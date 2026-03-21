2026 NHL DRAFT: Tier Two Leagues, Part Two- Defense and Goaltending Prospects to Watch – BCHL, AJHL, OJHL, USHS, Prep Schools, etc.

The landscape of junior hockey is ever changing thanks to the new NCAA eligibility rules. Previously, the top tier two leagues would have some high-end talent because those players wanted to preserve their NCAA eligibility. The BCHL, AJHL, OJHL, USHS, Prep Schools…they’ve all had highly drafted players the last decade. But now that the top players can go to the CHL and still be NCAA eligible, those same tier two leagues have taken a big hit. That said, NHL teams and independent scouting agencies like us would be doing a massive disservice if we neglected these leagues completely. There are still some draft candidates playing in those leagues.

An annual tradition has me looking at the top players playing tier two hockey. As such, here is part two of that annual look at the top Tier 2 (BCHL, OJHL, NAHL, USHS, etc) players available for the 2026 NHL Draft. These are the top defenders and netminders.

Defense

Myles Brosnan - Dexter Southfield School (USHS - Prep)

6-foot-1, 195 pounds, Shoots: Right

Based on some things that I’ve read and heard about Brosnan this year, I kind of expected a different kind of player after watching him through action at the prep level, USHL level, and with the U.S. NTDP. I was expecting to see a player similar to Everett Baldwin of St. George’s School, one of our draft favourites last year (who’s having a great year in the QMJHL this year). However, he’s not as dynamic as Baldwin, but is more competitive and physical in the defensive end. That’s really the first thing you notice about Brosnan’s game. He’s a very competitive defender who likes to be aggressive in taking away space. He almost always is the first to initiate contact and he looks to separate his man from the puck hard. He’s not huge and doesn’t have terrific reach, but his lateral and transitional footwork are good, and it allows him to stay ahead of attackers. He’s been a very good transitional defender at every level he’s played at this year. What has been inconsistent has been his play with the puck and decision making. At the prep level, he’s way more active and involved offensively. In limited USHL and NTDP action (against NCAA programs), he’s been way more reserved and has actually struggled with turnovers. I’m not seeing a defender who I believe has significant offensive upside as a pro. However, I do see a player who can be a solid pro player thanks to good mobility, a physical approach, and a good stick in the defensive end. I think of a guy like Mario Ferraro of the San Jose Sharks.

Grades:

Skating: 52.5, Shot: 47.5, Skills: 50, Smarts: 52.5, Physicality/Compete: 57.5

OFP: 52.5

Brosnan shows off his strong transitional defensive abilities. He minds his gap and cuts off the entry attempt with a solid check.

Jayden Kurtz - Rogers High (USHS - MN)/Chicago Steel (USHL)

6-foot-3, 187 pounds, Shoots: Right

Prototype of the modern-day NHL defender and as he finishes the season at the USHL level with Chicago, I wouldn’t be surprised if he picked up more draft hype. Kurtz is a big right shot defender with excellent mobility who makes quick reads and has a profound impact on the transition game. He is consistently first to retrievals and attackers have a tough time playing behind him, which means that opposing teams have a difficult time setting up their offense when Kurtz is on the ice. Offensively, his best asset is his big point shot. He one-times pucks cleanly from his offside and he has a quick wrister in the toolbox too; the majority of his offensive production this year has come from shot generation and by getting pucks to the net. Kurtz flashes physical play but seems more comfortable as a stick-on-puck defender who can use his mobility and reach to neutralize attackers, rather than physicality. I wouldn’t call him a dynamic offensive player either. He’s not “flashy.” But there’s such a quiet effectiveness with his game, even at the USHL level. He hasn’t hit the score sheet as a USHL player, but he’s been effective. Even as a late born 2007, Kurtz just seems like the kind of athletic defender who could continue to improve through his college years and end up being an NHL asset.

Grades:

Skating: 55, Shot: 52.5, Skills: 50, Smarts: 55, Physicality/Compete: 50

OFP: 52.75

Kurtz shows off his scoring ability by picking the corner from the left flank.

Teddy Lechner - Academy of Holy Angels (USHS - MN)/Muskegon (USHL)

6-foot-3, 170 pounds, Shoots: Right

A detail-oriented defender who projects as a defense first pro thanks to a good frame and room for him to improve athletically. Lechner is one of the youngest players eligible for the draft this year, so it should come as no surprise that there is a need for him to improve his footwork and his ability to defend the net front. Lechner’s explosiveness in all directions could stand to improve, which would make him a more consistent transitional defender. It would also help him escape forecheckers to ensure that he’s starting breakouts cleanly. At the high school level he has a profound impact on the transition game, and he defends aggressively in the neutral zone to help keep pressure on. However, at the USHL level, he has struggled to execute passes under pressure, limiting his offensive impact. The allure here is that Lechner shows good defensive instincts and an active stick that has helped him be generally solid inside the defensive zone at both the high school and USHL levels. If you’re drafting Lechner, you’re hoping that as he matures physically, components of his game improve and allow him to blossom into a modern-day shutdown defender.

Grades:

Skating: 50, Shot: 45, Skills: 50, Smarts: 55, Physicality/Compete: 52.5

OFP: 51.25

Lechner shows off the offensive and playmaking skill that has been relatively non existent at the USHL level thus far.

Kaiden Donia - Groton School (USHS - Prep)

6-foot-5, 183 pounds, Shoots: Right

Massive prep school defender who has also gotten in a few games with the Lincoln Stars of the USHL. For Donia, it’s all about trying to project where he’ll be in five years when his big frame fills out. He’s a really raw player who still seems to be finding his footing and figuring out how to leverage his size and physical tools to be an impact two-way defender. At the prep level, his reach and big strides help him cover the ground he needs to defensively, making him a rock. He also shows confidence as a handler, looking to lead the charge offensively, pushing through the neutral zone to help gain the line. He’s not a high skill guy, nor does he own a big point shot, but he can move the puck and initiate the breakout. At the USHL level, the pace seems to be giving him some problems. He has struggled with defending in transition, as his lateral and backwards footwork needs some work. He has also lacked the confidence to make plays with the puck like he does at the prep level; turnovers have been a bit of an issue. I’d love to see Donia use his size to dominate more physically, rather than simply as a stick on puck defender. Will that be in the cards as he matures physically? Donia moves well linearly, but can the overall skating profile improve to help him become a potential pro defender? Lots of questions. And those questions would lead to me wanting to take a wait and see approach with Donia, rather than commit a draft pick at this time.

Grades:

Skating: 50, Shot: 45, Skills: 50, Smarts: 50, Physicality/Compete: 52.5

OFP: 50

One of the few times that Donia has been impactful on the puck in his brief USHL time. Good stick defensively and then he drives the middle lane to gain the zone.

Brian McFadden - Thayer Academy (USHS - Prep)

6-foot-5, 181 pounds, Shoots: Right

One of the reasons that I love writing this piece every year is finding those diamonds in the rough; guys who aren’t getting a ton of hype, but who probably deserve it. Insert McFadden, who I’ve heard nothing about going into this project (compared to a guy like Myles Brosnan who has received some hype). However, after watching a good amount of McFadden at both Thayer Academy and with the Boston Jr. Eagles, I can comfortably say that this is a defender who deserves considerably more attention. At 6-foot-5, his mobility is extremely impressive. He has long powerful strides that help him clear the defensive zone and aid in the transition game, but he is also agile and fluid moving backwards, allowing him to be an excellent transitional defender. He is routinely first to pucks in the defensive end and he flashes high end physical upside; he can manhandle prep players below the goal line. Offensively, while he’s aggressive leading the charge out of the defensive zone with his powerful stride, he’s not an overly aggressive offensive player, often opting to dump once he enters enemy territory. He’d really benefit from working on his shot. He can one time pucks cleanly and he flashes a heavy wrister, but neither are major weapons, designed mostly to get low pucks to the net. McFadden doesn’t appear to have his rights held by a USHL team (he was drafted by Saint John of the QMJHL), but it would be really interesting to see him outside of the prep loop. This is a player that I could see NHL teams being all over, even as early as the top 100.

Grades:

Skating: 55, Shot: 45, Skills: 50, Smarts: 52.5, Physicality/Compete: 57.5

OFP: 52.875

McFadden engages physically to ensure that he secures the puck then he starts the breakout with his feet.

Nicklas Nelson - Monticello High (USHS - MN)

6-foot-1, 170 pounds, Shoots: Left

UConn commit (and Sioux Falls, USHL, prospect) who is an absolute work horse for Monticello High, routinely playing over half the game for his team. Nelson is best described as a heady playmaker who can take on any situation thanks to his high IQ. He’s probably at his best and most comfortable inside the offensive blueline, where his good footwork and excellent vision can be put to work. He’s scored his share of goals from the blueline the last two years, but I’m not sure that I’d call his shot a significant weapon. He’s a high-volume shooter who tries to get pucks through traffic with quick wristers or slappers, often keeping them low. His lateral quickness and agility are good, making him elusive as he evades pressure. He’s not an extremely explosive linear mover, which could impact his offensive impact as he moves up the levels. But the overall skating profile gives him a chance of being that jack of all trades type. Defensively, Nelson has an active stick and will compete to take away space. He defends very aggressively, often acting as a disruptive force in the neutral zone and even applying pressure on the forecheck. As he moves up levels, he’ll have to make a few alterations to his approach given that average physical profile. I’m thinking NHL teams would love to see Nelson in the USHL to end the year to get a barometer of the translation of his skills given that “jack of all trades” projection. Is he someone who tops out as a quality NCAA player, or could he be a Mike Reilly type who can provide great depth to an NHL defensive unit?

Grades:

Skating: 52.5, Shot: 50, Skills: 52.5, Smarts: 55, Physicality/Compete: 50

OFP: 52.375

Nelson walks the blueline, showing off his good footwork, then finds a teammate with a cross-ice pass through traffic for the goal.

Cody Wood - London Nationals (GOJHL)/London Knights (OHL)

6-foot-2, 190 pounds, Shoots: Left

Another work horse for his tier 2 team, Wood often plays in advance of 30 minutes a night for the London Nationals. He’s also gotten in a handful of games for the London Knights this year, but played sparingly in those contests. In the GOJHL, Wood finds himself near the top of the defenseman scoring race, with an outside chance of cracking the top five by season’s end. This is his first year above the AAA level, having played the previous year in the U18 AAA loop, so his performance has to be encouraging for the Knights, although where he fits in next year remains to be seen with the majority of the blueline set to return. Wood is ultra-aggressive offensively at the GOJHL level. He has a strong initial burst which allows him to gain a step to help him push pace and jump up in the play. He will look to take on defenders one on one with the puck like an attacking forward and he’s always looking for opportunities to activate. Wood also has a good shot from the point that he gets through traffic well. Defensively, he also likes to play aggressively, defending high in the zone. Sometimes this causes him to get burned as he reaches to break up passes or disrupt entries; his approach will have to be refined for higher levels. This is especially true because his transitional skating and agility are only average. At the OHL level this has been exposed a few times. Additionally, he’ll need to learn to make quicker decisions with the puck in the defensive zone, perhaps trusting his quick bursts to help him create space from forecheckers. It just comes down to building confidence at higher levels. While there is no question that Wood possesses intriguing upside as a two-way defender, teams might be best served to see how he handles higher levels first before committing a draft pick.

Grades:

Skating: 52.5, Shot: 52.5, Skills: 52.5, Smarts: 50, Physicality/Compete: 50

OFP: 51.375

Wood shows off that quick speed burst to break in and score.

Goaltenders

Maks Corovic - Collingwood (OJHL)

6-foot-3, 196 pounds, Catches: Left

Corovic has had a tremendous year in the OJHL with Collingwood. Currently he has a .942% and if that holds, it would be the highest mark from a qualified U18 netminder in the league during this millennium. Now, Collingwood is a top team and they do well to limit high danger opportunities, but Corovic clearly has high end tools and does well to provide a stable presence in the crease. He combines quick feet with good length and that allows him to cover his posts well and get out quickly to challenge shooters. He’s also an excellent competitor in the crease who battles for sight lines and fights to make second or third chance saves in scramble situations. Outside of the OJHL, Corovic started one game for the Brantford Bulldogs earlier this year and was fairly solid in that appearance. He also had a showing with Canada East at the WJAC, where he, again, was solid. The big thing that Corovic needs to work on is his rebound control. He gives up too many rebounds to the slot and can have trouble controlling shots off his pads. While you do love his compete level to fight to cover up those errors, at higher levels, he won’t be able to make as many saves on second chance opportunities. I would expect Corovic to be the starter in Brantford next year and that will be terrific for his development. This is definitely a player that I’d advocate heavily for at the draft. Depending on how the playoffs go for Collingwood, I also wouldn’t be surprised if he was on Hockey Canada’s radar for the U18’s.

Grades:

Athleticism: 55, Compete/Temperament: 55, Play Reading: 55, Technique: 50, Rebound Control: 47.5, Puck Handling: 50

OFP: 52.625

Corovic competes to find the puck in a net front scramble and then gets a strong push to the top of the blue paint to make a key save.

Matthew Humphries - Aurora (OJHL)/Oshawa (OHL)

6-foot-4, 205 pounds, Catches: Left

Humphries maybe shouldn’t be considered for this report, but since he spent half the year in the OJHL with Aurora after failing to make the Niagara IceDogs, we’ll include him. A trade to Oshawa and an injury to Isaac Gravelle paved the way for Humphries to get back into the OHL, where he has proven that he belongs in the league. He got off to a very hot start, but his numbers have crashed a bit thanks to the fact that Oshawa is rebuilding and he’s seeing a ton of rubber; that hot start really wasn’t sustainable. Humphries' most impressive quality might just be the combination of his compete level and size. It’s rare to find a 6-foot-4 goaltender who is as aggressive as Humphries is in challenging shooters and how he responds to scrambles, pushing to make highlight reel saves. There’s definitely room for him to get a little more explosive post to post, but you can never fault his effort. Humphries also largely does a good job of controlling rebounds to his chest and upper body, limiting chances by securing pucks. On lower shots, there’s work to be done still. In terms of play tracking and the technical components of his game, Humphries is raw. Sometimes he seems late to find pucks, other times, he shows great awareness. Sometimes he closes off angles extremely well by using his size aggressively and other times he gives up his posts and overcommits. Sometimes holes open up five hole or to his upper body while he’s moving; softer goals have been an issue of late. But, the bare bones are there for Humphries to develop into a pro level goaltender, he just needs seasoning. Like Corovic, I would think that he’ll be on Hockey Canada’s radar for the U18’s.

Grades:

Athleticism: 52.5, Compete/Temperament: 55, Play Reading: 52.5, Technique: 50, Rebound Control: 52.5, Puck Handling: 47.5

OFP: 52

Outstanding glove save by Humphries as he pushes to the left and robs Brock Chitaroni.

Neilan Johnson - Hotchkiss School (USHS - Prep)

6-foot-3, 174 pounds, Catches: Left

One of the youngest goaltenders eligible this year (with an August birth date), Johnson, as you might guess, is an extremely raw goaltending prospect. There’s lots to like, but also some things that will need significant amendment to find success at higher levels. For a 6-foot-3 netminder, he shows strong explosiveness in the crease, generating good power in his pushes both laterally and linearly, allowing him to be aggressive in cutting down angles. He also tracks the play quite well, seemingly in a good position to make initial saves. But where Johnson struggles is in the technical components. He consistently overcommits, leaving him out of the play if he gives up a second chance opportunity, or if the opposition moves the puck well enough, disguising shot attempts. He’ll need to refine his movements at higher levels. Additionally, his rebound control needs a fair amount of work, especially given his propensity to slide out of position to make saves. The good news is that those areas of the game can be improved with coaching. The innate abilities that Johnson possesses could make him an interesting project. Look for him to go to the USHL (with Green Bay) or to sign with an OHL team before heading to Northeastern. He needs a few years at other levels before making that NCAA jump.

Grades:

Athleticism: 55, Compete/Temperament: 52.5, Play Reading: 55, Technique: 47.5, Rebound Control: 47.5, Puck Handling: 45

OFP: 51.375

Good positioning from Johnson here as he cuts down the angle of the shooter.

Elliot Lennon - Deerfield Academy (USHS - Prep)/Madison (USHL)

6-foot-6, 201 pounds, Catches: Left

Lennon tried out for the Quebec Remparts of the QMJHL to start the year but was released, seeing him return to Deerfield where he’s had another strong statistical season (after serving as Deerfield’s starter last year too). Lennon is massive and he’s at his best when he’s playing composed, using his size to his advantage by holding his angles. He shows decent athleticism for a bigger netminder, especially when it comes to moving post to post. He also competes to make saves, pushing deep in his net to use his size to his advantage when he needs to scramble. The issue is that Lennon does not often leverage his size well enough. He can be susceptible to higher shots because he drops down to the butterfly too early. He also has a tendency to shrink in his posture, eliminating his size advantage. Lennon’s rebound control needs work too, as he can have trouble finding shots and securing them from a longer range, especially through traffic. In two of his three games at a higher level so far this year (including a QMJHL preseason game and a USHL game), Lennon has struggled because of the above issues. When he’s playing at the prep level, these issues are not as magnified. In other words, he’s going to need a lot of work and seasoning. I’d want to see him perform in the USHL/QMJHL for an entire year to see how his game improves before committing a draft selection. The size, athleticism combination is intriguing, but his game is raw.

Grades:

Athleticism: 52.5, Compete/Temperament: 55, Play Reading: 52.5, Technique: 47.5, Rebound Control: 45, Puck Handling: 45

OFP: 50.25

Lennon stretches across to make the acrobatic save on the two on one.

Draft Rankings for the 2026 NHL Draft