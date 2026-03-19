2026 NHL DRAFT: Tier Two Leagues, Part One – Forward Prospects to Watch – BCHL, AJHL, OJHL, USHS, Prep Schools, etc.

The landscape of junior hockey is ever changing thanks to the new NCAA eligibility rules. Previously, the top tier two leagues would have some high-end talent because those players wanted to preserve their NCAA eligibility. The BCHL, AJHL, OJHL, USHS, Prep Schools…they’ve all had highly drafted players the last decade. But now that the top players can go to the CHL and still be NCAA eligible, those same tier two leagues have taken a big hit. That said, NHL teams and independent scouting agencies like us would be doing a massive disservice if we neglected these leagues completely. There are still some draft candidates playing in those leagues.

An annual tradition has me looking at the top players playing tier two hockey. As such, here is part one of that annual look at the top Tier 2 (BCHL, OJHL, NAHL, USHS, etc) players available for the 2026 NHL Draft. These are the top forwards.

Forwards

William Manchuso - Center - St. Marks School (USHS - Prep)

6-foot-0, 185 pounds, Shoots: Left

Manchuso is a fiery center who loves to push the pace with his strong skating ability. At the prep level, it stands out as a major advantage as he is consistently one of the quickest players on the ice. However, even in the two games he played with the NTDP against NCAA competition, his speed stood out positively, especially as a forechecker. Outside of his skating ability, his shot appears to be his best weapon. He gets pucks off cleanly and loves to shoot, beating goaltenders cleanly or generating second chance opportunities. As mentioned, he’s also competitive and physical in pursuit of the puck, although there’s room for him to be more consistently dialed in defensively. The real question is, how skilled is Manchuso and how will his on puck play translate to higher levels? He was a relative non-factor offensively in those two games with the NTDP, struggling to execute clean passes or maintain possession under pressure. It would be great to see him finish the year at the USHL level to see how his game holds up. Best case scenario would see Manchuso develop into a Cam Lund kind of player. He’s a Dartmouth commit.

Grades:

Skating: 55, Shot: 52.5, Skills: 50, Smarts: 50, Physicality/Compete: 55

OFP: 52.125

Competitive play to stop the breakout with a big hit, then track back to secure the puck and score (off screen) into the empty net.

Boris Borin - Center - Chilliwack Chiefs (BCHL)

5-foot-10, 160 pounds, Shoots: Left

Came into the season with a fair amount of hype for this year’s draft after a really strong season in the MHL last year as a U17 player. He was supposed to play for Youngstown of the USHL, but his VISA situation could not be sorted out so he came to the BCHL with Chilliwack. One would have to believe that he’ll be a coveted player for this summer’s CHL Import Draft. Borin is a high-class playmaker. He could easily have another dozen (plus) assists this year if some of his teammates could finish a little better. He sees the ice extremely well and has the poise and patience to slow the game down. He can definitely play up tempo, but he’s been most effective in the BCHL when he’s able to control play from the half wall, allowing him to survey the ice. For this reason, he’s been deadly on the powerplay. But projections for Borin are going to be all over the map due to his lack of size/athletic tools. He’s a good skater; he can build speed and is solid on his edges. He’s just not quite as dynamic as you’d like to see from a smaller, skill based forward. He’s fairly engaged without the puck in the offensive and neutral zones; perhaps not physically, but he tracks pucks and will work to earn touches. However, in the defensive end, he puck watches way too much and is not consistently engaged enough as a pivot. There’s no question that Borin possesses excellent offensive upside due to his vision and skill. But, I may want to see him at a higher level before committing a draft pick on him.

Grades:

Skating: 50, Shot: 47.5, Skills: 55, Smarts: 55, Physicality/Compete: 47.5

OFP: 51.75

Borin breaks in behind the defense and then finds a streaking teammate for the goal with a nice dish.

KJ Sauer - Center - Andover High (USHS - MN)

6-foot-4, 181 pounds, Shoots: Right

Sauer, the nephew of former NHL defenders Kurt and Michael Sauer, is a really intriguing prospect because of a rare combination of tools. He’s big and athletic and plays a true power game; he’s an in-your-face competitor who can take over games physically at the high school level. He is a late born 2007, so he’s got a little less runway for development, but at the same time, he’s still a raw prospect who has missed the majority of this season so far due to injury. At 6-foot-4, he has these long strides that allow him to build up to a solid top speed, even if the quickness element could still be upgraded. Additionally, he actually moves well laterally and is confident on his edges, something that helps him quarterback the Andover powerplay. As an offensive player, his shot is probably currently his biggest weapon. He has a heavy shot, and he seeks out opportunities in the home plate area to utilize it. From a skill and IQ perspective, I believe there’s still growth that could occur as he gains experience at higher levels; he’s a long term project. However, five years down the road, Sauer has the physical profile to be a pro player and how the rest of his game rounds into form remains to be seen. He has yet to commit to an NCAA program and his WHL rights are held by Spokane, so perhaps that is an eventual destination for him. Given the unique profile, Sauer is the kind of player that you use a later round selection on because he is far from a polished product and has a blend of size and power that could see him develop into a pro player in some capacity.

Grades:

Skating: 52.5, Shot: 52.5, Skills: 50, Smarts: 50, Physicality/Compete: 60

OFP: 52.375

The perfect example of how Sauer is ploughing through the high school level since returning to action.

Keegan Davis - Wing - Benilde-St. Margaret's School (USHS - MN)

6-foot-1, 185 pounds, Shoots: Left

After watching a whole bunch of Keegan Davis, I’m not sure I understand why he was left off of NHL Central Scouting’s midterm rankings. Davis has a good frame. He skates well. He flashes high end skill and can beat defenders one on one. He shows good instincts in the offensive zone by timing cuts well and getting to those soft areas of the ice. He’s leading Benilde-St. Margaret's School in scoring by a good margin and also serves as the team’s captain. Would you like to see better shot selection and on puck decision making? Sure, but many high school players struggle with this as they try to assert their dominance. Is there room for improvement in his play away from the puck in the defensive end and neutral zone? Definitely, but again, this is something that a lot of high-end offensive talents struggle with at the high school level. I’d love to see Davis at the USHL level to end the year, to see how his skill set translates there, but this is a player that I believe could possess offensive potential as a pro and I absolutely believe that he should be ranked as a potential draft selection.

Grades:

Skating: 52.5, Shot: 52.5, Skills: 55, Smarts: 52.5, Physicality/Compete: 60

OFP: 52.625

Davis carves up the neutral zone, beating multiple defenders to break in and score. A good showcase of his straight-line speed and high-end skill.

Joe Erickson - Center - Blake School (USHS - MN)

6-foot-4, 200 pounds, Shoots: Right

Erickson is a pivot with a massive frame who already has a clear understanding of how to use his frame to dominate his touches. He is aggressive in trying to get to the net. He protects the puck well on net drives or in the cycle by keeping defenders on his back. He is aggressive physically to earn space or earn touches. Erickson is a true power center. Comparing his tape from a year ago, he’s clearly worked hard to improve his skating. His linear speed is pretty impressive for a big forward, and he uses it well to push pace or to be hard on pucks. His first few strides still need to add more power, and he could still stand to be better and quicker on his edges, but that’s come a long way from last year where he looked more rigid and lacked balance. On top of playing that power game, Erickson is quite skilled. He can keep the puck on a string and can make skilled plays at full speed. Even if the goal scoring numbers are higher this year, from a projection perspective, I believe he will lean more playmaker. He shows good vision and will extend plays with his hands/advanced protection skill to open up passing lanes for him to exploit. In a couple of games at the USHL level with Chicago, Erickson was an immediate impact player with limited ice time. He was kept off the scoreboard, but he was generating chances and making plays with the puck. If he finishes the year with the Steel, look for his offensive production to be solid. Erickson definitely tracks as a potential middle six type.

Grades:

Skating: 52.5, Shot: 47.5, Skills: 55, Smarts: 52.5, Physicality/Compete: 55

OFP: 52.75

Here’s Erickson escaping pressure at the USHL level. First, he forces a turnover, then he shows off his quick hands to escape the wall and get the puck back to the point.

Luke Puchner - Center - Shattuck St. Mary’s (USHS - Prep)

5-foot-10, 181 pounds

The captain of the U.S. Hlinka/Gretzky team that captured gold this summer, Puchner is the kind of player that coaches are going to love at every level he plays at. He’s very detail oriented and is an extremely hard worker in all three zones. He’s not the biggest, and it may be cliche, but he plays bigger than his size, finding success in puck pursuit and in getting to the net to make plays. He consistently outworks defenders despite not possessing elite speed or physical tools. At the Hlinka/Gretzky, he slowly gained more ice time and responsibility over the course of the tournament through his hard work and consistency, and he’s been terrific for Shattuck St. Mary’s this year. The issue is that Puchner’s skill set is not incredibly projectable. He was an early bloomer physically and peers have caught up to him; thankfully he has retained excellent work habits to remain a high impact player. His skating lacks power and dynamic qualities, especially for his size. He’s not a high end shooter/finisher. He’s not an overly creative or “flashy” player; don’t expect him to create that extra time and space he needs with his hands. But, where Puchner excels is in making quick decisions and great reads with the puck. He’s a very smart player on and off the puck, exhibiting an understanding of finding space and using his stick to force turnovers. Of course, the aforementioned work rate is terrific too. But, at higher levels, what would his role look like without those added dynamic qualities? Puchner is the kind of player who will end up becoming a high-end collegiate player by his junior/senior year (he’s committed to UMD) and that will put him on the NHL radar.

Grades:

Skating: 47.5, Shot: 45, Skills: 50, Smarts: 57.5, Physicality/Compete: 55

OFP: 51.375

Two great set ups from Puchner from a game against Germany in the Hlinka/Gretzky Cup.

Charlie Puglisi - Center - The Winchendon School (USHS - Prep)

5-foot-9, 160 pounds, Shoots: Right

A diminutive, speedy, playmaking center, Puglisi plays for Winchendon School out of Massachusetts. While the school has a storied history, former Blackhawks role player Mike Hardman is probably the team’s most “famous” alumni. Puglisi has a well-rounded skill set. Nothing that would jump off the page at you and scream “elite,” but he’s been one of the better players in New England prep this year. He’s quick on feet and can absolutely be best described as a “quick strike” kind of player. He’s tenacious and works hard at both ends to try to earn possession, helping to apply pressure to force turnovers. He’s equal parts playmaker and goal scorer. He doesn’t seem to force passes or shots like many high end prep players do; he’s selective and patient. At times, he can be overwhelmed physically…even at the prep level. There’s a need for him to bulk up to withstand contact at higher levels. Additionally, when he tries to push pace and make plays through the neutral zone, he can lose control, especially when pressured. It’s that old adage of the hands needing to catch up to the feet. I see Puglisi as a real long term project. The offensive upside is high, especially for the collegiate level, but he’s several years away and for that reason, I’m guessing NHL teams might want to see his game at the USHL level (or CHL level) first before using a draft pick on him.

Grades:

Skating: 52.5, Shot: 50, Skills: 52.5, Smarts: 52.5, Physicality/Compete: 50

OFP: 51.75

Puglisi capitalizes on a scoring chance in the slot.

Will Schlechtweg - Wing - Kent School (USHS - Prep)/Muskegon (USHL)

6-foot-1, 185 pounds, Shoots: Left

A bit of a late bloomer who wasn’t drafted in the USHL or the OHL. Had played the last few seasons for Kent School in Connecticut, but left the program half way through this season to sign with Muskegon of the USHL (and subsequently committed to Maine). He’s been playing pretty sparingly in Muskegon (fourth line role), so we’ll include him on this list anyway, looking closely at his prep play and transfer to the USHL. In watching Schlectweg at Kent (or with the Yale Jr. Bulldogs), one thing that is very obvious is the speed and pace discrepancy between the USHL and the Prep loop currently. Playing with Kent or the Yale Jr. Bulldogs, Schlectweg is able to create in transition, beating defenders consistently to the outside to get to the net. However, at the USHL, this component of his game has been neutralized, showcasing a need to get quicker to be effective at higher levels. At either level, Schlectweg’s IQ and off puck awareness stand out. He’s a smart player; a player who creates and capitalizes on opportunities through off puck movement and timing. He’s not a power forward, but he engages physically to get to the net or to try to earn touches. From a skill perspective, there’s no true standout quality. So that begs the question, is Schlectweg a true NHL draft candidate? I would say no at this time and NHL Central Scouting seems to believe that too since they dropped him from the midterm rankings after he was ranked early on. I would assume that he’ll play for Muskegon again next year and it’ll be interesting to track his progress in a quality USHL program known for strong development.

Grades:

Skating: 50, Shot: 50, Skills: 50, Smarts: 52.5, Physicality/Compete: 50

OFP: 50.5

Schlectweg breaks in at the prep level for a good scoring chance. At the USHL level, he doesn’t have the power to do that yet and it’s clearly a big part of his on ice identity.

Ethan Sturgis - Wing - Minnetonka High (USHS - MN)

6-foot-2, 180 pounds, Shoots: Right

Sturgis is a player who already plays a very heavy, pro style game; it’s easy to see his skill set translating well to higher levels. He’s not overly quick. He’s not overly skilled. However, he has a clear identity on the ice. He forechecks hard and is extremely active in puck pursuit. He protects the puck well, both in the cycle and on net drives. He consistently gets to the net and applies himself physically. He shows good offensive instincts and is able to make quick decisions with the puck, funneling pucks to the middle of the ice. Interestingly enough, Sturgis spent some time on defense earlier in his minor hockey career and has only recently switched to the wing. You can see how those good habits as a defender have stayed in his game as a forward. Recently committed to Dartmouth, Sturgis is also a protected player by the Penticton Vees of the WHL. NHL scouts are going to like the frame and habits, it’s just a matter of whether you believe the hands and skill components of his game are good enough to be a pro player, and whether you think the skating can continue to improve. I could definitely see an NHL team using a late round selection on him.

Grades:

Skating: 50, Shot: 50, Skills: 50, Smarts: 55, Physicality/Compete: 55

OFP: 51.75

A couple of clips that really give you an idea of Sturgis’ game. First a nice goal that sees him stay with the play. The second a hard working shift that sees him create a good scoring chance.

Alexei Zhukov - Wing - Brooks Bandits (BCHL)

6-foot-0, 160 pounds, Shoots: Right

Zhukov was an Import selection of Newfoundland (QMJHL) and actually played three preseason games with them, putting up three points in three games. However, the club opted to not keep him and he moved to Brooks of the BCHL (rather than Fargo of the USHL who also hold his rights). Zhukov is a highly skilled, offensively oriented winger. He can really zip the puck, owning a lightning quick release; he one times pucks cleanly or can beat goalies clean with a whip-like wrister. He can create extra time and space with his hands, working to maintain possession along the half wall through quick pivots or inside out moves. Where Zhukov struggles is playing with pace. He’s not a dynamic skater, with shorter choppy strides and a wide base that sees him glide with restricted lateral movement. He can be easily neutralized in transition by BCHL defenders, let alone defenders at higher levels. This is why, despite some excellent production in the BCHL for a great program, Zhukov has not been part of NHL Central Scouting’s lists for 2026. It’s just difficult to see that production carrying over without skating improvements. Zhukov is committed to Providence College and maybe down the line they can bring out the best in his solid offensive tools by improving the physical ones.

Grades:

Skating: 45, Shot: 55, Skills: 55, Smarts: 52.5, Physicality/Compete: 47.5

OFP: 50.875

Zhukov rips a one-timer from the left flank.

Dmitri Kubantsev - Wing - Vernon Vipers (BCHL)

6-foot-1, 194 pounds, Shoots: Left

To be honest, I’m completely perplexed as to why Kubantsev isn’t being ranked anywhere. Much like Borin (discussed earlier), Kubantsev was lined up to play in the USHL this year with Waterloo, but visa issues forced him to the BCHL. And, like Borin, Kubantsev was one of the highest scoring U17 players in the MHL last year, right there with some of the highest ranked Russian players for this year’s draft. The difference being that Kubantsev has a pro frame and some jam to his game to go with immense skill and creativity. Yes, the BCHL’s talent level has dropped off with the new NCAA eligibility rules, but you can’t completely ignore what Kubantsev is showing on a nightly basis. The counting stats are just a little bit above average, but when you dig a little deeper, you see that Kubantsev is near the top of the primary assist leaders this year and is also among the leaders in successful dekes and successfully completed controlled entries. He’s not an extremely quick skater, there’s room for him to elongate his stride to generate more power. But he’s not a terrible skater either; he shows a good initial burst and he’s extremely strong on his skates and on his stick, making him tough to separate from the puck. As mentioned, Kubantsev is very skilled. He routinely turns opposing defenders into swiss cheese. He also has good vision with the puck, using his skill to help facilitate. Lastly, Kubantsev plays a pretty heavy game. He has thrown some very thunderous hits in the BCHL this year and he’s active in puck pursuit, especially on the forecheck. There’s room for him to use his size to get to the net a little more consistently; he can be fairly perimeter oriented for a player who does possess both power and skill, but there’s potential for that to improve. I hope CHL clubs are watching this year because he would be a dynamite Import Draft selection this June. At this point, I just don’t get the lack of hype here.

Grades:

Skating: 50, Shot: 52.5, Skills: 57.5, Smarts: 52.5, Physicality/Compete: 52.5

OFP: 52.875

A little taste of what Kubantsev can bring to the table.

Nolan Long - Wing - St. Andrew’s College (U18 AAA)

6-foot-0, 176 pounds, Shoots: Left

This feels like the first year in some time that SAC doesn’t have a draft candidate drawing intrigue from the scouting community. The program is outstanding, but I wonder if the changing NCAA landscape has hurt their recruiting process. Nolan Long is the team’s leading scorer this year by a pretty good margin. However, watching him, he’s not the kind of player I expected, per say. He’s not a consistent primary play driver. Long is more of a hardworking, intelligent, opportunist. He’s a straight-line player who works the wall, can push pace with good linear speed, and who gets to the net. He shows good passing feel and sense and could one day develop into the kind of player who works as a complement to a highly creative center at higher levels. As an NHL draft candidate, there really isn’t anything incredibly enticing. While the straight-line speed is solid; he’s a powerful player, the East/West movement and agility need work. He can lose edges and isn’t as quick when it comes to changing direction. The rest of the skill categories grade as average and muddy his projection. He’s a pick of the Soo Greyhounds in the OHL and the Madison Capitals of the USHL and it will be interesting to see his next step.

Grades:

Skating: 50, Shot: 50, Skills: 47.5, Smarts: 52.5, Physicality/Compete: 52.5

OFP: 50.375

Strong patience and vision from Long to spot a streaking teammate for the goal.

Kam Hodgson - Center/Wing - Culver Military Academy (USHS - Prep)

5-foot-11, 170 pounds, Shoots: Right

Going back to the 2024 OHL Cup, Hodgson was a guy who really impressed me playing for team TPH at the event. He played a few preseason games for the Battalion this year and I was hoping he’d suit up in the OHL full time, but he opted to return to Culver. He did recently sign with the Battalion, but he won’t be suiting up until next year. The big selling point here is Hodgson’s potential power game in combination with his heavy shot. He can shoot the puck and he puts himself in good position to get looks by being middle lane focused. He’s lined up at both center and wing this year for Culver, but I think his future is on the wing because he projects as more of a complement than a play driver. The tough thing is projecting his game to higher levels. He’s only average sized, so how effective will he be as a power, North/South presence. The skating is good, but there’s still room for it to be better than average, again, especially considering that he’s not going to be overwhelming pro players physically. And the production this year has fallen off a bit; watching Culver games, he’s not as impactful on the puck as he could be. Teams should have Hodgson on their radar as a potential pro player down the line, but I think they’ll want to see how his game adapts to higher levels before committing a draft selection to him.

Grades:

Skating: 50, Shot: 55, Skills: 50, Smarts: 50, Physicality/Compete: 50

OFP: 51

Hodgson rifles one past the netminder after a strong cutback in transition.

Alex Theodore - Wing - Phillips Academy Andover (USHS - Prep)

6-foot-2, 185, Shoots: Left

Born in Florida, but partially raised in Czechia, Theodore has only been back in the U.S. the last few years, playing with Phillips Academy Andover. He is a classic power winger who fits the mold of the kind of player NHL teams are looking for currently to fill out their bottom six. He works the wall well. He operates well as a net front presence. He plays a very heavy game and is active in puck pursuit; he can run through players at the prep level. He takes care of the puck and makes quick decisions, while also showing strong instincts away from the puck. He’s not a dynamic or highly creative player, but he can finish off plays in tight and he can create space. The skating would best be classified as average. There’s room for him to develop a more efficient and powerful stride and if that happens, he could end up being a very effective pro player. His USHL rights are held by Youngstown and I’d love to see him finish the year there to see how he handles the increased pace. However, the physical tools here are quite alluring and this is a player that I’d advocate for in the later rounds. He’s committed to Dartmouth and could end up being a solid power forward prospect four years down the road after some time in the USHL and a few years at the NCAA level.

Grades:

Skating: 50, Shot: 52.5, Skills: 50, Smarts: 55, Physicality/Compete: 55

OFP: 52.25

Theodore shows off some skill and power in transition by driving wide and cutting back to the inside, maintaining balance well enough to get his shot off.

Draft Rankings for the 2026 NHL Draft