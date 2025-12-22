The Red, White, and Blue have had plenty of success recently in the World Junior Championships, coming off back-to-back titles. The 2024 & 2025 teams for the United States have gone down as legendary in the minds of American hockey fans, and the 25 men on this year’s roster look to achieve the same status. Most excitingly, this opportunity to go three for three will happen on home soil in Minnesota. The United States has never won Gold in its own country in World Juniors history, actually, they have never even appeared in the Gold Medal Game in their homeland at this tournament. So, the pressure is fully back on the Americans to go for Gold again after just winning their second consecutive title, something they had never previously done.

The strengths of this team start and end with the cohesion of their players. I will dive into the size and skill that make many of the individual players special, but at the end of the day, 19 of these guys came out of the USNTDP and likely played multiple years together developing and honing their skills as a team. That history alone speaks volumes for their chances in this tournament. In the forward core, specifically, despite missing many key players from the last two rosters, the top six remains quite strong, with James Hagens, Cole Eiserman, and the scorching-hot Will Horcoff highlighting. On defense, they may have brought one of their best defensive cores in the 2020s. Cole Hutson returns alongside Adam Kleber and Logan Hensler at the blueline, they should all be key contributors on defense. However, in net, the Americans will sorely be missing Trey Augustine as he has aged out, though I wouldn’t be too pessimistic as both Nick Kempf and Caleb Heil have shone in spurts for their respective teams.

Now that we have properly previewed the team as a whole, who exactly will be the stars of this USA World Juniors team? Also, what draft-eligible players should you watch out for in this tournament, too?

Cole Hutson ( LHD ): Boston University - Washington Capitals (2024 2nd)

Cole Hutson has already made quite a name for himself at last year's tournament, setting the record for most points by an American defenseman and being the first defenseman to lead the tournament in points. Obviously, the expectations this year are just as high. Hutson will undoubtedly be the #1 defenseman for the U.S. as he has been for Boston University this season. His game has always been similar to his older brother Lane’s, but Cole has always seemed to be more defensively reliable and play bigger in the neutral and defensive zones. Hutson’s skill game is incredible as he regularly exhibits creativity and swiftness with the puck. Overall, Cole Hutson has made a solid case to be considered the best overall player coming into this tournament.

James Hagens ( C ): Boston College - Boston Bruins (2025 1st)

Last year, James Hagens had an incredible showing for the U.S. in his first go-around at the World Juniors, tallying 9 points in his 7 outings on the top line. This time around, the Americans' top forward should only look to improve his total. Hagens has looked way more confident for the BC Eagles this season, especially as a goal scorer. Where he struggled in this category in his freshman season, he has been excelling in his sophomore season, already notching 10 goals this year. His playmaking and stick handling have still been elite and should be on full display as he plays with goal-scoring wingers, Cole Eiserman and Will Horcoff. Lastly, Hagens’ development of his 200 ft game cannot go unnoticed, his mentality in the neutral and defensive zones has completely changed since his days in the USNTDP. James Hagens is a forward who can seriously be considered as a contender for Tournament MVP this year.

Cole Eiserman ( LW ): Boston University - New York Islanders (2024 1st)

The goal-scoring prowess of Cole Eiserman has always been feared at every level of hockey. This year, Eiserman will take on an increased role for the Americans, alongside an amazing distributor, James Hagens. Though he’s had a tough sophomore season, suffering from a leg injury early in his season, he seems to be fully healthy for Minnesota. His strengths start and end with his all-powerful shot, one of, if not the best releases outside the NHL right now. Eiserman’s offensive game has rounded out quite nicely as well, where he can fake a shot to a pass as well as fire one. Overall, it is foolish to discount Cole Eiserman in any way as an opponent because the naked eye can’t even see his powerful shot.

Will Horcoff ( C/W ): University of Michigan - Pittsburgh Penguins (2025 1st)

The current goal-leader in the NCAA shouldn’t just be feared nationwide, but internationally now. Horcoff stands at 6’5 and weighs in at over 200 pounds, so it’s no wonder he’s been having his way with opponents at the NCAA level. Last year, we saw a player immediately improve his game after jumping up to the college level, and this year, with the help of linemate Michael Hage and the explosive Michigan offense, he has grown exponentially as a goal scorer. Horcoff moves swiftly for a big man, which will make him difficult to cover, even for elite teams in this tournament. Due to his ability to play wing or center, he can play up and down the lineup and do whatever role Coach Motzko needs him to do.

Logan Hensler ( RHD ): University of Wisconsin - Ottawa Senators (2025 1st)

Logan Hensler may be the best-kept secret in the U.S. roster. Imagine you have an incredibly reliable two-way defenseman who consistently jumps into the offensive zone to create offense, and his skating is elite; that’s Logan Hensler. He’s been absolutely tremendous for Wisconsin this season, being a key contributor to a defensive front that has muted many of the dynamic offenses of the Big Ten. Hensler’s skating has always been excellent, and he uses it to perfection to crush rush chances while also creating rushes the other way. Lastly, Hensler’s development as a passer has been marvelous in the first half of his sophomore season. He can dazzle with the pass and his skates.

DRAFT ELIGIBLE PLAYERS TO WATCH

Chase Reid (RHD) - Soo Greyhounds

The work Chase Reid has done to establish himself as a Top 5 pick is put on display by him making the World Juniors roster. After starting last season in the NAHL, Reid has far exceeded the expectations set before him at every level. He has been an exciting two-way defenseman for the Soo this season, showing a great offensive mindset alongside his mean streak on defense. Did I forget to mention that he’s quite quick as well? Reid is a very fun defenseman in this upcoming draft class and I wouldn’t be surprised if he made his impact felt at the WJC level.

Dakoda Rhéaume-Mullen (LHD) - University of Michigan (Overager)

Though he was passed over by all 32 franchises in his first go around at the NHL draft this past June, Dakoda Rhéaume-Mullen is still a legitimate late round draft prospect in his 19-year-old season. His skating and playmaking skills have now been on display at UMich for two seasons now and he just keeps improving. Rhéaume-Mullen’s skating and defensive play were two areas that he has greatly improved from his freshman season, giving him a very well rounded game overall. The man they call DRM will be a welcome surprise for the Americans this year as he looks to continue to establish his upside.

Brady Knowling (G) - USNTDP (BU Commit)

The latest addition to the USA Roster has already been the hero for the U.S. at the Hlinka-Gretzky Cup this summer and the USA-CHL Prospects Challenge. Knowling is huge at 6’5 and moves very well for that size. Though he may not see much action, Coach Motzko might throw him out there against a weaker team to give him experience for when he makes the WJC team again next year. Both the U.S. and BU are in good hands with Knowling backing them up in the future.