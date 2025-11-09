2026 NHL Draft: McKeen’s Early Season Favourites – WESTERN CANADA PART ONE – Giorgos Pantelas, Tobias Tvrznik, Beckett Hamilton, JP Hurlbert, Carson Carels, Liam Ruck

Time for another series at McKeen’s from our scouting staff. The 2026 NHL Draft season is well under way and our scouts have been busy soaking in the action around the globe. Analyzing early season play can be difficult; perhaps even a bit of a ruse. Hot starts aren’t always sustainable and cold starts are not always indicative. However, players can still catch our attention in positive ways and that’s what this series intends to highlight.

This is WESTERN CANADA

Derek Neumeier - Associate Director of Scouting

Giorgos Pantelas

Defense - Brandon Wheat Kings

6-foot-2, 211 pounds

Pantelas is currently one of the best under-the-radar prospects in the entire 2026 NHL draft class, but with just how well he's been playing since the beginning of this season that won't be the case for very long. There are already discussions happening about the talent and depth of this year's defensive crop (including fellow WHL blueliners Ryan Lin, Daxon Rudolph and Carson Carels), and Pantelas is playing his way into the upper tiers of those who play that position.

The Brandon Wheat Kings defender checks off an impressive number of different boxes that are in high demand among NHL teams. He's a proficient and well-rounded skater, who moves smoothly in all directions thanks to his balance and agility. Not only does he have ample size and reach at his disposal for making defensive stops, he also fully commits when making physical contact, playing hard and even backing it up with some genuine snarl at times. And even though his game does lean more towards his play in his own zone he's certainly no slouch up the ice either, with acute offensive awareness and the ability to quickly connect crisp passes.

Pantelas didn't exactly come out of nowhere, considering he was a 1st-round selection in the 2023 WHL Bantam Draft, he played 61 games last year with the Wheaties as a rookie, and the fact that he won two gold medals for Canada within the past calendar year. Still, it's hard to not feel like he hasn't fully gotten the attention that he deserves yet. Part of that is him playing in a small, remote market in Brandon, and another part is the aforementioned depth of defenders in this draft class, especially Canadian ones. Would there be more buzz about him so far if he were American or Swedish, where he would likely be looking like the best blueliner coming out of either nation?

The lack of fanfare certainly won't last long, though. NHL scouts flock to players like Pantelas, and wider attention usually follows quickly. More than that, however, his on-ice play will do the talking for him. His collection of high-end tools is incredibly appealing, and with the big role and big minutes that he's already playing he should continue to take huge strides in his development this season. If everything keeps coming together for him at its current pace then he'll be a highly sought-after prospect come next June, maybe even getting picked as early as the front half of the first round.

VIDEOS

This is a flat-out beautiful assist from Pantelas. He activates from the blueline, gets the puck under his control, uses his edges and body to protect it, then feeds a perfect cross-seam pass through four Swift Current players to a waiting teammate at the backdoor. All in all, that’s a high-level offensive sequence from him.

Another fantastic assist from Pantelas here, but this one comes on the powerplay. When the puck hits his stick he has options for what to do with it. He elects for the higher-risk, higher-reward play and executes it with laser precision. Great job by him for his awareness, his decision-making, and for whipping such a crisp pass tape to tape.

Here we see what Pantelas can do at the other end of the rink, and it’s just as exciting. He knew that the Bronco forward was going to be in a bad position once the pass was received, so he stepped up to lower the boom in open ice. You also have to give him credit for standing up for himself once he gets challenged.

This clip isn’t quite as entertaining as the one right above it, but it still showcases Pantelas doing some stout defensive work. He correctly notices that his teammate is about to get caught flat-footed so he uses his skating to close the gap, before getting a swat at the puck, sticking close to his check, and then erasing the Vancouver player along the boards to win possession back for his team, all without taking a penalty. These types of plays are routine for NHL defenders, so it’s very encouraging that Pantelas is already looking so proficient at carrying them out.

Beckett Hamilton

Right Wing - Red Deer Rebels

5-foot-11, 173 pounds

It’s probably going to be a long and frustrating 2025-26 season for the Red Deer Rebels, who fell flat on their face coming out of the gate and don’t have a lot of talent on their roster. However, that environment could still be incredibly beneficial for the development of someone like Hamilton, who really established himself last year as a 16-year-old rookie and is already one of their go-to forwards. He’s playing on their top powerplay unit, he’s killing penalties, he’s shooting in shootouts, and he’s even getting some looks playing center. When a young player is progressing like Hamilton currently is, coaches in this situation don’t have much choice but to give him more opportunities and a bigger role.

Hamilton’s game, overall, is primarily built around one key trait: quickness. And that applies to the quickness of his skating, the quickness of his hands, and the quickness of his brain. All three parts work very well in conjunction, which results in him routinely darting around the ice and frequently getting involved in the play, especially in the offensive zone. He’s an eager shooter, and he creates a lot of shooting looks for himself in different ways, whether that’s by carving through opposing defenses with the puck on his stick, attacking open spaces to receive passes, or being the first player to jump on loose pucks. For a forward on the smaller side of things he plays with a lot of confidence and bravado, and no one who's seen him would question his drive or compete level. While he’s not the most purely skilled prospect in any one given area, he still finds various ways to get involved and make a positive difference for his club.

What does Hamilton still need to work on in his game? More than anything else it’s his physical development, which is a good sign for him because he’s definitely going to make progress in this area. He’s pretty short and looks light as a feather at times, and these will probably always be disadvantages for him to some degree, but you can see where there’s still more room left to grow and physically mature. He’ll eventually add more muscle and strength, which in turn will make him even better at skating and protecting the puck than he already is.

Undersized players have seen their draft value decline in recent years as teams increasingly prioritize size and strength, but the best ones still get picked eventually, and more and more of them crack the NHL each year. Considering Hamilton’s current trajectory, and how the positives of his game work to minimize the negatives, he should draft a lot of attention from scouts in the coming months.

VIDEOS

This clip of Hamilton showcases multiple different things mentioned above. He’s tracking the play intently and hungry for the puck, which leads to hitting the post on a great scoring chance after cutting between two defenders, as well as him keeping possession for his team after being the earliest bird to pick up a loose puck that pops out of a board battle.

Similar highlight of him here, where he’s staying in motion and tracking the play, and once again pounces quickly on a loose puck. This time, however, he rips the shot right under the crossbar.

Hamilton’s skill level doesn’t quite match up to the best of the best prospects from this draft class, but that doesn’t stop him from still being a dangerous player in transition. And just like the first two clips, he turns one great scoring chance here into a second great scoring chance because he’s playing at such a high pace and is smart enough to maximize the opportunity that presents itself. It’s the same story again and again: quick feet, quick hands, quick brain, all working together.

Give Hamilton credit where it’s due in this clip: he finishes his check on the forecheck, which is exactly what he was supposed to do. But you can see just how light he is and how ineffective that hit actually was. While he usually doesn’t shy away from making contact, his inability to win physical battles will probably always be a hindrance for him, in a variety of different ways.

Tobias Tvrznik

Goaltender - Wenatchee Wild

6-foot-4, 180 pounds

If Wenatchee entered the 2025 WHL Import Draft with the intended purpose of finding a workhorse starting goalie, then it's safe to say that they accomplished their mission. Tvrznik has been quite a revelation for the Wild, keeping the team competitive when they've been outshot and outplayed, which has been the vast majority of their games so far. As of this writing he's had to face more than 40 shots in all of his games, including getting peppered with a staggering 63 shots in his WHL debut, but he's still managed to hold the fort every time. You could even go so far as to say he's been their early-season MVP.

The Czech netminder fits the same kind of mould as a lot of modern NHL goalies. He's a giant who naturally covers most of the net simply by existing in the crease, and he utilizes that advantage by wearing bulky gear and playing a simple and straightforward blocking style. He stays impressively square in his stance and prefers to conserve his energy by letting pucks hit him. That being said, he's not a good goaltender just because he's big. His mental game is very solid, with keen play-tracking and the ability to stay calm under duress.

Like a lot of goalies his size, he does have some issues with his agility and quickness. He can get exposed in his lateral movements because he doesn't always set his feet fast enough, and there are times where he has to resort to attempting awkward desperation saves because of a lack of nimbleness or fluidity when resetting to make second and third saves. Overall, though, his good traits still outweigh the bad ones.

This is actually Tvrznik's second year of draft eligibility, after going unselected this past June following a full season that he spent in Czechia's top junior league. But goalies are the hardest position to scout, and their development is the hardest to predict. If you compare him to other 2007-born goalies who are currently playing across the CHL, including ones who actually were drafted, he measures up pretty well with what he has accomplished thus far. If he can keep this kind of momentum going over the next few months then there will surely be at least a few NHL teams that won't want to let him slip through their fingers twice.

VIDEOS

This clip is a good summary of how Tvrznik performs between the pipes most of the time: blocky and disciplined in his technique, attentive to the play unfolding in front of him, poised and challenging as the opposing team gets repeated scoring looks. It’s not flashy or exciting work, but it’s incredibly important for goalies to be able to bend without breaking under pressure.

Fantastic blocker save by him here, which he makes look easy. The shooter didn’t have much daylight to aim for. Tvrznik isn’t bad with his limbs, either, and isn’t afraid to try using them regularly, unlike a lot of huge goalies at his age.

Here’s something a little more flashy. While that’s not an ideal rebound to give up, he immediately knew where it bounced out and reacted quickly and assertively to make a heroic stop.

On the flip side, here’s what it looks like when his bulkiness and lack of mobility can get him in trouble. His feet aren’t set and he’s not fast enough moving post to post.

Jamison Derksen - North American Video Scout

JP Hurlbert

LW - Kamloops Blazers

5-foot-11, 176 pounds

JP Hurlbert made the jump from the USHL to the WHL this season, thanks to the changes in NCAA player eligibility with the CHL. Even though the Blazers selected the Texan in the first round in 2023, Hurlbert had his eyes set on playing NCAA hockey, so he joined the US National Team Development Program instead. Hurlbert led the USNTDP in scoring last year and has set the WHL on fire since his arrival in Kamloops, leading the entire CHL with 24 points through 11 games.

Hurlbert's hands and IQ are what set him apart as an offensive weapon. He is excellent at pulling the puck out of piles and deking around opponents. He also has a very dangerous wrist shot that he isn’t afraid to use from long-range, which forces defenders and goalies to respect him as a shooter. With the puck on his stick, he is also able to draw attention before moving the puck to a teammate, often in a prime scoring opportunity. His dual threat ability as a shooter and a passer not only makes him dangerous at even strength but also allows him to play the flank on either side on the Kamloops powerplay, where he has six points so far.

While Hurlbert’s numbers look incredible, he is far from a perfect player at this stage. Though he is very mobile laterally, he has a long way to go when it comes to improving his speed. Right now on the rush he either attacks defenders directly to deke around them 1 on 1 or he cheats offensively and blows the zone early in hopes of receiving a stretch pass. He also is on the smaller side and that often results in shying away from contact, opting instead to lean on his sublime puck skills to reach in for pucks.

VIDEOS

Here is a good snapshot of Hurlbert on the rush. He attacks the defender directly because he doesn’t have the speed to challenge the defender wide. He still ends up beating the defender and possessing the puck, where he draws several defenders in and spies the trailer instead of forcing a pass to the slot.

Hurlbert digs it out of the defenders feet and his puck skills are on full display here.

As the most dangerous shooter on the powerplay, Kamloops really tries to draw the PK unit away from Hurlbert before feeding him in space. He’ll beat any goalie from there.

Mika Burns - Western Canada Regional Scout

Carson Carels

Prince George Cougars - #4

Defence

6-foot-2, 194 pounds

Carels is a player that shouldn’t have to wait long to hear his name called at the 2026 NHL Draft. The Cougars defenceman is someone who is relied upon in all situations and is the first one over the boards for the Cougars defence. He may not be the flashiest player on the ice but he is someone who does everything to a high level.

Last season, as a rookie, he managed to contribute 35 points in 60 games on a very good Cougars team. While 35 points is a very solid rookie season, I believe we will see a substantial increase in points for Carels this season. He is quarterbacking the top powerplay unit for the Cougars and possesses a dual-threat offensive game from the back-end. He has a big shot from the point but he is also a very good passer that has the ability to find teammates in scoring areas. His skating is one of the stronger areas of his game, and one of the areas that he uses it to his advantage is skating down the wall and joining the play low in the offensive zone to get a shot from a better position or pass it off for a scoring opportunity.

While being an effective defenceman on offence, it does not take away from his defensive game in any way. He is always one of the first defencemen to be called upon on the penalty kill and defending a lead late in a game. He has a very active stick in the defensive zone that he uses to block lanes and shut down opportunities for the opposing team. His skating is once again one of the things that allows him to be so effective in many situations. He is able to close on players quickly and shut down plays before they are able to develop, oftentimes closing them out before entering the zone. He is not afraid to use his body either and can throw hard hits without taking himself out of the play when the opportunity presents itself.

As of now, he does not necessarily project as a top unit powerplay defenceman at the NHL level, but the other intangibles that he brings will allow him to carve out a role as a very effective all-around defenceman. At 6-foot-2” and 194 pounds, he has a very good frame for an NHL defenceman and I expect him to play 10-15 pounds heavier as he adds more muscle. As we see in the NHL today, everyone needs to be able to skate well and be able to make plays quickly and Carels is someone who is able to do both.

VIDEOS

Carels does a great job of using his body to box his player out from the front of the net and force him to lose possession. He then immediately gets into position to intercept the point shot and clear the puck down the ice on the penalty kill allowing his team to get fresh players on the ice.

This clip shows how Carels likes to activate from the point in the offensive zone where can use his skating ability to hold on to the puck until he can generate a shot or set up a teammate.

A great example of how Carels can use his skating to close the gap on players when entering the zone and use his physicality to eliminate the chance of them creating any offence. Before the hit, he does a great job of using his stick and his positioning to stop the player from making a move to the middle of the ice which allows him to commit to the hit.

In this clip Carels kicks the puck to his teammate out wide and immediately drives to the net to beat the defenceman to the loose puck and bang in the rebound. A great example of his skating ability to win the race as well as his offensive IQ to read the play and knowing that the puck is going to the net.

Liam Ruck

Medicine Hat Tigres - #12

Right Wing

6-foot-0, 176 pounds

The 2026 NHL Draft might be the one where we see the next great pair of twins get selected into the NHL with Liam and Markus Ruck of the Medicine Hat Tigres. Of the two brothers, Liam is the goalscoring winger who showed great flashes of his scoring ability in his first WHL season where he was able to net 25 goals as a 16-year-old to lead all WHL rookies. Liam is not only a goal scorer though, he has shown a very good ability to pass the puck as well as he has started the 2025-26 season with six of eight points being assists through the first nine games of the season.

He was on a very good, WHL champion, Medicine Hat Tigres team last season that possessed a lot of star players like Gavin McKenna. This season Liam, along with his brother Markus, will be relied upon much more heavily to provide offence and lead this Tigres team which will be something that he has to adjust to.

The most dynamic aspect to Liam’s offensive game is his goal scoring ability. He has a very quick and deceptive release that can surprise goalies and it also allows him to get shots off in tight areas where others may not be able to. He doesn’t only rely on his shot to score goals, he is a very intelligent player and finds himself in good areas around the net where he can use his quick hands to beat the goalie. Throughout the early part of the season, he has also shown that he can be a dual-threat in the offensive zone and does often look to set up his teammates as well. As the season progresses, this will only add to his ability to score goals as the opposition will have to respect the fact that he may make a pass, as well as get a shot off himself.

The one obvious aspect that people will hold against Liam is that he has a smaller frame and can occasionally be knocked off the puck. The way that he is able to counter against his lack of size is by using his intelligence and skating ability. He is often able to protect the puck from defenders by using his agility and also knowing when and where to move the puck into areas that are difficult to intercept.

VIDEOS

A very tricky little pass off the wall to set up his teammate in a prime scoring area, resulting in a goal. Before picking up the puck, you can see Ruck scan to not only see where his teammate is but also where the defenders are to be able to find the passing lane.

What I like about this clip is right off the faceoff, Ruck gets into a position where he can support two of his teammates and be an outlet for them. He then follows the play as it develops and gets himself into a quiet area in the slot for a scoring chance.

This clip shows Ruck break the puck out on his own and create a rush down ice where he finds a teammate in the middle of the ice. When the puck is turned over, he doesn’t give up on the play, he anticipates and intercepts the pass to keep possession in the offensive zone.

As I mentioned earlier, Ruck being a passing threat as well as a shooting threat can be a real benefit to his game. In this clip he shows that he can make the defenders and goalie bite on the shot and then make a very difficult backdoor pass to his teammate for a tap-in.