AHL: EASTERN CONFERENCE – Top 10 First Year Players to Date

Jack Devine, Florida Panthers

If you missed last season’s Calder Cup playoffs, Jack Devine’s surge to the top of AHL scoring this season may be surprising, but in reality, it isn’t. Despite only playing three regular-season games, Devine scored five points in seven during Charlotte’s run to Calder Cup runner-ups. Now, in his first season of professional hockey, Devine has kept up the pace with 12 points in his first 13 games. Although the point totals are impressive, it’s his detailed defensive game that sticks out the most to me. He’s exceptional with his stick and is a proactive defender, often dropping low in the slot to help when he’s the offside wing. It’s not a surprise that Devine was Florida’s call-up after their string of injuries. He should bounce between Florida and Charlotte as long as Florida can’t stay healthy, with more games played for the Checkers.

Alex Bump, Lehigh Valley Phantoms

Leading the way for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms this year has been left wing Alex Bump. Bump inked an ELC with the Flyers this offseason after two point-per-game seasons with Western Michigan. He’s scored 13 points in 16 games so far in 2025 and isn’t showing signs of slowing down as Lehigh contends in a strong Atlantic Division. Through almost the first quarter of the season, Bump has consistently flashed his playmaking abilities. He’ll dangle around a defender and then make a creative pass to a teammate. There’s not much defenders can do to defend the pass; he’ll find someone’s tape passing behind his back if he needs to. Leave him open, and he’ll quickly roof the puck. It’s going to be a crowded wing room in Philadelphia next year, and Bump is certainly making his case to be with the main squad.

Denver Barkey, Lehigh Valley Phantoms

No one has found instant chemistry with Alex Bump like fellow rookie Denver Barkey has. The two have combined for 24 points in the first 16 games with Barkey centering Bump. Despite a smaller stature, especially for a center, Barkey has stood up to the challenge and excelled. Like a Steely Dan song, Barkey isn’t afraid to do Bump’s dirty work. Barkey goes full speed into the mix of things and sets up Bump well, who currently leads the league in shots on goal. Despite high point totals with the London Knights in the OHL, because of Barkey’s size and the Knights’ system, his projection to pro hockey was uncertain. In his first handful of AHL games, Barkey has largely put to rest these concerns as one of the league’s top rookies.

Andrew Cristall, Hershey Bears

After torching the WHL in recent seasons, Cristall’s offensive abilities have continued to be evident as his level of competition has increased. As a rookie with the Hershey Bears this season, Cristall has 11 points in his first 16 games. He and right-wing Brett Leason continue to work well off each other in the early part of the season. Cristall’s strength of being a dynamic playmaker has shown through with his eight assists. While his offense has needed less of an adjustment to pro hockey, his defense is still a work in progress. It’s not a surprise for a young winger not to be the best defensively, but Cristall looks engaged in his own end. While his offense comes naturally, the Capitals organization will be looking to see how he improves in his own zone the rest of the year in the AHL.

Gabe Perreault, Hartford Wolf Pack

Through his first 12 games in the AHL, Perreault has shown that he has a nose for the net. He’s averaging 0.5 goals a game right now, which would undoubtedly put him among the top rookie goal scorers if he plays a majority of the year with Hartford and his pace sustains. Even with the obvious skating issues, it’s encouraging that Perreault is still able to amass points. Not being a great skater can kill your chances of making the NHL, which is likely a large reason Perreault hasn’t seen extended looks with the Rangers up to this point. It practically makes it impossible for him to play a depth role. Like Cristall, Perreault is still learning the defensive side of pro hockey, which will take some time, especially with the skating drawbacks.

Joey Larson, Bridgeport Islanders

I don’t think many people were expecting an undrafted free agent who signed an ELC eight months ago to be tied for second among rookie goal scorers in the AHL, but Joey Larson is doing just that. His three years of experience playing NCAA hockey, two of them at Michigan State, really show in his game. Even as a winger, Larson is constantly scanning the ice and communicating with teammates who should be switching to whom. He positions himself and his stick well. He forechecks and backchecks hard. Couple all of that with a shot that is finding the top corners with speed. If he can keep his scorer’s touch throughout the year, I wouldn’t be surprised if he makes the parent team as early as next season in a bottom-six role.

Chase Pietila, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

There’s no doubt that the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins would be leading the Atlantic Division without defenseman Chase Pietila. Pietila does everything for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton right now. He is a top four right-shot defenseman and plays both special teams units. He isn’t an overly creative passer, but he is accurate and plays the puck quickly. Pietila’s best skill is the way he closes out attackers. He times his engagements well, using a combination of his stick and shoulder to separate them from the puck. He plays bigger than he is listed at. I was pretty surprised he was listed at only 6’2 and 190 pounds. Pietila has been a key piece so far for the Penguins, as he has been tasked with eating a lot of minutes for the team. He’s a player the team can’t afford to have a bad night and for the most part, he has been on his game to start the season.

Ty Murchison, Lehigh Valley Phantoms

Murchison is the only defenseman in the top-10 for plus-minus among rookie skaters in the AHL. Despite only mustering four points in 18 games, Murchison’s good positioning and no-nonsense defensive style have accumulated a +11. Murchison is not a fast north-south skater, but he makes up for it by being laterally agile and in the right spot. His agility allows him to run some offense from the point and get shots to the net for deflections. Murchison excels at turning guys around in front of the net or along the boards. This leads to him tying up sticks in front of the net to give his goaltenders an easier time and winning board battles with relative ease. Murchison has been yet another integral rookie for Lehigh’s success this season.

Dans Locmelis, Providence Bruins

After finishing up his second season with UMass last season, Locmelis played six games with Providence in the 24-25 season, where he scored 12 points. It was an insane scoring streak for the young Latvian, who has since, expectedly, cooled off this season. Still, Locmelis has 10 points in 17 games and has proven to be a valuable two-way winger for the Bruins. He’s one of five players to have multiple shorthanded goals and the only rookie. Locmelis has used his fluid skating and ridiculous footspeed to full effect in the AHL this season. He accelerates quickly and isn’t afraid to go at the net. He has a good idea of where he needs to be a scoring threat and uses that to set up his sniper-level shot. If Locmelis can continue to show that he is a good player at any strength, he could get called up to Boston sooner rather than later.

Simon Zajicek, Providence Bruins

No team is getting better goaltending in the AHL than the Providence Bruins. A large part of that has been rookie goaltender Simon Zajicek. Following his best year in Czechia’s top league, Extraliga, Zajicek signed a one-year ELC with the Bruins. In the opening months of the season, Zajicek has been one of, if not the best, goaltenders in the AHL. His save percentage is tied for league-leading 0.942 and his goals against average leads the league at 1.70. On any other team, Zajicek would be the clear top goalie, but his tandem partner, Michael DiPietro, has also been playing lights out with a 0.942 save percentage and 1.80 goals against average in 10 games. Zajicek could get more starts eventually if the current Boston backup, Joonas Korpisalo, continues to struggle and DiPietro gets the call-up. For now, he’ll remain the 1B in Providence.