AHL: WESTERN CONFERENCE – Top 10 First Year Players to Date

Daniil But - F - Tucson Roadrunners

Daniil But is a big, talented offensive player who has gotten off to an extremely impressive start this season, his first as a pro in North America. Selected by the then Arizona Coyotes in the first round of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, But was viewed as a prolific goal scorer who could also use his large frame to make time and space for his teammates. But then spent a couple of seasons with Lokomotiv Yaroslavl and had good but not great offensive numbers in the KHL. This year, however, the puck has exploded off But’s stick, where he is currently on pace for a near 40 goal campaign. His defensive game has even been a lot better than anticipated, where he has utilized his size to engage against heavier players in his own zone with relative success. But still needs time to build his strength and adapt to the overall nature of the North American game, and his skating still needs a bit of work, but he’s trending very well this season and should be in the mix for some games with the Mammoth in the new year.

Matvei Gridin - F - Calgary Wranglers

Matvei Gridin has been the best rookie so far this season in the AHL. He has been an absolute force with the puck on his stick, and his play in his own zone has not prevented him from seeing ample opportunity at both ends of the ice. When the puck is on Gridin’s stick, he’s always a huge threat to score. He has a quick release with pinpoint accuracy that can paralyze goalies, but he’s also not a one-trick pony, either. He’s equally as gifted at dishing the puck to other players on his line, and he’s very good at making that perfect pass under pressure. It should be emphasized that Gridin did start the season in the NHL with the Calgary Flames, and while his demotion may have been a bit of a surprise to some, playing quality minutes with Brett Sutter as his coach has really done wonders for Gridin’s game. Look for Gridin to get another opportunity with the big club in the new year and watch for him to receive votes for the AHL’s Red Garrett Memorial Award (rookie of the year).

Quinn Hutson - F - Bakersfield Condors

Quinn Hutson is easily one of the most intelligent players in the AHL. Despite not being the biggest player on the ice, nor necessarily the fastest player, Hutson is always putting himself in a good position to score when he’s on the attack, while also playing responsibly when the puck is in his own zone. From that perspective, it’s very easy to see why he was a top player at Boston University as a collegiate player, and why he has gotten off to such an impressive start as a first-year pro with the Bakersfield Condors. This season, Hutson has really utilized his smarts to make time and space for his teammates. He’s very good at drawing defenders in while he has the puck, and his nice set of hands allows him to make a quick pass to create chances for his teammates in front. He has also been quite effective on the power play, where he has done a nice job as a puck distributor. Hutson still needs time in the AHL to work on his game, but he looks like a real prospect for an Edmonton Oilers club that is in desperate need of young talent.

Viliam Kmec - D - Henderson Silver Knights

Viliam Kmec was signed by the Vegas Golden Knights as an undrafted free agent out of Prince George in the WHL, and he has looked good this season as a rookie defender for the Henderson Silver Knights in the AHL. The hallmark of Kmec’s game is his strength; he’s a big defender who is very difficult to knock off the puck, which makes him very difficult to play against when he’s in the defensive zone. Offensively, Kmec can make a strong outlet pass to move the puck away from pressure in his own zone, and he can make simple plays with the puck on his stick in the offensive zone. It is highly unlikely that Kmec will translate his junior scoring totals to the pro game, but Kmec can be counted on to deliver quality minutes at both ends of the ice. Look for Kmec to continue his strong play this season with the Silver Knights and be in line for a chance in the NHL with the Golden Knights in the next year or two.

Nick Lardis - F - Rockford IceHogs

In hindsight, Nick Lardis always had more talent than that of a typical third round pick. Selected by the Chicago Blackhawks in the third round of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, Lardis took a bit of time to really boom offensively at the junior level. Last season, however, Lardis exploded for 71 goals and 117 points in 65 games with the Brantford Bulldogs in the OHL, and he has really built on that campaign this season in the AHL with the Rockford IceHogs. Hovering at nearly a point per game, Lardis has a fantastic shot that can beat goalies from anywhere in the offensive zone. Lardis’ release is also extremely quick, which really makes him difficult to read as a shooter. In terms of other elements of his game, Lardis is also an effective playmaker but is definitely more of a shoot-first player in the offensive zone. Lardis ultimately projects as a top six forward at the NHL level but needs to round out his game defensively at the AHL level. The offensive tools are clearly there, however, so there’s a player here with a real chance to be a difference maker.

Tanner Molendyk - D - Milwaukee Admirals

Don’t be fooled by Tanner Molendyk’s limited offensive production to start this season with the Milwaukee Admirals; he has played very well this season despite not putting up a lot of points at almost the quarter of the way mark of the season. Part of Molendyk’s lack of offensive numbers has been due to the emergence of Ryan Ufko as a true power play quarterback at the pro level, and part of it has been due to a bit of bad luck. Nevertheless, Molendyk has been using his tools well to defend in his own zone, and it all starts with his skating. Molendyk is an A++ skater who has a combination of great speed and edgework. His skating always allows him to stay in the play, and he can burn opposing forecheckers when he goes back for puck retrievals. Molendyk does have good offensive inclinations as well, which allows him to use his skating to jump into the rush to create scoring chances for his teammates. The points will come as Molendyk gets more opportunity, and the Nashville Predators have a really great prospect here.

Quentin Musty - F - San Jose Barracuda

Quentin Musty has been very good offensively to start his first professional season with the San Jose Barracuda, where he has put his quick release to good use, and in addition, made a series of nice plays to create scoring chances for his linemates. Musty really torched the scoresheet in the OHL as a goalscorer with the Sudbury Wolves, and while he has scored a bit to start the season in the AHL, it is his playmaking that has really gotten Sharks fans excited. Musty is just filthy with the puck, and he can find an open teammate with a cross-seam pass from any corner of the offensive zone. He’s also very shifty with the puck, which allows him to create time and space for a middle forward to drive the net. The goals will increase as Musty continues to figure out the pro game, and his defensive play will become more reliable as he matures against men. Musty will probably spend the full season with the Barracuda, but if he continues to pile up the points, we could potentially see him in a Sharks uniform in the new year.

Isak Posch - G - Colorado Eagles

If you asked a scout about Isak Posch during the 2022-2023 season, they probably would not have suggested that he’d be 8-2-2 as an AHL starter with a 1.91 GAA and a .921 SV% just three seasons later. But give credit where credit is due; Posch has really worked at his game to become an excellent professional goaltender. As far as components in his actual game go, Posch is a good sized goalie who has nice athleticism and some strong edgework. He is never totally out of the play, and he’s sturdy in his crease against players that are looking to create havoc in the offensive zone. One concern with Posch’s game is that he does not have a very long track record of being a number one goalie, especially because he shared the crease at St. Cloud State, but the young netminder has looked really good for the Colorado Eagles this season. If he can keep up his excellent performance under a heavy workload and continue to gain experience at the pro level, there’s a chance he could become an NHL goaltender sooner rather than later.

Trey Taylor - D - Texas Stars

Trey Taylor has followed an upward trajectory over the past couple of seasons and has played very well to begin his pro career with the Texas Stars. Taylor was signed to an NHL contract out of Clarkson University in the NCAA, and while with Clarkson, he exhibited strong play at both ends of the ice as a reliable two-way defender. He’s not particularly an offensive dynamo, but he can make plays and good reads in the offensive zone at the professional level. Taylor’s defensive game is his main bread and butter, where he’s good at using his size and skating to navigate other teams’ players away from his own net. He’s also particularly good in the defensive zone with his stick, which should afford him an opportunity down the line at the NHL level. Taylor will never be playing on an NHL power play, but he could be a player that can turn into a top-four or at the very least, a top-six defender who can play regular minutes and kill penalties. He still needs a bit of time to round out his game at the AHL level, but there’s a real prospect here.

Tim Washe - F - San Diego Gulls

Tim Washe is an older prospect who played five seasons at Western Michigan University in the NCAA before turning pro with the Anaheim Ducks, where he is now playing with their AHL affiliate, the San Diego Gulls. Washe is not a dynamic prospect by any means in the traditional sense, but he does have interesting qualities in his game, particularly his skill at winning faceoffs and his defensive reliability, that should give him a chance to carve out a long career at the NHL level. Washe has even gotten off to a nice start offensively with the Gulls, so there are offensive elements to his game, such as his grit, that may translate to the NHL level. If Washe is going to make it as an NHL regular, he will need to keep playing strong 200-foot hockey while being a dependable player in his own zone when the game is on the line. Washe may never be more than a fourth line centre at the NHL level, but it is still an extremely impressive story for a player that has had to grind his way to the professional ranks.