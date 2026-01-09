NHL PROSPECTS: Top 10 NHL affiliated performers at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship

The 2026 World Junior Championships in Minnesota have come and gone, with Sweden claiming gold, Czechia taking home silver, and Canada taking home bronze. With the tournament over, it has left some NHL teams happy with the guys that they had previously selected in recent drafts. But these 10 NHL prospects made their teams particularly happy.

#10 Will Zellers, Boston Bruins

The USA’s attempt at a three-peat ended with a disappointing finish, as they lost to Finland in the quarterfinals and were sent packing early. But if there was one bright spot, it was the player they nearly didn’t even bring with them. Zellers played incredibly well, scoring eight total points, including five goals, in five games. His shot was put on display, with several fantastic goals. The best one easily comes in his game against Switzerland, where he snuck a beautiful shot in right by the ear of the Swiss netminder. His ability to attack the high-danger areas was clear all tournament, and he was an electric presence on the ice. He was a clutch performer, scoring three straight game winning goals against Germany, Switzerland, and Slovakia in the group rounds. While his play did slow down in the knock-out games, his tournament was the most impressive on a team with several players who did not meet expectations.

#9 Alfons Freij, Winnipeg Jets

Freij, the first of several Swedes on this list, was fantastic on the back end. He was quarterbacking the Swedish powerplay unit, and it led to him scoring three of his seven total points. He was feeding Anton Frondell one-timer opportunities, drawing defenders in to open up those passing lanes before sliding pucks straight through to Frondell for high-danger opportunities. He controlled play incredibly well from up top, setting up a ton of opportunities throughout the tournament. His skating ability was also on display, showing off smooth edges as he looked to move pucks up ice. While he had some shaky moments in his own end, Freij still popped off the page with his ability to impact the neutral and offensive zones with his skating, passing skill and willingness to play an aggressive offensive style.

#8 Joona Saarelainen, Tampa Bay Lightning

Saarelainen finished with six points, including four goals, across seven games. He largely played second line minutes for Finland, helping them get past the USA in the quarterfinals, before falling just short of a medal. But he stood out in a big way for Finland. Saarelainen played at a fast pace, which especially stood out when Finland was playing a more meticulous, patient style for much of the tournament. He also wound up finishing the tournament as the leader in scoring chances generated. He easily could have scored more goals, but was robbed several times. That includes the bronze medal game against Finland, where he had excellent looks as both a passer and shooter in the low slot. His role as the net-front man on the Finnish powerplay also allowed him to generate some outstanding looks. Saarelainen also stood out in the neutral zone, again due to his skating, generating rushes and chances off those rushes. It wasn’t the best tournament from a point production standpoint, but he generated excellent looks and proved to be an important top-6 piece to a very impressive Finnish squad.

#7 Jack Berglund, Philadelphia Flyers

Berglund, the captain of the gold medal winners, had an incredible tournament. He led a star-studded Swedish team in points, with three goals and seven assists, playing as the third-line center. That’s a testament to just how well he played. He impacted the ice in all three zones, playing a bruising, heavy-weight style which proved incredibly useful against big teams like Finland in the semi-finals and Czechia in the gold medal game. He played a key role on the penalty kill, where he would generate two assists while shorthanded, including the opening goal in the gold medal round. His forechecking was on display all tournament long, forcing teams into mistakes and extending offensive possessions. His three goals came largely from his ability to get to the net-front and win those battles for positioning. He proved to be an absolute workhorse while also putting up points for Sweden en route to gold.

#6 Leo Sahlin Wallenius, San Jose Sharks

Wallenius, yet another Swede on this list, was pivotal in the race to gold. Not only was he an important piece as a puck mover and offensive generator, but he was an important penalty killer as well, throughout the entire tournament. His positioning on the penalty kill, staying in his spots and keeping his assignments in check, helped Sweden to kill off the penalties early against Czechia in the gold medal game. His blocked shot, which led to him hopping off the ice in that game, also showcased how bad he wanted that win. His ability to transport pucks up the ice and chip in with 6 points in this tournament, while playing top pairing minutes, was crucial to a successful tournament.

#5 Anton Frondell, Chicago Blackhawks

Frondell, the Blackhawks third overall pick in 2024, played a crucial role for Sweden as expected. He recorded eight points across the seven games, including five goals. He was using his heavy frame very well all tournament, winning battles along the wall to help extend possessions and skating through stick and body checks. His skating also popped at times, especially through the neutral zone where he helped generate rushes and scoring chances off those rushes. But perhaps the most important thing Frondell brought to the table was his shot and ability to get to the net front. His one-timer was a weapon at times, on a very successful Swedish powerplay. But perhaps his best goal, that didn’t get on the scoresheet, was when he played hero in the semi-final shootout against Finland. He called the game, sending Sweden to the gold medal round, in a contest where it could be argued that Finland played the better game overall. His clutch performance, ability to use his frame to drive offense and create opportunities, and his shot paired with his smarts allowed him to be a key piece for Sweden yet again.

#4 Vojtech Cihar, Los Angeles Kings

Cihar, who helped lead Czechia to the gold medal round and a silver medal finish, recorded 11 points in the tournament. Not only did he produce well, but he played the most minutes on the penalty kill amongst Czech forwards. His skating, positional awareness away from the puck, anticipation, and work ethic was as clear as day, especially in those PK minutes. But perhaps the reason he went on to win tournament MVP came down to some incredible skill plays in key moments. His remarkable goal against Canada to re-take their lead, where he fired the puck just under the crossbar while falling down in tight to the net, was a highlight reel for the ages. His ability to rise to the occasion, especially against Canada in the semi-finals, was the biggest stand out from his game. Unbelievable tournament from the 2025 second rounder.

#3 Michael Hage, Montreal Canadiens

Hage, the first-round selection of the Canadiens in 2024, had an electric tournament, leading the entire crop of players in points with 15 across Canada’s seven games. His passing skills on the powerplay were excellent, part of the reason why the Canadian man advantage looked like a well-oiled machine. His skill on the puck was also evident, with quick, nifty moves to create a new angle to open passing lanes. Hage’s skating was also a positive trait, flying up ice for rushes, generating offensive opportunities flying down the boards and setting things up. He was constantly looking to get the puck in the high-danger areas and did so consistently. He looks like a true difference maker because of his skill, skating and smarts he put on full display in this tournament. He was a constant bright spot for Canada.

#2 Adam Jiricek, St. Louis Blues

Jiricek, who went on to score six points, including five goals, played a pivotal role in his silver medal finish. He won the best defenseman award, voted on by the media in attendance, for a reason. Not only did his five goals tie him with Zayne Parekh for most goals by a defenseman, but he was vital in all three zones. He played very well against rushes, gapping up well and angling plays to the outside. He was also a strong puck transporter, while being a key piece of the Czech attack. Jiricek was completely unafraid to jump up in the play and help out offensively. His highlight reel overtime goal against Finland is a prime example of that, as he stepped up into the play, navigated the zone very well away from the puck, before finding soft space at the net front and scoring a between the legs goal past Petteri Rimpinen.

#1 Zayne Parekh, Calgary Flames

It was tough to choose between the top four names as to who was deserving of the top spot. But Parekh was absolutely incredible for Canada and absolutely earned the top spot. His skating was on full display, with how he jumped up in the rush and helped lead attacks up ice consistently, acting as a fourth forward at times. His work on the power play was remarkable as well, with both his passing and shooting ability on full display at all times. His shot in particular was incredible, with some excellent shots from distance beating goalies with consistency. While his play in the NHL hasn’t popped yet, if this tournament is any indication, he has the ability to be a game-breaking talent on the back-end for years to come. The Flames have a special talent on their blueline, with his ability to walk the blueline and command the play from the point allowing him to be an absolutely dynamic presence for Canada all tournament long. It’s only a matter of time before he figures it out in the NHL.