NHL: Affiliated prospects who have made rapid progress this season – North America Part Two

Early on in the season talent evaluators are often hyper focused on draft eligible players as they try to determine early rankings and watch lists. But what about the prospects already affiliated with NHL teams? Previously drafted (or signed) players often show off remarkable progression early in the year that is worth discussing as it elevates their projection as NHL players. This piece aims to highlight some of those players; players who have impressed our scouting staff with their improved play this season.

Here are the North American based prospects Part Two:

Derek Neumeier - Associate Director of Scouting

Jaxon Fuder - Left Wing - Red Deer Rebels, WHL (Dallas Stars)

Fuder is currently writing one of the best feel-good stories in the WHL right now.

He was a fairly unknown commodity heading into his 2024-25 season, having never been drafted into the WHL, playing the prior campaign in the BCHL, and going unselected in his first year of NHL draft eligibility. He did, however, catch Red Deer’s eye, who eventually brought him into their fold in October of 2024. Playing like his future in hockey was on the line (which it might have been), he became a heart-and-soul member of the Rebels and started to get the attention of NHL scouts. Even though he went unselected again in his second year of NHL draft eligibility, he still did enough to earn an invite to join the Dallas Stars for their summer development camp and a pair of prospect exhibition games, which turned into his invite being extended into the team’s full training camp. By that point he had left such a strong impression on the Stars that they signed him straightaway to an entry-level contract.

What the Red Deer winger and alternate captain might lack in terms of pure skill he more than makes up for in tenacity and competitiveness. He’s a heat-seeking missile on the forecheck, he’s a devoted penalty killer, and he’s never afraid to get his hands dirty when it comes to sticking up for a teammate. While his chances of ever becoming a top-of-the-lineup player in the NHL are slim to none, it’s simultaneously not that difficult to envision him playing in the league in a depth capacity one day after fighting and scraping and grinding his way up through the ranks.

Opposing defenders always need to know when Fuder is on the ice, because he’s coming for them every single time they go back to retrieve a puck. He might not have the size and strength to truly crush anybody, but it’s rare to see him not finish a check.

Just like with his forechecking, opposing players need to always realize that they won’t be able to take any liberties with Fuder’s teammates without having to hear from him as well.

Going beyond his physical play, Fuder is also able to chip in offensively from time to time, and he might be able to do it at higher levels of hockey too. That’s because his hockey sense is actually pretty sharp, allowing him to correctly identify offensive opportunities when they appear.

Kaeden Ireland - Ontario Regional Scout

Adam Benak - Center/Wing, Brantford Bulldogs, OHL (Minnesota Wild)

Last year Adam Benak put up 59 points through 56 USHL contests and showed the hockey world his elite creativity and skill. In his draft year, Benak regularly showed off his silky mitts and quick reads to finish the year as Youngstown’s first option on offense. The end result was a tumble down the draft board that was eventually stopped by the Minnesota Wild at 102nd overall.

Adam Benak is simply making himself undeniable. For whatever criticisms he faced in his draft year regarding size, Benak accepted them and doubled down on his strengths: top-end talent, tenacity, and the ability to find passes that others cannot. It’s improbable Benak will bring above-average impact on defense playing against grown men, so the question becomes, can he outscore his weaknesses? While previously I was doubtful, Benak has made me a believer this year. Playing with higher calibre players on perhaps this generation’s greatest OHL team, Benak’s consistency and adaptability have surged.

Benak’s offensive style fits with any archetype of player. He never looks out of place on a line, and while last year I felt Benak was often not on the same page as his teammates, leading to turnovers, a more skilled supporting cast has allowed Benak to showcase just how easy he is to play with. As seen in this clip, Benak will find the pass, one way or another.

Benak lessens the negative impact of his below-average stature with his motor, bouncing around the ice to threaten the puck carrier. While it’s clear his shorter stick lessens his potential for blocking lanes, his skating and motor bridge the gap to make him a competent junior defender. This won’t exactly be a “B game” for him at the next level, but it could endear coaches to his style and earn him a neutral defensive impact on the game.

Benak still remains outmatched in many puck battles, but it’s hard to keep doubting him when he keeps showing new levels offensively.

Mika Burns - Western Canada Regional Scout

Tomas Poletin - W/C, Kelowna Rockets, WHL (New York Islanders)

A fourth-round pick of the Islanders in 2025, Tomas Poletin is a player who has definitely exceeded expectations upon his arrival in Kelowna this season. Although he was viewed fairly highly coming to Kelowna given that they selected him first overall in the 2025 CHL Import Draft, the surprise has come with what he brings to the table night in and night out.

Prior to this season, Poletin was viewed more as a straight line, checking forward who goes to the hard areas and plays a physical brand of hockey. What we have seen from Poletin this season is a player who has developed a skill element to his game which has led to an increase in offence. Early on in the WHL season while the NHL preseason was still underway, Poletin was the offensive driver for the Kelowna Rockets, and he showed that he can generate offence on his own by using his speed, skill and his electric shot. With players like Tij Iginla returning to Kelowna, Poeltin’s offensive role has changed slightly but he has shown an ability to remain very effective.

Poletin has very quick hands and a good ability to beat players one-on-one which has led to many offensive chances for himself and his teammates. One of the most impressive things about Poletin this season is while adding that level of skill and offence, he has kept his straight line, checking game that made him so effective before. He still forechecks very well and has a physical element to his game which allows him to start the rest of his offence. He has transitioned primarily into a bumper role on the powerplay where he has the opportunity to show off his quick release and accurate shot that has led to him scoring 12 goals in the first 20 games this season.

This clip really highlights the improvement to Poeltin’s skill in tight situations. He recollects the puck with all five opposing players around him and is able to pull the puck in tight around a defender and then immediately get it into a position where he is able to shoot the puck and beat the goalie.

What I like about this goal is it shows Poletin’s wicked release as well as his offensive IQ. He is able to slowly drift away from the defender and get into a quiet spot where he can receive the pass and immediately get it on net and get it past the goalie.

This goal is a great example, not only of Poletin’s skill, but his confidence in offensive situations. Instead of just taking the puck wide and trying to either feather a pass over to his teammate or trying to shoot for a rebound, he takes on his defender and beats him with a beautiful through-the-legs move. After beating the first defender, he holds on to the puck and pulls it across to his forehand and beats the goalie with a very accurate shot to the top corner.

Joey Fortin Boulay - Quebec Regional Scout

Noah Laberge - Defense - Newfoundland Regiment, QMJHL (Buffalo Sabres)

The QMJHL hasn’t produced many dramatic post-draft risers this season, but Noah Laberge has quietly taken a significant step forward. After a solid draft year with 35 points and flashes of two-way assertiveness, his game still felt unrefined though. Decision-making wavered, he occasionally overhandled the puck and a lack of strength left him vulnerable in battles. More importantly, he didn’t yet have a clear identity, making his long-term projection difficult to gauge.

This year, that picture is much sharper. He has emerged as one of the league’s top defensemen, playing like a steady on-ice general. His game is more calculated and consistent, and he now thrives in all situations, deployed on both special teams, logging heavy minutes—often around 26 per night—while showing comfort on both sides of the ice. His value as a future pro lies in this growing versatility.

A smooth four-way skater with excellent edgework, he uses his flowing mobility for quick support and efficient transitions. He’s poised on retrievals, escapes pressure cleanly and delivers successful exit passes. In the offensive zone, he’s constantly involved, rotates fluidly with teammates and makes smart plays from the blue line. Defensively, his strong gap and reach steers opponents wide. He’s not overly physical and lacks high-end dynamism, but his identity is now more defined and his rawness refined.

As a 19-year-old, his development is impressive and his progression to the pro level will be a fascinating one to follow.

Videos:

Here’s some of Laberge’s (#8) offensive production: jumping into offense to score, using shot fakes to open lanes and draw pressure and unleashing heavy clappers that find the back of the net.

Here are a few examples of Laberge’s clean first passes and controlled breakouts, showcasing his keen patience, vision and play-reading abilities.

Laberge also handles puck retrievals in his own end with poise.

Mark Dube - US Regional Scout

Max Plante - Center - University Minnesota-Duluth, NCAA (Detroit Red Wings)

In his second season with Minnesota-Duluth, Max Plante has made some tremendous progress in his development and currently leads the entire NCAA in scoring with 26 points in 16 games played. He has been a focal point in the offense for the Bulldogs all season long.

What Plante lacks in size, listed at 5-foot-11 and 176 pounds, he makes up for in tenacity and determination. His motor is always going, and he pursues the puck with reckless abandon. Obviously there is an element of scoring touch to Plante’s game where he sees the ice really well and is able to find open ice to produce scoring chances. In addition, he shows some nice hands and a decent shot to go alongside all of that. It will be interesting to see if he can continue with this point pace for the entirety of the season.

In this clip, we see that ‘dog’ in Plante, where he battles for position to try and win a board battle.

Here we witness the scoring touch, where Plante directs one home from the bumper position on the power-play.

Plante shows off the hands in this sequence, where he dekes out a defender, then makes a really nice pace for the easy redirect from his teammate.

Felix Sicard - North American Video Scout

Emile Guite, Wing, Chicoutimi Sagueneens, QMJHL (Anaheim Ducks)

Guite was a highly touted prospect going into his draft year, having been nearly a point per game player in his draft minus one season. However, a disappointing offensive draft campaign saw him end up as a fifth-round pick to Anaheim. Now, Guite is making good on the faith the Ducks showed in him, posting 26 points in 25 games for Chicoutimi. To put that into perspective, his 15 goals are just one goal shy of his goal output for all of last season.

Points are nice, but it’s the overall package that will determine Guite’s NHL outlook. His skating was a limiting factor in his draft year, with a short stride. Fixing mechanical issues doesn’t happen overnight, but Guite does look like he has added some quickness and power in his stride this season, helping him chase down puck carriers on the forecheck. He’s also added a physical dimension to his game, finishing hits while also using his body to shield the puck. In addition, he’s looking to get to the net more often, both with and without the puck. The skating remains something to monitor, but Guite is already diversifying his game in a way that should help his chances of making the NHL.

Here, Guite quickly closes the gap on the Mooseheads puck carrier, then takes a good angle to steer his opponent into the next wave of Sagueenens pressure. This leads to a turnover, and Guite bangs home the 2 on 0 pass. The way he created the goal here – through responsible forechecking pressure, solid fundamentals, and added skating quickness – is encouraging.

Here, Guite catches the puck in motion in the neutral zone, but seeing pressure ahead, quickly moves the puck to a teammate with more space. He then drives hard to the net, taking a defender along with him. He provides some traffic as his teammate gets a shot on net. He then sets up below the goal line, and proactively carves out some space for himself by initiating contact against his man. That allows him the space to cleanly receive the puck on his forehand, fake to his left, before going back to the middle with a centering feed. This play shows that Guite is beginning to blend physical details with his offensive sense.

Jeremi Plourde - Eastern Canada Regional Scout

Justin Poirier - Wing, Maine, NCAA (Carolina Hurricanes)

The skill level has never been an issue in Poirier’s game. Throughout his junior career, Poirier filled nets, scoring 122 goals in 181 career games in the QMJHL, and even recording a 51-goal season in his draft year in 2024. This season, Poirier made an important decision, as he committed to play for the University of Maine in the NCAA. This is a big jump from his previous level of competition, and many thought this could be too big of a challenge for the 5-foot-8 forward who turned 19 just a few months ago in September.

That being said, Poirier has exceeded many expectations early on. He has been nothing short of remarkable for Maine, leading the team in goals with 11, and points with 17, in only 14 games. Additionally, Poirier is tied for fifth in goal scoring among all NCAA players. His goal scoring instincts and confidence have shown to translate with ease to this next step in his career, which is extremely promising regarding a potential role in the NHL one day. He remains one of the hardest players to cover, thanks to his tactical positioning, his slippery hands, and his lethal finishing skills. It’s also promising to see that Poirier’s tenacity and physical intensity has remained a big part of his game in the NCAA as well.

Here are some clips displaying how ridiculous Poirier’s goal scoring skills are (Righty, #93).

Liam Crouse - Goaltending Scout

Adam Gajan - G, Minnesota-Duluth, NCAA (Chicago Blackhawks)

Since being the first goalie taken in a class consisting of Augustine and Fowler, Gajan’s projection to the NHL has been questionable to say the least. The Slovakian goalie was picked due to his hyper athleticism, an elite trait that could not be developed to the level that Gajan possesses. However, he had significant drawbacks in playing too erratically and relied too much upon his athleticism to make his saves, often choosing to go in much lower and wider stances and fully extending his limbs because he could, not because he had to. Now, in his second year as an NCAA starter, he has completely overhauled his game. Gajan looks like a completely different goalie with how he plays. He’s adopted an efficient, narrower stance and plays calmer and smoother in the crease. He hasn’t discarded his athleticism; he just plays with much more intent, using his athleticism as a last-ditch option or to give him an edge in certain situations. His tracking has improved immensely, and he is anticipating play much better, focusing on getting to his destination efficiently, on his feet in a controlled manner, where before, he would have a tendency to move excessively. Combining his world-class athleticism with a much more refined and technical game is a cheat code amongst goalies and makes him one of the most intriguing goalie prospects in the world.

Because he gets to the pass on his feet by taking a deeper route, it enables him to explode and use his athleticism to stretch out the opposite direction to rob the shooter.

Here, he calmly shuffles over, fully in control, staying on his feet because he chose a smart route instead of excessively moving.

He doesn’t overreact in the first scramble, which allows him to calmly get to his feet. From there, he makes a controlled slide and can recover the other way after a rebound. Before this year, he might’ve sprawled at any point, which clearly he didn’t have to.

Jamison Derksen - North American Video Scout

Lyndon Lakovic - W, Moose Jaw Warriors, WHL (Washington Capitals)

Lyndon Lakovic is a very interesting prospect for the Washington Capitals because he was a first round pick last season after putting up 58 points in 47 games for the Moose Jaw Warriors, but he still had some pretty big question marks as a draft eligible. Despite his obvious skill, the 6-foot-4, 200 poundwinger was previously seen as a perimeter player and would avoid contact. This season, Lakovic has added that size that he has into a powerful tool in his game. This improves his outlook as a pro immensely, as his size is a massive factor that he was not tapping into previously, and it is part of the reason he was ranked so high by McKeen’s (13th) for the 2025 NHL Draft. Through 22 games this season, the Moose Jaw Warriors’ captain has 18 goals and 29 points this season. He is winning puck battles at a much higher rate than he ever has and is a serious problem on the forecheck. If he continues to grow in his physical habits, Lakovic will be a key middle-six forward in the Capitals’ lineup before long.

This is exactly what Lakovic needs to do to get to the next level. There’s no questioning the forward’s skill but competing in battles is the most important thing for Lakovic to develop right now.

Here, again it is not a remarkable clip, but the details are what is important here. Lakovic gets high in the defensive zone pressuring the defender but doesn’t fly by when the opposing blueliner moves the puck. He stays in position but still has the acceleration to clear the zone and create separation for the breakaway.

Lakovic runs out of time on a negative rush here, but tracks back really well and finishes the check. This may not seem like a remarkable clip but it shows growth in his defensive effort and willingness to engage physically.

Adam Tate - Western Canada Regional Scout

Shea Busch - Wing, Everett Silvertips, WHL (Florida Panthers)

Shea Busch is a Forward with the Everett Silvertips in the WHL. He was selected 128th overall by the Florida Panthers in the 2025 NHL Draft. He made the switch from the BCHL to the WHL mid-season last year under the new NCAA eligibility agreement and it helped his development. Busch ended last season with 19 points (11G, 8A) in 39 games with the Silvertips and had already surpassed that number of goals in just 12 games this season before getting injured.

Busch is a shoot first, pass later power forward whose biggest weakness is his skating. His mechanics have improved this season, and his skating is better as a result. It’s clear he also spent time working on his shot over the summer as it’s become an important part of his game. During the 2024-25 season, Busch was used as a net-front presence on the power play, but this year he’s being deployed as one of the primary shooters on the right-wing half wall with the man advantage. The skating and shot improvements have allowed him to carve out a bigger role with Everett. He has regularly suited up at right wing on a line with 2024 NHL Draft second rounder Julius Miettinen and second year draft eligible import Matias Vanhanen. Busch was averaging 1.5 points per game with the Silvertips when he left the lineup with an injury.

While he will never be mistaken for a speedster, his shot and willingness to play a physical game should allow him to carve out a pro career. His ceiling looks to be a middle six winger in the NHL if his skating can continue to improve.

Let’s take a look at a couple of clips from Busch’s 2025-2026 season so far:

This first clip shows off both Busch’s improved skating and goal scoring ability. While the skating is still a work in progress, it’s developed to the point where he is able to get up the ice fast enough to create a 2 on 1 shorthanded. The way in which he receives the pass allows him to shield the puck from the defender and he’s able to put the puck into the net.

This clip demonstrates Busch’s new role on Everett’s power play. He spent last season as the net front forward, shielding the goaltender’s eyes and looking to tip in shots for goals (which he excelled at). But this season, he’s become one of the primary shooters on the power play, and this one-timer into the top corner shows why.