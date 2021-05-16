NORTH DIVISION PLAYOFF PREVIEW: Montreal Canadiens vs Toronto Maple Leafs – Edmonton Oilers vs Winnipeg Jets – Long, Deep History between Canadian Teams

The Stanley Cup playoffs are officially underway! Well, at least they are in the United States. In Canada, we’re still waiting for the closing act to finish – that is, the three makeup games between the Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames, to secure draft lottery odds, fulfill TV deals, and deliver on the promise of a season without missed games.

With that in mind, Wednesday feels forever away. But once the final buzzer sounds on the North Division’s regular season in Calgary, we’ll almost immediately be jumping into two fantastic series featuring four compelling teams.

Toronto (1) vs. Montreal (4)

Maybe the single best byproduct of the divisional alignments, for a long-time fan of the sport, comes from this series. For the first time since 1978/79, the two oldest franchises in the league, hockey’s original rivalry, will turn into a playoff series. Be it league alignment or dissimilar trajectories, the two teams have repeatedly come close but not quite in bringing their magic to the post-season, but a new generation will now get to tell stories of their own.

At the start of the year, these two teams were the ones most frequently brought up as potential division leaders, though Toronto ended up pulling a whole 18 points ahead when all was said and done. The Habs did put up a pretty strong warning shot at the beginning of their season, opening the season 7-1-2 in their first 10 games, though they close it on a five-game losing streak, with just two regulation wins in their final 11 games and just five in their final 23.

None of those win/loss records matter in the post-season though, as a very similar Canadiens team showed in the bubble last year. After a similar run of two regulation wins in 14 games to close their regular season, Montreal stunned the hockey world by zooming past the Pittsburgh Penguins in the play-ins, on the back of three one-goal (excluding empty netters) victories in a best-of-five. This came largely on the back of Carey Price, who turned back the clock with a Game 4 shutout and a 0.947 save percentage on the series.

That’s one of the biggest factors the Canadiens are hoping will work for them – they have a tandem of goaltenders in Price and Jake Allen who have had extremely pedestrian, if not below average regular seasons, but have previously had stretches of greatness. Price did miss time down the stretch with a concussion, but Dominique Ducharme and his team hope he’ll be ready to go. Toronto’s situation in between the pipes is the exact opposite – Jack Campbell has had a dominant second half of the season since taking over for Frederik Andersen but is unproven in the NHL playoffs and doesn’t have a long track record of sustained performance. Rather than betting on a bounce-back, Toronto is betting on a lack of regression.

Up front, both teams play a high-possession game and enjoy putting pucks to the net. The difference in quality is stark, though – Toronto’s game breakers (Rocket Richard winner Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, John Tavares, William Nylander, and even short-minute wizard Jason Spezza) are much more adept at not just moving the puck into the net-front but capitalizing on their opportunities. The Canadiens have Tyler Toffoli, arguably the offseason’s best free-agent acquisition, and his 28 goals to rely upon, but find themselves lacking up and down the lineup. Cole Caufield could be an injection of finishing talent for the team should they choose to use him, but early practice lines suggest that he might be a healthy scratch when Montreal’s core of injured players return.

Instead, it looks like the strategy for them will be to attempt to wear Toronto down. The Canadiens were the league’s most physical team this year, leading all clubs in hits, including 14 players who threw the body at least 70 times (Toronto, meanwhile, had two). Montreal out-hit Toronto in 8 of their 10 games against them, tying the 9th and trailing by one in the 10th, and they’ll be looking to employ similar results when the games are allowed to be even more physical.

It should be noted, though, that that more physical, defensive playstyle against the Leafs didn’t fare too well. Despite every attempt to suffocate them, the end result was a 7-3 record for Toronto in the season series, with none of Montreal’s wins coming by more than one non-empty net goal. The Leafs controlled the season series in just about every way – better finishing, better goaltending, more time with the puck, more shots in dangerous areas, and better special teams. So, while this stereotypically “playoff style” method of play could work in a small sample, it has yet to show its weight.

My Prediction: Toronto takes this series in five games. The competition in this one seems to rely too much on the underdog pulling the favourite down to its level, and while that’s not impossible, it will be very difficult with core players (Shea Weber, Philip Danault, Brendan Gallagher, and Carey Price, just to name a few) playing on half-injured bodies and young counter-attackers (Caufield, Jesperi Kotkaniemi) currently poised to sit in the press box. Toronto’s got some concerns in a cold powerplay, but comes into the playoffs with a deep, mostly healthy roster that should be able to keep their regular season momentum.

Edmonton (2) vs Winnipeg (3)

Once again, we have a regional matchup with a lot of historical implications, though many come in another league and all come with a different organization operating under one of the names. But be it WHA or NHL, Jet-Coyotes or Thrasher-Jets, there has always been something about Edmonton and Winnipeg lining up for some post-season hockey. In fact, it seems to be the only path to success for these teams – while all versions of the Jets organization remain Stanley Cup-less, two of their three Avco Cups came through beating the Oilers. In Edmonton, all five of their Stanley Cups came through beating the original Jets along the way.

One thing that hasn’t changed along the way is their process of getting to this stage in the dance – offence pumped through star talent. For the Jets, it was once the Hot Line, followed by Dale Hawerchuk, Thomas Steen, Randy Carlyle, and their support core. For the Oilers, it was Wayne Gretzky, Mark Messier, Jarri Kurri, and Paul Coffey, among others.

Today, the Jets rely on their quadrant of Mark Scheifele (team leader with 63 points), Kyle Connor (goal leader at 26), Nikolaj Ehlers, and captain Blake Wheeler to give them scoring punch across the lineup. In Edmonton, it’s the two highest scoring players in the league driving the bus – last year’s MVP in Leon Draisaitl, and this year’s eventual MVP in Connor McDavid. McDavid, undeniably the game’s best player today and looking eager to chase the all-time greats at the peaks of Mount Rushmore, blew all of our minds by scoring 105 points in 56 games this season, just five points fewer than Scheifele and Connor combined.

With that in mind, this series is very similar to the one out east. While Winnipeg does have a group of gamebreakers, they will be tested by nagging injuries for Ehlers and Wheeler, and it’s certainly not up to the level of what McDavid and Draisaitl can bring. Shutting those two down will be the modus operandi, and that’s something easier said than done. That’s especially the case for a Winnipeg team that struggles to limit shot quality against itself. McDavid in particular has had no issues slicing and dicing through them, out chancing every Jets opponent he’s faced this year, outscoring all of them, and outmatching all but Andrew Copp in expected goal matchups, and all but Mason Appleton and Adam Lowry in shot attempt matchups.

The lack of a high-end defenceman for Winnipeg makes this challenge even tougher. Neal Pionk and Dylan DeMelo have been fine value pieces for the team, but still struggle to hold off the most game breaking of talents. Josh Morrissey hasn’t quite been the star they’ve been hoping for him to be. After that, things thin out very even faster for the team, with Derek Forbort, Logan Stanley, and Jordie Benn being far from stalwarts.

In fairness, the same can be said for the Oilers, who can play physical and gritty but don’t exactly have a list of Norris candidates either. Tyson Barrie has had a great year offensively but isn’t the most reliable in the defensive zone. Similar can be said for Darnell Nurse, and while Ethan Bear is looking like a very intriguing option on their blue line, Dave Tippett has kept his minutes on the lower end.

Where this series could shift away from expectation is between the pipes. Connor Hellebucyk has put up a season that’s down from last season statistically, but still ranks him among the league’s higher end in save percentage (0.916), goals saved above average (10.8) and shutouts (4). He’s also proven very capable of managing a heavy workload over the past five years, appearing in nearly 80% of Winnipeg’s games (289 of 372), which should help him stay steady as the schedule pace tightens. On the other end, Mike Smith has turned back the clock with an even better season than Hellebucyk (0.923 SV%, 13.7 GSAA, 3 shutouts), but has been less consistent in recent years, has had less experience with a heavy workload both this year and in the past several seasons, and at 39 years old, you wonder at times if this miracle run might come to a head. Mikko Koskinen has had moments of quality but has struggled this season, so if Smith falters, I’m not sure Edmonton has a reliable safety valve.

My Prediction: This will also likely be a five-game series, maybe six, but likely five, and it will go in favour of the Edmonton Oilers. The McDavid factor is just too hard to ignore against a team that isn’t deep defensively – the playoffs are where you can leverage your game breakers and while better depth in the bottom 6/9 of the forward core might help the Jets a little, I don’t know if it will matter if 97 & 29 get to take up the majority of the minutes. Ehlers’ injury, even if he does come back, was a big blow to the team and if he’s any less than 100% they’ll be in real trouble. Hellebucyk is the player who has the most potential to disrupt the scale, but I just don’t know if I see it happening.