2026 IIHF WORLD JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP GUIDE – SWEDEN– Team Preview, Key Players and Draft Eligible Profiles

Always strong on paper, but merely a paper tiger. That is the story of Sweden at the WJC. Last year, they went undefeated in the group stage and looked to be a lock for the finals. They ended up not even medaling. Sweden hasn’t won gold since 2011-2012 and has only won twice in the official 49-year history of the tournament. The goal (and expectation) for Sweden in Minneapolis–Saint Paul is simple: Win the gold.

This year’s squad was selected with pro experience and versatility in mind. Coach Magnus Hävelid and GM Anders Lundberg want a team that can match the speed and physical intensity of the “big brother” teams like Canada and USA without sacrificing the fine skill that Sweden is known for.

Everyone save for three players (Eric Nilson, Sascha Boumedienne, and Wilson Bjorck) are playing Swedish pro hockey. The names they’ve brought range from NHL stars-to-be like Frondell or Eklund to undrafted underdogs like Felix Carell and Felix Öhrqvist. Seattle prospect Loke Krantz is making his national team debut, so there is not shortage of storylines to keep an eye on.

The forward core is as solid as it comes from top to bottom. Equal parts grit and skill. The only question mark there is down the middle. Sweden doesn’t have a true 1C, but they do have three capable middle six centers as well as several versatile wingers with diverse skillsets. Finding the right mix in the top six is going to be the key for Sweden’s success.

Perhaps the most glaring question mark is the decision to only bring left-handed defencemen. The logic was to bring the best defencemen available, and it’s hard to argue with that. The decision surely speaks to the confidence they have in the guys who will be playing on their off-side. Goaltending is full of experienced national junior team players who are currently playing pro as well, so no question marks there.

Another strong roster on paper. Will it all come together when it counts? Will this finally be the year Sweden gets over the hump?

Key Players to Watch

Anton Frondell – C/W, Djurgardens IF (Chicago Blackhawks)

After a full offseason and preseason uninterrupted by injury, Frondell looks like he is thriving in the SHL. He leads all SHL players under the age of U21 in goal scoring and leads his team in +/-, all the while alternating from center to winger. Frondell is only 18 years old and still learning how to play down the middle at the pro level and he’s got the right mix of tools to handle the tough parts of the job. He’s competitive, intelligent, and plays a heavy game. He’s an excellent finisher with a powerful shot. The question marks about his speed/skill combo at C are still there, though his quickness has taken a step.

There’s no question that Frondell will be one of Sweden’s most used forwards and top offensive weapons at the WJC. Blackhawks fans are about to find out how close Frondell is to being able to fill a top six center role on the big stage. However, I maintain that Frondell is best suited to a physical finishing role on the wing to a speedier, more creative center. Based on what mix Magnus Hävelid decides to go with on a given night, we could see both over the course of the tournament.

Milton Gästrin – C, MoDo Hockey (Washington Capitals)

Gästrin has had a real statement year so far. His play at the HockeyAllsvenskan level has been nothing short of excellent. He’s become a key player for MoDo, playing in all situations and is second on the team in scoring. His on-ice work rate is infectious and his compete level is off the charts. He’s always moving his feet. His ability to push the pace and make passing plays at high-speed has taken yet another step. Gästrin has become a veritable two-way playmaking center with tangible NHL upside. He still has to put on some more pounds and get stronger, but he’s still a young ’07 – lots of time for that.

Gästrin’s role on Sweden’s WJC squad will have to be just as impactful as in the pros. He will most likely be an all-situations workhorse here as well, seeing deployment in all zones as well as on both the PP and PK. He should find himself centering the middle six, potentially even the second line. I wouldn’t be surprised if Gästrin wears a letter at the tournament as well, since he’s captained every level of international hockey he’s played at.

Lucas Pettersson – C/W, Brynäs IF (Anaheim Ducks)

Pettersson has been completely flying under the radar since his draft season, but this year seems to be the one he’s been waiting for. Learning from former NHL stars like Niklas Bäckström and Jakob Silferberg on a stacked Brynäs team is an ideal situation for a young prospect. His confidence in offensive situations and resilience at the pro level are encouraging signs that his development is back on track. It’s not impossible to believe he’s got a real path to a top nine role with the Anaheim Ducks in a couple of years.

At the U20 level, Pettersson is an elite offensive performer. He can be so dynamic and really push the pace when he’s on. Shift to shift consistency was the main question mark during his draft year, but his ability to drive play at the most recent U20 5-nations has been very encouraging. Pettersson’s speed, skill, and drive would make him the ideal 1C between players like Eddie Genborg or Anton Frondell. However, his inconsistent physical game and two-way impact would make that a tall order. He’ll most likely serve as a top six winger and play on the top powerplay unit.

Alfons Freij – LHD, Timra IK (Winnipeg Jets)

Freij finally made the WJC squad in his final year of eligibility. He has spent his D+2 on loan with Timrå in the SHL and has delivered mixed results thus far. The production is lacking and he’s still got work to do on the defensive side of the puck at the pro level, especially in physical battles. However, once he has the puck on his stick, he can navigate his way through multiple layers of neutral zone defenders with ease. The skating is borderline elite, and he can stretch the ice with his excellent passing and up ice vision.

For Freij truthers like myself, this a pivotal tournament. The tools are still excellent, but it’s time for them to come together in a big way. With Sweden only bringing left-handed defencemen to Minneapolis-Saint Paul, Freij will likely be playing on the right side in the top four. I expect him to control play from his backhand with efficiency and poise like he did during his draft year in Växjö. Freij has got the ability to activate below the blueline and make a play, as well as a lethal shot from the point. He’ll likely feature on Sweden’s powerplay as well.

Ivar Stenberg – LW, Frölunda HC (2026 NHL Draft)

Rarely do we see draft eligible players torch the SHL like Stenberg has thus far. His historic pace of production for a rookie puts him on the same list as legends like Markus Näslund, the Sedins, even Foppa (Patrick Forsberg). Going from the 3rd best pro league in the world to the U20 level is going to feel easier, international best-on-best or not.

The foundation of Stenberg’s game is his high-end hockey sense and his soft skill. He stays 2 or 3 steps ahead of play, on and off the puck. He’s got fantastic peripheral vision and can manipulate defenders to open up space and make passing plays only he can make.

Being used to the pro game means he’s no stranger to high speed and heavy physicality. However, he’ll need a little help in transition as he’s not the most fleet of foot. Still, Stenberg should be a lock for a top line spot and for the 1st Power Play unit.

Other Draft Eligible Players to Watch

Viggo Björck – C/W, Djurgårdens IF (2026 NHL Draft)

For someone who was routinely in the top five conversation on pre-season draft boards, Björck has quickly become one of the most slept on prospect in the 2026 NHL draft. He’s still an everyday SHLer and producing at a solid clip for a draft eligible. Yet somehow, I see him tumbling down lists.

While his strengths are his hockey sense and puck skills, anyone questioning Björck’s compete is out to lunch. He battles hard at the pro level and his physical resilience has taken a huge leap. The only valid question mark about his game is his size/speed combo. It’s tough to picture him as an elite offensive NHL forward without the high-end skating typically associated with undersized forwards.

Björck should play a prominent role in Sweden’s top six and will most likely QB one of the power play units. A return to the U20 level should be in his favour. He’ll be looking to turn some heads and remind people why he was so highly touted coming into the draft year.

William Håkansson – LHD, Luleå HF (2026 NHL Draft)

With Håkansson being left off the 2025 U18s and ineligible for the 2026 U18s due to his October 2007 birthday, there was little expectation that he’d be given a look for the U20 WJC. However, his outstanding SHL play with Luleå, as well as his fine showing at the U20 5 nations has landed him a spot on Magnus Hävelid’s squad. A pleasant surprise for draft enthusiasts, indeed!

While you can never have enough size in your D core, focusing on that is selling Håkansson’s game short. Håkansson’s imposing physical presence should give Sweden some grit and sandpaper on the backend, yes, but he plays with the poise and intelligence of a seasoned veteran. He’s got excellent control of his frame and uses his reach to his advantage defensively.

I expect him to play in the bottom four, keeping it simple and killing plays. However, don’t be surprised if the big man jumps up on the rush or activates below the blueline every now and then. His strong four-way mobility and quickness for his size takes opponents by surprise. A strong showing here should solidify Håkansson’s reputation as a top draft eligible defenceman in the draft.

Casper Juustovaara Karlsson – LW, Luleå HF (2026 NHL Draft)

Easily the biggest surprise of the roster, although not without precedence. Juustovaara Karlsson is this years’ Isac Hedqvist. An undersized bulldog of a forward who won himself an SHL job and fights tooth and nail every night to keep it. He’s 5-foot-9 but hits like a truck. He flies around the ice and battles for pucks with reckless abandon. He is heart and hustle personified. He’s shown strong puck skills and playmaking ability at the U20 level, and his offence has picked up a little at the SHL level, too.

If CKJ gets into games, it’ll be during the group stage and he’ll most likely be used as a bottom 6 checking forward. Highlighting CJK for this article is a conscious choice. He’s a player I’ve really enjoyed watching so far this season. However, with an October 2007 birthday and a very limited path to the NHL based on his size and skill set, he’s unlikely to get drafted. That being said, a good showing here could be the difference between being completely overlooked for the draft and weaseling his way onto a few watchlists.