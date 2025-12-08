NHL: Affiliated prospects who have made rapid progress this season – North America Part One

Early on in the season talent evaluators are often hyper focused on draft eligible players as they try to determine early rankings and watch lists. But what about the prospects already affiliated with NHL teams? Previously drafted (or signed) players often show off remarkable progression early in the year that is worth discussing as it elevates their projection as NHL players. This piece aims to highlight some of those players; players who have impressed our scouting staff with their improved play this season.

Here are the North American based prospects Part One:

Brock Otten - Director of Scouting

Harry Nansi - Wing, Owen Sound Attack, OHL (Toronto Maple Leafs)

Nansi had his supporters in the scouting community heading into the 2025 NHL Draft. Suffice to say, we were not one of them. We ranked Nansi 238th and a lot of that had to do with my own concerns over Nansi’s upside; I had him ranked 34th among Ontario players in my own personal rankings. We weren’t alone in having concerns about Nansi as NHL Central Scouting dropped him over 100 spots in their final rankings, leaving him unranked ahead of the draft. While he was unquestionably an intelligent player with an intriguing frame, we didn’t see NHL skating ability or skill. The Toronto Maple Leafs ended up selecting Nansi in the fifth round and the early returns of that pick have been extremely promising.

As part of a dominant first line for the Owen Sound Attack, Nansi currently finds himself in the top five of OHL scoring, along with his linemates Pierce Mbuyi and Tristan Delisle. The trio has also been deadly on the powerplay helping Owen Sound to one of the best records in the OHL’s Western Conference.

The reality is that Nansi still has some drawbacks to his game that could limit his effectiveness at higher levels. He’s still not a high-level skater, who lacks first step quickness. He’s still not a creative player who can get boxed in when pressured. His pace of play is best described as a crawl. At even strength, his production has been fairly pedestrian; a few goals at five-on-five and outside the top 40 of even strength production (as of writing this). He’s not necessarily a physical player in a traditional sense; he’s active in puck pursuit but there’s room for him to become a tougher player on/off the puck, especially if his projection puts him in the middle of an NHL lineup as a support player.

So why am I choosing him for an article highlighting players who have taken massive steps forward? Because, despite having identifiable areas of growth, he has been highly effective in a lot of other ways and has proven to be an excellent selection for a mid-round pick. While his first step quickness and edgework still need work, his top speed has improved, allowing him to be a more effective and consistent offensive contributor. Additionally, he’s made great strides as a playmaker, able to take advantage of his physical gifts and puck protection ability. While his goal-scoring production has lagged at even strength, he’s been an effective distributor. He’s top five in primary assists at both even strength and on the powerplay. He’s able to extend possession so effectively with how he shields the puck and his vision is excellent. He draws in pressure and dishes off; it’s that classic case of opening up space for his linemates to exploit.

What we’ve seen from Nansi in his post draft year is very encouraging and bodes well for him improving his NHL projection. Without continued growth as a skater, there could be a place for him as a complementary playmaking winger in the NHL.

An example of Nansi’s ability to maintain possession through checks by keeping the puck in his hip pocket. He’s been a load to handle for opposing defenders this year as he looks to extend possession and funnel pucks to the middle.

An example of Nansi’s vision and playmaking ability. He’s directly set up at least a half dozen goals so far this year from his office behind the net. Here, he psychs out the defender with the no look pass to the slot.

A couple clips to help show Nansi’s need to improve his skating further. He can struggle to build speed and change direction quickly and this causes him to have to alter his pace a lot of the time at even strength. But, even then, as you can see in the front half of this clip, he has the vision to make a smart play to help Owen Sound create a chance from the point.

Linc Zdancewicz - U.S. Regional Scout

Dean Letourneau, Center, Boston College (Boston Bruins)

Dean Letourneau had a lackluster DY+1 season for Boston College last year as he moved along in what seemed to be a lengthy development path. However, he has come alive in his sophomore season for the Eagles, recording 11 points and five goals in 13 games, nearly quadrupling his point total in a third of the games played. How has this season come about and what issues has Dean Letourneau fixed from his freshman season. The main issues from his first year at BC were his lack of awareness and vision, struggles as a puck carrier, and the underuse of his physicality.

The first two issues I’ve identified held him back from producing real offense in his freshman season, however, he has flipped the script. Letourneau’s in zone offense has been expanded this season to where he has unleashed his terrifying shot upon the Hockey East. He has become much more aware of open space and has finally made use of his gargantuan reach and size in the zone.

These two goals are emblematic of how comfortable Letourneau has become with the puck on his stick in the offensive zone. The confidence he has built from this increased awareness has led to a lethal shot.

This play shows how well Letourneau can and has been taking advantage of his long reach in the offensive zone. I think only Dean Letourneau alone can make this play in NCAA.

Both of these clips show Letourneau’s increased speed along with his increased awareness when entering the zone. He slips into an open spot to fire a quality chance in both clips, with plays like these, no wonder he has seen almost a 4x increase in points thus far this season.

I’ll add this clip here to show off how his puck carrying skills have improved too, his increased speed and confidence with the puck are on display here as he steals the puck off his teammate and generates a zone entry about 5 strides later.

Finally, Letourneau’s use of his size has completely changed this season, he is rough and downright mean at points. Here is his first shift in BC’s second outing against Maine this season, he is wild, energetic, and a little off balance. Letourneau has been more physically imposing this season which has led to successes on offense and defense. Yes, he can improve his balance while skating but I prefer an uncontrolled monster to what was on display last season.

Overall, the strides Letourneau has taken have sped up his development to where he may only see one more season at BC before he is fully with the Boston Bruins as their second- or third-line center.

Jeremy Tremblay - QMJHL Regional Scout

Mateo Nobert, Center, Blainville-Boisbriand Armada, QMJHL(Vegas Golden Knights)

After decent production last year with the Armada, Nobert was drafted by Vegas 85th, in the third round. Even with some flaws in his game, Vegas saw the interesting profile of Nobert. All season long, he was showing some skill, his offensive abilities, and his two-way potential. But the physical game and his physical strength were not there yet. While Nobert is 6-foot-0, his 143 pounds were simply not enough for him to play physically. Between the start of the season last year and this year, he went from 143 pounds to 179 pounds which. 36 pounds of muscular mass in one year is a lot and it changed pretty much every aspect of Nobert’s game. He can now play a more physical game, finishing some hits. His overall strength has improved, and it shows in skating speed, his power in his shots, and his puck protection. Now that he can play physically, Nobert will need to learn how to use his new frame to his advantage. He still needs to improve his decision making with the puck, but the progress after getting drafted only a few months ago is hard to miss. Not bad for a player that will be 18 all season long. I will not be surprised to see Nobert slowly make his way to the NHL the way he is improving!

These are clips of Nobert’s game from last season, to visualize his improvements. Nobert was not often physically involved in a game because of his frame.

This clip shows well that Nobert is looking bigger on the ice and that he is not afraid anymore to hit. He almost doubled his number of hits per game.

The strides of Nobert were already good last year, but it was lacking some power. Now, his acceleration looks a lot better.

We can see in this clip that Nobert's confidence is better than last year. Last year, Nobert was averaging 3.7 shot attempts per game and 0.95 passes to the slot. This year, he is averaging 4.3 shot attempts per game and 1.68 passes to the slot, showing that Nobert is creating more by himself.

Kyle Pereira - U.S. Regional Scout

Jayson Shaugabay, Winger - University of Minnesota-Duluth (Tampa Bay Lightning)

Shaugabay, a former fourth-round draft pick of the Tampa Bay Lightning (115th overall) is having a breakout NCAA season this year. As a freshman last season, the Warroad, MN native produced 26 points (12 goals, 14 assists) in 36 games with UMD. This year, through 14 games, he’s already matched his assists total from last season, while racking up 19 total points. He’s been a part of one of the best lines in college hockey, and has been one of the main drivers behind it.

The shifty, playmaking winger has always been a dangerous play creator. He was lauded for his dangerous passing abilities and smarts, as well as his dazzling stickhandling, back when he was selected by the Lightning. This year has been no different. He continues to thrive as a playmaker, leading the team in passes to the slot (28).

The parts of his game that needed improvement came down to his skating ability and being able to play at his size at a higher level. For his size, while he is listed at 5-foot-9 and 165 pounds on Elite Prospects, his latest measurements put him at 5-foot-10 and 175 pounds (Tampa Bay Lightning development camp and UMD’s roster). As for his skating, while he is still not a burner, there is noticeable improvement with his lower-body strength and balance, as well as top speed.

Because of these improvements to his skating and adding a bit more weight to his frame, as well as how he translated his high-level playmaking from the USHL to college, he is quickly establishing himself as a top prospect in Tampa Bay’s pipeline.

A compilation of Shaugabay (#17) with Green Bay in his draft year, showing off his playmaking abilities

Shaugabay (#17) this season, showing off his playmaking at the collegiate level.

Kyle Dalla Zanna - Western Canada Regional Scout

Nathan Behm - Wing - Kamloops Blazers (Chicago Blackhawks)

Nathan Behm is putting up points at a torrid pace this season. The 66th overall selection by the Chicago Blackhawks in last year’s NHL Draft is now playing alongside top 2026 prospect and WHL scoring leader JP Hurlbert (ranked 24th overall in our first draft ranking), and their immediate chemistry has enabled Behm to maintain a position within the top five amongst league leaders in points since the start of the season.

Behm's dual-threat offensive game has taken a big step forward this season. He’s a high-skill attacker with a knack for finding seams, but his shot has been his biggest asset this season. He possesses a missile of a release that can beat goalies from anywhere, and his ability to score off the rush has been especially notable.

In his draft year, our team had qualms about Behm’s engagement and pace of play, which explains his selection outside the top two rounds. He coasted through shifts a little too often for our liking and would shy away from the hard areas. Even Blackhawks Director of Amateur Scouting Mike Doneghey voiced similar characteristics in their team’s draft recap. Behm has improved these areas of his game, and if he continues to do so, there is a strong possibility he reaches a middle six finisher as an NHL projection.

Three clips highlighting Behm’s finishing ability off the rush and his chemistry with JP Hurlbert.

An excellent end-to-end effort that showcases Behm’s hands, playmaking, and improved pace which leads to an assist.

Behm engages this defender on the forecheck, cutting his lane off to separate him from the puck and create a turnover.

Liam Staples - Ontario Regional Scout

Jordan Charron - Wing - Soo Greyhounds (Pittsburgh Penguins)

It is a very positive reflection—one that raises the question of how many foresaw this outcome when the hockey landscape shifted with the CHL–NCAA eligibility rule changes, and how many players would benefit, and how quickly those benefits would take shape. Chase Reid and the Soo Greyhounds are experiencing that right now but Jordan Charron is another example of that. Charron began the 2024-2025 campaign playing for his hometown team, the Ayr Centennials in the GOJHL, originally selected in the sixth round by the ‘Hounds, Charron planned to go the NCAA route, he is committed to St. Lawrence University for the start of the 2026-2027 season but, once the new rule changes become official, he signed to play with the “Hounds.

Charron finished with 10 goals, 11 assists for 21 points in 48 games last season. Attracting the eye of the Pittsburgh Penguins who selected Charron in the fiftth round, 154 overall in the 2025 NHL Draft. Charron was invited to the Penguins rookie camps and showcase in the summer. Safe to say, the work Charron put in this past summer is paying off as he has already surpassed his goal and point total from a season ago currently sitting at 17 goals, seven assists for 24 points in 25 games as of November 23rd. His skating has taken a noticeable step forward from last season - quicker feet, a faster first step, and improved overall pace.

Charron possesses a pro level shot, showcasing he can score in a variety of different ways. What is most impressive is his explosiveness off that first step.

Charron’s improved foot speed and lateral agility are shaping him into a dangerous player in transition.

Ben Misfeldt - North American Video Scout

Will Horcoff - Center, University of Michigan (Pittsburgh Penguins)

Will Horcoff was seen as more of a long-term project last season. A player who had a lot of tantalizing attributes but struggled to put them together in an impactful way. He was disappointing through the first half with the USNTDP but transitioned well to NCAA hockey. It was easy to see the potential in Horcoff last season - an intelligent, 6-foot-5, two-way forward with a pro style game, though I doubt many saw this year’s offensive explosion coming.

Two months into the 2025-26 season, Horcoff has been a goal scoring machine for the University of Michigan, with an astonishing 14 goals in 16 games. He has arguably made the biggest leap of any 2025 drafted player considering he had just 19 goals in 82 games during his time with the USNTDP. He has improved on his sluggish skating, has realized the advantage his size and reach can bring, and has developed into an elite net-front presence. He has done all that while also improving on his already sound defensive game.

Inevitably, the goal scoring will cool off as the season progresses (he’s shooting at nearly 27%) but even half the goal scoring rate would be seen as an improvement. The projection for Horcoff ahead of the draft was as more of a middle-six forward. As he adds strength to his frame, Horcoff projects to be a menacing player to play against. If he continues to improve his skating, I can envision him developing into a prized two-way top six centre at the NHL level.

Here is an example of Will Horcoff’s strong net front presence. He easily positions himself between the defender and scores off the deflection. Goals and scoring chances from right around the net have been a common theme for Horcoff this season. He wasn’t known as a goal scorer before this season, but this year has figured out how to be a handful around the net, a very translatable NHL skill.

This clip shows Horcoff’s wonky skating stride as he pursues on the forecheck. He’s very upright and the short strides are not generating near the power that his long legs are capable of. Despite that, he still makes a good read and intercepts the pass. The fact that he’s still able to get around relatively well with a flawed stride indicates there is a lot of potential with his skating.

Horcoff already showed his defensive prowess last season with Michigan but has been at another level this season. Here he keeps his head on a swivel, stays high enough to be in position to block the pass and reads the puck carrier’s pass like a book. There are always a few solid defensive disruptions like this one each game.