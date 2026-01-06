2026 WORLD JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP: Daily Recap- January 5th, 2026 – Game Summaries – Standout Performances – Notable Draft Eligible Prospects

CANADA V FINLAND

On the final day of the World Juniors 2026 tournament, we get started with the Bronze Medal game between Team Canada and Team Finland. Coming into this game, Finland had taken Sweden all the way to an eight round shootout before falling in the semi-finals. Meanwhile, Canada would lose for the third consecutive tournament to the Czechs, ending in a one-goal loss.

The Canadians would get things rolling early, as just over a minute into the contest, Michael Hage would have a burst of speed through the neutral zone, flying up ice and creating a 2-on-1. He would make an excellent move around a sprawling Finnish defender before sliding the puck across to Sam O’Reilly, who scores the opener. Just a few minutes later, Canada would continue a tough trend of allowing quick responses, as Arttu Valila scored off a drop pass from Heikki Ruohonen on the rush, knotting the game at one. Braeden Cootes would score about a minute later, as this game began to look similar to their group stage shoot-out, after Keaton Verhoeff found him at the high slot, where he whipped a shot past Petteri Rimpinen to take the lead right back. Halfway through the first, after things settled down, Zayne Parekh would take a holding penalty, resulting in the Finns taking the man advantage. On that powerplay, the Finns would even the score once again, as Julius Miettinen would fire a heavy shot past Carter George. It all started with Joona Saarelainen holding the zone on an attempted clearance, allowing the Finns to get set-up, with Lasse Boelius setting up Miettinen for the goal. Late in the first, Boelius would take a penalty for cross-checking, giving the Canadians a powerplay. They would not disappoint, as they showcased some outstanding puck movement, resulting in Parekh scoring in what has been a remarkable tournament for the Calgary Flames defender.

Heading into the second period with the lead, Canada would get started early, applying pressure immediately on the Finns. With the Finns getting tired, Parekh would pinch down on a clearance attempt, easily knocking the puck down to Tij Iginla, who would drive towards the net before setting up Porter Martone, who would give Canada the two-goal lead. Finland would make another costly mistake, with Ruohonen taking a slashing penalty and giving the Canadians another man advantage opportunity. Once again, they would exhibit outstanding passing ability, with Gavin McKenna threading the needle on a shot-pass to O’Reilly on the back door for his second of the game. Canada would then transition into a pure shut-down style, not really pushing the pace and instead keeping plays out wide and chipping pucks up and out consistently. The Finns would receive a positive break late in the period, when a Leo Tuuva takeaway led to a breakout, where he set up Ruohonen for the entry, and he walks in and fires it right past George, getting within two ahead of the third.

In the third period, Finland would control much of the play, but couldn’t quite get the dangerous looks they needed. When they did get quality chances, however, George was up for the task and shut the Finns out. But the Finns made one mistake, turning the puck over in their offensive end, leading to a McKenna rush up ice. They would get multiple dangerous looks, completely shut down by Rimpinen, before the puck found McKenna on the doorstep, with Rimpinen scrambling, and he did not miss. Finland once again would keep pushing, but George and the Canadians did not let them get one through, and Canada would be crowned this year's Bronze Medal winners.

MVPs:

Canada: Michael Hage, Gavin McKenna, Zayne Parekh

Finland: Heikki Ruohonen, Julius Miettinen, Joona Saarelainen

SWEDEN V CZECHIA

The first all-European Gold Medal Game since 2016 promised to bring a level of high intensity as both teams looked very heavy in their semifinal matchups from the day prior. The game got underway slowly, both teams defending the other’s chances quite well. No one quite looked offensively dominant but they both have tended to score greasy goals during this tournament. Czechia looked to get the upperhand in terms of advantage, getting two power plays in five minutes during the middle of the period. However, Jack Berglund would pick the puck up on a broken power play and drive the net, almost score, keep the play going and shoved it to Casper Justovaara who tapped it in for the Swedish lead on a shorthanded goal. The remainder of the period went back to the fundamentals for both teams, which consisted of shutting eachother down and using the body heavily.

The second period started with much of the same, but Sweden was playing to their strengths way more. The young guns Viggo Bjorck and Ivar Stenberg were playing excellent, driving play, establishing possession in the offensive zone and even showing up defensively. The Czechs were really showing that their match against Canada was wearing on them, just then, Vojtech Cihar cross-checked Ivar Stenberg in the back to put Sweden up on the powerplay. After some close bending, Victor Eklund finally broke the Czech penalty kill on a clean up goal dished to him by Jack Berglund.

The Swedes fully took control in the possession game from then on, absolutely shutting the door on the Czechs in the second period. Even when Czechia was on a PP, Sweden was shutting everything down. The second period wound down quietly with Sweden looking dominant, with just one period to go before winning their first gold since 2012. The third period started again with the Swedes bringing the pressure heavy, resulting in a quick Ivar Stenberg zone entry that kept going until he set up Sascha Boumedienne for an earth shattering clap bomb from the wall to give the Swedes a 3-0 lead in the third. Time continued to tick down on the Czechs chances but none were converting. Michal Orsulak was pulled with over three minutes remaining and off that 6v5, Adam Jiricek found the back of the net for the first time in this game. The netminder stayed out of the net and the Czechs continued to go to work in their offensive zone, until Matej Kubiesa found a lane to make it 3-2 Sweden with under 24 seconds to go. Some maybe thought Czechia had a slim chance to maybe tie, going back into the offensive zone yet again, but after a blocked shot, Ivar Stenberg rushed to the puck and buried the empty netter to seal the Swedish victory up in a bow. The Swedes finally break their curse and win their first gold medal since 2012, grabbing yet another gold from this 2006 birth year that has been so successful for Sweden.

MVP’s

Sweden: Viggo Bjorck, Jack Berglund, Ivar Stenberg

Czechia: Michal Orsulak, Adam Jiricek, Adam Novotny

INDIVIDUAL REPORTS

Heikki Ruohonen (FIN) (1G 1A)

After being nails all tournament, Ruohonen showed his more crafty side against Canada when on offense. His usual game was evident throughout the match, throwing the body around and causing general disruption for the Canadians in all three zones, he already looks like a Flyer. Ruohonen shone just as brightly on offense, showing how deadly he can be on rushes, carrying the puck up ice, dropping it to Arttu Valila and screening his shot to help tie the Canadians early in the bronze medal game. Later on, he showed another great rush play, escaping pressure with the puck, getting a ton of space and scoring a tricky goal to shorten the Canadian lead in the second period. Ruohonen has shown a ton of translatable two-way traits in his time at this tournament, his ability to be everywhere in the defensive and neutral zones are fantastic and offensively he had a solid tournament, setting up a great many quality chances that didn’t show up on the stat sheet.

Jack Berglund (SWE) (2A)

Berglund, the Philadelphia Flyers second round selection in the 2024 draft and captain of Team Sweden, had one last year of eligibility left to play in the U20s. Boy did he ever make a statement with it. He battled for the entire tournament, playing physical, going into board battles hard and winning pucks more often than not. He also chipped in plenty of offense, with 10 points in those seven games, including two in the one that mattered most. He was noticeable every single game because of his work ethic and sheer will to lead his team. Berglund did so many of the little things right, and this tournament showed that he can play amongst the best young players in the world, a key step towards his NHL dreams. He looks like the kind of player an NHL team would love to have, but hate to play against, especially come playoff time. The Flyers look to have a very good player for their future in the young leader and, now Gold Medal winner.

DRAFT ELIGIBLES

Gavin McKenna (CAN) (1G 3A)

Gavin McKenna finished his tournament with 14 points, adding four in the bronze medal game. His offensive zone mastery is the biggest takeaway I had from his entire tournament, he was so crafty with his passes, seeing lanes that you couldn’t even imagine if you had a bird’s eye view. His first two assists were secondary, feeding Michael Hage who’s chemistry with McKenna was crucial for Canada’s offense the entire tournament. His forechecking, though not as consistent against Czechia, was evident against the Finns albeit not as strong as his QF and Group stage games, it was still a strong trait that will give him a great leg up in Penn State when he goes back for his second semester. McKenna’s biggest highlight was his shot pass to Sam O’Reilly to put Canada up 5-2 on the power play. He wired the puck the second he got it to fool the entire Finnish defense, it was truly special, just another crazy pass in his repertoire. His goal later on to even further the lead, started from a great feed through traffic to Michael Hage, whos subsequent shot led to a rebound coming right to him to clean up. McKenna’s tournament, if nothing else, has established him as an insanely talented passer and deadly forward in the offensive zone, something that was already known but emphasized from the past two weeks. However, what was truly refreshing was to see McKenna routinely become a surprising disruptor from time to time, being fully on opponents on the forecheck during spurts of the tournament. If shown just a bit more consistently from this point forward, he will absolutely lock down #1 for himself.

Viggo Bjorck (SWE) (2A)

Bjorck, a projected early selection in the 2026 NHL draft, came into this tournament with minimal expectations in comparison to his teammate and other 2026 eligible, Ivar Stenberg. Yet, it feels no one did more in this tournament to raise their stock than Bjorck, who was active all over the ice, consistently. He officially finished with seven points in six games, including two assists in the most important game to clinch Gold. He dominated in his minutes, easily finishing as one of the best chance generators on the Swedish squad, and in the whole tournament, which is mighty impressive considering just how much talent is on Sweden. That came from his ability to use his strong skating to beat defenders wide, then use his lower center of gravity and lower-body strength to drive hard towards the net. He also showcased his incredible off-puck ability, consistently getting to the net front and finding open ice in dangerous areas all tournament long. Bjorck was also one of the best faceoff takers in the tournament, leading all Swedes with a 57% faceoff win percentage, allowing Sweden opportunities to control pucks in key spots. Not only was he key at driving offense and generating opportunities for possession off draws, but he was a key penalty killer in the gold medal game. His edge work, smarts, strong active stick and motor all shone bright in those spots, as he was able to clog up passing lanes incredibly well, and applied a ton of pressure on puck carriers who came into his area. He was outstanding all tournament long in so many different ways for Sweden. Bjorck certainly created a ton of buzz around his name, as he looks to earn a top-10 bid on draft day. One last note that deserves mention is Bjorck’s incredible character. He was absolutely wonderful to talk to after games and was noticeably loved by his teammates in the room. He’s a young kid that an NHL team surely would love to have.