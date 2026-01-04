2026 WORLD JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP: Daily Recap- January 2nd, 2026 – Game Summaries – Standout Performances – Notable Draft Eligible Prospects

RELEGATION

Germany and Denmark geared up for the right to stay up in the top division early on Friday morning, with the Germans suiting up for their third straight relegation round. The game commenced with a consistent attack from Germany, who struck early on from a David Lewandowski snipe to go up 1-0. Ferocity didn’t dissipate from there on, as both teams were called for different high-sticking calls. Germany killed their penalty, however, Denmark was unable to, with Maxim Schafer jamming the puck home to take a 2-0 lead. Later on, Denmark went back on the power play, where Mads Klyvo would get open to successfully convert this time for the Danes. The first period ended shortly after with a slight German advantage at 2-1.

At the outset of the second, Germany jumped on the puck early, getting possession and scoring quickly; Manuel Schams fired a shot that hit a Danish defender’s skate to go up 3-1 in the middle period. Less than two minutes later, Germany added to their lead from a beautiful Simon Seidl wrister, putting themselves fully in the driver's seat of this relegation game. However, the Danes didn’t stay down for long. On the power play, Mads Klyvo found a lane yet again to cut the lead to two, and just four minutes later, William Bundgaard maneuvered behind the net, finding Oliver Green to cut the lead to one going into the final period. However, in that fateful third period, the Danes would take consecutive penalties to give the Germans a two-man advantage early in the period, in which they would score from Dustin Wilhoft, who weaved his way to sneak the puck backhand to tuck his second of the tournament.

The third drew down with both teams scoring again, with Manuel Schams scoring for the Germans and Anton Linde for Denmark. Another penalty for Denmark gave Germany an even larger margin of victory on the stick of Lenny Boos. Finally, late Tobias Schwarz would pot an empty netter to ensure an even more dominant German victory. The Danes officially will be relegated next year, with the Norwegians coming back up into the Top division in Edmonton and Red Deer.

SWEDEN v LATVIA

The first quarterfinals matchup of the day, it would be the winner of Group A, Sweden, taking on Latvia. Sweden got off to a very quick start, wasting absolutely no time on a bad Latvian turnover on a defensive retrieval. It was Anton Frondell who struck first, about 10 seconds in, after he got a piece of the shot from Leo Sahlin Wallenius from the point. After as bad a start as they could have, the Latvians would find some momentum. Early, they were not exposing a weakness that the Swedes had shown previously; their defensemen struggled with breakouts when under pressure. But Latvia would put the pressure on and start getting some looks. It led to back-to-back power plays, and on the second opportunity, Kristers Ansons would fire a beautiful shot past Love Harenstam to tie the game up at one. But just as quickly as it seemed the Latvians found their stride, they would resort to a chess match with Sweden. While they did a good job forcing dump-ins and preventing the Swedes from consistently getting to the slot, Lucas Pettersson would work his way down low with the puck as Jack Berglund drove the slot, and Pettersson would put the puck exactly where it needed to be, and Berglund put it home.

Again, in the second period, Latvia would resort to a chess match. They weren’t pressuring the Swedish defenders, instead resorting to a sort of neutral zone trap. While it forced the Swedes to dump pucks in instead of enter the offensive zone with possession, and keep them to the perimeter for the most part, they were not skilled enough nor fast enough to hold Sweden’s stars off for long. Sascha Boumedienne would put home a nice set up from Alfons Freij while Berglund blinded Nils Maurins with his screen in front. Ivar Stenberg dominated possession for much of that offensive zone time as well, helping create the opening for the goal. Less than two minutes later, Felix Carrell would score as he stepped down from the point and took a smart feed from Victor Eklund to blast home, quickly turning what was a one-goal lead into a three goal lead.

In the third period, things started very chippy, with Alberts Smits throwing a late hit after the whistle on Linus Eriksson, who retaliated, creating a big scrum. But despite Smits trying to ignite his team, it would not matter, as Frondell would score his second of the game on an excellent shot to put his team up 5-1. Latvia would not go down without a fight, as Karlis Flugins would fire home a brilliant shot to cut the deficit to three, giving them a glimmer of hope. But after some more back and forth, with neither team willing to make a mistake, it would once again be the more skilled team who drew blood. This time, it was Leo Sahlin Wallenius who beat Maurins with a seeing eye shot from the point to re-claim the four-goal lead. However, Alfons Freij took a bad delay of game penalty, and Latvia would take advantage very quickly, as Olivers Murnieks would score just 12 seconds in on the man-advantage, cutting the deficit back down to three. But that would be all she wrote, as Sweden would send Latvia packing, while they punched their ticket to the semi-finals and a guaranteed shot at a medal.

MVPs:

Sweden: Jack Berglund, Anton Frondell, Ivar Stenberg

Latvia: Olivers Murnieks, Nils Maurins, Krisjanis Sarts

CZECHIA v SWITZERLAND

Czechia and Switzerland has been an anticipated one for the quarter finals because both teams have seriously pressured the top dogs in this tournament. The Swiss got to their game early in this one, shutting down the Czech pressure and adding pressure of their own to boot. Shortly after not scoring on their first power play, Leon Muggli launched one that squeaked under Marik to give the Swiss a 1-0 lead. From there the Swiss were still shutting down their opponents and overall giving more effort in the first, though the Czechs started to break through towards the intermission.

Czechia came out hot for the second, Tomas Galvas grabbed their first goal on some incredible edge work and a tricky shot, tying the Swiss a minute in. The game truly stayed close as both were vying for possession aggressively. Radim Mrtka’s stick was too aggressive as he was taken to the box for high-sticking, that penalty resulted in a Jamiro Reber goal from an impressive Jonah Neuenschwander feed to go up by one once again. The Czechs still played it close and Samuel Drancak finally broke through, willing his way past several Swiss defenders to bury his chance under Kirsch to tie it up.

Shortly after the equalizer, an awkward broken play off the faceoff lead to Adam Jiricek finding a loose puck by the boards and firing it into an open net, Kirsch did not see the shot and the Czechs grabbed their first lead of the game 3-2. Czechia seemed to grab control of the game from there, putting way more quality chances on net, scoring another one off the stick of Petr Sikora to put them ahead by two, a lead they would take into the third period at 4-2.

That domination would continue to start the third, controlling possession once again. Jiri Klima put the game officially out of reach at even strength, with the Czechs leading 5-2. As the desperation of the Swiss continued to mount, Ludvig Johnson took a boarding penalty that gave the opportunistic Czechs another great chance to extend their lead, and extend they would with Jakub Fibigr netting his first of the tournament. The period would shortly draw to an end after that, with the Czechs looking more than dominant after a slow start to this game, they move on to the Semis.

MVP’s

Czechia: Tomas Galvas, Petr Sikora, Samuel Drancak

Switzerland: Leon Muggli, Mike Aeschliman, Jamiro Reber.

USA v FINLAND

After a disappointing loss for both teams in their final group stage matchups, both USA and Finland are looking to bounce back. The first period would see both teams playing two totally different styles, with a lot of give and take. The US were flying up ice and moving the puck very quickly around the offensive zone, and it led to some excellent looks, especially on their power play opportunity. But Petteri Rimpinen was up to the task, and Finland’s defensive structure was still sound despite the US getting some good looks. Meanwhile, the Finns were playing composed, patient, and advantageous hockey. The US would turn the puck over multiple times in key spots, leading to several golden opportunities. This time, it was Nick Kempf who stood tall, matching Rimpinen’s start.

In the second period, the US would get off to a much faster start, killing off the rest of their penalty at the end of the first, then immediately finding the back of the net. Cole Hutson would announce his return in style with a great shot after a great rush and set up by LJ Mooney, who is finding a groove over these last few games. But the Finns would get things under control, scoring a goal of their own, with Heikki Ruohonen putting it home. Ruohonen won a battle in the corner off the dump and chase, with Max Westergard working along the wall before spinning back low and putting the puck on a platter for Ruohonen. About five minutes after evening the score, the Finns would make a crucial mistake and take a too many men penalty, giving the US another power play. This time, Cole Eiserman would not be denied, as Hutson yet again makes a great play, setting up a one-timer for Eiserman by threading the needle.

In the third period, it would be more and more of that same game. Just a masterclass of skill and smarts from both teams, waiting for the right opportunity. Finland, late in the game, found the back of the net, with a ridiculous pass from Aron Kiviharju to Leo Tuuva to tie the game. Then five seconds later, yes, literally five seconds later, Finland’s Joona Saarelainen would give them their first lead of the game, off another ridiculous pass from Tuuva this time. The US would pull their goalie, and as soon as the extra attacker hit the ice, Ryker Lee would finish off a brilliant pass from James Hagens in tight to beat Rimpinen in the slot, and the game was tied. It felt like the building was shaking, the energy was fully awakened in this building. And to overtime we went!

The Finns would establish possession and hold onto it for much of the OT period, outside of one good look for Teddy Stiga. That would pay dividends, as Finland’s Matias Vanhanen would play the puck to the bottom of the right circle, where Arttu Valila would beat Kempf on the blocker side, sending the USA’s hopes for a three-peat out the window, while they join their rivals Sweden and Czechia, while they await the outcome of Canada and Slovakia for the final semi-final spot.

MVPs:

USA: Cole Hutson, Ryker Lee, Cole Eiserman

Finland: Daniel Nieminen, Joona Saarelainen, Heikki Ruohonen

CANADA v SLOVAKIA

The final quarter-final matchup seemed to be the most predictable prior to the game but Slovakia came to play in the early part of the first. Both teams had their chances early, with Slovakia matching Canada physically. After several more close chances, Keaton Verhoeff fired a shot on net that was finished by his North Dakota teammate Cole Reschny to give Canada the lead with around six to go in the period. Just a minute later, Tij Iginla came streaking down the perimeter and released a tight shot that bounced right out the back of the net, putting Canada up 2-0.

The Canadians kept the pressure on tight, dominating chances with Michael Misa scoring an incredible goal by himself to further the blowout. After letting in his third goal on 12 shots, Michal Pradel was pulled in favor of Alan Lendak. On the very next shot, Carson Carels launched a blocked shot on net that got cleaned up by Sam O’Reilly to further beat up on the Slovaks. Tomas Pobezal took a costly penalty to put Canada on their dangerous power play, where Gavin McKenna passed a magical feed to Brady Martin to bury it for the 5-0 lead to end the first.

The second continued to be a dominant one for Canada, but the scoring didn’t appear until almost ten minutes in, when Porter Martone netted his fourth of the tournament, and shortly after, Cole Beaudoin got another in his belt when he lifted one past Lendak to put Canada up 7-0 midway through the second. As the period wound down, the Slovaks found themselves in an interesting chance in their offensive zone, and they converted off the stick of Jan Chovan, who found a lane through traffic to give the Slovaks a point just before the second intermission.

MVPs

Canada: Michael Misa, Michael Hage, Keaton Verhoeff

Slovakia: Tobias Pitka, Alan Lendak, Jan Chovan

INDIVIDUAL REPORTS

Leon Muggli (SWI) 1G

It seems that Washington has an abundance of riches in their prospect core, just look at the performance of Muggli from today. The entire tournament, he has been Switzerland’s best puck mover and finished tied as the leading scorer. Muggli’s skating and edgework along the blueline have been both excellent and not overly flashy. He is the perfect combination of aggressive and stable when running at the top of the offensive zone, and that was exemplified with his goal to take the early lead in this one. Muggli’s retrievals have also been a strong point as he has been able to get it out for the Swiss at those high-danger moments against both strong and weak opponents. His gap control in this game was very solid despite finishing as a -1 on the day. Muggli’s main strength comes from that composure in the neutral zone, going both ways. It’s just another feather in the cap of the Capitals for grabbing this kid when they did in 2024.

Michael Misa (CAN) 1G 1A

By far, Michael Misa’s best performance of the tournament, as he came out of the gate flying and looking like he was about to score 134 points again. His rushes were elite, and teammates Tij Iginla and Porter Martone were given chance after chance repeatedly in the first. Misa buried his first goal to put Canada up by three while he was doing what he does best, finding open ice without the puck. Misa’s knack for finding chances to score is impeccable, and it’s why he’s been one of the guys Canada leans on in these games. His assist came from the other really strong point of his game, on the rush to Porter Martone. Misa has thrived in making chaos on the neutral ice, making a lot of great pushes through the Slovak line to wear them out early. Lastly, Misa was showing a bit of spite and physicality in his game, something that was new to this quarterfinal matchup. If he continues to get involved physically, being unafraid to run into a defenseman in the middle of the offensive zone, then he will add another level of danger in open ice.

Anton Frondell (SWE) 2G

The Chicago Blackhawks 3rd overall selection last year, Frondell had as good a game as Sweden could have asked from him. He got the game started with a goal 10 seconds in, driving towards the net as the point shot came in, getting the deflection and beating the Latvian netminder. Then, with a strong lead already, Frondell really added salt to the Latvians wounds with a phenomenal shot. When Frondell is on, he is hard to slow down. He can shoot, he can dish out passes, and he’s a big, strong forward who can win battles all over the ice when necessary. If the Swedes want to strike gold at this tournament, he will be one of their biggest keys to success.

Joona Saarelainen (FIN) 1G 1A

The Tampa Bay Lightning 5th round draft choice had his best game of the tournament thus far. Against the US, it was clear early on which team was faster and playing with more pace. The US were generating chances left and right early in this game, using their speed and skill to try and overwhelm the Finns. Saarelainen stood out because of that, as he was one of the faster paced Finns out on the ice against the Americans. He was moving his feet all game long, and was noticeably quick in this contest, giving the Finns a different element when he was on the ice. While it took some time to manifest into points, it was Saarelainen and his linemates who played the heroes. In one shift, just five seconds apart, Saarelainen would get an assist on the game-tying goal and score the go-ahead goal with less than seven minutes remaining in regulation. While the US would force overtime, the Finns would still take it home. But it’s fair to wonder, if not for Saarelainen and his linemates, would the Finns have gone home instead? Going into a matchup with the very fast and skilled Swedes, who out-classed the Americans previously, they’re again going to need Saarelainen to stand out in his depth role to win his matchups and create offense.

DRAFT ELIGIBLES

McKenna kept his points streak alive against Slovakia but more than that, his more well-rounded game was on display for all to see early on. His passing prowess was on display for all to see once again on the power play, showing off how elite his skills were on multiple chances, finally converting off a feed to Brady Martin. What was even more exciting was the effort on display in the neutral and defensive zone that many pundits critiqued him for. Behind the net, on loose pucks, along the boards, we have seen a new energy from McKenna in this tournament when approaching his two-way game and scouts are taking notice. He has been key to Canada coming out energetic and keeping the foot on the gas pedal with his play. Lastly his knack for converting plays in the neutral zone has been excellent. Where other big teams have been exposed in the neutral zone on rushes, McKenna has made sure to turn many of Canada’s transitions into offensive zone possessions; he knows how to find those lanes quickly. McKenna’s instincts have been great, and he has made his first overall case stronger than ever through his first five games.

Ivar Stenberg (SWE) 1A

Stenberg, who is trying to add as much as he can to his case for being the first pick off the board in 2026, stood out in a big way against Latvia. This wasn’t the cleanest game for Sweden, nor was it for Stenberg, yet they still outclassed a weaker Latvian team. It comes down to just how much raw skill Stenberg has, which has allowed him to really shine at times here at this tournament and back with his club in the SHL. In fact, Stenberg had his best individual moment of this tournament on the powerplay in the second period. Late in the powerplay, Stenberg showed off how elite his ability is to control and protect the puck when it’s on his stick, holding off defenders and looking to set up his teammates. As the powerplay expired, he would continue playing a bit of keep-away with the Latvian defenders, before setting up what ended up being the crucial third goal of the game for Sweden.