines the coaching staff’s confidence in his awareness and hockey sense.

Offensively, Kuhta is a natural shooter who consistently finds open space in the offensive zone. He owns a quick, accurate release and has proven effective from his one-timer spot on the power play, where his puck distribution and decision-making have also stood out. He has contributed both goals and assists by reading plays well, retrieving pucks on the forecheck, and making timely passes into high-danger areas, including backdoor feeds and shot passes that create rebounds. While he can fade for stretches, his best games have come when his intensity remains consistent, and he asserts himself earlier in shifts.

Away from the puck, Kuhta brings structure and responsibility. He plays a sound two-way game, supports well defensively, and is generally positioned correctly to disrupt plays and extend possession. He may not be punishing physicality, but he does not shy away from contact and is effective on the forecheck through anticipation and stick pressure rather than brute force. His skating has improved, allowing him to keep pace and arrive on time to support plays.

For Finland, Kuhta profiles as a middle-six option who can be deployed in matchup situations, contribute on both special teams, and provide secondary offense. If he maintains a higher baseline of engagement throughout games, his combination of shooting ability, hockey sense, and reliability could make him a valuable complementary piece in Finland’s lineup during the tournament.

Aatos Koivu did not make the team last year, but at the Summer Showcase last summer, he was probably the best player for Finland with an eye-opening performance. Now, he got the chance to show that again as he enters the 2026 World Junior Championship as one of Finland’s most dangerous shooting threats and a power-play weapon. He has struggled with offensive production in the Liiga this year, but Koivu has a polished shooting mechanics, confidence, and ability to produce or generate chances when given time and space, particularly with the man advantage.

Koivu’s offensive game is built around an above average release. He owns one of the most refined one-timers in his age group and complements it with a diverse shooting arsenal that includes curl-and-drag wrist shots and the ability to shoot effectively off either leg. At recent international events, he has been a focal point on Finland’s power play, generating goals and primary assists through shot volume, rebound creation, and quick puck recoveries. His confidence has clearly grown, and with it, his willingness to assert himself offensively.

At five-on-five, Koivu has shown flashes of effectiveness, particularly when used at center, where his puck support, small-area decision-making, and awareness on both sides of the puck become more apparent. He can make smart, subtle plays that keep possession alive and occasionally attack the middle of the ice with the puck. He has also started to show more grit and physical engagement in his game especially on the forecheck which could help Finland to be effective at.

For Finland, Koivu is expected to play a scoring role, likely featuring on one of the power-play units where his shot can be maximized. If he can complement his shooting with more consistent five-on-five impact, he has the potential to be one of Finland’s most productive forwards in Minnesota and a difference-maker in tight, special-teams-driven games.

Other Draft Eligible Players to Watch

Oliver Suvanto is the top ranked Finnish player for the 2026 Draft, and he arrives as one of the more intriguing pieces in Finland’s forward group, offering size, intelligence, and a strong foundational two-way game. He was a standout for Finland at the last Hlinka-Gretzky with his six points in six games. Tall and lean, with significant physical upside still to come, Suvanto has already shown he can hold his own against older competition in the Liiga this season, playing with maturity, composure, and a consistent compete level.

Suvanto’s game is rooted in responsibility and effort. Defensively, he is engaged, positionally sound, and reliable on the backcheck, often serving as one of the first forwards back to support his defensemen. He uses his reach and stick effectively to deny passing lanes and disrupt plays, and he is willing to block shots and absorb contact to make the right play. His forechecking is a strength, as he applies pressure with purpose and uses his frame well along the boards to sustain offensive-zone time.

Offensively, Suvanto shows flashes of touch and awareness rather than pure creativity. He protects the puck well, makes precise passes in motion, and displays good instincts in reading when to drive the net or hold his position higher in the zone. His background as a center is evident even when deployed on the wing, particularly in his support habits and understanding of spacing. While his top speed is adequate for his size, improvements in explosiveness and agility will be key to unlocking a higher offensive ceiling.

For Finland, Suvanto projects as a dependable bottom six option who can be trusted late in games and in defensive situations, but there is a possibility to see him move up the lineup as the tournament unfolds. His ceiling will ultimately be defined by how much offense he can add against stronger, faster opponents, but his size, hockey IQ, and already-advanced defensive game give him a clear path to being an effective, reliable contributor at the World Junior level and beyond.

With a defense group that will have only two players at 6-foot-2 or taller, The 6-foot-3, Juho Piiparinen, will bring size to the Finnish blue line. He also brings structure, strength, and composure to that group. Built like a modern defensive defenseman, Piiparinen plays a relatively simple, pro-style game that emphasizes positioning, puck management, and physical engagement rather than high-end creativity. His ability to handle pace and pressure against older competition has already been evident at the Liiga level with Tappara, reinforcing his projection as a reliable option in a tournament setting.

Defensively, Piiparinen’s game is built on details. He uses his size and reach effectively to close gaps, angle attackers to the outside, and win battles along the boards and in front of the net. His stick work is a clear strength, as he consistently takes away time and space and disrupts plays before they develop. He is willing to block shots, plays with edge in net-front situations, and has shown the awareness to protect leads late in games. While not an explosive skater, he moves really well for his size and has enough mobility to stay within structure and recover when plays extend.

With the puck, the projected first-rounder has shown encouraging poise and decision-making. He is strong on breakouts, delivering crisp, accurate passes in transition and showing patience under pressure rather than defaulting to low-percentage clears. When options are limited, he is comfortable skating the puck out or placing it safely behind the defense to reset play. His shot selection is disciplined, and he has demonstrated the ability to contribute offensively through timely point shots, deceptive puck movement, and occasional activation from the blue line, including power-play usage.

For Finland, Piiparinen projects as a dependable, minutes-eating defender who can be trusted on the penalty kill and in match-up situations against heavier lines. His offensive involvement has grown as his confidence has increased, though continued refinement in choosing when to activate will be important to avoid overextending defensively. Overall, his combination of size, strength, and calm puck management makes him a strong candidate to play a stabilizing role on Finland’s back end during the World Juniors.