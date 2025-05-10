"We are extremely excited to trade for a player of Sam’s calibre. He has a complete 200-foot game and is a top-end talent of size, skill, and grit. He's the type of player you win with."

Those were the words of London Knights GM Mark Hunter when announcing the acquisition of 16-year-old Sam Dickinson from the Niagara IceDogs ahead of the 2022–23 OHL season.

Hunter's assertion has grown more accurate with each passing year: the Knights have captured a record three consecutive Wayne Gretzky Trophies (as Western Conference champions) and an OHL Championship during Dickinson’s time in London.

Fresh off being named the league's Defenceman of the Year, the Toronto, Ont. native is putting together an MVP-worthy performance as London look to defend their throne in the OHL Championship Series.

The Knights swept through the West with a perfect 12-0 record before falling to the Oshawa Generals in Game One of the finals. The 4-2 loss marked the 52nd OHL playoff game Dickinson has played in — the fourth most in club history. Turning 19 in June, the Sharks prospect has spent his entire junior career playing in the pressure cooker — and he wouldn't want it any other way.

"There’s nothing better than the Knights," said Dickinson. "There’s nothing better than London. I couldn’t be more grateful for my three years here.

"You look at the success we’ve had as a team and the improvements I’ve made as a player, it wouldn’t be the same anywhere else. I have so much to give back for what Dale, Mark, and the Knights have given me," he added.

"Poised" is the word most often used to describe Dickinson: In his first OHL postseason, the 6-foot-3 defenceman played over 20 minutes a night without taking a single penalty across 21 contests. That type of composure has allowed him to flourish in London's subsequent championship runs. He trails only Easton Cowan in team scoring with seven goals and 24 points through 13 postseason games.

Dickinson led the Knights in scoring during the regular season with 29 goals and 91 points, breaking the franchise record for single season points by a defenceman. The previous mark of 87 was held by Evan Bouchard. It's the fifth-greatest total by an OHL blueliner this century.

Now playing closer to half of a game in his third season, the San Jose first-round pick has evolved into a true number-one, all-situations defender at the junior level.

"We've seen a real improvement in his ability to quarterback the powerplay to become elite in this regard," said McKeen's Director of Scouting, Brock Otten. "Last year, I found him to be more of a pure triggerman with the man advantage. This year, he's evolved to become a true general inside the offensive zone. He's still got the big shot and scoring sense off the puck, but he's using his skating ability and skill to work inside, consistently beating that initial layer of pressure."

"I think he's also become a better defensive player overall," added Otten. "There's still a trade-off as he pushes for offence; he's still a bit of a riverboat gambler in that regard, based on the way he's been deployed. However, when he's strictly focused on defence, be it on the PK, in coverage or late in games, he's chasing the play less, using his reach and mobility more, and has upped his physical intensity level."

"He’s a big part of the team. He creates a lot, and he defends a lot. He blocks a lot of shots," said Knights head coach Dale Hunter. "He’s been doing it since he was 16, and credit to him, he just keeps getting better."

The Sharks prospect insists that team success drives individual growth, crediting his standout performances to the group's unity and shared goal of winning another championship.

“Our job now is to win a hockey game, however necessary. If it’s me scoring goals, or I’m sure at another point it’ll be someone else coming up huge for us, whatever it takes to win is our team’s mentality, and whoever it is that steps up, we’re happy for them,” said Dickinson.

While the 18-year-old remains focused on the task at hand, the fans in the stands are keeping track of his accolades for him: Dickinson trails Brad Schlegel by a point (8-7—15 PTS in 12 GP) for the most by a d-man in a single postseason run in Knights history. With 15 goals and 45 points across 52 contests, the Sharks blue-chipper can also pass Memorial Cup champion Dennis Wideman (17-29—49 in 46) for the most career points by a London blueliner in playoff history.

Game 2 of the OHL Championship Series takes place tonight at 7 p.m. EST at Canada Life Place in London.