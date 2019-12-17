NCAA: World Junior Edition – Key players and underdogs to watch from US College hockey

The most wonderful time of the year, when it’s cold outside and people are strapping on their skates to … represent their countries at the World Junior Championship

The annual tournament is a favorite amongst those who follow prospects, although none really know why. Perhaps it’s because of the never-ending USA-Canada rivalry. Or maybe it’s because players have one year, maximum two, to take home a gold medal. Perhaps it’s because, unlike the Olympics, this team is still a “team” and less a compilation of famous stars. Perhaps it’s because this a chance to catch the next generation of NHL players before they are NHL players. Or perhaps it’s because it’s a chance to see the best players of this generation, even though some of them won’t become NHL players.

For some, it’s because the World Junior Championship is a chance to watch some of the best college players in the country face off against the best of the best worldwide in their age group. And it is so much fun, albeit slightly alarming, how much people’s lives depend on the outcome of a game played by a bunch of 19-year-olds.

Each year a slew of elite college hockey players end up at the World Juniors. Most of them play for USA, but a few are scattered amongst other countries. This year, 27 college hockey players were selected to preliminary rosters.

Most, as mentioned above, ended up on the U.S. roster. The Czech Republic, Finland and Sweden also named one NCAA player each to their respective rosters. (The interesting note is that those players aren’t from programs you would normally associate with recruiting in those areas, since Finland’s Sampo Ranta plays for Minnesota and Sweden’s Erik Portillo is a Michigan recruit.) Canada named four players to its preliminary roster but later cut BC’s Alex Newhook, Quinnipiac’s Peter Diliberatore and Wisconsin’s Dylan Holloway.

The tournament runs from December 26, 2019 to January 5, 2020 in the Czech Republic. Countries still need to trim their rosters. Five must go from USA, which started its training camp on Dec. 15. The teams will practice before playing a controlled scrimmage against the National Team Development Program U18 (a.k.a. half of the future World Junior Championship roster).The team will then fly to the Czech Republic for pre-tournament games against Sweden and Germany.

There will be a preliminary round robin of group play followed by elimination games, which begin with quarterfinals on Jan. 2.

Group A consists of the United States, Russia, Canada, the Czech Republic and Germany. Group B features reigning champion Finland along with Switzerland, Sweden, Slovakia and Kazakhstan.

Here is a full list of NCAA prospects currently on preliminary rosters, along with their stat lines:

Canada:

Jacob Bernard-Docker | D | North Dakota | 17gp 3-11-14

Czech Republic:

Ondrej Pavel | F | Fargo, USHL (Minnesota State Recruit) |19 gp 6-4-10

Finland:

Sampo Ranta | F | Minnesota | 18gp 7-4-11

Sweden:

Erik Portillo | G | Dubuque, USHL (Michigan Recruit) | 15gp .912 sv%

USA

Goaltenders:

*Spencer Knight | Boston College | 15gs, .940 sv%

Isaiah Saville | Nebraska-Omaha | 3gs, .887 sv%

Defensemen:

Ty Emberson | Wisconsin | 18gp 0-3-3

Jordan Harris | Northeastern | 17gp 3-8-11

Ryan Johnson | Minnesota | 18gp 0-5-5

Zac Jones | UMass | 17gp 3-9-12

Christian Krygier | MSU | 17gp 0-3-3

*K’Andre Miller | Wisconsin | 18gp 6-5-11

Mattias Samuelsson | Western Michigan | 12gp 1-3-4

Spencer Stastney | Notre Dame | 17gp 2-6-8

Cam York | Michigan | 18gp 4-5-9

Forwards:

John Beecher | Michigan | 16gp 5-4-9

Bobby Brink | Denver } 18gp 7-6-13

Cole Caufield | Wisconsin | 18-12-8-20

*Jack Drury | Harvard | 10gp 4-6-10

Parker Ford | Providence | 17gp 6-8-14

Curtis Hall | Yale | 9gp 6-1-7

Trevor Janicke | Notre Dame 17gp 7-3-10

Robert Mastrosimone | Boston University | 17gp 4-6-10

Shane Pinto | North Dakota | 17gp 8-6-14

Jacob Pivonka | Notre Dame | 17gp 4-4-8

Alex Turcotte | Wisconsin | 18gp 6-9-15

Trevor Zegras | Boston University |17gp 5-12-17

*On last year’s WJC roster

The theme for selected NCAA players is scoring. It is unsurprising given that, in the past, USA Hockey has struggled in World Juniors because of lack of scoring. This team has five of the country’s 10 highest-scoring freshmen, with Caufield leading the way.

Majority of these players are from Midwestern teams, specifically from the Big Ten. Wisconsin has four players, Notre Dame has three, Michigan has two players as well as a recruit, Minnesota has two players and Michigan State has one. (Oddly enough, both Wisconsin and Notre Dame, who each have some of the top freshmen in the country, are struggling of late. But that’s a topic for a different day.) There are just two Eastern players on the defensive core, and five out of 12 in the forward core.

Here are some players to watch, by position:

Goaltending:

Players to watch:

The answer to this is, obviously, Spencer Knight. Knight, an NTDP alumnus, was actually on last year’s roster as the third stringer behind Cayden Primeau and Kyle Keyser. Primeau did pretty well, posting a .937 save percentage, leaving no need for Knight. Barring something unforeseen, Knight will be the starter this year.

Expected to be one of the top incoming freshman goaltenders in the country, Knight has played like it. He is sixth in the nation — and first amongst freshman goaltenders — with a .940 save percentage in 15 starts. That’s impressive because adapting to the faster speed can be a challenge for freshmen. Knight is the only rookie in the country with a save percentage that ranks in the top 14.

Underdogs:

Team USA generally has used Major Junior goaltenders over college hockey goaltenders because Major Junior goaltenders have more playing experience, although this trend may be shifting. It is interesting that this year the U.S. has two college hockey goaltenders. While Knight is the obvious front runner, don’t sleep on Isaiah Seville.

The starting netminder at Nebraska-Omaha, Saville has a .889 save percentage on a team that is last in the NCHC with two conference wins. But team stats aren’t really goaltending stats and Saville, the former USHL Goaltender of the Year, has a reputation of getting hot at the right time. And when he’s on, he’s on. He won gold with the U.S. at the World Junior A Challenge as well. Most likely Saville won’t see much action, but it would be surprising if he didn’t get any looks.

Defense

Players to watch

The NCAA World Junior pool is loaded with high-end defensemen who can also contribute points from the blue line like K’Andre Miller, Cam York and Zac Jones. Jacob Bernard-Docker, Canada’s only remaining NCAA player, is a former CJHL Top Defenseman and a World A Junior Challenge gold medalist.

Last year Miller was one of the best freshmen defenders in the country, unfortunately missing some playing time with injuries. But Miller is one of the few WJC veterans on this team and played in six games during last year’s WJC with one point. He is tied for second most goals in the country amongst defensemen and leads this group with goals from the blue line.

Meanwhile Jones, despite his freshman status, is the highest-scoring defender in this group.

Underdogs:

Points are important but so are solid blue liners — a lesson we often re-learn in World Juniors. Michigan State has been burning through the Big Ten and just as they are underdogs, so is defenseman Christian Krygier. Yes, he was drafted, but as a seventh round. He has international experience, playing in the 2017 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Cup. Unlike Zac Jones, Krygier isn’t a scorer. He’s not flashy. But solid defensemen are important for championships, and Krygier – who has been impactful for Michigan State — could be impactful here, too.

Forwards

Players to watch

There are so many to choose from, but Cole Caufield is the correct answer. Yes, Caufield is short. That has led some to question his ability to make it in pro hockey. But the Montreal Canadiens disagreed, drafting him fifth overall. Yes, he may be small. Yes, the NHL and college hockey are physical. But you can’t hit what you can’t catch. Caufield has the mix of speed and skill that makes him the best player on this team, without question. Caufield broke both the single-season and career goal scoring records for the NTDP and finished with 180 points. At U18 Worlds, he tied Alexander Ovechkin’s scoring record with 14 goals. It is going to be a lot of fun to see him weave through the rest of this competition.

Underdogs

Parker Ford may be the biggest underdog of all the NCAA players selected for World Junior preliminary rosters. It is easy to lose his name amongst Providence’s other top scorers, like Jack Dugan, but Ford’s name is one to remember. The only undrafted player on the USA World Junior roster, Ford is already showing glimpses of how good he can be as he develops further. He also won gold with USA in the World Junior A Challenge.

Trevor Janicke’s name also may not jump out, but he has been phenomenal for the Fighting Irish thus far. He has given Notre Dame’s offense a boost as the team’s highest-scoring freshman. His offense may have tapered off of late, but earlier in the year he had a four-game goal streak. He skated with the NTDP and played in the U18 Worlds, where he won silver in 2017-18. He also won gold at the 2019 world Junior A Challenge.

Games to watch:

Dec. 26: Czech Republic vs. Russia

Sweden vs. Finland

Canada vs. USA

Dec. 27: Germany vs. USA

Dec. 28: Finland vs. Slovakia

Czech Republic vs. Germany

Switzerland vs. Sweden

Russia vs. Canada

Dec. 29: Kazakhstan vs. Finland

USA vs. Russia

Dec. 30: Kazakhstan vs. Sweden

Germany vs. Canada

USA vs. Czech Republic

Dec. 31: Sweden vs. Slovakia

Finland vs. Sweden

Canada vs. Czech Republic

Jan. 2: Quarterfinals

Jan. 4: Semifinals

Jan. 5: Quarterfinals