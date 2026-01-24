NHL: Victor Nuño – DYNASTY STOCK WATCH – Dallas Stars Edition

McKeen’s Hockey: Dynasty Stock Watch

Dallas Stars Edition

Team Outlook

The Dallas Stars remain one of the league’s most structurally sound organizations, blending a competitive NHL roster with a quietly strong development system. With a veteran core anchored by Roope Hintz, Jason Robertson, and Miro Heiskanen, Dallas continues to contend in the present while maintaining a steady pipeline of young talent capable of supplementing the roster in the coming years. Their success has limited true rebuilding opportunities, which means prospects must force their way into meaningful roles rather than being handed them.

For dynasty managers, Dallas represents a classic patience test. Opportunities will be earned slowly, and not every highly regarded name will find premium deployment in a deep lineup. Identifying which prospects possess the upside to break through and which may stall in support roles is critical. This edition focuses on three young assets trending upward and three whose market value may currently exceed their long-term fantasy outlook.

Buy Candidates

Arno Tiefensee, G (23)

Why Buy?

Tiefensee is emerging as one of the more intriguing goaltending prospects in the Stars’ system, and his recent progression suggests he may be closer to NHL relevance than many managers realize. He has shown strong technical structure, excellent rebound control, and improving puck tracking since arriving in North America, allowing him to handle heavier workloads with growing consistency. His calm positioning and ability to manage lateral plays stand out, particularly for a goaltender still adjusting to the smaller ice surface. While Hockey Prospecting currently pegs him at just a 19% percent chance of becoming an NHL regular, with comparables ranging from Keith Kinkaid to Mike Vernon, that wide spectrum reflects both the volatility of goaltender development and the upside still present in his profile. Notably, his overall trajectory and recent performance suggest he may now carry more upside than fellow Dallas prospect Remi Poirier, who has stalled somewhat in his development curve.

This is an ideal speculative buy window. Despite the modest projection, Tiefensee has delivered strong results in the AHL this season, posting a .922 save percentage and a 2.37 goals against average on a competitive Texas roster. Dallas continues to prioritize internal goaltending development, and while Jake Oettinger remains firmly entrenched as the starter, the organization lacks a clear long-term backup or succession plan. Tiefensee already looks capable of growing into at least a reliable NHL backup, with realistic 1B upside if his trajectory continues. Don’t let his time in the ECHL dissuade you from acquiring him. In deeper dynasty formats, acquiring a young goaltender on a structurally strong team before his role and value solidify can offer significant long-term return.

Emil Hemming, RW (19)

Why Buy?

Hemming continues to solidify himself as one of the most complete forward prospects in the Stars’ pipeline. His combination of pace, forechecking pressure, and offensive instincts allows him to impact the game in multiple ways, and his transition game remains one of his strongest assets. His calling card remains his shot, which already looks NHL ready, with a quick release and the ability to beat goaltenders cleanly from range. He attacks defenders with confidence, generates controlled entries at a high rate, and has made impressive strides in both his off-puck game and playmaking, rounding out his profile beyond pure finishing. His development curve this season suggests he is beginning to convert tools into sustainable production.

Hemming represents an excellent blend of floor and ceiling. He was once again an important contributor for Finland at the World Junior Championship, reinforcing his ability to perform in high-leverage international settings, and his production with the Barrie Colts has continued to trend upward as the season has progressed. His pNHLe has climbed significantly, now up to 64 after sitting closer to 40 earlier in the season, a meaningful jump that reflects his improving offensive impact. While his current comparables remain modest, names like Mike Amadio and Chris Tierney, the upward trajectory is encouraging. If that trend continues, his long-term value could rise considerably beyond what those early projections suggest. He still projects as a reliable top nine NHL winger with legitimate top six upside if his offensive processing continues to evolve. His shot volume and willingness to play through contact give him strong multi-category appeal, while Dallas’ long-term need for young, cost-controlled wingers creates a realistic path to opportunity. With his name still flying slightly under the radar compared to flashier prospects, this remains a prime time to acquire him before broader recognition catches up.

Lian Bichsel, D (21)

Why Buy?

Bichsel remains one of the more polarizing defense prospects in the system, but his physical toolkit and defensive maturity are becoming increasingly difficult to ignore. At 6-foot-5, he brings elite reach, strength along the boards, and strong net-front presence, and his impact is already showing up in measurable ways. Over the past two seasons, the only defenseman averaging more hits per game is Jeremy Lauzon, placing Bichsel firmly among the league’s most physical blueliners. While his offensive game remains limited, his puck movement has improved, and he is showing more confidence activating in transition and supporting the rush. His reads in the defensive zone continue to sharpen, allowing him to neutralize top competition effectively.

Bichsel offers a profile that is often undervalued but extremely useful in the right formats. His production is somewhat unidimensional, he averages roughly one shot per game and blocks fewer than one per contest, which limits his appeal in points leagues, but his elite hit volume can single-handedly swing weekly matchups in category formats. His Evolving Hockey player card does raise some concern, as his defensive impact has not yet translated into increased deployment, and he is currently sitting just under 16 minutes per night. That said, he remains a young defender with fewer than 65 NHL games played, and as he earns more trust and ice time, his peripheral totals could climb even further. Do not expect meaningful point production, that is not his profile, but in leagues that reward hits, blocks, and time on ice, Bichsel projects as a quietly valuable top four defender who can be acquired at a significant discount.

Sell Candidates

Cameron Schmidt, RW (19)

Why Sell?

Schmidt plays with pace and edge, and his motor is a bigger driver of his game than his pure scoring touch. While the goals have come in bunches at the junior level, his overall impact is more dependent on forechecking pressure, transition energy, and opportunistic offense than sustained play-driving. His skating remains only average by NHL standards, and his defensive engagement is still inconsistent, which complicates his projection into a reliable top six role. That profile lines up with his Hockey Prospecting probability dipping to 28% percent, which is still a respectable mark, but more in line with a middle-six energy forward than a true scoring-line fixture.

This is a classic case of market value outpacing certainty. Goal scorers often carry inflated perception early in development, and Schmidt’s highlight-reel production has driven optimism. Yet his pathway to top six minutes in a deep Dallas system is far from guaranteed. If another manager views him as a future first-line sniper, this is an excellent opportunity to capitalize before role limitations and developmental volatility compress his long-term fantasy ceiling.

Ayrton Martino, LW (23)

Why Sell?

Martino’s development curve has flattened considerably since turning professional, with his AHL production plummeting after a strong NCAA run. While he still flashes the same pace and transition ability that made him effective at the collegiate level, his impact at five-on-five has been far more limited against pro competition. His offense now looks more dependent on opportunistic touches than on consistent play-driving, and his lack of high-end puck skills or finishing ability has become more pronounced at this level. That regression is captured in the data, as his pNHLe in the Rank King application has fallen sharply from 52 to 20, a major signal that his earlier scoring projection was overly optimistic.

This is a clear case of expectations needing a reset. What once looked like a potential middle six scoring winger now profiles more as a depth or complementary forward with limited point ceiling. His comparables to Josh Bailey and Kirby Dach in the NHL Rank King application are starting to look increasingly wishful rather than predictive, given how little offensive gravity he is generating in the AHL. With his perceived value still anchored to his NCAA résumé in some circles, this remains a reasonable sell window before his long-term projection settles into a much more modest fantasy outcome.

Mavrik Bourque, C (24)

Why Sell?

Bourque remains one of the most talented playmakers in the Stars’ system, and his offensive intelligence continues to stand out. He processes the game at a high level, distributes effectively through traffic, and thrives as a facilitator on the power play. At the AHL level, he has consistently driven offense and shown the vision required to run a line. His Evolving Hockey player card based on his NHL time paints a more sobering picture, showing him as below average for an NHLer both offensively and defensively. That gap between skill reputation and underlying impact raises real questions about whether he can reach another level in production.

Bourque now profiles best as a middle six distributor rather than a primary offensive driver. With his reputation still carrying some weight, the window to get what you can for him is closing. Hopefully someone in your league still views him as a reliable NHL scorer, as the chances of that happening are growing smaller by the day.

Summary