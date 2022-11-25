NHL: MARSHALL – Jason Robertson and Driving Down Scoring Lanes

It was almost universally accepted that Jason Robertson's four-year contract with the Dallas Stars worth $31 million dollars and an average annual value of $7.75 would be looked back on as a bargain.

It didn't take long for that belief to start coming home to roost.

I'm a big believer of Game Score as a way to aggregate many performances into one, digestible number. Game Score takes all the things that happen in a hockey game, weights them by importance, and spits out a handy-dandy value that summarizes the whole of some complicated moving parts. You can read more about Dom Luszczyszyn's work on Game Score via this handy article from Alison Lukan.

Robertson has the 2nd highest Game Score average of any player in the league this season per Hockey Stat Cards. His goal scoring pace at even-strength is good for 5th among NHL forwards that have played at least 200 minutes at 5-on-5 this season. When Robertson and his line mates are on the ice, Dallas is dominating the game.

If we take a look at a shot map provided by HockeyViz.com, we get a sense of what areas of the ice Dallas has been proficient in generating shots from when Robertson is on the ice. We can also discern the rate at which they generate quality shots and scoring chances relative to league average for this year. Saying that the Stars are dominating the game when Robertson & Co. are on the ice is not hyperbole. They're generating expected-goals at a rate that is over 30-percent higher than league average.

Areas of red on the above map denote areas of the ice where the Stars generate an excess of shots relative to league average. It's no surprise that Dallas is dominating where they are in the presence of Robertson, as he's shown an innate ability to be able to identify and drive scoring lanes that exist exactly where the areas of red on the above map are. As we look through video examples in this piece, think about how each of them falls into the slot area right above the net mouth as we see on the map above.

Things happen fast in hockey; doors open and close in a matter of moments and if forwards don't possess the savvy to be able to read the game, they'll miss them entirely. One of the reasons that Robertson has statistically scored one goal every other game he's played (74 goals in 148 games) is his ability to identify and drive lanes as plays unfold in front of him. His reads and movements perfectly align with a player that is looking to snipe pucks in close and find open areas of the ice to exploit for quick scoring chances.

In the next clip, let's take a look at a situation where Robertson goes from covered on the breakout to open in a center drive lane to the net courtesy of some heads up play and an innate ability to stalk open ice.

We hear a lot of things about Robertson's strong shot, his quick release on his wrister, and his powerful frame that can make him difficult to move. I don't think we hear enough about how he sets himself up for success. These clips show that he's finding lanes and open space to exploit the defense and feast on scoring chances from really high-danger areas.

One other theme I want to call out in these clips is how involved Robertson is virtually all over the ice surface. You'll see him be the start point and the end point in many of these clips. His ability to traverse the entire ice surface in search for an open lane or space to carry the puck is one of the most remarkable aspects of his game.

In the next clip, Robertson corrals a puck in the neutral zone to kickstart a breakout and ends up scoring a goal on a drive to the net deep in opponent territory. Again, notice how Robertson finds open space, exploits it, and drives the open lane available to him.

The Lightning defenders can't do anything about Robertson's quick release here because he's standing a stick-lengths away from both of them. He's untouchable in one of the highest-quality scoring areas of the offensive zone. All of those off of the back of making the first pass in the neutral zone to begin with.

All of these clips share another element, as well. Robertson attacks with a great deal of speed. It's not a top speed all the time, but more of a controlled set of bursts based on the situation. When a lane opens, he jumps on it. When a chance to break up ice presents itself, he explodes to take it. And, as you'll see in the next clip, when he senses a vulnerable defender, he pounces on them as well.

Robertson generates a turnover in this clip off of his speed and forechecking presences, but then again uses his sense for splitting the defense and creating lanes to score another goal. Note that this initial shot by Robertson is less of a quality scoring chance and more of a way to lean into his lane to the net and generate a rebound chance for himself. It plays itself out perfectly and really highlights his spatial awareness.

I really enjoy the player cards from JFresh Hockey because they do such a nice job summarizing the performance of a player over time expressed as a percentile versus the rest of the players at his position. Using these cards, we can get a sense of how well Robertson has performed in all major offensive categories. Per JFresh's work, Robertson appears in the 99th percentile in generally every offensive performance bucket that you can drum up.

I've talked a lot about Robertson's ability to drive lanes with speed the moment they present themselves, but I also want to highlight a unique ability of his that also enables him to score goals and create chances. For as good as Robertson is at driving through players, he's equally as good at avoiding them altogether.

I talk a lot about elite offensive talents in this league and their ability to lose defenders and land in open space. Some of the best goal scorers in the league have a sixth-sense about finding soft spots of the ice between the defense to find goal scoring opportunities. This is another area where Robertson excels despite his larger stature.

In the next clips, I want to highlight a few ways that Robertson removes himself from the fray to cause the defense to forget about him to their own detriment. Going unseen is difficult once you've established yourself as a reliable threat, but Robertson show's creative ways to continue to do it.

Robertson executes a perfect switch here while all five Flyers are staring at the puck with their backs to him. There is no one on the ice that is aware that Robertson is sneaking into the position he's eventually in when he earns this opportunity. Making this exchange at any other point in the sequence would've tipped a member of the opposition off as to what was happening.

Again, notice just how much space on the ice Robertson covers in a short period. I mentioned it earlier, but he is rarely stagnant in his approach. It becomes significantly more difficult for a defenseman to cover you when you're constantly on the move.

In the next clip, Robertson slips past Cale Makar and scores a huge goal for Dallas as a result of his ability to be subtle in his search for open ice.

Makar looks so dejected in this clip because Robertson successfully snuck away from him. You don't see this happen very often. Robertson waited for the perfect moment, when he was fully out of the line of sight, to make his move into the open space. From there, he can use his quick release and accurate wrist shot to do some major damage.

These are just a few of the elements of Robertson's on-ice awareness and thought processes that have made him such a reliable goal-scorer and overall offensive threat. I expect these skills to only improve with time, continuing to make Robertson one of them most versatile threats in the league.