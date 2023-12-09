2024 NHL DRAFT: EARLY SEASON FAVOURITES – WHL/Western Canada- Berkly Catton, Carter Yakemchuk, Ryder Ritchie, Colton Roberts

Time for another series at McKeen’s from our scouting staff. The 2024 NHL Draft season is well under way and our scouts have been busy soaking in the action around the globe. Analyzing early season play can be difficult; perhaps even a bit of a ruse. Hot starts aren’t always sustainable and cold starts are not always indicative. However, players can still catch our attention in positive ways and that’s what this series intends to highlight.

Adam Tate - Western Region Scout

Berkly Catton - Centre - Spokane Chiefs

5’11, 164lbs - 2006-01-14

Building off the early season momentum of the Hlinka/Gretzky Cup, where he led the tournament in goals and points as the Captain of Team Canada, the hope was that there would be continued excellence from Berkly Catton, and he hasn’t disappointed.

The first overall selection in the 2021 WHL bantam draft, I’ve been watching Catton since his rookie year in the WHL. That season he showed a willingness to embrace the defensive responsibilities of playing centre while still looking to contribute offensively. The hope was that his offensive potential would continue to trend upwards and that has been the case from the Hlinka/Gretzky through the WHL season so far. The improvement has been clear from both a counting stats and eye test point of view.

He’s now Spokane’s number one centre, usually working between Connor Roulette and Chase Bertholet. He has an easy chemistry with Roulette and they play off each other very well. Catton tends to be the playmaker with Roulette as the triggerman, but that hasn’t stopped Catton from being a goal scorer as well. He’s halfway to his goal total from last year in just a third of the number of games. While his scoring isn’t up with the likes of fellow draft eligible forward, Tarik Parascak, I expect that Catton’s offensive numbers will continue to improve as the season goes on.

The part of Catton’s game that needs the most improvement is his attention to detail in the defensive zone. A good defensive centre, I’ve noticed that he has started to cheat towards offence more this year compared to last season. While he could be feeling some pressure to produce points for his team, it would be good to see him work on being more solid in his own zone.

Early season discussions at McKeen’s have Catton slotted early in the first round of the upcoming NHL Draft. Let’s look at some tape to see why he’s one of my early season favourites too.

This first clip is a bit on the long side, but it’s a perfect example of Catton’s (#27 in white) ability to affect the game both offensively and defensively. While the puck starts in the offensive zone, it’s not long before the Chiefs find themselves playing defence, and Catton plays his role very well. Heads up awareness and shoulder checks show him that he needs to be the defenceman for some time in the zone, eventually handing off so he can be the centre again. Another handoff finds him covering the point, where he disrupts a pass, creating a turnover and a chance at a counter attack on offense. He then showcases a strong shot, using puck handling to create a screen, firing a shot that the goaltender doesn’t see until it’s in the net.

In this clip we get to see a bit more of Catton’s offensive ability. Here you can see him (#27 in red) skate his way into a lane as a passing option, receive the pass, and drive to the net almost like a power forward. While that’s not necessarily his game, it shows that he’s got the burst to turn the defender while being able to protect the puck as he moves into the slot. The shot at the end is a great way to finish off a nice play.

Here we can see Catton using the same move, and it’s one I’ve seen him make more than a few times. I like how once he’s past the defender (Seattle’s Hyde Davidson getting turned in back to back clips), he slows down just a touch to make sure he’s able to handle the puck enough to get the goaltender moving. While it doesn’t result in a goal, it’s still a really nice scoring chance.

What I really like here is how Catton consistently draws defenders to him to create space for his teammates. Two times in this clip he draws two players to him to create space for passing or shooting lanes.

Here’s another example of Catton creating space for his teammates with his skating and his passing. In this one he skates into the teeth of the defence knowing that if he draws them to him, he can use his passing to create an open lane for Connor Roulette to skate in all by himself. At the time Catton makes this pass, he’s got three defenders pulled to within five feet of him. That creates a lot of free ice for his teammates.

Another longer clip of Catton’s work in the neutral and offensive zones. This tape shows how well he reads the play. By the time he’s worked his way into the offensive zone, he can see that moving down to support his linemates won’t be effective and instead he moves into a defensive position as he moves to the neutral zone. This allows him to close in on the puck carrier and disrupt possession. Once his team is back in the offensive zone, he moves down below the goal line to support his teammate and come away with the puck. Two takeaways in the span of 15 seconds is a really good way to create offensive chances.

One last clip of Catton scoring a goal that is more difficult than it looks, and it looks pretty difficult. That’s some high level body control to put this puck where it ends up with as much velocity as Catton does.

Carter Yakemchuk - Defence - Calgary Hitmen

6’3, 194lbs - 2005-09-29

Having missed out on the 2023 draft by a couple of weeks, Yakemchuk is one of the older prospects in next summer’s draft. The big, right-handed defenceman plays for his hometown Calgary Hitmen and is currently the leading scorer among draft eligible defencemen in the WHL.

Yakemchuk mixes size, skating, and offensive flair that can get a crowd buzzing. The green light is always on for Yakemchuk, which at times is both a good thing and a bad thing for the rangy defender. It has created questions about his decision making and whether or not he’s as good a prospect as he seems. It also makes me wonder if he picked his spots a bit better if he couldn’t be even more dynamic. All of that being said, he is a sight to see as he enters the offensive zone with the puck on his stick, head up, looking for any opportunity to take the puck to the net or find a teammate for a pass.

Yakemchuk is also more than capable of handling his defensive zone responsibilities. He is the top pairing RD for Calgary and has worked to make this aspect of his game better. He has a bit of a mean streak in the defensive zone and won’t hesitate to clear the crease or knock down an opposing forward. He has taken some penalties where he’s gone over the line, which has also added to the conversation about his decision making. But his skating, size, and strength at this age would indicate that he will be capable of being a good defender at the next level.

McKeen’s has been watching Yakemchuk for a few years now, and the sense is that he will be a first round pick in next summer’s draft. Let’s take a look at some tape of this exciting defenceman to see why.

This is a fantastic goal from Yakemchuk (#26 in black) from the right point. He takes advantage of an overzealous forward, using that player’s positioning to his advantage. Quickly putting the puck through the players legs puts Yakemchuk in a good shooting position. But, rather than taking an immediate shot, he gets closer to the net and lets the second defender commit to the shot block. This results in a screened goaltender that he beats with a nicely placed wrist shot.

Another really nice goal from Yakemchuk (#26 in white) here as he takes advantage of a puck waiting for him at the right point. Seeing a path to the net as he skates in on the counter attack, he takes the puck into the zone and pulls a nice move at the net to take the goaltender out of position for the score.

One of Yakemchuk’s strengths is his anticipation of where the puck is going to go as offensive players cross into the defensive zone and how it can lead to quick breakouts. In this clip you can see him using good positioning and stick work to knock the puck away from the opposing player as he enters the zone to receive a pass. As soon as Yakemchuk gains possession of the puck, he turns up ice to exit the zone quickly. The spin move at the end is a bit of flair while protecting the puck as he looks for an open teammate to pass to.

Another quick turnaround breakout from Yakemchuk in this clip. Again, defensive positioning and anticipation of when the pass is coming allows him to break up the play and move up the ice with control of the puck.

This play is a nice example of Yakemchuk’s work in his own zone. The width of his stance while backing up isn’t great, but correctible, and it doesn’t stop him from closing in on the forward with the puck. From there it’s a matter of staying with his man until he’s closed up the space available and takes him into the boards.

Some of the questionable decision making regarding Yakemchuk also extends to his play in his own zone. In this clip he makes a decision to skate over to the puck carrier when his partner has that player covered. The assumption here is that Yakemchuk was looking to create a turnover and rush the puck back up the ice. Instead the move seems to create confusion for all three Calgary players closest to the net and by the end of the play, two of them aren’t covering any of the attacking forwards. Yakemchuk is left out of position and can do very little as the puck goes into the net.

Ryder Ritchie - Forward - Prince Albert Raiders

6’0, 173lbs - 2006-08-03

The WHL’s reigning Rookie of the Year, Ryder Ritchie parlayed his excellent season into a spot on this past summer’s Team Canada roster at the Hlinka/Gretzky tournament. There he found chemistry on the top line with Berkly Catton, ending the tournament as the second leading scorer for Canada. Based on what he showed at the tournament, I expected Ritchie to continue to improve as he entered his draft-eligible season.

Ritchie is a well rounded offensive player at this level but his best trait is his passing ability. His passing skill is quite high and looks like it could be a key part of his growth as a player. He uses good offensive awareness, vision, and deception to create passing and shooting lanes. His skating is not his greatest attribute but he shows good burst using his crossovers to build speed through zones.

There are definitely some areas of his game that need improvement. He doesn’t look like a player ready to take over games yet but he could if he pushed for it. He also needs to improve his physicality, especially in the defensive zone. There’s a lot of stick work in board battles and not enough getting his body between opposing players and the puck. Some of that is coachable and some of it is growth and desire.

Despite those areas that need improvement, his overall skillset is a nice package of offensive potential. Let’s take a look at some clips to see how he uses those skills to be a force for the Raiders.

I can’t talk about Ritchie’s passing being one of his best traits and then not show some passing right off the bat. This play sees Ritchie (#21 in green) keying a power play attack. He starts with the puck in the defensive zone, identifies his passing option and pushes through into the offensive zone to receive the puck back on the give and go. From there he knows he’s got a passing option and makes a pretty good pass. The only thing that stops this from being a goal is a great save by the goaltender.

Here’s another really nice pass from Ritchie. This time it’s 5 on 5 play and Ritchie has positioned himself behind the net in “Gretzky’s Office”. What I really like here, besides the fantastic pass through about four players to the shooter, is the deception beforehand that makes the play possible. This pass happens because he keeps the opposition guessing and moving while he works behind the net.

This is a great example of Ritchie using a good burst to create a goal. One defenceman doesn’t realize Ritchie is coming until it’s too late. The other d-man has to leave a good defensive position to try and get to puck first but Ritchie beats him too.

I like the tail end of this play and the separation that Ritchie creates with his crossovers to get open for the pass. From there he forces both defencemen to pay attention to him as he crosses into the slot with the puck. There’s an open pass to his teammate but Ritchie scores with a well placed shot instead.

Here we see another nice goal from Ritchie. He shows pass the entire play, forcing both opposing players and the goaltender to cheat towards a pass that never comes. It’s only once the passing lane is closed off that he turns and picks a corner for a goal.

This last clip is almost the opposite of the previous one. Here Ritchie is looking to shoot the entire time, but knows that he’s got a passing option available. He pulls both defenders to him and makes them move first so he can work around them. Once both players have committed, it’s an easy pass over to his teammate for a nice goal.

Colton Roberts - Defence - Vancouver Giants

6’4, 195lbs - 2006-06-08

A big, right-handed defenceman playing for the Vancouver Giants, Colton Roberts is a player I’ve been watching since the start of last season. What stood out to me for Roberts was his foot speed, especially in relation to most of the other Giants defenders. I also saw some potential both offensively and defensively. But he has surpassed my expectations in terms of what I expected from him this season.

Roberts has made a big jump in his points per game this season. At the time of this writing he sits fifth in draft eligible defensemen scoring and I don’t think anyone outside of the Giants organization can say they expected that. At one point this season, Roberts was leading the Giants in scoring. Whether he can maintain his current point per game pace remains to be seen but for reference it’s currently about that same as Caden Price’s during his draft season last year, and Price ended up being a third round pick.

In scouting Roberts this season, I’ve found him to be a well rounded defenceman who has more potential offensively than expected and is getting a lot of ice time (he’s averaging almost 23 minutes per game) because of how well his game has progressed. Perhaps if he was on a better team than the Giants, he wouldn’t be getting as many minutes or opportunities, but you can’t blame the player for taking advantage of his time. Let’s look at some tape to see what he brings to the game.

Roberts (#6 in white) is a big, mobile defenceman, and he shows his strength and ability to eliminate offensive players and protect the net in this clip. Roberts had good positioning in his own zone last year, but he has added strength and a little bit of a mean streak to his game this season. But he’s become more than a defensive defenceman as we’ll see in later clips.

This penalty kill play shows Roberts taking out Fraser Minten, who spent some time in the NHL this season and is a large man himself. After forcing Minten to move the puck sooner than he’d like, Roberts sees that he can be a passing outlet for the forward with the puck. Once he receives the puck, he has his head up and can see the other forward has exited the zone and is available for a pass himself. Overall, this is a good set of decisions by Roberts that creates offense out of defense quickly.

This clip shows another piece of Roberts' game that he’s added this year as he’s gained confidence. This is a move that he never attempted last year in the many games I saw of him. Another good example of turning defence into offence quickly.

Here’s another clip of Roberts turning defence into offense quickly, again on the penalty kill. The anticipation and decent burst are the keys to this play. It’s unfortunate that they were offside as it would’ve been good to see what Roberts’ next move would’ve been.

I like this move by Roberts (#6 in red) in the offensive zone that leads to him scoring a goal. He didn’t have the awareness last season to switch spots with the puck carrier, nor would he have stayed in the spot that he shot the puck from. His offensive game has come a long way from last season.

As Roberts spends more time on the ice, he’s also getting tired more quickly. This play shows what happens when he doesn’t move his feet enough to keep close to the puck carrier. A cross check that could’ve been a penalty is followed by a slash into the hands that is a penalty. He’s already got more penalty minutes this season than all of last season in just over a third of the number of games. This is something he’ll need to work on.