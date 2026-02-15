2026 NHL DRAFT: DETAILED SCOUTING REPORT – Adam Novotný, LW, Peterborough Petes (OHL)

Adam Novotný

2026 NHL Draft Eligible

Position: LW, Shoots: L

H/W: 6-foot-1, 204 Pounds

Date of Birth: 2007-11-13

Adam Novotný first came on the scene at the 2023 World Under-17 tournament participating as a late 16 year old birthdate, recording three points in the tournament meanwhile playing for his U17 junior club, Mountfield HK, back home in Czechia, he was dominating his age group with nine points in three games, earning a call-up to play for the Under-20 Mountfield HK team. Once he arrived, Novotný surpassed the 30-goal mark in the U20 league earning him a 10-game stint playing in the top Czech pro league. His achievements were enough for the Peterborough Petes to select him in the CHL Import Draft in 2024. After playing one more season in the top pro league in Czechia, Novotný decided to make the move to play in the CHL with Peterborough for the 2025-2026 season. In a similar fashion to his rise through the Czech hockey ranks, Novotný has steadily climbed draft boards and is now viewed as a possible top 10 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. Novotný was ranked 12th for North American skaters in NHL Central Scouting’s Midterm Rankings and currently ranked 12th by our team at McKeen’s.

Prior to the acquisition of Keiron Walton at the OHL trade deadline, Novotný was the Petes points leader averaging over a point-per-game. Novotný can put the puck in the back of the net like the best of them with his pro level shot but his two-way play and attention to detail in the defensive zone is attracting increased interest. Listed at 6-foot-1 and 204 pounds, Novotný still has room to continue filling out his frame but already shows notable raw power for his age. He has the tools to develop into a reliable, everyday middle-six NHL forward. With proper development, he projects as a 20–25 goal contributor who can play on the penalty kill, provide value on a second power-play unit, and move up and down a lineup as needed—bringing a versatile, dependable, playoff-style game when it matters most.

Despite a modest statline of three assists in seven games at the 2026 World Junior Championship, Novotný was a key contributor to Czechia’s silver medal finish. At 5-on 5- he was generating on average two high danger quality scoring chances per game, he was getting to the right areas, fighting for netfront positioning to create second chance opportunities, forechecking hard, and contributing defensively. Unfortunately, he was just not getting lucky, and the puck was not going in for him. Which can happen to some players at short international tournaments but, his overall impact and the quality chances he was creating for himself were far more telling than the statistical results.

Skating

Novotný presents as a powerful player when viewed live, and that applies through to his skating. His high motor is evident in the roughly 20 minutes per game he is averaging this season in Peterborough, a trait clearly developed through his experience in Czechia’s top professional league last season. He generates strong, powerful strides allowing him to move efficiently in transition. While he does not possess true breakaway speed at this stage of his development, his game is not predicated on pure pace, but rather on strength and power.

With his teammates looking to change, Novotný takes advantage of the open ice, cuts to the middle and creates a quality scoring opportunity for himself while getting the puck deep in the Canadian zone.

Novotný is among the best in this draft class at exploding through his first few strides coming out of puck battles.

Novotný explodes on the back check, stays square to keep the puck in front of him, then activates through the middle in transition, attacking the interior, winning inside leverage over his opponent and finishing the rush off with a goal.

A strong suit of Novotný’s game that makes him a highly effective two-way player is his strong stops and starts. His discipline to details, active stick and transformative mobility allow him to close down on opponents quicker and force opponents into quick decisions.

GRADE: 55

Shot

A clear calling card in Novotný’s game is his pro-level shot. His deceptive release can make it unpredictable for goaltenders to read. He is so skilled at being able to thread pucks through lanes to the front of the net. His accuracy makes him a threat from anywhere on the ice. Novotný shows torque on his one-timer but relies more heavily on a hard wrist shot or snap shot.

The power in Novotný’s release has garnered success around the net; if he can get his stick on the puck—even while contested—he has the ability to finish.

His offensive instincts are noticeable as soon as he receives the puck on the flank, he is not thinking pass, he is thinking shot all the way. He exploits any open ice before releasing a shot.

Novotný showcasing his ability to score on his strong side and off-wing against Brantford.

Novotný does not rely on a one-timer as a primary shooting option, having recorded just two goals via his one-timer at the time of writing. If he can integrate the one-timer more consistently into his scoring arsenal, he will add another dimension to his attack and become more lethal on the flanks.

Novotný’s shooting prowess has seen him emerge as the Petes triggerman on the powerplay.

GRADE: 55

Skills

As a player that can be characterized as a shoot first style of player, Novotný is not actively outlooking for teammates with a deceptive pass onto their stick. As mentioned earlier, Novotný manipulates elements of deception into his shot release to fool goaltenders in where he is going to shoot. If he can add more elements of deception into his playmaking ability more consistently, he will only become a more dangerous offensive threat. A notable positive habit in Novotný’s game is his ability to create rebounds and net front battles for loose pucks through purposeful shots. Unlike watching some young prospects shoot from distance, you will see them release weak shots for easy saves or have the puck get swept aside into a corner before even reaching the net eliminating any possibility of a second chance opportunity. This trait projects as a valuable asset in playoff environments, where space is limited and goals are harder to generate.

Novotný is patient with the puck to draw his defender in before making a tape-to-tape pass to a teammate for a quick release goal.

The benefit of having a pro shot with some power is he can fire pucks through traffic and generate second chance opportunities through rebounds and mad scrambles around the crease.

Novotný put together an impressive showing at this year’s World Junior Championship, highlighting the disciplined defensive habits in his game. He is an effective stick checker and showed an increased willingness to disrupt shooting lanes through contested stick checks and shot blocking. Importantly, when his offense is not clicking, his defensive detail and engagement do not alter.

GRADE: 55

Smarts

Novotný’s hockey IQ is showing more consistently in his play away from the puck. His attention to details off the puck makes him a very attractive two-way player. As mentioned in the skills category, his commitment to shot blocking and battling for inside leverage are just a few details that make him so successful in the defensive side of his game. A major strength to Novotný’s game this season is his ability to anticipate and break up plays. Players with this high level IQ in the defensive end of the ice tend to project very well in having long careers in the NHL.

His ability to draw in a forechecker, spin off cleanly with possession, complete the zone exit, and then finish the sequence with control in the offensive zone while teammates change is a clear example of his commitment to a full 200-foot game. The decision-making and skill displayed in this sequence offer a strong glimpse into why Novotný projects as a valuable middle-six forward at the NHL level.

Novotný’s timing and anticipation have become consistent strengths in his game this season.

GRADE: 55

Physicality/Compete

Novotný’s physical tools and compete level are the most noticeable attributes of his game. His body frame is wider than it appears on paper, Novotný is listed at 6-foot-1 204 pounds, he possesses a lot of raw power. Having learned how to play through contact and leverage his strength through his pro experience in Czechia, Novotný has found consistency leveraging his body to win puck battles and force turnovers. That blend of physical understanding and drive projects well as a middle six power forward at the NHL level.

Novotný plays with the competitive instincts that will make him successful in the NHL. In this sequence, Novotný lowers his shoulder for puck protection, keeps his feet moving, and uses his soft hands to avoid the defender’s reach.

Just one example of Novotný’s motor and compete level. After winning the puck battle and leveraging inside positioning to strip OHL scoring leader Nathan Aspinall, he identifies the numbers advantage up ice and activates the sequence that results in a power-play goal.

In this sequence Novotný out-muscles Levi Harper for the easy zone clearance. What allowed Novotný to win that puck battle so conveniently was the strength in his lower body, specifically in his glutes and hips. Novotný manages his speed on his approach to avoid coming in too quickly to avoid hitting his opponent into the boards from behind, he uses the power in his lower body to completely pin his opponent to the boards and emerge with the puck cleanly.

Novotný is very skilled at separating his man from the puck with his physical play. He has certainly become a player OHL defencemen must be aware of on puck retrievals due to his ability to arrive with force and impose himself physically in the corners.

Novotný has been highly effective on the forecheck, both as a supportive F2 or as the F1 applying heavy pressure in the offensive zone. Novotný currently leads the OHL in offensive zone takeaways averaging 1.2 takeaways per game.

Grade: 60

OFP: 55

A note on the 20-80 scale used above. We look at five attributes (skating, shooting, puck skills, hockey IQ and physicality) for skaters and six for goalies (athleticism/quickness, compete/temperament, vision/play reading, technique/style, rebound control and puck handling). Each individual attribute is graded along the 20-80 scales, which includes half-grades. The idea is that a projection of 50 in a given attribute meant that our observer believed that the player could get to roughly NHL average at that attribute at maturity.