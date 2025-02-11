NHL PROSPECTS: Vancouver – Kirill Kudryavtsev – Detailed Scouting Report (Video + Grades)

2022 round 7 #208 overall by Vancouver Canucks

Position: D, Shoots: L

H/W: 5’11”, 201lbs

Date of Birth: 2004-02-05

The seventh round of the NHL entry draft is not the prototypical breeding ground for NHL-bound prospects. Yet, every so often, amateur scouts stumble upon a rare diamond in the rough who makes a sharp jump in the right direction post draft.

For the Vancouver Canucks, that diamond may have been formulated in the 2022 draft.

Taken 208th overall, Kirill Kudryavtsev's name has commanded respect with each passing year since. Born in Yaroslavl, Russia, he developed within the Lokomotiv system but quickly pivoted to the Ontario Hockey League after having his rights drafted sixth overall by the Soo Greyhounds in the 2021 CHL import draft.

It did not take him long to transition his game, seamlessly implementing himself as a prominent fixture in the Hounds’ organization. By his sophomore season, Kudryavtsev had established himself as a force within the league, racking up 50 points (8G, 42A) to finish among some of the league's best.

Offensive accolades aside, he wasn’t satisfied. As a negative-15 on the season, the young and progressing two-way player understood that bringing more than an offensive game was a necessary step in his growth as a late-round defender. That meant polishing his overall game and upping his defensive metrics.

The following season, officially the team’s go-to option in all scenarios, he emphasized two-way play and brought that dash-15 to a plus-29—a plus-44 difference between the two years. Despite focusing on the defensive side of the game, he still contributed 47 points in 67 games and showcased his ability to play a strong two-way game. Good enough to transition to the pro-level and join the Abbotsford Canucks as a 20-year-old rearguard.

Now navigating his way through a rookie season at the American League level, his game continues to impress and defy the odds for a last-round pick. What began as a trial run on the third pair on a relatively crowded blueline in Abbotsford has blossomed into a steady role in all situations and strong numbers among his U21 peers.

From sub-10-minute matches to over 20 minutes in some cases, while quarterbacking the team’s second power-play unit, he continues to provide substance. He can plug and play whenever and wherever his new bench boss, Manny Malhotra, feels adequate – including both the right and left sides on the ice.

Kudryavtsev doesn’t necessarily provide any elite qualities, as you’d expect from such a late find. You won’t find many highlight-reel-worthy coast-to-coast plays or dynamic dangles. But his incredibly poised, competitive levels and high-IQ play allow him to blend in with ease at any level and make quick, safe and detailed decisions.

While he’s not the most physical specimen on the ice, he uses an incredibly active stick to pressure his opponents to turn the puck over and force unnecessary mistakes. You’ll be hard-pressed to find a defender with a more active stick outside a fencing tournament than this particular two-way defender.

Offensively, he shows strong vision and uses his patented stretch pass to find linemates with rush opportunities. Thanks to his heads-up vision, he’s able to make quick and effective reads and transition the play in quick succession. He runs the give-and-go confidently when in the zone, which has awarded him a spot running the secondary powerplay unit. At the time of this writing, he leads his AHL defensive corps in points (18) while sitting sixth among his rookie defensive peers.

In a vacuum, his ability to manage his game and carry out heavy minutes speaks volumes to the smarts and effectiveness that he brings to the table. He understands when he needs to exert himself and when he can take a step back, and he rarely wastes energy by going out of position and running around the ice. He’s cool, he’s composed, and he’s effective.

The sheer evolution of his game, which now shows among men, is rather impressive. While his lack of elite traits may hold him from truly realizing a formidable role in the NHL, it’s undeniable that the potential exists. He’s shown the ability to play heavy and versatile all-situations minutes and in all of his stops, and that trait should carry weight as he builds his game toward the next level.

As far as seventh-round picks go, you can’t ask for more in a young prospect.

Characteristics

Skating

While Kudryavtsev's skating is functional, it's not necessarily a standout asset that will wow you. He displays adequate edgework and balance, allowing him to change direction effectively and maintain good gap control. However, his overall mobility can appear limited at times. He lacks the explosiveness and high-end speed often seen in top-tier prospects, and he rarely utilizes his stride to create separation or drive offensive rushes.

That said, he compensates for this with a relentless motor and competitive edge. He's constantly in motion, exhibiting a proactive approach to the game. Whether it's pressuring the puck carrier, supporting the play, or finding open ice, Kudryavtsev is always active and engaged. This tireless work ethic allows him to be effective despite not possessing elite skating abilities. It's worth noting that it's an area in which he's clearly taken steps toward developing as well. Although still not quite polished, his edgework appears much more fluid and less choppy.

In this first clip, he showcases his improved edgework and ability to make quick pivot plays to manipulate and freeze his man. The crossovers are quick, but he's able to drop his shoulder and push toward the middle of the ice. Once he’s done with his attempt to shake off the pressure, he drives the middle and recovers quickly from the fall, never giving up on the play.

Here’s another example of him working the line: he uses a quick stop and starts to freeze and manipulate pressure. With the stop-and-starts, he's able to open up gaps, which has made him more efficient in getting shots through traffic or opening up space for the pass.

This ability to make pinpoint stops and starts is effective for offensive work and enables him to make quick changes in his defensive game. Shifting weight back and forth, cutting in, and changing direction on a dime allows him to stick with his man, providing pressure to make quick decisions with the puck.

Here, he gains entry himself before providing the dump and chase pressure. Once again, we see the quick crossovers and mid-ranged speed in action.

Grade: 52.5

Shot

Kudryavtsev possesses a decent shot, but it's not a primary weapon in his arsenal. He rarely winds up with a booming slap shot, opting instead for quick snapshots and wrist shots designed to create rebounds and deflections.

He’s not necessarily looking for goals; he’s looking to make plays. He demonstrates good accuracy and a willingness to get pucks on net, but his shot lacks the power and velocity to consistently beat goaltenders cleanly from distance. But it’s a work in progress.

Luckily, he's calculated with his shot selection, often waiting for the optimal lane to get pucks through traffic. As he's progressed to the AHL, he's shown a willingness to hold onto the puck longer, looking for passing lanes or tips in front. Further development of his shot, particularly a quicker release and more assertive approach, would benefit his offensive game.

In these next few clips, you'll see him keep his head up on the play, waiting his time to strike with a quick released and accurate shot—all three leading to goals, either by him or deflections on the way.

But even when they aren't directly leading to goals, he showcases much more poise with the puck. Combining his quick cutbacks, he can hold the puck and generate space for himself to put himself in opportune spots for the shot. He's shown much less rush in his game and uses his heads-up approach to read the entire play.

GRADE: 52.5

Skills

Kudryavtsev's puck skills are solid but not flashy. Are you sensing a theme here? He demonstrates strong puck control and makes smart decisions under pressure, which is an area which has shown great improvement since his junior days. In past years, as he navigated through junior, he often failed to make decisions in time, leading to various issues throughout his game.

He prioritizes puck movement and quick transition over individual puck-carrying displays, and you’ll often find him moving the play forward rather than carrying the puck himself. He's adept at quick one-touch passes and utilizes his vision to execute long stretch passes.

While he may not dangle through multiple defenders or make highlight-reel plays, Kudryavtsev's puck skills are practical and contribute to his overall effectiveness as a puck-mover and playmaker. That has been evident throughout his rookie year, as his new bench boss, Manny Malhotra, has quickly promoted him to quarterback the tram’s secondary powerplay unit.

Looking back to his junior career, he showcases his tremendous stretch pass ability from behind his net, leading to an assist.

GRADE: 52.5

Smarts

Kudryavtsev's hockey IQ is arguably his most developed asset. He processes the game well, consistently making smart decisions with and without the puck. Offensively, he demonstrates excellent vision and anticipation, consistently making good reads and facilitating quick transitions. He understands how to create space for himself and his teammates, and he's adept at exploiting defensive weaknesses.

Defensively, he plays a smart, positional game, utilizing his active stick and awareness to disrupt plays and force turnovers. He understands when to be aggressive and when to make the safe play, showcasing maturity and composure beyond his days.

GRADE: 55

Physicality/Compete

While not the most physically imposing player, Kudryavtsev competes with tenacity and determination. He may not deliver bone-crushing hits, but he battles hard for pucks and uses his body effectively to win board battles and box out opponents. He's not afraid to engage physically and demonstrates a willingness to sacrifice his body to block shots and make defensive plays.

His relentless motor and competitive drive are evident in his constant involvement in the play. He's always pressuring the puck carrier, supporting his teammates, and making his presence felt on the ice.

One of his best qualities is his ability to use his stick as effectively as you’ll see. He plays the game like a fencer, constantly clogging up space and forcing opponents to the outside with his stick. Even if he’s not making contact, his pressure on his opponent often leads to panic plays and poor decisions with the puck.

He’s a nuisance, and it makes for an incredibly effective shutdown game.

The way he uses his gaps and sticks could very easily fall into the "smarts" category. His break-up plays are incredibly calculated, and his effort level is a treat. Here are a few instances of him using his stick as a weapon.

That's not to say he won't use his body to leverage his position. He's sound in his angles, and if his stick cannot stop the rush, he'll do what it takes to shut the threat down.

GRADE: 55

OFP: 53.625

A note on the 20-80 scale used above. We look at five attributes (skating, shooting, puck skills, hockey IQ and physicality) for skaters and six for goalies (athleticism/quickness, compete/temperament, vision/play reading, technique/style, rebound control and puck handling). Each individual attribute is graded along the 20-80 scales, which includes half-grades. The idea is that a projection of 50 in a given attribute meant that our observer believed that the player could get to roughly NHL average at that attribute at maturity.