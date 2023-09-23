Autumn is just around the corner and you know what that means? It’s time to start thinking about the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. The majority of players have already seen their seasons begin, be it European or North American based, and that gives us a ton to talk about already. As part of a large series, each of our scouting regions and regional scouts will be introducing you to some of their early favourites; names to keep an eye on.

This is ‘Welcome to the 2024 NHL Draft’ - Ontario Region

Scouts: Brock Otten, Chase Rochon

Favourite Player from Ontario Heading Into the Draft Year:

Sam Dickinson, Defense, London Knights

At this point, Dickinson is in the conversation to be the first defender off the board in 2024 and the reason for that is simple; he’s a mobile 6’3 defender who plays an incredibly mature game. This was observed in the OHL last year with London and it was observed at the recent Hlinka/Gretzky Cup; Dickinson is a player who processes the game at a higher level than those around him. His panic threshold with the puck is incredibly high and he starts the breakout with the poise of an NHL veteran. While there are bound to be scouts who wish he occupied the right side, his combination of size, smarts, and skill will be too much to pass up. He projects as a significant minute eater for an NHL team because of his well rounded game. The question is, what does Dickinson need to do this year to prove that he is the draft’s best defender? For one, he will need to show scouts that his offensive game has developed and that he can be a primary play creator from the back-end. For two, he will need to take his physical game to yet another level, establishing himself as one of the OHL’s best defensive players, regardless of his age. The good news is that we saw major glimpses of this at the Hlinka/Gretzky. (Brock Otten)

Henry Mews, Defense, Ottawa 67’s

Since my first viewing of Henry as a 15-year-old playing for a stacked JRC team, you could see the foundation of a future NHLer. Projecting NHL success is nearly impossible at such a young age, but Mews was different. He is the best skater relative to age that I have ever seen, with elite mobility and edgework. Henry was then selected by the Ottawa 67s and allowed to show the OHL the dynamic talent he possessed in front of his hometown fans. Mews had a good rookie year playing with a competitive 67's team. Given their depth, that obviously affected his deployment as a high-minute PP1 quarterback. But he will now have that opportunity in his draft year. With constant growth up to this point, we can expect this trend to continue as he matures. Mews's high ceiling could make him a potential target at the top of the draft. To do this, he must show scouts an increased ability to make safer plays when necessary and develop better decision-making, which he struggled with at the U17s, and to an extent, at the Hlinka/Gretzky. (Chase Rochon)

First Round Candidates:

Zayne Parekh, Defense, Saginaw Spirit

Parekh is an extremely unique player and therein lies the challenge for NHL scouts this season as they try to determine how well his skill set will translate to the NHL level. Parekh’s skill level is undeniable and his confidence as an offensive player is extremely high; as evidenced by his record setting U17 year in the OHL that saw him set a new league goal scoring record by a defender of his age. It is not uncommon to see Parekh on a breakaway or deep in the offensive zone. His four way mobility is a major asset too. However, his defensive game will need to be better in order for him to remain in the first round conversation. There is no question that he will put up some major points for the Memorial Cup hosts, but scouts will want to see increased physical intensity and greater attention to detail in the defensive end. (Brock Otten)

Cole Beaudoin, Center, Barrie Colts

After a somewhat disappointing rookie year with the Colts last season, there were a few raised eyebrows when Beaudoin was named to the Canadian Hlinka/Gretzky team over some other higher profiled forwards. However, his performance at that event really opened some eyes as one of Canada’s most reliable and consistent players. Beaudoin’s projection as two-way, power center is going to be very alluring to scouts and if he can produce offensively at a strong clip this year, he could easily push his way into the first round. Will he get enough ice time on a deep Barrie team? That remains to be seen. He may need to shift to the wing to earn that opportunity. Additionally, Beaudoin will need to continue to put in the work to improve his skating, but this already looked much improved this summer. (Brock Otten)

Kevin He, Wing, Niagara IceDogs

Kevin He is a player that may not be familiar to many outside of Ontario. However, He (no pun intended) has a serious shot of making a push as a first-rounder this year. With a high motor to compliment his elite speed and skating ability, his work ethic alone gives him an excellent trajectory to becoming an NHLer. Kevin is a jack of all trades; excelling on both special teams units and in all situations. I can see him becoming a high-paced middle-six winger and as such, Kevin has a real shot of proving to NHL scouts that he could be a worthy pick toward the back of the first round. (Chase Rochon)

Luke Misa, Center/Wing, Mississauga Steelheads

Luke Misa, brother of exceptional status sensation Michael Misa, has the benefit of having a late birthday to gain more experience within the OHL before his draft year. After already playing two seasons, he will be able to take advantage of this. He could have a monster year as a top line player on a talented Mississauga team. This season could land him a spot in the first round, especially if he can stick at center. Luke struggled to be a consistent offensive contributor the past two seasons, but he has a great opportunity to improve upon that now. (Chase Rochon)

Under the Radar “Sleepers:”

Parker Von Richter, Defense, Mississauga Steelheads

By the end of his rookie OHL season, Von Richter was routinely playing 20+ minutes a night for the playoff bound Steelheads, a testament to his coachability and work ethic. Already a defensive stalwart, Von Richter has terrific defensive instincts and a great stick. As he matures physically, he could easily become one of the top stay at home defenders in the OHL. While his offensive game did show improvement over the course of the season, eyes will be on him to improve his play with the puck in order to show that he has high end two-way upside. (Brock Otten)

AJ Spellacy, Center/Wing, Windsor Spitfires

Spellacy was having a terrific rookie year for the Spitfires before suffering a season ending knee injury. Initially the expectation was that he would not be ready for the start of this year, but he accelerated his rehab and managed to earn a spot on the American Hlinka/Gretzky squad this summe. Spellacy is a big, power forward who loves to push the pace and assert himself physically. With the right offensive development there is a path to the NHL for a rangy and versatile forward like Spellacy. How high he ends up being selected this year will depend on the improvement of his skating, finishing ability, and puck skill. (Brock Otten)

Riley Patterson, Center, Barrie Colts

Patterson was among the many elite members of the 2022 OHL cup-winning Mississauga Senators, which got him drafted in the 3rd round to the Flint Firebirds. Rather than report to Flint, Patterson took his talents to the North York Rangers of the OJHL, where he dominated and led all rookies in scoring. This led to Barrie trading a large package of picks for the young star, where he will now have the chance to play alongside some other talented players on a presumably strong Barrie team. Riley is being heavily underrated on draft boards because of his absence in the OHL last season, and I expect this to change very soon. (Chase Rochon)

Sam O’Reilly, Wing, London Knights

Like most draft picks to the London Knights, Sam didn't make the roster in the first year and had to play in the GOJHL, where he led all rookies in points for the Nationals. After a few viewings, it was clear O'Reilly was playing below his skill level as he was dominant. Now will be his time to shine, even if he is eased into a larger role in classic Dale Hunter fashion. An above-average season might be all it takes for Sam to rise on draft boards. We saw this same trajectory from 2023 London first-rounders in Oliver Bonk and Easton Cowan. (Chase Rochon)