2026 IIHF WORLD JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP GUIDE – TEAM MCKEEN’S PREDICTIONS – Final Medal Standings, Tournament MVP, Top Forward, Top Defense, Top Goaltender, Best 2026 Draft Eligibles and Biggest Surprises

The 2026 World Junior Championships are set to kick off on Boxing Day (December 26), with Minnesota and the United States hosting. Can Canada get back on track after two disappointing quarterfinal losses? Can the United States win their first gold on home soil and three-peat? Members of the McKeen’s team have come together to bring you our predictions for the tournament.

Final Medal Standings Predictions

GOLD

Canada - 19

USA - 3

Sweden - 2

SILVER

Sweden - 11

USA - 7

Czechia - 3

Canada - 3

BRONZE

Sweden - 8

Czechia - 7

USA - 6

Canada - 2

Finland - 1

Who Wins Tournament MVP?

Michael Misa - 8 votes

Gavin McKenna - 5 votes

Porter Martone - 3 votes

Anton Frondell - 2 votes

James Hagens - 2 votes

Also receiving votes (1): Max Plante, Carter George, Cole Hutson, Ivar Stenberg

Who Wins Best Forward?

Michael Misa - 7

Gavin McKenna - 5

Porter Martone - 4

Ivar Stenberg - 3

James Hagens - 2

Anton Frondell - 2

Also receiving votes (1): Victor Eklund

Who Wins Best Defender?

Cole Hutson - 10

Zayne Parekh - 5

Radim Mrtka - 2

Adam Jiricek - 2

Also receiving votes (1): Leo Sahlin Wallenius, Harrison Brunicke, Carson Carels, Chase Reid, Kashawn Aitcheson

Who Wins Best Goaltender?

Carter George - 12

Jack Ivankovic - 4

Petteri Rimpinen - 4

Joshua Ravensbergen - 2

Also receiving votes (1): Michal Pradel, Kim Saarinen

Which 2026 NHL Draft Eligible Prospect Has the Best Tournament?

Gavin McKenna

“He feels the need to prove that he's the best player when it comes back to U20 hockey.” - Chase Rochon

“He has been receiving big minutes in practice and the preliminary game against Sweden. I project he will be their top line left wing and that his game will carry over extremely well to this tournament's fast paced style of play.” - Linc Zdancewicz

“McKenna is a generational offensive talent with elite hockey IQ and creativity. He already has high scoring totals in junior leagues and dominated at the U18 level. With Canada’s top offensive role likely entrusted to him, he has the best combination of opportunity and skill to post standout numbers and influence medal outcomes. He plays with a level of confidence and pace rarely seen at his age, allowing him to consistently drive possession and dictate offensive flow. His skating acceleration and ability to separate from defenders should translate extremely well on the bigger WJC stage. He also thrives in clutch situations, often elevating his game late in tight matches. With strong linemates and heavy power-play usage, his points should come both at even strength and on special teams. Altogether, his skill set and expected role make him the clear favorite to be the standout draft-eligible player of the tournament.” - Marek Novotny

“I think this tournament will be a perfect chance for McKenna to show the doubters that he is still the top prospect for this draft. I think he’ll be able to hone his skill and put up big numbers and potentially be the top player of the tournament.” - Mika Burns

“His transition from the WHL to the NCAA hasn't been smooth or easy, but he still possesses all-world talent, he's proven himself to be a big-game performer in the past, and he'll be extra motivated to silence some of the recent criticism of him that has popped up in the public.” - Derek Neumeier

“After being underutilized last year, McKenna returns to the tournament with lofty expectations to lead Canada to gold as Bedard and Lafreniere did before in their draft years. The Wizard from Whitehorse is going to show everyone how dominant he can be at his own age level after sharpening his tools in the NCAA. The line of McKenna-Misa-Martone will be the stuff of legends.” - Kyle Watson

“I think Gavin McKenna will rise to the occasion and explode offensively. He will get more offensive opportunity than last year, he will play with Martone to start which the two were an elite duo at the U18 level and also playing with Misa who has the skills to match his will help him a lot to produce. The experience playing against older guys in the NCAA and coming back playing against his age group will help him be more confident.” - Jeremy Rivet

“He'll be a premier offensive player for Canada and will have all the opportunity to give scouts reassurance of his status as the top prospect in the draft.” - Kyle Dalla Zanna

“Gavin McKenna should finally get to demonstrate at these World Juniors why he is the consensus number one pick for the 2026 NHL draft. Besides being on a stacked Canadian squad, he should be given every opportunity to showcase his skills against the best junior players in the world. The skill set is just too high for him not to succeed.” - Mark Dube

“After a frustrating year in the NCAA where McKenna has been largely smothered offensively and has been a liability in his own end, the stakes have never been higher to have an MVP performance. This is McKenna's opportunity to all but solidify himself as the 1st overall pick should he dominate as we've seen in his WHL days. On a stacked Canada team he finds himself in a position to succeed with nearly any line mates. The circumstances surrounding this tournament are too grand for McKenna to give anything but his absolute best performance and given the amount of skill he possesses, McKenna should be the best overall player in Minnesota.” - Kaeden Ireland

“Gavin shines when the pressure is on, especially when representing his country at International Tournaments. He knows the buzz surrounding his game & all eyes are on him but I predict he will excel at this year's tournament & be a dominant player for Team Canada.” - Liam Staples

Ivar Stenberg

“Not that it will do much to raise his stock but Ivar Stenberg. He’ll be one of the focal points on a dangerous Sweden team and should finish just behind Frondell in the tournament scoring race.” - Jamison Derksen

“Despite currently stringing together the best SHL draft season in history, Stenberg is relatively unknown to fans compared to McKenna, or even Verhoeff. I think he will put together the best performance of the draft eligibles and potentially lead the tournament in scoring. He will be a household name after the tournament.” - Ben Misfeldt

“He was lights out at the U18s, easily the standout for Sweden there. Now, playing against older competition but alongside some of the same teammates, I can see him having another electric tournament. He's also having an excellent season that could push his momentum towards the best tournament.” - Kyle Pereira

“Behind Frondell and Eklund gets to play against top team's 2nd/3rd lines and shine from there.” - Arttu Myllymäki

“Ivar Stenberg will have the best tournament of all players eligible for the 2026 NHL Entry Draft. He is already playing at a record-breaking pace in the SHL and will demonstrate why he is in the conversation for the first overall pick in the upcoming draft. They know they have an elite player in Stenberg with what he has displayed this season so far. He surely will play a lot of minutes to give the best chances to team Sweden to win a medal.” - Jer Tremblay

“I fully believe Stenberg has the talent to be one of the most impactful players for Team Sweden. He’s having a great season in the Swedish top tier league, averaging nearly a point per game. He’s coming in great shape and should have an important role on a team which has the ambition to medal. I think Stenberg will continue in his SHL form and scores at a PPG rate at least.” - Matej Deraj

“Based on the season he’s having in the SHL, being a dominant force on the best team in the nation, and the fact that his form is at its peak just in time for WJC will result in him having the best tournament.” - Viktor Ahlund

Alberts Smits

“Looking from the outside in, the Latvian defenseman may log more minutes than just about any other 2026 draft eligible player in this tournament. His team will need to lean on him perhaps more than any other team will lean on a 2026-eligible player. His stats will likely not reflect how good/important his tournament is as his team is facing a considerable uphill battle against Canada, Czechia, and Finland. It is then damned to defeat Denmark. Surviving is naturally the central goal. He should be asked to be the key figure in this endeavor and that's what will concern the scouts when they're watching Latvia play. They'll want to see him embody the importance of his role in ensuring survival, and hopefully a nice little surprise here or there.” - Chapin Landvogt

Viggo Bjorck

“I can definitely see Viggo Björck driving much of the offense for Team Sweden and reestablishing himself near the top of the 2026 draft projections—though probably not in the top five, more likely in the 8–10 range.” - Joey Fortin Boulay

Carson Carels

“I think Carson Carels will have the best tournament among draft-eligible players. He might be a bit of an unknown commodity to some fans of the tournament, but he truly has been excellent in the WHL this year with the Prince George Cougars. He's incredibly difficult to play against, eats tough minutes against the best the league has to offer, and has a nice offensive touch to complement his rugged defensive game. The spotlight will be on Gavin McKenna and Keaton Verhoeff, but Carels has the ability to really impress quite quickly.” - Michael Moroz

“Carson Carels. If he gets the ice time, which I think he should, given how responsible he is while also being useful with the puck, his stock will rise a ton.” - Jeremi Plourde

“Carson Carels might not have the "best" tournament of any draft eligible, but he will open people's eyes to his reliable brand of hockey thanks to his high-end skating and puck moving.” - Felix Sicard

Adam Novotny

“There are so many top draft eligible prospects playing in this year’s tournament. However, I think that Novotny has a chance to be an offensive leader for the Czechs and help carry them to a medal. He’s been one of the better players in the OHL the last few months and he knows what it takes to perform well at this tournament after playing a support role on last year’s bronze medal winning Czech team. Don’t be surprised if he’s the highest scoring draft eligible player at the WJC’s.” - Brock Otten

What is the Biggest Surprise of the Tournament?

“Germany beats Slovakia in the round robin, sending them to the relegation round.” - Chase Rochon

“The Czechs beat Canada on Boxing Day. Canada usually starts the tournament with an easy matchup, but that’s not the case this year as the Czechs will have valuable contributors at each position. This Canadian team is under a ton of pressure and I think they start the tournament with some adversity.” - Jamison Derksen

“USA misses the semi-finals and finishes 5th. After back-to-back Golds, the USA doesn't look quite as strong this season. Their goaltending is a question mark, and the lack of draft pedigree on their roster compared to previous seasons is noticeable.” - Ben Misfeldt

“Julius Miettinen has been a favorite of mine since his draft year in 2024 and he is the first line center that no one is talking about. I predict he is going to be the engine for Finland's offense this tournament. His large frame, high hockey IQ, and grit will make him an unstoppable force.” - Linc Zdancewicz

“Czechia reaching the semifinals would be a major storyline, especially in a field dominated by traditional powerhouses like Canada, the United States, and Sweden, making it a huge achievement for a smaller hockey nation to push that far. In recent years Czechia has shown it can compete with the elite, earning strong finishes and proving its development system is moving forward, but the question remains whether they can repeat this success in 2026. In the past the team’s biggest weakness was defense, but this year the opposite could be true, as they appear to have their strongest blue-line group on paper in years. Many players also arrive with valuable World Junior and professional experience, providing maturity, structure, and stability throughout the lineup. With improved defensive responsibility, reliable puck movement, and goaltending depth behind them, Czechia has the foundation to stay in games against even the most explosive offenses. If their top forwards produce timely scoring and a solid preliminary round sets up a winnable quarterfinal, Czechia has a genuine chance to break into the top four and shock the field once again.” - Marek Novotny

“Jack Ivankovic- He steals the Canadian starting job and has a great end to the tournament. Proven track record at international tournaments and having an excellent season in Michigan, I see him surprising a lot of people, despite me having Canada at bronze.” - Kyle Pereira

“The biggest surprise for me will be the role that draft eligibles play on the top teams. Whether it be McKenna, Carels, McKenkzie on Canada or Stenberg, Björk on Sweden as well as Novotny on Czechia, I believe they will all have major roles on their team as well as some other who were not mentioned.” - Mika Burns

“I think that Harrison Brunicke is really going to open a lot of people's eyes. It's already well-known that he's one of the few prospects who is coming into this tournament with NHL experience, but he's not exactly a household name yet. I predict that he's really going to cement himself as one of the very best under-20 prospects in the world and get a lot of people excited about his future.” - Derek Neumeier

“Team USA missing the gold medal game after two gold medals in a row. I see that in these age groups Canada and Sweden have taken mental advantage from previous tournaments and overall have better players.” - Arttu Myllymäki

“Team Finland struggles to win and gets eliminated in the quarter-finals. The lack of elite players in their lineup will make matches against the best teams quite difficult. I see them struggling to win even in the preliminary round.” - Jer Tremblay

“Sascha Boumedienne bests Axel Sandin-Pelikka's totals of 10 PTS in 7 GP last tournament (most by a Swedish D this century).” - Kyle Watson

“With the desire of wanting to avoid placing an onus on this, this, or that player for this question, I'll be naming Team Switzerland as the tournament's surprise. The Swiss have very good odds of finishing 3rd in Group A play and this is a team built to give squads like Finland and Czechia real (quarterfinal) problems. It is loaded with players playing pro right now, especially on the blueline. It has 2 drafted go-to goalies having strong club seasons. And up front, there are plenty of tough-to-face grinders with a sprinkling of real skill in players like Reber, Steiner, and Neuenschwander. You can't take a day off against this year's edition but a team or two likely will.” - Chapin Landvogt

“I think Sweden being knocked out by Finland in the quarterfinal will be the biggest surprise. In group A, I see USA finishing 1st and Sweden finishing 2nd and in group B, I see Canada 1st, Czechia 2nd and Finland 3rd, which means a game between Sweden and Finland in quarterfinal. Finland learned that Helenius will not join them so it probably puts them out of contention for a gold or silver medal, but they have a lot of returnees with the gold medal game experience from last year. Finland is historically a well prepared team that follows their gameplan and that makes them hard to beat as a team. They have enough offensive threat to be able to score goals and after that they can defend very well. I think Sweden with a newer group with less experience at this tournament might hit a wall against a good defending team like Finland that also has the best goalie returning from last year with Rimpinen.” - Jeremy Rivet

“In general, the number of draft-eligible skaters is a surprise. Names like Casper Justovaara Karlsson and Carson Carels weren't projected to be in the running for their respective rosters at the beginning of the year. There are 30 draft-eligible skaters expected to take part in the WJC this tournament. The previous three WJCs had 20 or less.” - Kyle Dalla Zanna

“It’s hard to pinpoint just one major surprise, as there are several realistic possibilities. First, I wouldn’t be shocked if Team Latvia wins two games in the preliminary round and gives some of the stronger teams a real scare. I also think we’ll be pleasantly surprised by several 2026 NHL Draft eligible players making an impact—most notably Stenberg, Smits, Suvanto, Carels, and Novotny—and contributing significantly to their teams’ success. However, my biggest prediction is Jack Ivankovic winning the starting role (perhaps not on Day 1 of the preliminary round, but later on) and leading Team Canada all the way to the gold medal game.” - Joey Fortin Boulay

“Team Czechia - I think Czechs have one of the strongest teams and I won’t be surprised if they play for gold. They’ve earned a medal in all of the last three tournaments and now they’re bringing their arguably strongest team in recent history. They’ll miss Jakub Milota in net, but the defense is exceptional, and they also have a strong offensive group. Czech ambitions are reasonably high, especially since they beat Canada in quarterfinals in both 2024 and 2025 tournaments. I think Czechia makes the finals this year.” - Matej Deraj

“I think the Czechia team will be a big surprise at this tournament. They have a very deep squad, and their defensive core may be one of the best on paper. Also, most of their team already plays in North America so they are used to this style of play and should help them transition easily on Minnesota ice.” - Mark Dube

“As a whole, I think Czechia's roster is going to surprise some people with how well they are going to play. They don't have a Gavin McKenna or Cole Eiserman-level star, but they have a deep roster with lots of NHL draft picks and older bodies that can occupy depth roles. It will be a challenge for them to medal in this tournament, especially because they will have to predominantly compete with Canada, the United States, Sweden, and Finland, but they have the talent to surprise and I'm really excited to see how they play in Minnesota!” - Michael Moroz

“I think the USA's weaker recent classes will really be exposed. I think they will have a very underwhelming tournament, not looking too good up and down the lineup especially compared to Canada.” - Jeremi Plourde

“I would love to say Mads Kongsbakk Klyvo in Denmark, but as he hasn’t played many games this season so I will say Vladimir Dravecký (in terms of individual performances).” - Viktor Ahlund

“The biggest surprise of this year's World Juniors will be Latvia's performance against bracket mainstays like Czechia in the group stage and even Sweden in the playoff. This Latvian team has its most talented forward group in recent memory headlined by Bruno Osmanis. They also have potential top 10 pick Albert Smits who very well could finish as the most impressive 2026 eligible defenseman in the tournament. This group is no stranger to upsets and I think Latvia takes down Czechia and Denmark in pool play and gives my projected Group A 1 seed Sweden a run for their money in the QF.” - Kaeden Ireland

“The biggest surprise of the tournament will be that I do not think the Czechs or Fins will medal this year with the rosters & goaltending. The Czechs have reached the medal round in the last 4 tournaments while the Fins were the silver medalists a year ago even with the return of LA Kings prospect, Petteri Rimpinen who had a stellar tournament last year. The depth & experience that Canada-Sweden-USA possess throughout their lineups I just cannot see any other teams being able to knock them out until they play each other in the semis & final.” - Liam Staples

“Team USA medals in a supposed "down" year for the team. Their squad is still loaded with talent and there is always a sense that USA plays with an energy and grit that makes them greater than the sum of their parts.” - Felix Sicard

“I have a few surprises…I mean this tournament is always jam packed with them, so why limit it to just one! Firstly, I don’t think the U.S. medals on home soil. I’m just not confident in their goaltending being good enough to help them push through a deep field this year. Plus, the pressure of playing at home is very real, especially when you’re gunning for a third straight gold medal. Secondly, I think that Canada has a poor round robin and has to fight through a tougher route to get to the semifinals. Under Dale Hunter, I think that they will peak later in the tournament and still come home with a medal, despite a rough beginning. Thirdly, I see Switzerland as a team that could actually make the semifinals. In a QF matchup versus either Finland or Canada (if I see Czechia taking top spot in Group B and Switzerland finishing third in Group A), they could play the spoiler.” - Brock Otten