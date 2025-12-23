2026 IIHF WORLD JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP GUIDE – SWITZERLAND – Team Preview, Key Players and Draft Eligible Profiles

Back in 2020, the Swiss managed to wrap up the preliminary round in second place. Since then, their yearly task at this tournament has more or less been about avoiding the relegation round. In most cases, that has meant gaining a single victory in the preliminary round, and it’s a goal they’ve usually achieved. Heck, in 2023 they managed to gain three overtime victories in the preliminary round, but that was still only good enough for fourth place. Nonetheless, mission accomplished. Last winter, a 2-1 loss to Slovakia proved to be the biggest preliminary round disappointment but the team’s 3-1 victory over an eventually demoted Kazakhstan ended up being the key. It wasn’t easy for the “Eidgenossen” as the contest was tied at one right on up until likely returnee Robin Antenen’s 2-1 tally in the 38th minute of play.

Fast forward to this winter and the Swiss are coming in with all the makings of being this tournament’s upstart contestant. The goaltending is as solid as ever with experienced returnees Christian Kirsch (SJS) and Elijah Neuenschwander (ANA). Both stand huge in goal and could take the bull by the horns at any time. The blueline only features one North American legionary in Rouyn-Noranda’s Gus Van der Kaaij and one Swedish legionary in Frölunda’s Gian Meier, both undrafted, but also a vast array of NL- and SL-leaguers coming straight from the pro ranks, three of whom have been drafted, with Leon Muggli (WAS) already on his ELC. Up front, the team is perhaps lacking overall star power but in Lars Steiner (2026) and Jonah Neuenschwander (2027), it features two top prospects for the coming drafts as well as a whole bundle of players coming in with pro experience, with Jamiro Reber being a second year SHL regular and Paul Mottard having suited up in the Finnish Liiga.

If the Swiss manage to get over the preliminary humps that are archrival Germany and bogey team Slovakia, they could finish third in Group A action. And other than perhaps Canada, there’s not a Group B team this squad feels it can play its game against in the quarterfinals!

Key Players to watch

Joel Grossniklaus – Center (2026 Draft, third year eligible)

Yes, it’d be reasonable to expect the aforementioned RHD Gian Meier or QMJHL winger David Bosson to be a part of this list, but it’s hard to overlook how much the real Grossniklaus seems to finally be standing up this winter. Chipping in for Malmö at a PPG pace, his +18 rating leads the entire U20 circuit in Sweden and by all accounts, the midsized forward is a verifiable two-way forward who impacts the game in all three zones. Having signed a contract with NL power Bern for next season, this WJC is a good spot to have a coming out party in an international context. The Swiss have a number of pro-tested forwards with an understanding of lower line roles but few have the playmaking savvy the Swiss side will need him to bring to the table.



Ludvig Johnson – Defense (Utah Mammoth)

Being drafted as an overager last summer, Johnson swapped powerhouse Zug for midweight Fribourg-Gotteron, a team ready to give him a legitimate top four opportunity. In one less game than last season, he already now has one more point and six more penalty minutes. His ice time tends to hover between 10-17 minutes per game. But aside from being a full-time pro in a top European league, he’s coming in as a WJC veteran and was one of Switzerland’s better defensemen last year. With old buddy Leon Muggli coming straight off an injury, Johnson should have plenty of responsibility on what is a fairly experienced blueline. Serious power play duty is his to lose at this tournament.

Christian Kirsch – Goaltender (San Jose Sharks)

In 6-foot-4, 195-pound Kirsch, we’re looking at the player who should steer Switzerland to third place in the group. He’s not only a WJC vet as a 1a/1b starter but has also been everything the Kitchener Rangers could have realistically hoped for in net pitching a 12-7-1 record with a 2.61 GAA and .901 SV%. All of those numbers are top 15 in the OHL this season. Once committed to UMASS, the San Jose draft pick is now open for NCAA destinations, and nothing would make him more attractive to a top-flight program (which UMASS certainly is!) than an outstanding WJC performance. He should certainly be seen as one of the goalies at this tourney who could guide his team to a medal.

Leon Muggli – Defense (Washington Capitals)

Already an assistant captain at his second WJC last winter, you can expect the Washington Capitals prospect to be the team’s captain. In the midst of the first year of his ELC, Muggli should be viewed as one of the most established defenseman at this tournament. The thing here is that he’s missed most of the season, having last played on October 19th, when he sustained an upper body injury. The Caps have nonetheless assigned him to the Swiss national team and until further notice, he is the chief of this blueline. Will he be up to speed?

Jamiro Reber - Wing (2026 Draft, third year of eligibility)

After a 19-point season in the SHL last year, the undrafted Reber is clearly the most established player in Switzerland’s attack, if not overall. Alas, his mere 3 points and -10 in 22 games this winter seem to have fewer people asking why he didn’t get drafted last summer. Moreover, despite several nominations, Reber hasn’t scored a goal for Switzerland (and only three assists over three tournaments) since he put up one at the U18 Worlds in 2023. That was over two years ago. If Switzerland is to make any noise at the upcoming tournament, it’s time for Reber to be one of the key factors. If he has any hope of being drafted in his 3rd go-around, he’s really going to need to have a doozy of a time in Minnesota. His motivation should be off the charts.

Other Draft eligible players to watch

Niklas Blessing – Defense (2026 Draft, third year of eligibility)

One of several overagers in this squad, Blessing is in the midst of his second pro season and has, well, really arrived on the scene. He’s not only been a regular on Biel-Bienne’s blueline but has had a top 4 role while putting up 10 points. Heck, in recent weeks, he’s garnered upwards of 18 minutes of TOI per game, breaking 22 minutes twice. In what seems to be a yearly occurrence for some young defenseman in the NL (The Moser Effect?), scouts will have to decide exactly what they think of him moving forward and as a possible option down the line in North America. Performing like this as a 19-year-old in the NL is usually a pretty good sign of things to come.

Jonah Neuenschwander – Wing (2027 Draft)

Only 16, the 6-foot-3 winger is preparing to appear in his second WJC. Yes, you read that correctly. The author of six points in 18 NL games this season, Neuenschwander has gained the type of high-end prospect status once held by players such as Nico Hischier and Kevin Fiala, even if the gleam of the 2026 draft has tamed the excitement shown for players beyond that (thus far). Will we see him in North America next season? The CHL would surely have loved to have gotten him over this season, but his hometown club of Biel-Bienne was clearly able to sell him on the prospects of playing NL hockey this season. Here’s hoping he’ll show us all why he’s so highly touted!

Lars Steiner – Wing (2026 Draft)

Expected to be a top 45 pick in next summer’s draft, the slightly undersized winger already put up 60 points in 57 QMJHL games in his DY-1 and is clipping at roughly a PPG pace this year as well, even if he’s only suited up for 15 games due to an October injury that has held him out since. Sans injury, we’d likely be raving about him as the most important player on this team, something he may yet prove to be. His offensive pedigree is the team’s most established, but he didn’t gain any points at last winter’s WJC, which was his first major tournament representing Switzerland. We’d love to see the kind of tourney that boosts his currently slipping draft position.