2026 IIHF WORLD JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP GUIDE – GERMANY – Team Preview, Key Players and Draft Eligible Profiles

Last winter’s tournament was all about survival for Team Germany. Coach Tobias Abstreiter’s team got blown out by the USA in the tournament opener but kept things tight against both Finland and Canada before dropping a tough OT loss to recent nemesis Latvia. That placed them in the relegation round where they overcame a 3-1 second period deficit to defeat Kazakhstan 4-3 thanks to three straight power play goals including the game winner by captain and soon-to-be Chicago Blackhawks pick Julius Sumpf.

This year, Group A action will pit Team Germany against powerhouses Sweden and host USA while also seeing it face Slovakia and Switzerland, two opponents the team is very, very familiar with. And judging by the number of players either playing in North America (mostly in the CHL) or professionally in Germany, even the loss of Draft 2027 top prospect Max Penkin (leg injury) shouldn’t prevent the team from duking things out with both the Slovaks and Swiss for thirrd place in the group. Of course, one of these teams is going to end up in the relegation round and that’s not something the quality of this forward group should be content with. The team has its best goaltending in years, but the blueline will be somewhat unproven internationally. Will it be the Achilles heel? Coach Abstreiter felt it strong enough to leave a healthy and hulking Rio Kaiser off the roster, a former OHLer who is currently getting solid playing time in Germany’s top 2 pro divisions.

One way or another, if Team Germany goes down, it’ll not be without a considerable fight.

Key Players to Watch

Carlos Händel – Defense (Montreal Canadiens)

Although the 2025 Montreal Canadians draft pick is, statistically, simply repeating his somewhat below-average season of yesterday for the Moncton Wildcats, he’s always picked up the pace when donning a German jersey. For this team, he’ll be the ne plus ultra on the blueline and likely the biggest minute-muncher on the team. It’s a role he’s always thrived in internationally. Furthermore, he’s the one defenseman who can constantly lug the puck up the ice for what looks like a very defensively oriented blueline.

David Lewandowski – Center (Edmonton Oilers)

Fittingly for a German player whose style has somewhat emulated that of Leon Draisaitl in several aspects, Lewandowski was selected by the Edmonton Oilers in last summer’s draft and has only taken steps since. At the moment, he’s scoring at a PPG pace for the Saskatoon Blades, meaning he’ll be one of Germany’s absolute go-to players for this tournament. He has highs and lows, but if Coach Abstreiter can tickle those highs out of him for roughly 10 days this holiday season, then Lewandowski will be the closest thing this team has to a one-man wrecking crew up front.

Maxim Schäfer – Wing (Washington Capitals)

Having arrived on the scene somewhat unexpectedly for DEL champ Eisbären Berlin last season, the 6-foot-3 Schäfer became a 3rd rounder for the Washington Capitals on the heels of a three-goal performance at the U18 Worlds. Now he’s putting up almost a point per game in the QMJHL while adjusting better than expected to life in North America. He’ll be in a top six role in Minnesota and there’s plenty of that cherished je ne sais quoi moxy in his somewhat uncoordinated game, so teams will have to have him on their radar. His netfront presence can be profound.

Elias Schneider – Center (2026 Draft, second year eligible)

No matter how much he produced in Germany’s junior leagues, the choppiness in his skating always worked against his status as a prospect. Enter the 2025 U18 Worlds, where Schneider put up six points in five games. It only led to him getting drafted by a CHL team, but he’s now playing a solid offensive role for the Shawinigan Cataractes and raising eyebrows. He’ll also be Germany’s #1 center this holiday season.

Linus Vieillard – Goaltender (2026 Draft, third year eligible)

Perhaps the most important factor a team like Germany could possibly have at the WJC is an above-average goaltender. Vieillard had little more than DNL service on his resume last year, but his 2.66 GAA and .916 SV% in three WJC games last winter were tourney-saving numbers. Now he’s currently taking over the #1 job for the Spokane Chiefs in the WHL. If any one player can lead Germany to a playoff spot, look no further than Vieillard.

Other Draft eligible players to watch

Gustavs Griva – Center/Wing (2026 Draft, second year eligible)

Eighteen until next June, Griva was one of the top three scorers - and perhaps the top playmaker - in Germany’s top junior league (DNL) last season. He then put up five points in five games at the U18 Worlds last spring. That tickled some USHL teams’ fancy and now he’s clipping at just about a PPG pace for the Madison Capitols. We’re thinking he’ll be slipping into a third line centering role with Penkin out of the fray and have a hunch that if Germany has a joker up its sleeve in Minnesota, Griva is going to be that guy.

Lenny Boos – Center (2026 Draft, second year eligible)

A lightweight allround waterbug player, Lenny is the son of a long-time German pro and national team player - and strong hockey IQ seems to run in the family. Sure, he had a lousy +/- at last year’s event, but that he was there as a 17-year-old says a lot for a team whose coach tends to take the oldest players available. He’s off to a strong start in the DEL2 this season and has points in the Champions Hockey League to boos, uh, boot.

Timo Kose – Wing (2026 Draft, second year eligible)

At 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, Kose already has solid NHL size and build, and is coming off an unexpectedly promising 24-25 season featuring 11 points as a mostly 4th line center in Germany’s DEL2, a league no-one expected him in. The raising of eyebrows ceased with a disappointingly pedestrian 2025 U18 Worlds showing. This season, Kose has mostly stuck in the DEL, having contributed 3 goals to date. The team could really use a strong showing in Minnesota, which would certainly boost the 18-year-old’s draft status. However, he is coming in straight off an injury.