2026 NHL DRAFT: 2026 World Junior A Challenge Review – Standout Performances

The World Junior A Challenge used to be one of the most underrated events on the scouting calendar, however, the event has really lost its lustre in recent years with declining country participation, the banning of BCHL players, and the changing landscape of junior hockey. As such, it would appear that this year’s event in Trois-Rivières might just be the final version of the WJAC in its current format.

Once again, only four teams participated; Canada East, Canada West, Sweden, and the United States. For those unfamiliar, this event is for U19 players. Sweden brings their U18 team, minus a few key members seeing SHL time. The United States brings a USHL all star team. Canada West was made up of players from Western Tier 2 league (like the AJHL) minus the aforementioned BCHL. Canada East is made up primarily of OJHL players with a sprinkling of other Tier 2 leagues across Ontario, Quebec, and the East Coast. Given that the new NCAA eligibility rules strengthened the depth of the OHL this year, Canada East was littered with previous OHL players who lost their roster spots this year.

All things considered, this year’s tournament was better and more competitive than other recent versions and that had to make NHL scouts happy. Canada East defeated both the United States and Sweden before fizzling in the medal round. Canada West played determined, physical, team-oriented hockey and battled to a silver medal. Sweden was wildly inconsistent and struggled to get secondary scoring. The United States captured gold after a slow start to the tournament, largely dominating their final three games.

As mentioned, this tournament does serve as a chance to get more views on certain prospects, be it draft eligible or NHL affiliated. Here were some of the standouts:

Alexander Command - Center - Sweden (2026)

Command was the best player in the tournament and he’s playing at a really high level right now after a breakout performance at the recent Five Nations. He was on the cusp of cracking our first-round ranking in November, but he should be firmly in the top 32 in our next version. Command is such a well-rounded player. He skates well and can push pace, making plays in transition. However, he’s also a workhorse with strong puck protection skills who can grind out possessions deep in the offensive zone. He’s a physical player. He’s a committed two-way player. There’s really nothing to really pick apart in his game. Look for him to continue to rise up draft boards in the second half, including ours.

Command showing off both his playmaking ability and his finishing ability in two separate clips.

Peter Legostaev - Wing/Center - Canada East (2026)

Legostaev was a player that I was a little bit familiar with coming into the event because he was a previously hyped player in Ontario, capturing gold at the Canada Winter Games with Team Ontario in his U16 year. A late born 2007, Legostaev is first time draft eligible this year. He didn’t crack the Barrie Colts this year and has seen some time with Gatineau of the QMJHL, splitting the year between the “Q’ and the CCHL. He was Canada East’s most consistent player at the event, and it may even have him on the draft radar, especially if he returns to Gatineau and keeps performing well. He’s a big forward who can really rifle the puck. He’s not shy about it either. However, Legostaev impressed at this event because he played with a great energy level and was active in puck pursuit too. His skating isn’t the prettiest, but he gets to where he needs to be. This a long-term project who flashed enough upside at the WJAC for NHL scouts to take notice.

Legostaev showing off his powerful shot. He’s got a very deceptive release.

Ashton Schultz - Center - USA (Buffalo Sabres)

After getting drafted by the Sabres in the sixth round last year, Schultz returned to the Chicago Steel of the USHL this year. He’s been solid in the USHL, however he was excellent at this event as part of USA’s top line of Evan Jardine, Brent Solomon, and himself. Schultz was the high energy guy of that line, working to track down pucks, establish possession in the offensive zone, and create by getting pucks or himself to the net. He also brought an element of physicality and anchored the team’s penalty killing unit. It’s not likely that the University of North Dakota commit is a high upside pro, but he’s got enough going for him to be an NHL’er in some capacity.

Great work in front by Schultz as he lifts the defenders stick to get himself a scoring opportunity from the slot, then sticks with the play to finish it off for the goal.

Nils Bartholdsson - Wing - Sweden (2026)

Bartholdsson continues to play well for Sweden internationally. He was great at the summer’s Hlinka/Gretzky. He had a strong Five Nations. And now, he was among Sweden’s top scorers at the WJAC. Bartholdsson is not big, but his work rate is extremely admirable. He’s got a low center of gravity and he seems to consistently come away from scrums with the puck. He’s the kind of player who always seems to keep his feet moving and he loves to shoot the puck, working between the dots just as much as he works the flank. The Swedish coaching staff really seems to trust Bartholdsson and he could definitely work as a middle six complementary piece at higher levels.

Bartholdsson’s understanding of spacing and movement in the offensive zone is excellent. As mentioned, he always keeps his feet moving. Here he gets open near the crease for the easy goal.

Evan Jardine - Wing - USA (2026)

A late born 2007, Jardine is first time draft eligible this year despite playing in his third year in the USHL with Youngstown. As mentioned, he was part of that excellent first line for the gold medal winners. Jardine didn’t necessarily drive play, but his playmaking ability and vision really impressed. He makes quick decisions with the puck and is extremely decisive. He’s not huge. He’s not a dynamic skater. However, he’s highly efficient because he works hard and thinks the game at a high level. Think of someone like former New York Islander Josh Bailey or former Denver Pioneer Jack Devine.

Really strong vision and anticipation by Jardine here to find Solomon quickly on the give and go, leading to a goal for the United States.

Brent Solomon - Wing - USA (Detroit Red Wings)

The third member of that strong first line for the U.S., Solomon was the States’ top play driver. The Detroit Red Wings draft pick consistently had the puck on his stick and he wasn’t shy about trying to get pucks on net; he averaged nearly 10 directed shots per game. He’s been among the USHL’s top players this year and the Wings have to be happy with how he performed here too. It’s clear that he’s worked hard to improve his skating over the summer in order to make the jump from the Minnesota high school ranks to the USHL. Solomon’s definitely a bit of a high risk player, he did have a few bad turnovers trying to make individual plays, however, his upside is quite high as an offensive player because of his creativity, puck skill, and shooting ability.

You can obviously use the Jardine clip as a positive one for Solomon too, showcasing his skill and finishing ability. However, here he is walking out the corner and burying it too.

Blake Zielenski - Center/Wing - USA (2026)

Probably the player with the highest profile on this U.S. team as a potential top 50 selection in 2026. He was arguably the team’s best player at the Hlinka/Gretzky Cup and now wins back-to-back gold medals with the American jersey on. He hasn’t been quite as good in the USHL as expected this year, but you can’t argue with the success he’s had wearing the red, white, and blue. While most of Zielenski’s production came in a single game against Sweden in the round robin, he was still solid the rest of the tournament. I like his work away from the puck in the offensive zone. He wants the puck on his stick and is willing to work to earn touches. I don’t think he’s a play driver at higher levels, but with his attention to detail, solid shot, and well-rounded skill set, he has a chance to develop into a solid complementary piece…even if I don’t necessarily see him sticking at center.

Zielenski keeps the play alive along the wall, then cuts to the middle to receive a pass back. He executes the one touch pass perfectly to then set up the goal.

Axel Elofsson - Defense - Sweden (2026)

Sweden’s primary puck mover and powerplay quarterback at the event, Elofsson is an impressive play driver from the back end. He is highly skilled and he has quick feet, allowing him to routinely escape pressure, be it working off the point in the offensive zone or kickstarting the breakout from his own end. As an undersized defender, he’s going to need to prove to NHL scouts that he can defend and handle the forecheck, and he largely did that save one poor game against the United States. It will be really interesting to see Elofsson perform at the year-end U18’s, where he’ll have a chance to prove that he deserves to be in the conversation as one of the top offensive blueliners available this year.

Great offensive sequence here by Elofsson. He pinches in to secure a loose puck and shows off his confidence as a handler by evading three U.S. defenders to get the puck back down low. Then, he gets a pass back and rifles one past the netminder for a goal.

Jake Prunty - Defense - USA (2027)

One of only two 2009 born players at the event (along with teammate Gunnar Conboy), Prunty was highly effective as a puck mover and powerplay quarterback for the United States. It’s easy to see why he’s been one of the higher scoring defenders in the USHL this year (on a point per game basis). He’s got silky hands and definitely thinks the game at a high level. I actually found myself consistently impressed by his stick defensively, helping to break up plays in both the neutral zone and defensive zone. Right now, he’s pretty undersized. He’s also not the kind of dynamic skater that you want to see from a defender of his size. However, he’s got over a year and a half to continue upgrading those “physical tools.” Colour me impressed. I would think that Prunty is one of the U.S.’ offensive leaders at next year’s Hlinka/Gretzky Cup.

Quick decision by Prunty to use a one touch pass to help set up the U.S. goal. He showed poise and confidence on the powerplay for someone so young.

Adam Andersson - Center - Sweden (2026)

While Command was clearly Sweden’s best player, it was actually Andersson who led Sweden in scoring. He’s a hulking pivot who really dominates down low. Canada East and Canada West both had a really tough time separating him from the puck and preventing him from getting to the net. He showed off good hands at this event and could have had even more than six points if not for some good goaltending. If he can continue to show improvements to his skating and playmaking ability, Andersson is going to be coveted by NHL teams this June. He impressed me a lot at this event.

Andersson basically made the behind the net area his office this tournament. He was an unstoppable force down low. Here he is scoring on a wrap around.

Kale Osipenko - Goaltender - Canada East (2027)

A very interesting story of a late bloomer. Osipenko, a former 7th round pick of the Sarnia Sting (OHL), was playing in the EOJHL last year (formerly the CCHL2). This year, he graduated to the CCHL with Renfrew and he’s been one of the best goaltenders in the league. A late born 2008, Osipenko isn’t eligible for the NHL draft until 2027. Where he plays next year remains a mystery, but he is going to be someone to keep an eye on. Osipenko isn’t huge; perhaps he grows more in a year to help his case as an NHL pick, however he’s very athletic and tracks the play well, allowing him to make big saves. He started the WJAC off by making 50 saves to beat the eventual gold medallist USA and was overall steady the rest of the way, consistently giving his team a chance to win. Depending on how Renfrew ends the season, I would guess that Osipenko is on Hockey Canada’s radar to play at the U18’s, especially given the lack of standout performances across the CHL at the position.

Osipenko showing off his quick reflexes and athleticism in two separate saves from that big win over the U.S.

Maksim Corovic - Goaltender - Canada East (2026)

Corovic only got one start against Canada West, which he won, but he showed enough in that start to catch my eye. It’s very easy to see why NHL Central Scouting has him listed as a potential selection for 2026. He’s big. He’s athletic. He shows a strong compete level in the crease. Earlier this year he did get one start against Kitchener for the Brantford Bulldogs, but given they have two veteran netminders already, he has spent the majority of the year with Collingwood of the OJHL. Like Osipenko, depending on how his year finishes, he could easily be on the radar for the U18’s too.

Corovic stretches out to rob the Canada West player at the goal line.

Caleb Heil - Goaltender - USA (Tampa Bay Lightning)

A veteran of the WJAC, Heil was participating in this event for the third straight year, winning back-to-back golds as the starter. He used last year’s tournament to help him get selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in his second year of eligibility. The North Dakota commit continues to post pedestrian numbers in the USHL, but man, he’s been good at this event. Heil takes away the bottom of the crease really well. He’s got quick pads and his play tracking has improved. He’s not the world’s quickest or most athletic netminder, but he gets to spots and limits second chances. It’ll be interesting to see how Heil transitions to the NCAA level next year.

Heil showing off his play tracking ability by anticipating this play well and sealing off the bottom of the net.