2026 NHL Draft: McKeen’s Early Season Favourites – ONTARIO PART ONE – Maksim Sokolovskii, Thomas Vandenberg, Cole Emerton, Beckham Edwards, Nikita Klepov, Pierce Mbuyi, Chase Reid

Time for another series at McKeen’s from our scouting staff. The 2026 NHL Draft season is well under way, and our scouts have been busy soaking in the action around the globe. Analyzing early season play can be difficult; perhaps even a bit of a ruse. Hot starts aren’t always sustainable, and cold starts are not always indicative. However, players can still catch our attention in positive ways and that’s what this series intends to highlight.

This is ONTARIO PART ONE

Brock Otten - Director of Scouting

Maksim Sokolovskii

Defense - London Knights

6-foot-8, 235 pounds

This is a player that NHL scouts are definitely keeping tabs on early on this season. The London Knights plucked him out of AAA hockey in the U.S. (Atlantic Coast Academy out of Massachusetts) in the Import Draft and they appear to have found a real diamond in the rough.

Sokolovskii is massive, however, what’s most impressive is that he’s a solid skater for someone his size who hasn’t played at an extremely high level previously. He has a pretty fluid and balanced stride and he chews up ground extremely efficiently because of his length. He’s leading the rush out of the defensive end. He’s closing gaps quickly and recovering well. Last season, Simon Wang drew a ton of interest early on in the year because of his raw athleticism at his size and Sokolovskii has similar qualities.

A few other components of his game have really impressed me too. The first would be his composure with the puck in the defensive end for a defender who’s making a pretty big jump to the OHL this season. He’s been patient under pressure, reversing play when needed, using his feet when needed, and executing his exits. It hasn’t been perfect. There have been mistakes. But, the important thing is that he has shown that he can execute with the puck in his own end and with more experience at this level, the decision making should become more consistent. The second would be his tremendous physical impact. Obviously Sokolovskii has a massive physical advantage, but he’s using it effectively. His hits are punishing and he’s been a pretty intimidating defensive presence thus far.

What’s the upside here? Ultimately, that’s the question that will need answering as we see him play more throughout the year and monitor his progress. Ice time and responsibility will be a big barrier here given London’s depth. The first few games of the year he was seeing big minutes, but as the Knights have gotten defenders back from pro camps, he’s actually found himself rotating between the third pairing and the press box. This is just a numbers game and not reflective of his play, at least from what I’ve seen. Dale Hunter is notorious for bringing younger players along slowly, so I’d suspect that his ice time will slowly increase as the season moves along if he continues to perform well when inserted in the lineup.

VIDEOS

Great pass by Sokolovskii to spring fellow 2026 potential draft selection Jaxon Cover for the goal.

A glimpse of Sokolovskii’s movement capabilities and the impact he can have on the transition game.

This is a really strong play with the puck in the defensive end. He drives through the two Attack forecheckers, but reverses when his exit is closed off. He then holds on long enough to let the passing lane open up and the Knights get out of their end, nearly earning a breakaway.

Sokolovskii successfully defends a net drive and then completely eliminates the Flint attacker. He’s been making his presence felt physically pretty consistently. As he gains further confidence and experience, the sky is the limit in this regard given his size advantage.

Thomas Vandenberg

Center - Ottawa 67’s

6-foot-0, 180 pounds

Vandenberg has been a perfect example of how the new NCAA eligibility rules have helped the OHL usher in new talent that they would have otherwise not seen. He played last year with Cedar Rapids of the USHL and has a commitment to Providence College. Will he play only this year in the OHL before moving to the Friars? That remains to be seen. But he’s been a real workhorse for the 67’s early on, who started hot, but have cooled in recent weeks.

Vandenberg is the kind of pivot that you could describe as being that aforementioned workhorse. He’s been equally effective on both sides of the puck. He plays in all situations. He’s winning key faceoffs. He’s been operating as the team’s number one center. He brings a physical element and plays that power game despite not being a hulking forward. While it’s still pretty early to put a cap on his upside, it’s easy to see him developing into the kind of NHL player who could play through the middle of your lineup for a decade.

Outside of his well-rounded and detail oriented game, Vandenberg’s quickness is impressive. He generates power quickly in his stride and it allows him to build speed quickly. This makes him very dangerous in transition and highly effective in puck pursuit. While his top speed is best described as slightly above average (sustaining speed will be a training focal point), his quick strike ability has been noticeable.

Another thing worth mentioning is that Vandenberg has an early September birth date, making him one of the youngest players available this year. He has some runway to grow and improve physically, which is going to be very enticing to NHL scouts come next June.

VIDEOS

A fine example of Vandenberg’s quick strike ability. He fights through a check, gets to the middle, and rifles a puck to the back of the net.

If you’ve got the volume on, ignore the commentator. That’s Vandenberg who explodes into the offensive zone and sets up the 67’s goal.

A couple of examples of Vandenberg’s physical nature; a big reverse hit and an example of him finishing his check in puck pursuit. Obviously, the 67’s get scored on in the initial clip, but only because Vandenberg gets high sticked on his way to defending the net front.

A couple of strong defensive plays by Vandenberg. He’s been an asset in the defensive zone for the 67’s.

Cole Emerton

Defense - Barrie Colts

5-foot-11, 170 pounds

A former standout defender for the Vaughan Kings of the GTHL, Emerton was a key cog in their OHL Cup run a few years ago (along with the likes of Alessandro Di Iorio and Caleb Malhotra). Last year, Emerton played in the OJHL with Toronto, where his 10 goals led all U17 defenders in goal scoring. This season, the expectation was that Emerton would crack the Barrie lineup, but how much ice time he received was up in the air. It’s no longer up in the air, as with his strong play he has forced Barrie’s hand to play him…and play him a ton. He’s been seeing well over 20 minutes per game in all situations and has been a real bright spot for a Barrie team fighting consistency issues thus far.

While he’s on the smaller end of the average sized defender scale, Emerton has been very effective at both ends. A lot of that has to do with his mobility and skating ability. His four-way movement is smooth, and his transitions are effortless. He builds power off his edges, and he can escape pressure at the OHL level with his ability to quickly change direction. He’s been a factor offensively with his ability to kickstart the breakout, either with his feet or a pass. He’s been efficient defensively because of how he keeps the attack in front of him and maintains gaps. Similar to other average sized defenders like Olen Zellweger and Luca Cagnoni, there could be room for improvement regarding his explosiveness thanks to some shorter, choppier strides pushing forwards, but there’s no denying the fluidity of his four-way movement and transitional skating.

As is the case with a defender now considered on the “smaller side of things,” the key for Emerton will be proving that he has considerable offensive upside for the NHL level. He’s been playing alongside Kashawn Aitcheson on the Colts’ top powerplay unit. However, it will be interesting to see if he can continue to gain confidence in his ability to be a rush attacker who can consistently create in transition. His shot has been a weapon at lower levels, but can he gain confidence in it at the OHL level and work to get himself scoring opportunities and open looks?

Additionally, NHL scouts are going to be looking for him to continue to improve defensively as the season progresses. Can he up the physical intensity level and become harder on pucks and more difficult to play against through the smaller, high traffic areas of the ice?

Lots of questions, mostly due to his build and the direction of the NHL, but there’s no question that Emerton has been one of the OHL’s most impressive rookie blueliners thus far. He was left off of NHL Central Scouting’s early season watch list, which was surprising to me. I would have expected him to come in as at least a “W.” Maybe he’s a draft long shot, but if the purpose of this piece is to highlight impressive starts, Emerton is noteworthy.

VIDEOS

We see Emerton jump up in the rush and create a terrific scoring chance in transition. Then, the puck finds its way back to him and he gets a quick point shot through that helps initiate a scramble near the crease.

Another strong read by Emerton to jump up in the play and find space to create a scoring chance.

A terrific example of what Emerton has brought to the table defensively. He recovers to bail out his d-partner by closing quickly on the attacking Steelheads player, takes a great angle, forces a weak shot, and then even gets to the puck first and rims it to help initiate the breakout.

Kyle Watson

Beckham Edwards

Centre - Sarnia Sting

6-foot-1, 181 pounds

A sturdy, shoot-first centreman, Edwards stepped into the OHL last year and made an immediate impact as a rookie. On a rebuilding Sarnia team, the Komoka, ON native scored 25 goals and 45 points in 62 games, trailing only Pierce Mbuyi among U17 skaters. He’s picked up right where he left off as a sophomore, leading the Sting in scoring with five goals and 12 points through 10 games.

Edwards is a capable two-way pivot who’s solid on his stick and an effective checker. His long, powerful stride gives him an effortless glide and allows him to close gaps to pucks instantly. Though he has an average frame at 6-foot-1, 181 pounds, he competes hard and wins a surprising number of board battles against larger opponents. He’s constantly engaged — moving his feet, supporting the puck in transition, digging in corners, and jumping on loose pucks.

The calling card of Edwards’ game is his shot: he owns a hard, accurate snapshot that he can get off in a variety of situations. He’s especially dangerous attacking on the rush, but what impresses me most is his ability to catch and release pucks in an instant in traffic. As he adds weight to his build, that shot will only get heavier — there looks to be untapped power behind it.

The challenge for Edwards early this season has been generating consistent high danger looks. He hasn’t been able to get inside enough, whether through his own puckhandling or the use of his teammates. At times, he tries to do too much, forcing drop passes or saucers into traffic that lead to turnovers. That may be a reflection of Sarnia’s roster turnover and a struggling power play rather than a long-term issue.

Edwards’ first 10 games have been a tough evaluation. There is a solid foundation of physical tools here, combined with a good motor and attention to detail in all three zones. Edwards' checking game is advanced for his age, and there are no worries about lack of effort shift-to-shift or him taking shortcuts defensively. However, he needs to rein in his game both on and off the puck. At times, it can look like he’s playing too much on instinct rather than taking control of the play. I’d like to see him start dictating the pace, adding layers to his offensive game, and becoming the focal point of Sarnia’s power play.

VIDEOS

A couple of good demonstrations of Edwards’ attentiveness and effort in the defensive zone. In the first clip, he makes a good play to get leverage on 6-foot-3, 205 pounds A.J. Spellacy before turning defence into offence with a strong chance created for his winger off the rush.

In the second, he supports the Sting defenceman behind the net before tying up his man in front of the net to prevent a scoring chance.

A handful of clips that show the kind of easy points Edwards has been picking up. Support the forecheck, go to the net, and get rewarded. He does a good job of finding soft ice and losing coverage to get open for the pass/rebound.

An example of the high-end plays I’d like to see Edwards make more of. He moves from the right wing off the faceoff to the left point. With all four Soo penalty killers respecting his shot, he sets up an easy passing play and ensuing goal.

In the first clip, after losing the faceoff, Edwards disrupts play at the point twice before turning on the jets, only to be denied on the partial break by the goaltender. Good heads-up work by him in his own zone to make the interception, and you can see his breakaway speed in action — his first three steps and a quick change in direction get him beyond both defencemen.

The second shows what he can do with ample time and space to finish. No goalie is stopping that.

Jamison Derksen - North American Video Scout

Nikita Klepov

RW - Saginaw Spirit

6-foot-0, 180 pounds

Nikita Klepov is one of many American skaters to migrate from the USHL to the CHL this season. The Floridian is a Michigan State commit and has taken the OHL by storm with 18 points in 11 games, good for second in league scoring. The Saginaw Spirit were able to snag him in the CHL Import Draft due to his dual Russian American citizenship. Saginaw has leaned on him very heavily so far, he’s cleared 21:00 TOI in every game this season except one.

Klepov is among the most dangerous players in the draft with the puck on his stick. He draws defenders to himself before quick changes of direction to create openings for passes or dekes. His elite hands help him convert when he’s in tight, but his shot is just average. If he can establish himself as a shooting threat from a distance, the sky is the limit. He also has a very good understanding that good defence leads to more offensive opportunities and is very good defensively for a 17-year-old winger. He backchecks hard and identifies gaps in coverage, where he fills in as additional support defensively.

Videos

An excellent backcheck here where Klepov engages physically and forces a turnover, then showcases his lethal puckhandling in tight.

Klepov plays this like a centre, as he is the high forward and the first one on the backcheck. He covers the loose forward then dives at the right time when additional support arrives. After the turnover, Klepov hustles up the ice for a pass and delays his shot until his teammate crashes the net.

He hasn’t spent a ton of time on the PK so far this season, largely due to his heavy workload at even strength and on the PP, but Klepov may grow into a PK role as he continues to be heavily leaned on and contribute in both ends.

Liam Staples - Ontario Regional Scout

Pierce Mbuyi

Left Wing - Owen Sound Attack

5-foot-10, 158 pounds

A highly touted prospect entering the OHL from the prestigious Toronto Marlboros program in the GTHL, Mbuyi made a major impact during the 2024 OHL Cup. He helped lead the Marlboros to a quarterfinal appearance while finishing second in tournament scoring with 13 points in five games.

Selected seventh overall by the Owen Sound Attack in the first round of the 2024 OHL Draft, Mbuyi experienced a natural adjustment period during the first half of his rookie season. However, he steadily found his footing and delivered a terrific second half, emerging as one of the league’s most dynamic young players. His growth and production culminated in being named the 2024–25 OHL Rookie of the Year. In his second season with the Attack, Mbuyi has emerged as an offensive catalyst, showing improved consistency in his production early on.

Very impressed by his hard net drives and battling for net front positioning. Pierce’s competitiveness and playmaking ability are evident in the first clip — after an awkward-looking encounter with the Swiss defender, he spins off the check, quickly regains control, and distributes the puck to create a quality scoring chance.

His raw power is not overwhelming by any means but Mbuyi does display a degree of raw strength - particularly impressive for a player listed under 6 feet and 160 pounds. His ability to use that strength to gain inside leverage on opponents has stood out this season, allowing him to extend plays, protect the puck, and maintain possession in contested areas.

Mbuyi possesses a hard, quick-release snapshot. He shows a strong understanding of shot manipulation — adjusting his shooting angle, dropping to one knee, and perfectly timing his stride into the release to maximize power and deception. As he continues to develop, his shot release should only become stronger.

It will be important to monitor whether Mbuyi can continue to read and react effectively as the F2 support. The F1 and F2 roles are interchangeable between centers and wingers depending on the situation. As the F2, the player’s primary responsibility is to support the F1 — either by providing a passing option or offering additional puck support to sustain possession and maintain offensive pressure. When he anticipates plays and closes off passing lanes, his strength and coordination allow him to control the puck cleanly on interceptions with strong first touches.

In the second clip, Mbuyi recognizes a forward retrieving the puck down low on his weak side and anticipating a pass to the strong side defenceman. Aware of his assignment, Mbuyi effectively takes away that passing lane as well as any outlet up the boards, forcing a turnover that leads directly to a high danger scoring chance.

Chase Reid

Defense - Soo Greyhounds

6-foot-2, 187 pounds

One of the great joys of junior hockey is witnessing an unexpected breakout-when a player emerges that very few saw coming. The Greyhounds found a hidden gem in Chase Reid, the Chesterfield, Michigan, native started the 2024-2025 season playing with the Bismarck Bobcats of the North American Hockey League (NAHL), a tier II hockey league a step below the USHL. Reid was selected in the seventh round by the Greyhounds in 2023 and made the jump to the OHL last December. As the team looked to get younger, the departure of their No. 1 defenceman, Andrew Gibson (Nashville Predators prospect), to Oshawa opened the door for a larger role on the backend. Reid seized the opportunity and flourished, producing 7 goals and 33 assists for 40 points in 39 games. Combined with a tremendous second-half surge from Brady Martin, Reid’s emergence helped the Hounds sneak into the playoffs.

Reid’s poise and versatility have helped him develop into one of the league’s most reliable defencemen. He checks a lot of boxes for NHL clubs— a right-shot blueliner over 6 feet with intelligence and two-way impact. Standing 6-foot-2” and 185 pounds, his high endurance and confident decision-making have quickly earned the trust of head coach John Dean, who regularly leans on him for close to 30 minutes a night. When his time with the Hounds is complete, the Michigan native will be staying close to home as he is committed to Michigan State University.

An overall great play by Reid here, first the interception of the puck then releasing a purposeful shot generating a rebound for his teammate to skate into off the rush.

This sequence is another strong example of Reid’s on-ice awareness. Rather than settling for a low-danger point shot that the goalie could save cleanly, he uses a lateral fake at the blue line to open a shooting lane. He then releases a purposeful shot through traffic, generating a rebound in front of the net.

Reid’s positioning and footwork on closeouts look so natural to him. He successfully closes out the Sudbury rookie at the blueline forcing a dump in, on the retrieval Reid is aware of the oncoming Wolves player and manages to win the race to the puck and poke the puck to his teammate to maintain possession.

He is so smooth with his quick stick and he uses his body intelligently to separate opponents without risking penalties.

His confidence with the puck is evident on retrievals and zone exits. His awareness and skating movements allow him to create clean exits and transition play up ice. In the second clip, he initiates a give-and-go breakout by supporting his partner and poking the puck loose. Instead of watching the play unfold, he immediately activates, joins the rush, and leads the transition the other way.