NHL PROSPECTS: Victor Nuño – Dynasty Stock Watch – Colorado Avalanche Edition

McKeen’s Hockey: Dynasty Stock Watch - Colorado Avalanche Edition

Team Outlook

The Colorado Avalanche remain firmly in their Stanley Cup contention window, driven by one of the league’s most dominant cores in Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar. With improved goaltending and Gabriel Landeskog looking revitalized, they appear to be a force once again. Their top-end talent is elite, their systems maximize speed and transition play, and their depth has been strengthened by smart value acquisitions. However, with several key players on large contracts and limited cap flexibility, the Avalanche will increasingly rely on prospects and entry-level deals to fill meaningful roles around their stars.

For dynasty managers, this creates an interesting dynamic. Colorado does not need prospects to carry the roster, but they do need cost-controlled contributors who can either step into the lineup or serve as valuable trade assets. There will be opportunity in the bottom six and on the blue line, and there is always the chance for an internal breakout if a young player earns the coaching staff’s trust in this high-scoring environment. Identifying which prospects can realistically carve out a role, versus those who may be squeezed out by the team’s win-now mentality, is essential for long-term fantasy value.

Buy Candidates

Ilya Nabokov (G, 21)

Why Buy?

Goaltending depth has been a long-standing concern in Colorado, and Ilya Nabokov has quickly emerged as one of the most intriguing young goalies in the system. He blends strong positioning with calm rebound control and an excellent compete level. His development in the KHL has been impressive, and he has already shown the ability to steal games when needed. With Alexandar Georgiev approaching free agency and no long-term starter locked in, the path is open for Nabokov to transition to the NHL within the next one to two seasons.

According to Hockey Prospecting, Nabokov carries a 79 percent NHLer probability, with comparables such as Carter Hart, Jake Oettinger, and Juuse Saros, which speaks to both his upside and his likelihood of sticking in the league. Goalies with legitimate starter potential on elite teams rarely come at a reasonable dynasty cost, yet Nabokov remains somewhat under the radar due to playing overseas. His long-term opportunity is tied to one of the best offensive and possession environments in the NHL, which could translate into strong win totals and solid ratios once he arrives.

Sean Behrens (D, 22)

Why Buy?

Behrens remains one of the most intelligent and well-rounded defense prospects in Colorado’s system. His skating, quick reads, and ability to move pucks efficiently under pressure make him a natural fit for the Avalanche’s transition-driven style. He missed the entire 2024–25 season due to injury, but in his return, he has produced six points in nineteen AHL games while steadily regaining his rhythm. Behrens may not bring the dynamic flair of a Cale Makar, but his timing, poise, and crisp exits allow him to drive play quietly and effectively. As he continues to re-establish himself, there is still meaningful upside, reflected in his 20% star probability on Hockey Prospecting.

For fantasy managers, the opportunity in Colorado is clear. Behind Makar and Toews, the Avalanche will need cost-controlled contributors to stabilize the blue line, especially as their cap commitments tighten. Behrens fits that mold perfectly: a reliable puck mover with strong vision who could earn second-unit power-play time and trusted even-strength minutes. Because he lost an entire development year, he may be undervalued in many dynasty formats. Buying early, before he secures a permanent NHL role, could pay off as soon as next season.

Maxmilian Curran (C/LW, 19)

Why Buy?

Curran is a long-term upside swing with real breakout potential. He blends size, skill, and goal scoring instincts in a way that is rare for a player his age. Curran protects the puck well, drives the interior with authority, and finishes from dangerous areas with natural touch. His offensive ceiling is one of the highest among Colorado’s forward prospects, and as his skating improves, he projects as a true power forward with credible top six upside. With a late birthdate, only a few weeks from eligibility for the 2025 class, he likely would have been more highly regarded had he been drafted a year later.

Curran produced over a point per game for Tri-City in the WHL last season and he is doing it again with Edmonton. His Fantasy Hockey Life skater card supports the eye test, showing excellent transition metrics, strong play driving, great loose puck recovery, and high puck battle win rates. Because he is still early in his development, some dynasty managers may overlook him or view him as a long-term project. That creates a window of opportunity. Colorado is patient with high ceiling wingers, and Curran has the foundation to generate a major value spike in the coming years. In deeper formats, he is exactly the type of prospect worth acquiring before broader interest rises.

Sell Candidates

Gavin Brindley (RW, 21)

Why Sell?

Brindley is an easy player to appreciate. His motor never stops, he brings speed and pressure on every shift, and his competitive edge makes him a coach’s favorite. His strong college résumé and versatility helped generate early breakout buzz, but from a long-term fantasy standpoint, his offensive ceiling appears limited. Brindley does not have the high-end finishing or elite playmaking that typically anchors a top six NHL role, and his size may restrict how much offense he can independently drive at the next level. Colorado’s depth on the wing, along with their preference for players with dynamic scoring skill in prime roles, increases the likelihood that he settles into more of an energy based, support oriented position. ￼

His 20 NHL games this season have shown flashes, yet the profile still points toward a complementary piece rather than a future scoring driver. The NHL Rank King pNHLe projection pegs him around a 45-point pace, which aligns with a middle or bottom six outlook. If Brindley goes on a short heater or produces above his expected rates, that may be the ideal moment to sell, especially if another manager still sees him as a potential top six scorer. His name value and recent NHL exposure give you a window to capitalize before his long-term role becomes more firmly defined.

Mikhail Gulyayev (D, 20)

Why Sell?

Gulyayev is a smooth skating defenseman with strong puck skills and impressive transition ability. His upside remains appealing on paper, and his junior production hinted at the possibility of a dynamic modern blue liner. However, that projection has not carried over consistently against professional competition, and the offensive impact he once seemed capable of has yet to materialize. ￼

Gulyayev increasingly looks like a player who will be more valuable to his NHL team than to fantasy managers. Across 176 KHL games, he has recorded only 31 points, a clear indication that he is not driving offense even at that level. While he may eventually provide reliable mobility and puck moving for Colorado, he is unlikely to produce the scoring numbers that translate to meaningful fantasy relevance. He should still contribute a decent number of blocks, shots, and hits, which has value in deeper formats, but if you can move him for a prospect with clearer scoring upside, it is probably worth doing so before his role becomes more defined and his fantasy ceiling becomes harder to sell.

Daniil Gushchin (RW, 23)

Why Sell?

Gushchin is a talented scorer with excellent hands, creativity, and finishing ability. He has produced at every developmental stop and brings the kind of offensive flair that immediately pops on video. However, consistency, size, and defensive reliability have kept him from securing a permanent NHL role. In a deep and competitive forward group like Colorado’s, players who do not provide value away from the puck often struggle to earn ice time. The Avalanche prioritize pace, structure, and two-way responsibility, and Gushchin does not consistently meet all of those expectations. ￼

Even his projection models are cooling. His pNHLe in the NHL Rank King application now hovers around fifty, and even if he reaches that mark, it will not make him an especially appealing fantasy asset in most formats. After three strong AHL seasons in the San Jose system, Gushchin was traded to Colorado and continues to produce for the Eagles, but his NHL translation looks less likely now than ever. He has not shown the ability to drive play at the NHL level, and the Avalanche are not an organization that hands out offensive opportunities without trust in the details. If there is still any interest in him based on his AHL output or past highlight plays, this is probably the right time to move him. His perceived upside remains higher than his realistic path to lasting fantasy relevance.

