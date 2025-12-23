2026 IIHF WORLD JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP GUIDE – SLOVAKIA – Team Preview, Key Players and Draft Eligible Profiles

It´s an end of an era for Team Slovakia. Their strong 2004 and 2005 generation is no longer eligible for the World Juniors, and new prospects are stepping in. Even the strongest Slovak teams were never able to bring a medal, so the current ambitions are much more modest. One of the youngest teams in country´s history, with two-thirds of the players being underagers, they will primarily focus on avoiding the relegation and, ideally, making the quarterfinals.

Slovakia faces some tough opponents in the Group A. Sweden and United States are the clear favorites, while Switzerland and Germany are expected to battle with Slovakia for the two remaining quarterfinals spots.

The current Slovak team is young and inexperienced, when it comes to World Juniors. Only five players have played a game at the last tournament – goaltender Alan Lenďák, defenseman Luka Radivojevič, and three forwards – Ján Chovan, Tomáš Pobežal and Tobias Tomík. The absence of 2024 Washington Capitals draft pick Miroslav Šatan is definitely surprising, as he´s played at the last year´s tournament. However, he failed to score a point in 24 OHL games this season, before recently transferring to the QMJHL.

The likely leaders are players who´ve never played a World Juniors game before – Red Wings third round pick Michal Prádel in net, forward Michal Svrček drafted by the same team, and the talented duo from HK Nitra Tomáš Chrenko and Adam Nemec. Slovakia will have a young and inexperienced, but fun to watch team with a lot of talented players.

Goaltending appears to be a strength, especially Prádel as the expected starter, while Lenďák and Leo Henriquez, all USHL goalies, provide solid support. Although the team lacks a clear leader in offense, many players are capable of stepping in and contributing with goals. Reaching the quarterfinals is a realistic expectation for Team Slovakia.

Key Players to Watch

Luka Radivojevič, D (2026 Draft, second year of eligibility)

Radivojevič has already played at two World Juniors and made a strong impression. He´s an undersized but skilled puck-moving defenseman who likes to join the rush and defends well using his stick. More of an offensive defenseman, he is expected to run the point on the first powerplay unit. Surprisingly, Radivojevič went undrafted last year, in a draft that was unkind to undersized defensemen. However, he´s having a strong year at Boston College and could earn a second chance with a strong tournament performance, even though it remains unlikely. Overall, he´s the expected leader for Team Slovakia, maybe even a candidate for a letter, as a former U18 national team captain. He should play 25+ minutes a game and lead Slovak defensemen in points.

Michal Prádel, G (Detroit Red Wings)

The highest drafted Slovak in the latest NHL Draft, Prádel was selected by the Detroit Red Wings at No. 75. Standing at 6-foot-5, he´s a large goaltender with decent athletic abilities, but more poised and calmer, relying more on style and technical ability than pure athleticism. Prádel´s having a strong season with Tri-City Storm in the USHL, posting a .916 save percentage. He´s a reliable starter who has had some strong showing in the U18 national team. Although he´s never played at the World Juniors before, he is the clear candidate to be the starting goalie for Team Slovakia. Strong goalie showing are always necessary for any kind of success for Team Slovakia, so they will need Prádel at his best.

Michal Svrček, LW (Detroit Red Wings)

Svrček had a difficult start to the season, as he didn´t play much in the Swedish SHL and often sat on the bench as the 13th forward only, playing only a couple of minutes or even none. His time on ice has risen, as he was loaned to the 2nd division HockeyAllsvenskan. Still, he´s far from an ideal season, but should have an important role for Team Slovakia. Svrček is a dynamic, high-compete forward who´s able to contribute in the offensive zone. His role in youth Slovak national teams was usually a top six forward with PP1 usage, often the main shooter on the powerplay. He has a dangerous shot and a sniper, shoot-first mentality. He should play on the first line and score some powerplay goals for Slovakia.

Tomáš Pobežal, C (2026 Draft, second year of eligibility)

Pobežal was anticipated to be one of the leaders at the last year´s World Juniors, but he had a really quiet tournament with zero points in five games and -4. He´s looking for a redemption this year. Now he has the experience and the quality in offense should be more evenly distributed. Pobežal started the last season strong with HK Nitra in Slovak top tier league but cooled off after the World Juniors a bit. He finished the year with 15 goals in 42 games, yet didn´t convince any NHL team to select him and went undrafted. Pobežal is an undersized forward with solid 200-foot game, he´s chippy and finishes his checks despite his smaller frame. He´s able to contribute in the offense as well, he shoots a lot and creates chances.

Ján Chovan, RW/C (Los Angeles Kings)

Chovan made the team last year and undoubtably should be one of the leaders now. He has a great frame at 6-foot-3 but should play even more physical. He´s a very versatile player, able to play both center and wing, plays a two-way game and can be used on both special teams. He usually plays center in Slovak national teams. Chovan is an interesting player. He was drafted by the LA Kings in the 6th round, a bit later than expected. He moved to the OHL in the summer and had a slower start (one point in first eight games), but now he´s getting on the scoresheet more and should bring some energy to the Slovak lineup.

Other Draft Eligibles to Watch

Tomáš Chrenko, C (2026 Draft)

Chrenko is a talented, yet undersized center. He boasts a high hockey IQ, loves to create chances for his teammates and shoots often, even though he´s more of a playmaker. Chrenko is very skilled and a good skater, agile and fast. Not a lot of prospects from Slovakia had their ceiling as high as Chrenko – he could be a top six forward in the NHL one day. The main disadvantage is his size; he fights an uphill battle as a center who´s not at least six feet tall. Chrenko´s having a strong season with HK Nitra in Slovak top tier league, he´s contributing in the offense and playing better among men. He was at #32 in our last draft rankings at McKeen´s. Chrenko is coming to his first World Juniors but should have an important role and play on the first powerplay unit.

Adam Goljer, D (2026 Draft)

Goljer´s massively improving his draft stock in the last weeks and a strong WJC showing could do him wonders. He started the year playing approximately 12 minutes a night for Dukla Trenčín in Slovak top tier league, but his time on ice nearly doubled, now he´s getting 20+ minutes a game. He has a great frame at 6-foot-3, 194 pounds plays a two-way game and moves well. He´s confident with the puck and can run a powerplay unit. He was the undisputed leader of Team Slovakia at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, now he should play on the second pair behind Radivojevič. Goljer is a very interesting player, his size and skills should help him to be a relatively high draft pick. First, he needs a solid tournament with Team Slovakia.

Adam Nemec, LW (2026 Draft)

Nemec is the younger brother of Devils´ defenseman Šimon Nemec, former 2nd overall pick. Unlike Šimon, Adam is a winger and he´s lankier than his brother at the same age. He has the room to grow some muscle but still likes to play physical and get under opponent´s skin. Just like his brother, Nemec is a highly intelligent player who does a lot of small things right. He´s great at finding the open space and finishing plays but also plays well in defense and can kill penalties. Nemec has the potential to become a middle-six winger in the NHL. Him and Chrenko are a great duo with a lot of chemistry and should play together.