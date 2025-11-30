The 2025 November u18 5 Nations tournament saw a flurry of NHL scouts and international fans flock to Lassalyckans Ishall in Ulricehamn, Sweden. The rink that is used to HockeyTrean (Sweden’s 5th tier of men’s pro hockey) competition was suddenly the site of clashes between some of the best teenage hockey players on the planet and potential future NHL stars.

On paper, the tournament was 4 Davids versus 1 Goliath. Host nation Sweden were the heavy favourites and they did not disappoint, going undefeated despite some shaky moments late in games. Eternally underrated Czechia, the ever-hardworking Finnish team and weaker than usual USNTDP had some very strong team performances, all finishing with a 2-2 record. Only the Swiss team failed to secure a win, but that’s not for lack of trying. They took a few teams to the brink of defeat, but lacked the star power to break through and close out a victory.

Overall, the level of competition was not the strongest since some of the higher profile 2008-born skaters (Oliver Suvanto, Petr Tomek and Juho Piiparinen to name a few) were taken by the U20 squads for the 5 Nations tournament in Slovakia. In addition, the U.S. team that won gold at the Hlinka-Gretzky tournament was made up of non-USNTDP players. However, that left a lot of room for lesser-known prospects to step up and put on a show on the international stage. Viktor and Felix, our scouts in attendance, go over the ones that made a strong impression from each team.

SWITZERLAND

Fabrice Bouvard

“Looking good” is a relative term for a team that went winless, but Bouvard was a standout for the Swiss playing a top 6 role down the middle. The centerman from Zürich didn’t get on the scoresheet consistently, but his skill level and ability to read the game were noteworthy. Ditto his two-way play, primarily with crafty and well timed stick checks. He put on a real offensive show against Finland in the final match of the tournament, factoring in on all of Switzerland's goals in a 1G 2A performance. He did fade into the background a fair bit, though. He didn’t have the best motor, either. As far as draft eligible Swiss players at the tournament, Bouvard might have the best shot at getting picked thanks to his intriguing tools and offensive upside. - Robbins

CZECHIA

Filip Novák

Filip Novák was the player that stood out for the weaker-than-average Czech U18 team at the 5 Nations Tournament in Ulricehamn. What caught my attention was his blend of size, poise, and willingness to make plays. Novák consistently supported play on both sides of the puck, using his strong frame to win battles and protect possession. In the offensive zone he showed good touch and patience, often initiating controlled exits and entries rather than forcing plays. Although there were moments where his decision-making could improve, his overall reads were still dependable. Defensively, he demonstrated strong awareness, staying above the puck and reading developing threats with confidence. While he wasn’t the flashiest player on the ice, his shift-to-shift consistency made him one of Czechia’s most dependable contributors. Overall, Novák’s tournament reinforced his profile as a well-rounded forward with the tools to impact the game in multiple ways. - Åhlund

FINLAND

Max Laatikainen

Max Laatikainen put in a composed and reliable performance for Finland at the U18 5 Nations in Ulricehamn, having 2 assists in 4 games. Something I really enjoyed was Max skating, it was smooth and controlled, and he consistently managed his gap well, steering attackers out wide and limiting high danger chances. With the puck, he wasn’t flashy but made smart, safe passes to break out of the defensive zone. Defensively, he competed hard, using his positioning more than physicality. His performance in Ulricehamn strengthened the view of him as a dependable, structure-driven blueliner with room to expand his puck-moving influence as he progresses. - Åhlund

Eelis Uronen

Before ever taking the ice, Uronen stood out for being the twin brother of Anttoni, younger brother of VGK prospect Tuomas, and captain of the U18 squad. On the ice, he was a competitive and confident piece on the backend for Finland. He stepped up and made an impact all over the ice. He played a physical defensive game, broke the puck out with ease (as well as skated it from OZ to DZ a few times), and was a regular offensive contributor both from the point and below the blue line. Watching him made me believe Uronen is a big game player. Despite the excellent tournament, Uronen is still a longshot to be an NHLer. The ceiling isn’t very high and the skating is average at best. However, he might have played himself onto some teams’ watchlists with his performance.I’ll certainly be keeping an eye on him. - Robbins

USA

Casey Mutryn

Mutryn stood out in a big way at Ulricehamn, and I’m not just talking about his frame. The forward from Norwell, MA., wore the C for the NTDP and was an all-situations workhorse for the U.S. He played an important role in the top 6 as a two-way puck-insulator and net-front presence, as well as a surprisingly solid transition driver thanks to his strong skating. He displayed good pre-scanning and body positioning habits, which is always an encouraging sign for a player's hockey IQ. However, he was never the player pushing the envelope offensively. It’s not like plays died on his stick, but he lacks the dynamic skill and creativity that some of his NTDP teammates possess. Mutryn has all the tools a player needs to find success in today’s NHL, thought most likely in a complimentary role. - Robbins

Wyatt Cullen​

Wyatt Cullen delivered a notable showing for the U.S. team at the tournament, recording 4 points (1 goal + 3 assists) in 3 games. In the opening match against Switzerland he logged both a goal and an assist, helping his team to a 5-2 victory. What impressed me most was his exceptional vision, he maintained constant awareness of his surroundings, keeping his head up and tracking the play without ever needing to look down at the puck. He brought pace to the game, and high level puck handling skills, Cullen repeatedly created dangerous scoring opportunities and used his mobility to tilt play in the U.S.’ favour.

While the U.S. team did not ultimately claim the top spot, Cullen’s contributions stood out among his teammates, showcasing his two-way awareness and offensive upside. His performance in Ulricehamn underlined his growing status as a key young forward within the national program. - Åhlund

Nick Bogas

Bogas was never the biggest blueliner on the ice in Ulricehamn, but there were many moments where he was the meanest. Based on his average size, I wouldn’t have expected him to be the NTDP’s most effective and physically imposing shutdown defenceman. It looked like Bogas relished in getting under the skin of his opponents, and somehow managing to stay out of the box while doing so. He even had some nice puck moving moments and had a pretty decent shot from the point. There may not be a high ceiling here, but Bogas showed enough grit and defensive prowess to make me pencil his name onto my watchlist. - Robbins

Mikey Berchild

Berchild was one of Team USA’s most effective forwards, finishing with an impressive 7 points (2 goals, 5 assists). Across all four games, he showed a level of polish and consistency that stood out even against strong international competition. Throughout the tournament, Berchild demonstrated elite puck handling, smart skating, and high level hockey sense. His refined stickhandling allowed him to maintain possession in tight spaces and under pressure, often turning contested situations into controlled offensive sequences. He consistently created high-danger scoring opportunities by slipping through traffic, making advanced reads, and delivering precise, dangerous passes to teammates. His skating was both smooth and intelligent, enabling him to evade defenders, attack with pace, and generate momentum off the rush. Across all four games, Berchild’s performance firmly placed him among the elite forwards at the Ulricehamn tournament. - Åhlund

SWEDEN

Alexander Command

Alexander Command was one of Sweden’s standout players during the 5 Nations Tournament in Ulricehamn 2025. With a total of seven points (3 goals and 4 assists), he shared the team lead in scoring and confirmed his status as one of the most promising players in his age group.

Command combined speed and physical strength with a powerful shot, making him a constant offensive threat. His ability to read the play and create opportunities for both himself and his linemates was crucial in several key games, particularly in the victory over the United States where he contributed to two goals. He impressed with his maturity and defensive responsibility, showing a complete, two-way game. Overall, the Ulricehamn tournament marked a clear breakthrough for Command on the international stage. - Åhlund

Wiggo Sörensson

Sörensson was my most anticipated prospect to watch at Ulricehamn given the fact that he’s almost exclusively faced 4th-tier Swedish pro competition since the 2024-2025 season. He was tasked with centering the 2nd line of one of the strongest Swedish u18 groups in a long time and he knocked it out of the park. He was routinely the fastest player on the ice and leveraged that high-end skating to make an impact all over the ice. I felt he outshined highly-toute linemates Elton Hermansson and Max Isaksson. The real travesty is that he’s returning to Boro/Vetlanda after the tournament and not a top flight Swedish hockey program, so getting a proper read on his NHL potential is still tricky. One can only hope he’ll be loaned to a HockeyAllsvenkan team in the new year to boost his draft stock. - Robbins

Axel Elofsson

Axel Elofsson delivered one of the most intriguing blue-line performances for Sweden in his hometown of Ulricehamn. The right-shooting defenseman produced 5 assists in 4 games, showing a consistent ability to drive play and create offense from the back end. His +7 rating further reflects his reliability and impact at both ends of the ice. It’s no secret that I'm a fan of Elofsson’s game as I had him as one of my early seasons favorites. He regularly used subtle feints, weight shifts and shot fakes to open passing lanes, often drawing pressure before slipping pucks into dangerous areas. With strong edge control and confidence under pressure, he acted as a primary puck-mover in transition, initiating controlled exits and leading several clean entries. Defensively, he played with good stick detail and anticipation, though he still benefits more from positioning and timing than physical strength. His frame and style may raise questions about translation to smaller rinks, but the offensive instincts are undeniable. - Åhlund

Marcus Nordmark

As always, Marcus Nordmark puts on the yellow jersey and gets it done. It was a vintage performance. High-end skill with the puck, a wicked shot, elusive cuts to open ice, and points galore. Lights out on the PP. I really admire his ability to send defenders into a tizzy with his off puck movement. It was also a vintage performance in the sense that he didn’t give close to 100% away from the puck, at least not every shift. All in all, it was a great performance from one of the best forward prospects available in the region, but I don’t feel like any of my concerns over his compete level went away. Maybe the relatively lower level of talent bored him, but I wish he’d give a complete effort from start to finish. Still a 1st round calibre talent in my books. - Robbins