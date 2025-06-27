Brady Martin is the biggest riser in the 2025 NHL Draft

A long-time Edmonton Oilers fan, 2025 NHL Draft prospect Brady Martin grew up idolizing Connor McDavid. In his minor hockey days with the Waterloo Wolves, Martin—like many kids—tried his best to emulate #97 when he laced up the skates.

These days, though, his attention has shifted to a different Oiler.

“Zach Hyman. He’s pretty fitting for the way I play—just really competitive and he can score goals too,” Martin said. “He’s a wrecking ball out there.”

At the NHL Draft Combine, the 6-foot- 0, 187-pound centreman described himself as a blend of Tom Wilson and Sam Bennett. For anyone who watched him help Canada capture gold at the U18 Worlds in May, the comparison rings true.

The Soo Greyhounds sophomore was a force on Canada’s top line—delivering punishing hits and driving the offense. He led the team with eight assists and topped the entire tournament with a plus-15 rating, earning a spot on the media all-star team.

His standout performance came in the 7–0 gold-medal win over Sweden. Martin scored twice—including a dazzling solo effort—dished out five hits and registered eight shots on goal in a dominant showing.

Ranked 11th among North American skaters in NHL Central Scouting’s final rankings, Martin has played his way into top 10 consideration for the draft—and maybe even the top five.

At McKeen’s Hockey, Martin climbed from 15th on our preliminary list to 10th in our final rankings.

“I’ve been high on Martin all year. The rest of our Ontario scouts have been, too,” said Director of Scouting, Brock Otten. “The rest of our team finally came around after his outstanding U18s.”

“This is the kind of player built for the NHL playoffs—the kind of guy you win with.”

In Central Scouting’s preliminary players to watch list, Martin received an “A” rating as a projected first-round selection.

Some lists had him slipping to the second round during a rough stretch for him and Sault Ste. Marie in the fall. But as the season progressed, and the games got tougher, Martin’s stock steadily rose once again.

When games tighten up in the playoffs, success can come down to who wants it more. The Greyhounds forward prides himself on his ability to thrive under pressure.

“I'm not the most skilled forward. I will say that, but I think I compete my ass off every night,” Martin explained. “That's just a big thing for me, to go out there and compete and play physical, and good things will come. Just wear teams down. It's how I play, and I think that's what’s needed to win. And I love winning.”

Martin comes about his work ethic naturally. Raised on a thousand-acre farm outside Waterloo, ON, he learned the value of hard work early on.

“Every day up and at ‘er at six” is the mantra at the Martin home. With over 60,000 chickens and 100 cows, there was always work to be done.

“I just enjoy getting up too. Getting up at the crack of dawn and just breathing in the fresh farm air,” Martin said.

Driving to and from Brady’s games was often complicated for the Martin family, with his father usually tied up working late in the fields. Brady would finish his chores on the farm and head to the rink for games with his mom, with dad arriving later for puck drop.

“We usually had two vehicles [at games],” explained Brady. “My dad came to as many games as possible, but he some games he couldn't make, and that's just farming.”

“Hopefully he can make my NHL debut, but we'll see,” he added with a laugh.

Brodie McConnell-Barker first met Martin during their U16 AAA days—McConnell-Barker with the London Jr. Knights ‘06s and Martin playing up a year with the U16 Waterloo Wolves.

Martin led the team in scoring that season, amassing 22 goals and 43 points in 31 games. The two teams clashed several times, with the Jr. Knights winning the Minor Hockey Alliance of Ontario Championship in 2022 before Martin turned heads a year later.

Now teammates in Sault. Ste Marie, it didn’t take long for the former rivals to strike up a friendship.

“He's not too shy,” McConnell-Barker said with a grin. “It’s so easy to talk to him. He’s super easygoing and he’s always looking out for his teammates.”

The 19-year-old defenceman is part of the Greyhounds' 2023–24 rookie class, which also features Martin, 2025 draft-eligible winger Travis Hayes, and Detroit Red Wings goaltending prospect Landon Miller. After falling short in last year’s Western Conference semi-finals, the Soo are rebuilding around a promising young core with Martin as the spearhead.

As Martin’s draft stock has steadily risen, he is also developing his leadership abilities.

“I think he took a huge jump this year—the maturity, having a younger team and taking the step into an assistant captain role,” said McConnell-Barker.

The Greyhounds have a reputation as a hard-nosed team, and when you wear a letter on your jersey, you have to lead by example. McConnell-Barker says Martin’s compete level is off the charts, and his teammates feed off of it.

That intensity level doesn’t drop off when they train together.

“He gives it all. You see what he does in games, the way he lays people out. He does it in practice, he doesn’t let up—he goes hard,” the 19-year-old explained. “He’s every coach’s dream: he’s versatile, can kill penalties, could be on the powerplay, he can play whatever style you want.”

Though he tries to emulate Hyman and Bennett, Martin has a little more McDavid in him than he gives himself credit for, too.

“When you go against him, it just feels like he’s got a magnet on his stick. He just never loses the puck,” said McConnell-Barker. “Honestly, it’s pretty incredible. He’ll make some moves, and you’re like, how did he even do that?’ But it’s not luck because I’ve seen it multiple times, and I’ve seen it in games. Some of the stuff he’s doing—it’s crazy.”

Martin’s late rise on NHL Draft boards mirrors his surge during his OHL Draft year.

Heading into the 2023 OHL Cup, he was viewed as a first-round candidate and one of the top prospects from Southwestern Ontario. The Elmira, Ontario native carried an underdog Waterloo Wolves team to the semifinals, where they fell to the eventual champions, the Toronto Jr. Canadiens.

With eight goals and 12 points in six games, Martin earned a spot on the tournament all-star team and thrust himself into the conversation for first overall in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection.

His standout performance came in the quarterfinals against the No.1-ranked Toronto Marlboros, when he scored all three of the Wolves' goals in a 3-2 win.

Otten describes it as one of the most impressive individual single-game performances he’s witnessed at the OHL Cup.

“He was basically the same player he is now,” the Director of Scouting detailed. “Martin is a guy who only knows how to play one way. He was a wrecking ball for Waterloo, willing them to the semi-finals.”

That compete may have become the calling card of Martin’s game, but don’t underestimate his ability to put the puck in the net.

“I see him in the same mould as a Mike Richards or Mike Peca at the NHL level. People are underrating his offensive upside because he plays a heavier, two-way game,” added Otten. “He's already made huge gains in the skating department since his U16 days, so he can likely continue to do so. That could unlock even more game-breaking ability.”

Projected to be selected as high as fourth overall in the 2025 NHL Draft, the Greyhounds forward says he can’t imagine his development happening any other way.

“I think I'd rather start lower in the draft and work my way up,” Martin said. “If you start at the top, you gotta prove yourself right away. I think it was good for me.”

“It just goes to show that you don't need to [be power skating and working out from a young age]. I grew up on a farm, and I never played hockey in the summertime. I think I was 15 when I started skating in the summers. You don't need to be the strongest, and the best skater: you just gotta grow up and be a kid and enjoy life while you can.”