2026 NHL Draft: McKeen’s Early Season Favourites – WESTERN CANADA PART TWO – Joe Iginla, Markus Ruck, Mathis Preston, Noah Kosick, Ryan Lin, Daxon Rudolph

Time for another series at McKeen’s from our scouting staff. The 2026 NHL Draft season is well under way and our scouts have been busy soaking in the action around the globe. Analyzing early season play can be difficult; perhaps even a bit of a ruse. Hot starts aren’t always sustainable and cold starts are not always indicative. However, players can still catch our attention in positive ways and that’s what this series intends to highlight.

This is WESTERN CANADA PART TWO

Adam Tate - Western Canada Regional Scout

Joe Iginla

Forward - Edmonton Oil Kings

5-foot-10, 174 pounds

Iginla’s start of his second full-time WHL season has gone almost exactly according to plan. The Edmonton Oil Kings winger has seen an increase in trust and playing time under a new coaching staff as a “do everything” forward. On a surging Oil Kings team, he’s asked to play on both special teams and is used up and down the lineup depending on where the coaches think he can best help the team that game. On the top two lines, he’s a very good support piece for the older players, and when used on the third line, he tends to drive that line.

Iginla’s game in the offensive zone is a nice mix of pressure, puck possession, and playmaking. He’s always hunting for the puck, winning board battles, and keeping the other team hemmed in their own zone. He uses a good mix of skating, physicality, and smarts to win board battles and keep opposing players from having time to make plays. His passing is very good, and he looks to set up his linemates regularly. Without the puck, he goes to the slot and isn’t afraid of the hard areas of the ice. His shot has improved quite a bit from last season and looks to be an emerging trait.

Iginla is sound defensively, much like his father and brother, Jarome and Tij. Iginla played some centre earlier in his career, and while he has switched to wing at this level, his coverage reads and instincts are still quite good based on his time in the middle. He regularly covers as the defensive F1 in the zone.

There are a couple of areas for improvement over the course of the season that scouts will want to see before considering where to select Iginla in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft. The main area would be to see continued improvement in his offence. Everything seems to be improving, but getting his counting stats up over a point per game will help solidify his status as a potential early round selection. It would also be good to see him be a bit more physical as he gets stronger.

VIDEOS

This first clip is a nice goal that shows off some of Iginla’s (#21 in white) skills. The clip starts in the Oil Kings end where Iginla positions himself well defensively. Once he sees that his team has a chance to clear the puck out of the zone, he takes a few strong steps to build up speed quickly. Once he and his linemate enter the offensive zone, Iginla presents himself as a passing option. From there he puts the puck past the goaltender with a hard and accurate wrist shot.

This next clip is from one of the Oil Kings last games and shows off Iginla’s ability to read the play and create scoring chances for his linemates. Starting up the ice after the puck has left the defensive zone, Iginla (#21 in blue) sees the opportunity to join the rush and skates hard to become a passing option. He already knows he’s going to pass before he receives the puck at the top of the faceoff circle, based on the defenceman’s positioning in front of him. From there it’s just a matter of putting the puck on Blake Fiddler’s stick for an easy goal.

Iginla’s (#21 in blue) ability to retrieve and possess the puck in the offensive zone is on display in this clip. He engages in a battle for the puck along the boards as he enters the zone. Using his skates, he’s able to stop the opposing player from getting the puck up the ice. He then uses body position to quickly take the puck up the boards and drive towards the net. While this play doesn’t result in much of a scoring chance, Iginla has used similar plays to get the puck into the slot or skate behind the net to create passing lanes.

This last clip shows Iginla’s (#21 is white) emerging physical game and his strong defensive awareness. By taking out the player on the boards he eliminates the number of options that player had with the puck. With the puck forced down below the net, Iginla assumes good positioning within the zone.

Markus Ruck

Forward - Medicine Hat Tigers

6-foot-0, 167 pounds

The Ruck twins, Markus and brother/linemate Liam, have become key pieces of the Tigers in their second full seasons with the team. With the likes of Gavin McKenna and Ryder Ritchie having moved on to the NCAA, and Oasiz Wiesblatt having graduated from the WHL, the Rucks have the opportunity to become first line players for the Tigers. But along with first line minutes comes first line match ups and while the Rucks have seen tougher competition this season, they’ve been more than up to the task, with Markus leading the team in scoring at the time of this writing.

Ruck is one of the best passers in the WHL this season and it’s easy to see how the pairing with his brother has benefited both players. Liam is the sniper to Markus’s playmaker. Liam outpaced Markus points-wise last year but they’re both getting points in equal measure this season. Markus’s ability to see the open passing lanes on the ice is high level and he helps key the Tigers power play from both sides of the offensive zone.

On the defensive side of the ice, Ruck does a good job supporting his defencemen as a centre. His positioning is good and he covers the net front well when the defencemen have to follow the puck behind the net or into the corners. While not overly physical, Ruck uses body position and his stick to maintain his spot on the ice and keep opposing players from being able to do much in front of the net.

Moving forward, scouts are going to want to see Ruck shoot the puck more and score a few more goals before they feel comfortable moving him up their draft rankings. His offensive game is a bit one-dimensional currently and he’ll need to shoot more to keep defences from keying on his passing.

VIDEOS

This first passing play shows Ruck (#26 in black) connecting with his brother for a goal. The give and go creates space for Ruck to take the puck under the red line. The defender flares out to try and slow him down but Ruck has already built up enough speed to force the defender back into position in front of the net. With the defender peeling back, Ruck knows there is room for a backhand pass to his brother for an easy goal.

This play shows Ruck’s (#26 in black, at the far wall) awareness of the positioning his teammates have on the power play. With the defenders fronting the puck and not tying up the forwards at the crease, Ruck knows that if he can get the puck to his teammate on the far side of the net, they could get a shot attempt. Ruck sees the passing lane through the penalty kill box and the pass is right on the tape for an easy deflection goal.

While Ruck (#26 in white) doesn’t score many goals, few will be prettier than this one. This play starts with Ruck being disruptive on the puck, breaking up a couple of potential passes by the defenders. He then sees the opportunity to become a passing target as his defender loses coverage. Once he receives the pass, he puts it up high in tight on the goaltender.

Felix Sicard - North American Video Scout

Mathis Preston

Right wing - Spokane Chiefs

5-foot-10, 177 pounds

There are very few prospects in North America who can match Preston’s combination of skill, speed, and playmaking ability. The production has been at the level some would have hoped for him thus far, but look more closely, and all of the tools are still there.

Preston’s skating is well above average. He gets around the ice with ease and can turn on a dime thanks to some excellent edge work. His explosiveness already stands out, and he’s still got more room to add in that department.

What differentiates Preston from other great skaters, though, is that he can also make plays with the puck at high speed. Whether that’s a quick change of direction to free up a passing lane, a change of pace move to beat a defender, the puck seems like it’s on a string for him no matter what speed he’s going at.

Preston is also capable of making some high-end passing sequences. He can spot the back door option through layers and will try to find it. However, there are times when he does try to do things on his own a bit too much, but that can be corrected.

Lastly, he has a snappy, powerful shot, which looks like it could be a plus tool for him at the next level. Although there are still areas of his game that need rounding out, you will not find too many higher upside players than Preston so far.

VIDEOS

Here, Preston is able to sidestep a defender at the point from a standstill position, quickly selling the wide drive, to then cut back inside. Once he’s attacking downhill, he lasers a perfect tape-to-tape pass backdoor. This play shows both his quick twitch one-on-one ability, as well as his vision.

Here, Preston makes a nice play in the neutral zone to break up an opposing sequence. He then carries the puck into the offensive zone, and seeing that his two other teammates are covered, elects to delay and find the trailer. This demonstrates that he can scan the ice and make the simple play when need be.

Here, Preston receives a puck on his forehand while fairly stationary, and seamlessly pulls it back to his backhand around the defender, then elevating the puck behind the net to try a Michigan. This demonstrates his high-end skill, where he can make something out of nothing.

Ben Misfeldt - Video Scout

Noah Kosick

Centre - Swift Current Broncos

5-foot-11, 165 pounds

Noah Kosick had one of the hottest starts of any 2026 draft eligible from the WHL with points in all 10 of his first games and 17 in total. In just 10 games, he scored almost six times as many points as he did all last season for the Calgary Hitmen, where he was limited to a depth role. Kosick was only 5-foot-5” and 112 pounds when he was drafted to the WHL in May of 2023 and has grown to be 5-foot- 11” and 165 pounds now. With all that growth and likely more coming, this bodes really well for Kosick, who is still adapting to both his physical growth and WHL hockey. This is a player who has always been a lethal playmaker at every level before coming into the WHL, so it’s no surprise he is starting to do the same for the Broncos this season.

What has made Kosick stand out this season? He is showing he is an elite offensive player who is dynamic with his mobility and hands. He also has the creative playmaking mind to capitalize on any available time and space he has. His mind for the offensive game is excellent and finding ways to produce is an attribute that I always have time for. Kosick utilizes his skating and hands to create space, dangling cleanly around multiple WHL defenders so far this season. When in control of the puck, he is very patient and will delay until he finds his desired passing option. His shot is average as of right now, though he would benefit greatly from becoming more comfortable with his shot and turning into a dual threat option. All signs point to Kosick’s offensive game coming together in the WHL very quickly. Ultimately, his off puck game and physicality will determine the likelihood of an NHL future. There’s a lot of work to be done, but I’ll give him a pass because he’s only 40-something games into his WHL career and has always been an undersized player until relatively recently. The expectation will be that he realizes he can contribute to the game in other ways than simply creating scoring chances for teammates.

All in all, his production will likely tail off significantly as the season progresses, but Kosick has put his name in the hat as a possible second or third round selection. There’s a lot to like with this player and heaps of upside. It’s impossible not to like the progression and physical growth he has shown.

VIDEOS

An excellent display of Kosick’s puck skills. Nothing much comes out of it but you can see how smooth his hands are.

This is my favourite clip of Kosick from this season. His skating is dynamic through the neutral zone, eventually cutting around the defenseman and delivering a perfect pass for a quality scoring chance.

This clip shows all of Kosick’s best attributes put together. Notice how he holds onto the puck until space opens up, which leads to a shot in a goal in this case.

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1qUtwt_IztJPs0Ff15L0X7xfqHshgog7Q/view?usp=share_link

Here’s an example of what Kosick needs to show more of – disrupting opponents and forcing a turnover.

Kyle Dalla Zanna - Western Canada Regional Scout

Ryan Lin

Defence – Vancouver Giants

5-foot-11, 176 pounds

In last summer’s NHL Draft, there were no defenceman below 6 feet tall selected in the NHL Draft. Not only will 5-foot-11 Ryan Lin change that in next year’s Draft, but it’s also quite possible that he could be selected early in the first round.

Selected sixth overall by the Vancouver Giants in the 2023 WHL Draft, the local product was immediately thrusted onto the top pair in his draft-minus-one season, where he amassed 53 points in 60 games and became the third defenceman in WHL history to pass the 50-point mark at age 16 or younger, succeeding exceptional talent Landon Dupont and Hall-of-famer Scott Niedermayer. With the departures of former captain Mazden Leslie (who was over a point-per-game last season) and San Jose Sharks draft pick Colton Roberts, and no significant additions over the offseason to compensate for this, it will be hard to understate how much value he brings to this Giants blueline this season.

While Lin’s early-season production may suggest he’s an offensive defenceman, he’s equally as reliable and effective behind his own blue line. You’ll be hard pressed to find a more clinical rush defender in this draft. Lin has the mobility and agility to mirror footwork, establish a controlled gap when defending 1-on-1. He angles wide on entries and seals puck carriers along the boards with acute timing to eliminate any potential scoring threats and has the wherewithal to initiate or lead a quick counterattack up ice. If he’s not serving as a one-man breakout from the back end, he will always find opportunities to support the attack in transition or activate off the blueline to create offence.

It's hard to find any holes in Ryan Lin’s game. He’s a complete player and plays with poise and maturity beyond his years, but his suboptimal height and lack of dynamic skill will leave scouts wondering how much of a significant contributor he could be on an NHL blueline.

VIDEOS

This clip shows the full arsenal of Lin’s biggest strengths: skating, hockey sense, and detail-oriented activation habits. He makes a quick outlet pass off the wall to initiate the breakout, then sprints up the middle to join the rush and create a 3-on-1 and ties up the defender’s stick to buy time for the puck carrier. and give him a clear shooting lane.

Here are a couple sequences that showcase Lin’s advanced retrieval game. He shoulder checks to map the oncoming forechecker and lifts his stick just enough to help shield the puck on first touch, then he quickly pivots against the forechecker’s momentum to create space and slides the puck under a second forechecker’s stick to start the breakout. On the second, he chains a stick tie-up and proactive contact to establish body positioning. He delays, absorbs back pressure, and recognizes that his first outlet is closed off so he rims the puck against the near wall to open man to begin the breakout.

A handful of sequences illustrating Lin’s ability to break up plays with his physicality, which can be overlooked on an undersized defender.

Two sequences that highlight Lin’s ability to impact play at both ends within a single shift. In the first one, he lays a textbook check to drop an attacker trying to cut inside and then activates up the middle-lane on the counterattack and sneaks in behind the puck-watching defence before finishing in tight. The second he pressures a down-low attacker into a turnover in his own end, and then makes a smart pinch at the other end to find an open pocket off the wall before driving the net and finishing on the rebound.

Daxon Rudolph

Defence – Prince Albert Raiders

6-foot-2, 203 pounds

Two years ago, the Prince Albert Raiders selected Daxon Rudolph with their first overall pick in the WHL Prospects Draft ahead of other top-end Western Canadian talents such as Mathis Preston and Keaton Verhoeff. Now, he’s looking to follow-up that accomplishment with another high selection in next year’s NHL draft.

Rudolph picked up 41 points in his rookie season, which was good for third among draft-minus-one defenders behind Verhoeff and Ryan Lin, but his stabilizing defensive presence is what makes him an appealing target for teams at the top of the Draft. In addition to having the size that NHL teams covet, he’s a powerful skater and possesses a myriad of tools and habits to be an effective play-killer at higher levels. He disrupts passing lanes, engages physically, blocks shots, and delivers timely poke checks and proactive stick tie-ups to knock pucks off attackers. It’s rare to find him completely out of position in his own end. When he has the puck, Rudolph flashes high-end ideas and confidence as a carrier, such as working give-and-goes in transition or rushing pucks end-to-end to generate offence on the rush, which leads to a belief that there could be more untapped offensively potential throughout the season. He’s what I call a very “moldable” prospect in that he could be developed into a variety of different roles at higher levels. The one area of improvement to keep an eye on is being more consistent with his decision-making, as there is a tendency to throw pucks away and make bad passes.

Rudolph possesses projectable tools all-around, and it’s easy to envision to see him patrolling an NHL blueline in a few years. If he can develop some more high-end skill and playmaking abilities and clean up his decision-making, it’s easy to see why a team would reach for him as one of the first defenders off the board next year.

VIDEOS

While Rudolph isn’t known for his puck-rushing ability and advanced on-puck plays, he makes a nice end-to-end rush where he nearly finishes in tight.

In the second clip, he leads the transition and works a give-and-go to gain the zone before deflecting the return from the top of the crease for a high-danger scoring chance.

Rudolph trails this entry and freezes the goalie with a heavy one-timer. He doesn’t have the heaviest release, but he is a high-volume shooter that can find lanes through traffic.

Rudolph leverages his long reach to make a nice recovery here, disrupting this scoring chance on the backcheck after his shot was blocked.