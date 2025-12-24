2026 IIHF WORLD JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP GUIDE – LATVIA– Team Preview, Key Players and Draft Eligible Profiles

The 2026 World Junior Championships in Minnesota mark the fifth straight year that Latvia has played out of the main group; it’s becoming abundantly clear that this is a nation on the rise in the hockey landscape. That was especially clear at last year’s tournament, where Latvia upset Canada in the round robin and nearly defeated Sweden in the quarterfinals. This was, in large part, thanks to the remarkable goaltending of Linards Feldbergs and the clutch goal scoring prowess of Washington Capitals draft pick Eriks Mateiko. While this year’s edition does not have Feldbergs or Mateiko, there is a new crop of Latvian players ready to play spoiler in an attempt to push this nation into the semi finals for the first time.

Latvia’s path to that accomplishment will not be easy. They drew Finland, Czechia, Canada, and Denmark in the round robin as part of Group B. Finland, Czechia, and Canada are legitimate gold medal candidates this year, while the Danes are the team promoted from Division I. On paper, the Latvians should be able to defeat Denmark to avoid being placed in the relegation bracket, however, they’re going to need some magic and an upset or two again, if they intend to finally break through into the semi finals.

Two of the main keys to this team are on the backend; Ducks draft pick Darels Uljanskis and top 2026 draft prospect Alberts Smits. Latvia could pair them together and have them play 30 minutes a game, or they could separate them to stabilize the top two pairings. Eyes will be especially on Smits, who has pushed his way into top five consideration after a strong year in Finland.

The Latvian powerplay should also be a strong suit. Smits and Darels Uljanskis should pair together on the top unit with fellow potential 2026 first rounder Olivers Murnieks, Swedish pro forward Bruno Osmanis, and either Swiss pro forward Daniels Serkins or Muskegon’s (USHL) Rudolfs Berzkalns.

The real question mark for this team will be in goal. Last year, as mentioned, Feldbergs was a star and his strong performance really carried Latvia. This year? There isn’t a clear number one and the Latvian coaching staff has to be hoping that someone steps up and grabs the bull by the horns. Nils Roberts Maurins has been adequate for Omaha of the USHL this year. Ivans Kufterins has been in a platoon role with Kamloops of the WHL. Mikus Vecvanags is a draft pick of the Montreal Canadiens, but he has been quite poor in the QMJHL the last two years as a backup. Despite having that designation as an NHL selection, he’s unlikely to be the team’s starter and may be the most likely candidate to be the goalie in the press box.

Key Players to Watch

Alberts Smits - Defense (2026)

Smits is currently the 8th rated prospect on our pre WJC draft board at McKeen’s Hockey and he is absolutely a favourite of our staff. He has 12 points in Liiga action this year for Jukurit, the best of any U19 player in the league. Smits is a big defender (6-foot-3, 200 pounds) who also happens to be very mobile. He can have a real positive impact on the game offensively with his ability to transition the puck and quarterback the powerplay. Defensively, he’s a bit raw and that’s the area of his game that will be most under the microscope at this tournament as he takes on the best U20 players in the world while playing key minutes. This could also be a good audition for Smits for the World Championships in May. Back in 2019 Moritz Seider used a strong showing at the Division 1 WJC’s (helping Germany earn promotion) to earn a WC roster spot and Smits could do the same here.

Darels Uljanskis - Defense (Anaheim Ducks)

After playing the better part of the last decade in the Swedish junior ranks, Uljanskis made the decision (likely in consultation with Anaheim) to cross the pond to play for the Flint Firebirds of the OHL this year. When healthy (he missed the better part of a month), he’s been excellent for Flint, who have been one of the OHL’s top teams this season. Look for him to quarterback the top powerplay unit, a role that he does very well in Flint thanks to his ability to get pucks through traffic and his strong lateral mobility. Early on, the adjustment to the OHL was proving difficult for him defensively, but he has played better since returning from injury. Latvia is going to need him to be their rock in all situations and he’ll likely see upwards of 30 minutes a game of ice time.

Olivers Murnieks - Center (2026)

Expectations were sky high for Murnieks this year as he made the jump from the USHL to the QMJHL with Saint John. Prior to the start of the season, he was considered a lottery candidate in a draft devoid of true pivots, thanks in part to his strong play with Sioux City last year. However, the adjustment to the “Q” has been bumpy, with injuries and inconsistency plaguing his game. Murnieks is a talented and intelligent playmaker, and he’s strong on the puck and defensively responsible. However, the drop in production, in addition to the lack of development in his explosiveness, has scouts concerned about his upside as a future top six NHL player. He’s going to be this team’s first line center and it will be a great opportunity for him to prove to NHL scouts that his game isn’t regressing. That said, there is some concern that a recent concussion could sideline him from this event and that would be a huge loss for the Latvians.

Bruno Osmanis - Wing (2026, second year of eligibility)

There were some independent scouting organizations who had Osmanis ranked as a potential top three round selection last year after a strong year in the Swedish Allsvenskan. He ultimately went unselected. We, at McKeen’s, had him ranked 227th over concerns about his frame and lack of “B” game, making his projection muddled. He has returned to the Allsvenskan and has had another decent season, in the top ten of U20 scoring in the Swedish pro second league. Osmanis’ standout trait would be his playmaking ability and this Latvian team is going to need his leadership, and for him to be a consistent play creator if they want to play spoiler again.

Nils Roberts Maurins - Goaltender (2026, third year of eligibility)

The running favourite to be Latvia’s starting netminder at this event, Roberts Maurins has performed quite well for Omaha of the USHL in a platoon role, considering the circumstances. The Lancers are last in their Conference and Maurins has been a workhorse. He’s posted considerably better numbers than his platoon mate and is seeing over 30 shots against per game, which means he’ll be used to seeing the amount of rubber that he’ll see when playing against Canada, Finland, or Czechia in the round robin. The 6’4 netminder is big, but lanky (listed at 176lbs on the USHL website). However, he’s also athletic and has an interesting foundation to build upon. Can he be this year’s Feldbergs?

Other Draft Eligible Players to Watch

Rudolfs Berzkalns - Center (2026)

Currently a “C” rated by NHL Central Scouting, Berzkalns is a Boston College commit who is playing his second year for Muskegon of the USHL. The big pivot plays a heavy game and is a highly effective two-way player. Offensively, he’s been pretty inconsistent with the Lumberjacks, but he flashes skill and the size, skill, physicality combination is bound to draw serious NHL interest this June. The Latvians have found a ton of success at the WJC’s in recent years because of their determined and energetic playing style; they are true “puck hounds.” Berzkalns plays right into that as puck pursuit is one of his most admirable and consistent traits. Look for him to make an impact as a secondary piece, perhaps even as the team’s second line center.