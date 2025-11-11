2026 NHL Draft: McKeen’s Early Season Favourites – USA PART ONE – Ilia Morozov, Landon Nycz, David Bosco, Blake Zielinski, Luke Schairer, Adam Valentini

Time for another series at McKeen’s from our scouting staff. The 2026 NHL Draft season is well under way, and our scouts have been busy soaking in the action around the globe. Analyzing early season play can be difficult, perhaps even a bit of a ruse. Hot starts aren’t always sustainable, and cold starts are not always indicative. However, players can still catch our attention in positive ways and that’s what this series intends to highlight.

This is USA PART ONE

Brock Otten - Director of Scouting

Ilia Morozov

Center - Miami University (Ohio)

6-foot-3, 200 pounds

Morozov shocked the scouting community when it was announced that he had accelerated his studies and would be attending Miami University a year early, playing out his draft year as a “true freshman.” Many expected that Morozov would return to Tri-City of the USHL this season after a solid, but inconsistent U17 year last season. As such, the decision to play NCAA hockey this year was met with skepticism and trepidation. Needless to say, Morozov has erased those concerns early on with strong play, operating as Miami’s top line center.

The first thing that’s worth mentioning is that Morozov has hit a huge growth spurt during the last calendar year. He was a very slight 6-foot-1 when he entered the USHL last year and he’s now listed at 6-foot-3 and over 200 pounds with Miami. With an August birth date, he also is one of the youngest available players this year, suggesting that he could still be growing.

This late growth spurt helps to explain one of the only weak parts of Morozov’s game, his quickness and pace. Even with strong early production (albeit against weaker competition), he’s had trouble creating separation in the open ice at the NCAA level and is often forced to slow pace to a crawl when he is attacking downhill. This skating deficiency wasn’t nearly as noticeable at the USHL level last year. Part of that is the level up. Part of that has to be the added weight and size.

Everything else is solid, which is why Miami is using Morozov in every situation imaginable. He’s showing great effort in all three zones and is making key plays at both ends. He’s bringing a high level of physicality to the forecheck and in puck pursuit. With the puck, he’s making both skilled and calculated plays and has shown great chemistry with former OHL’er Kocha Delic. His shot, in particular, has shown to be a serious weapon and he’s finding open space to utilize it, even without that desired quickness.

Obviously scouts will be looking to see sustained offensive production from Morozov, especially as Miami’s schedule becomes more difficult. With a mature, detail-oriented game, Morozov’s offensive upside is bound to be questioned. However, NHL scouts are going to like the late physical maturation and see a pivot (in a weak year for pivots) possibly scratching the surface of what he’s capable of. He’s got that classic high floor, high ceiling kind of profile.

VIDEOS

Morozov shows off a high level of skill by corralling this pass to his skates quickly and firing a rocket past the RPI netminder.

Love this shift by Morozov and I think it really shows his competitive mentality. Finishes his checks. Makes a great defensive play near the net front to prevent a goal.

Quick strike by Morozov showing off his ability to create in transition. This hasn’t been commonplace yet, but he can make plays with the puck.

Landon Nycz

Defense - UMass

6-foot-3, 205 pounds

Nycz is a big defender with a solid athletic profile, the kind of player NHL teams are all over these days. He had a solid year split between Waterloo and Sioux City of the USHL last year and he’s been steady as a freshman for UMass to start this season. He’s not seeing much time on special teams, but he’s been efficient at even strength and could end up playing more as the NCAA season progresses.

The first thing you notice about Nycz is the mobility, especially given his size. He’s incredibly smooth. He can lead the rush or jump up in the play with powerful linear strides, which makes you wonder about his offensive upside as a play creator. But, he’s also quick to close gaps laterally and his transitional agility is excellent, allowing him to be consistently first to retrievals. He’s not really an overly physical player, but the modern day defensive stalwart doesn’t necessarily have to be. NHL teams are looking for athletic rearguards with size who can kill the transition game and kickstart the breakout. That’s Nycz.

Nycz also has a heavy point shot. His first NCAA goal was a bit of a fluke through a screen, but he’s getting big time scoring looks almost every game and he has the upside to be a powerplay triggerman as he gains confidence. He seems to have really sound instincts away from the puck as an offensive player; he has a clear understanding already of how to leverage his quickness.

The big “look for” this year will be to see if Nycz can improve his decision making and patience with the puck in the defensive end. Thus far with UMass, he’s had some trouble with defensive zone turnovers from poor exit passes or forced plays under pressure. He has to trust his feet more to help him create the space he needs to execute.

However, it’s shocking that Nycz is someone currently flying under the radar as a draft eligible prospect. He’s playing regularly at a strong program (with a history of churning out NHL defenders). He pairs terrific mobility with size. He shows flashes of excellent upside at both ends. That’s a slam dunk NHL pick in my eyes.

VIDEOS

Nycz creeps in to get a high-quality chance in the slot. The goalkeeper makes a terrific save.

Nycz sneaks backdoor to get a great look, again stymied by the netminder. He stays with the play and keeps the puck in the offensive zone.

A glimpse of Nycz’s ability to kickstart the breakout with his feet. He’s having a few of these types of rushes a game and it’s only a matter of time before it starts leading to offensive production.

This is how Nycz can be an impactful defensive player. Great footwork to recover and separate his man from the puck off the rush. Defensive partner (and Red Wings pick) Larry Keenan is not able to corral the puck to help kickstart the breakout. That’s not Nycz’s fault.

David Bosco

Wing - Cedar Rapids (USHL)

5-foot-11, 165 pounds

One of the biggest surprises of the USHL thus far has been Bosco, a first-year player out of the Belmont Hill School program (with alumni such as Teddy Stiga and Jimmy Vesey). Transitioning from Prep to the USHL can often be a big jump that requires patience, but Bosco has hit the ground running and has found himself near the top of the USHL scoring race all year so far. The Harvard commit is impressing with his well-rounded, high energy game and has to be firmly on the draft radar at this point.

Bosco is not a player you would call a play driver, per say. He’s more of a support piece, who complements other more skilled, dominant on puck players. He’s not a huge winger, and it may be cliche, but he plays much larger than his size. He is finding success getting to the net. He’s winning battles along the wall to gain or maintain possession. He’s opening up ice for his linemates. He’s been effective as a forechecker and he’s brought a very consistent physical element. Best of all, he’s proven that he can put the puck in the net and that he can make quick decisions as a playmaker.

Of course, there will be questions about whether Bosco can play this effectively at higher levels given that he’s not huge. That’s likely why he was not listed, shockingly, by NHL Central Scouting in their early season watch list. His stride is also not the most efficient for an average sized player, which may limit his draft ceiling. However, he can build speed in straight lines, even if his stride is a little ugly. Additionally, as a Harvard commit, he’s going to be a longer term project who will have several years to bulk up to ensure that he can find success at the pro level.

The other obvious question is whether Bosco can sustain this level of offensive production. That remains to be seen. However, there’s no question that he’s been one of the early season bright spots in the USHL as it pertains to the draft.

VIDEOS

Bosco laying the body on the forecheck.

Great individual effort from Bosco here to score.

Bosco pounces on a loose puck in the slot and makes no mistake.

Mark Dube - USA Regional Scout

Adam Valentini

Winger - University of Michigan NCAA

5-foot-11, 185 pounds

It’s been an interesting few months for Valentini. The former Chicago Steel alumni was initially supposed to make his way to the OHL and suit up for the Kitchener Rangers but opted to play his draft season in the NCAA with the University of Michigan Wolverines instead. This move could have backfired owing to the more difficult hockey route playing against larger, faster opponents at the collegiate level, but so far the youngster seems to have adapted rather quickly and looking like he made the right decision.

Through his first six games skating with U of M, Valentini has registered six points and is a +5. Decent numbers for one of the younger freshmen in this draft class.

What Valentini lacks in size, he makes up with great compete, pace, and a willingness to battle in those dirty areas along the wall or in the middle of the ice. He is tenacious on the puck and engages physically when the opportunity arises. Valentini still has room to develop in terms of strength and adding some weight to his slight frame, however, he still manages to win some important puck battles which will be demonstrated in the game clips below.

Valentini has a keen sense and awareness of where his teammates are on the ice as well as opposing players. His ability to read the ice and find open passing lanes has been on display early into his first NCAA season. Defensively he is responsible and usually has the right coverage in all three zones, but again the lack of strength at times allows for him to lose coverage by either getting pushed off the puck or not having the power to protect against larger players. This is something that definitely can be ameliorated with extra time in the gym.

VIDEOS

In this clip we see some grit in Valentini’s game as he wins a battle along the wall, then proceeds to take the puck to the net and rip one past the goalie.

Here he shows some patience with the puck and waits for an opportune moment to sauce it over to a teammate, who eventually scores.

We again see some nice work along the wall from Valentini, with an eventual puck retrieval.

Luke Schairer

Defenseman - U18 USA NTDP

6-foot-2, 187 pounds

This will be Schairer’s second season dressing for the U.S. NTDP where he posted 24 points in 48 games playing with the U17 squad last season, so there’s reason to believe he has some offensive touch in his game. However, the numbers haven’t popped just yet with the U18 team this season thus far, only producing one point in his first 13 games. But it’s not the offensive part of his game that has shined so far, defensively Schairer has looked really good.

Schairer displays good speed for a larger defenseman and allows him to close gaps against the rush. He’s not afraid to attack opposing players coming into the neutral zone, which typically lead to turnovers. However, this can come with Schairer getting caught out of position at times. He does have a nice active stick and uses it well to retrieve pucks from opposing players though.

On the rush, Schairer is not afraid to jump in and leave the D-zone. He usually chooses the right time for those opportunities, but I would still not consider him an offensive threat from the backend and the numbers have not been there to suggest otherwise.

Because of his size and skating ability, there could be a case to be made that Schairer be a high pick in the upcoming draft, especially if he can get some better numbers to help classify him as an offensive threat.

VIDEOS

The above clip is a great example of how well Schairer skates, uses his stick to cause a turnover, then joins the rush given the opportunity.

Here we see him running the NTDP’s powerplay and his ability to move the puck around with ease.

Another example of Schairer using his reach to cause a turnover, then joining the rush.

Blake Zielinski

Centre - Des Moines USHL

6-foot-0, 188 pounds

After having a strong showing at the Hlinka-Gretzky Tournament this past summer where he was one of the Americans best players on that team. So obviously all eyes would be on Zielinski to see if he could reproduce that success when he returned back to the USHL for Des Moines. And so far he has not disappointed, putting up almost a point-a-game so far, with 11 in 12 games. This actually leads the team in scoring as of the writing of this article.

The one attribute that stands out with Zielinski is his shot. He possesses a quick and heavy shot, with nice release angle variations. There are concerns on whether he should use his teammates more and use some scans to increase playmaking opportunities. There seems to be a lot of blocked shots against him from the viewings I watched.

Other habits and details also need to be addressed in terms of pace and defensive engagements. A development curve needs to be improved upon and he needs to be more of a play driver, than a supporter for his offensive tools to shine. Some time spent at Providence College where he’s committed may be exactly what he needs to make that next step.

VIDEOS

Here we see the bread and butter of Zielinski’s game with that quick release with sublime accuracy which leads to an easy goal.

In this clip Zielinski uses his shot as a decoy to freeze both the defender and goalie and slide it over to his teammate for the easy tap in.

Zielinski shows some grit in this sequence, where he absorbs a hit behind the net and is able to poke the puck over to an open teammate.